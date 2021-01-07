Obituaries for January 7, 2020

Dr. Jimi Mehta

Dr. Jimi Mehta, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 18, 2020. He was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Bombay, India. He came to the United States at the young age of 23 with a degree in Dentistry. He also received a degree in Orthodontics and a Master’s Degree in Anatomy from the University of Alabama. He taught Anatomy for one year at the University of Alabama and then moved on to Washington, D.C. to further his career in teaching orthodontics at Howard University. Upon arriving in Washington, D.C. he met the love of his life, Carol in 1966. Jimi and Carol were married in 1967 and the memorable journey began. Later he opened private practices in both Fairfax and Centerville Virginia.

His life took him and Carol around the world and home again. They visited many countries and continents creating many wonderful memories together. He was a lover of life. He loved to cook and entertain. He would always give generously to others. His presence was a source of comfort and his sweet smile and charismatic charm and style would light up the room. His devotion to his family and others will be greatly missed. The world has lost a beautiful soul. His love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories and in our hearts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol Lee Huggins Mehta, a host of special brothers- and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews, special cousins, countless patients and friends from around the world.

A private graveside service was held Dec. 22, in Burningtown for immediate family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to charities of your choice in honor of Jimi’s life.

“When you lose someone you love you gain an angel you know.” Forever in our hearts.

John David Wilson

John David Wilson, 61, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1959, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late James Paul Wilson and Kathleen Mathis Wilson. He was married to Jenny Fay Wilson. He worked in the construction industry roofing and building. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, delivering firewood, mechanic work and helping out anyone that he could.

He is survived by two sons, David Lee Wilson and James Anderson Wilson; a brother, Rick Lee Wilson and two sisters, Patricia Faye Wilson Brooks and Joyce Ann Brooks. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Wilson and Steve Wilson.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Jan. 3, at the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Chapman officiating.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wilson family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Agnes Marie Gibson Crowe

Agnes Marie Gibson Crowe, 78, of Highlands, N.C., passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. She was born July 26, 1942, in Macon County to the late James Thomas Gibson and Tina Savilla Henry Gibson. She was such a gracious and caring soul. Working in the office at Highlands School, she left a lasting impression with all that knew her, and she loved each student as her own. She will be missed by many in our community. She liked gardening, working with her flowers, canning and could bake the best chocolate and coconut cakes. Most of all, she loved her family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Highlands.

She is survived by a daughter, Tina Rogers (Michael) of Highlands; two sons, Christopher Mack Crowe (Melissa) of Athens, Ga. and John Stephen Crowe (Marjorie) of Highlands; seven grandchildren, Maggie Barden (Christopher), Courtney Welch (Josh), Tyler Crowe, Travis Crowe (Amy), Ann Marie Crowe, Emily Crowe and Gypsy Boulden; two great-grandchildren, Statten Barden and Haven Barden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Merlin Mack Crowe; siblings, Myrtis (Corbin) Talley, James (Genevieve) Gibson, Alice Crane, John Gibson, Peggy (George) Erskine, Clyde (Linda) Gibson, Charlie (Betsy) Gibson, Harold (Noreen) Gibson, and Emily Lyons.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring and will be announced.

Honorary pallbearers are her cheerleaders: Mary Allyson Chauvin, Francine Montgomery, Carla Zoellner, Parrish Calloway, Sarah Stottlemyer, Tonya Clontz, Leah Ferree, Ashley Aspinwall, Jessica Ochoa, Robin Armstrong Neil.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Rathbun House, 121 Sherwood Road, Asheville, NC 28803.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crowe family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Wayne Anderson Justice

Wayne Anderson Justice, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. He was born March 17, 1942, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Ralph Justice and Ruby Buchanan Justice. He was employed with Duke Energy formerly Nantahala Power for 30 years. He was an avid fisher and turkey hunter, loved coaching basketball and collecting things. He was smart and loving, he was always willing to help anyone he could and was a member of Dryman’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Otto, N.C.

He is survived by his sister-in-Law, Penny Justice of Franklin; a nephew, Harold Justice (Cindy) of Franklin; a niece, Leslie Stainback of Greensboro; three great-nephews, Trevor Justice of Franklin, James Stainback of Franklin, and Thomas Stainback of Greensboro; great-niece, Laney Justice of Franklin; his aunt, Tee Henry (Bob) of Franklin; and his best friend, Calvin Rogers of Franklin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Albert Justice.

A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 28, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. David Dewitt and Rev. Kelly Dotson officiating. Burial followed at Wright Cemetery. Pallbearers were Harold Justice, Trevor Justice, Calvin Rogers, Randall Rogers, Mike Bell and Terry Bell. Honorary pallbearer was Junior Cabe.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Wright Cemetery Fund; Attn: Tommy Nicholson, 93 Day Break Lane, Franklin, NC 28734.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Justice family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Donald Bruce Tallent

It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Bruce Tallent announces his death on Dec. 24, 2020. Born on Sept. 8, 1968, he made his living first by splicing cable, but he was best known by the locals as a worker and co-owner at Tallent’s Produce Stand. He was a caring person who loved to spoil the children who visited his business.

Clever and honest, he was a man of many interests. He possessed a wonderful memory and loved to recall the birthdays of family and friends. He was a traveler and an adventurer who liked visiting Seattle for the music and culture. He enjoyed raising game chickens and was an avid “rooster man” who traveled across the country periodically to one of his chicken farms. He was also a voracious reader, interested in every subject from A to Z. His interest in cattle led to him receiving certification in bovine artificial insemination from Texas A&M.

He is survived by his mother, Janet C. Holland, and his step-mother, Barbara Tallent, along with his siblings, Steve Tallent, Sandi Lynn Morgan, and Travis Tallent; aunts, Loretta Holland, Shelby Holland, and Reva Jones; his uncles, Phil Holland and Ronnie Holland; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, D. Wayne Tallent.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Bruce’s family.

Online condolences at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Jo Ann Raulerson Sloan

Jo Ann Raulerson Sloan was a lady, and a lady always knows when it’s time to leave. Jo Ann, age 90, made her graceful exit from this world on Dec. 22, 2020, at Grandview Manor in Franklin, N.C.

She was born in Ft. Pierce, Fla., on July 22, 1930. She was a third generation native Floridian born to Alfred Keightley and Mae Pierce Raulerson. After her father’s untimely death when she was 8, she was raised by her fraternal grandparents, State Senator Frank and Louise (Mother Lou) Raulerson. The Raulersons were among the early settlers of south Florida and operated Cow Creek, a large cattle ranch.

She attended Rollins College, Winter Park, Fla., in the late 1940s. In 1952, she married Thomas Leighton Sloan (deceased 1995). She traveled extensively around the world. Some of her most favorite trips were to Holland to visit the large tulip farms, to China to see the Great Wall, and to England, Scotland and Israel. Her traveling companion was her dear friend, Sally Wright. Other close friends were her mother in-law, Catherine (Honey) Sloan, Sam and June (Nunnie) Urso, Katie Enns (her birthday twin), and the artist Edna Hibel. Her Tellico family/friends were Mike Macke, Joe Youdel, Mary Lee McMullan, and Dion and Cathy Sena.

She was an avid squirrel hunter; she hunted with a .22 rifle and almost always shot them in the head. She enjoyed bird watching, cooking for her family and friends and her beloved German Shepard, Gunner.

In 1970, the Sloans moved to the Tellico Valley in Macon County, North Carolina. She loved the Tellico Valley. She graciously welcomed everyone who came to see the great oak tree on the farm and visit the “big house.” They began the Tellico Trout Farm in the mid-80s, which they operated until the farm sold in 1995.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn Blanton and Debra Sloan; four granddaughters, Alexis Bell, Tara Breeden (Ronnie), Myrna Summerlin, and Grace Summerlin; 10 great grandchildren, Erika Moses (Jordan), Cheyanna Bell, Shalya Wisman, (Adam), Lathea Watts, Mariah Watts, Ava Breeden, Kaija Graves, Tristan Graves, Kyler Summerlin, and Addison Summerlin; eight great-great grandchildren, Keily Moses, Kadan Moses, Kaylen Moses, Kason O’Neal, Keightly Moses, Emma Tyte, Andrew Wiseman, and Roman Wisman.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends who were blessed to have had her in their lives.

Doris ‘Deanie’ Hurst

Doris “Deanie” Hurst, 81, of Franklin, N.C., went to her heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

She was born in Rabun County, the daughter of the late J.C. and Jessie Faye McClure Watts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harrison Watts; a sister, Reba Grist; uncles who were like brothers, Donald, Lewis, and Calvin Watts; and a cousin who was also like a brother, Johnny Watts.

She was a longtime member of Watauga Baptist Church, where she had previously served as treasurer and had worked with the children’s Vacation Bible School. She had owned Hurst Daycare for more than 40 years. Anyone who knew her knew how much she enjoyed walks, singing in the church choir and basketball, but most of all how much she loved being with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Horace A. Hurst; son, Derrick Hurst (Rhonda); and a grandson, Colby Hurst all of Franklin; a special “granddaughter,” Lindy Beck of Franklin; sisters, Betty Hall (Roy) of Easley, S.C., Brenda Cannon ( Danny) of Clayton, Ga., and Kay Kennedy of Long Creek, S.C.; brothers, Jerry Watts (Jennifer), Skip Watts (Robin) both of Clayton, Ga., and Freddie Watts (Ramona) of Mountain City, Ga.; special aunt, Thelma Watts; and special cousins, Travis and Von Watts; and umerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service was held Sunday, Dec. 27, at Watauga Baptist Church. Rev. Wesley Price and Rev. Danny Cannon officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Watuaga Baptist Church cemetery fund or Gideons Bibles.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Helen Lenora Vaughan Morton

Helen Lenora Vaughan Morton, 87, of Franklin, N.C., died on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, after a period of declining health.

She was born in Webster County, Miss., the daughter of the late John W. Vaughn and Marie Faulkner Vaughan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Jeff Morton; one sister, Kathryn Morgan; and one brother, J.W.Vaughan.

She moved to Franklin from Mississippi in August 1970. After moving to Franklin, she became a member at the First Baptist Church of Franklin, where she was very active in the WMU. She enjoyed square dancing, ceramics, and wood working.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Clell Howard Morton; daughter, Cindy Curtis (Steve) of Bluffton, S.C.; and three grandchildren, Melissa Morton of Nashville, Tenn., Capt. Cortney Curtis and Ethan Curtis, both of Bluffton, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service was held at Macon Funeral Home, with a celebration of life to follow in the future. Rev. Steve Reeves officiated. Burial was in the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the Watauga Baptist Church cemetery fund.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Jodie Lorene Pressley Carver

J odie Lorene Pressley Carver, 47, died on Jan. 2, 2021.

Born in Toccoa, Ga., she was preceded in death by her parents Joel and Betty Pressley.

She has lived in the Franklin area for 24 years. She loved fishing, hiking, riding four-wheelers and being outdoors. She especially loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. She was a machine operator in the textiles industry.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Carver of Franklin; her adopted parents, Bill and Ann Gibbs of Toccoa, Ga.; children, Tiffani (Cody) Campbell, Carissa Russell, all of Franklin, Kaitlin (Justin) Wall of Tiger, Ga., and Nelli Anne (T.J.) Wright of Rock Hill, S.C.; two sisters, Leesa Parham of Franklin and Barbara Manders of Georgia; two brothers, Lee Gibbs and Bronson Gibbs, both of Georgia; eight grandchildren, Lexy, Ryan, Ethan, Chase, Brantley, Lacy, Aislee, and Ember; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., at the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Ream officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed.

Virginia Marie Gould Reynaud MD

Virginia Marie Gould Reynaud MD of Highlands, N.C., died peacefully in her sleep on Dee. 16, 2020, after being sharp as a tack for 99 years. She was born in Rochester, N.Y., on Nov. 16, 1921, to Patrick Stephen Gould and Frances Fien. She graduated from Nazareth College where she was valedictorian and the May Queen. She enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and was a WAVE until 1946 where she attained the rank of Lt. JG. She was a radar specialist and also helped serve on the Manhattan Project. After the war she was one of a handful of women who attended the University of Maryland Medical School. There she met her future husband across a cadaver, Louis Favrot Reynaud. She was always the smartest person in every room and was a women’s libber before the term was invented.

After their wedding, Louis and Virginia moved to Atlanta where they practiced pediatrics together for 40 years. Along with working full time, she raised three children and always read at least two books a week. Her books were not the top best sellers; they were more like “The History of the Byzantine Empire” and other light reads.

When the Reynauds retired to Highlands, she had a chance to do all of the civic-minded activities that she never had time for while practicing medicine. She was president of the Garden Club, on the board of the Watershed advisory, a trustee of the Biological Station, on the board of Reach, and more. She and her husband hiked daily and in her spare time she created a wildflower garden that many made a special trip to see.

She was one of those special people who didn’t act like she was any smarter or better than anyone else. If a problem needed to be solved, she just got to work, figured out a solution and got it done. She was the person who always told you that you could do anything if you just put your mind to it. Louis was the love of her life and they had 67 incredible years together. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her three children, Louis (Kelly), Christine Dunn (John) and Suzanne King (Thad); seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reynaud family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Linda Long

Linda Long, 61, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.

She was born in Columbus, Ga., to Ellis Howard and Margaret Dodd Steele, who preceded her in death. She moved to Franklin in 1995. She loved animals and knitting and was also very gifted at sign language. She had a heart of gold and would do anything anyone needed. She loved children of all ages. She attended Cowee Baptist Church.

Surviving are husband, Richard Long, of Franklin; a daughter, Anita Mae (Jacob) Sieg of Charleston, S.C.; mother-in-law, Willia Mae Long of Franklin; brother-in-law, Roger Long of Hayesville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Arlene Hall of Gainesville Ga.; sisters, Phyllis Carpenter, Amy Carr, Stella (Mike) Langley, Debbie (Mark) Runaldue, all of Franklin; brothers, Robert (Julia) Steele of Vienna, Va.,, and Roland (Joann) Steele of Anadale, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Ronnie Branson officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society and/or Appalachian Animal Rescue.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Loren Hugh Sterling

Loren Hugh Sterling, 72, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 27, 1948, in Inyokern, Calif., to the late Jesse and Agnes Sterling. He is also preceded by a son, Michael Sterling; sister and brother in-law, Denise and Art Becker.

He was an automobile mechanic by trade, he loved NASCAR, enjoyed hunting, fishing and drag racing and even built cars for the NRA. Raised by his parents as Catholic, locally, he attended Cartoocechaye Church of God from time to time.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Surviving is his wife of 19 years, Mary Hall Sterling; children, Tina (Donald) Marsh, John (Lorelei) Sterling, Leona (Mark) Burrell, Jesse (Cliftney) Sterling, Dennis (Rennata) Sterling; stepchildren, Ronald (Donna) Shearl, John (Lila) Shearl and Lisa (John) Ray; 19 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews as well. He will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pansy Lou Crisp Long

Pansy Lou Crisp Long, 84 of Franklin, N.C., died on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

A native of Macon County, she is the daughter of the late Everett Ernest and Ruth Ann Sanders Long. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy McConnell, Betty Sanders, and Marie Williams.

She was a member at Windy Gap Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting. She loved spending time with her family and was always willing to give a helping hand.

She is survived by one son, Terry Crisp; one daughter, Diane McConnell (Michael) both of Franklin; brother, Bobby Long of Umatilla, Fla.; and two sisters, Shirley Flake of Umatilla, and Josephine Stevens of New Broughton, Ala.; four grandsons, Brian McConnell, Chad McConnell, Josh Crisp, and Travis Crisp; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held at Windy Gap Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mark Bishop officiating.

Memorials can be made to the Windy Gap Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

William A Berry

William A Berry “Paw,” 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. He was born in Macon County, North Carolina, on March 29, 1928, to the late William Jack Berry and Anna Gertrude Coggins Berry. He liked hunting and playing the French Harp, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and later worked at Champion Paper Company. He was a Deacon for Yellow Mountain Baptist Church and Walnut Creek Baptist Church for many years and was a Mason for the Glenville Chapter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Geraldine Henderson Berry of Franklin; a daughter, Sheila Regina Berry Keever (Danny) of Sylva; a son, Ricky Dean Berry (Misty) of Cullowhee; three grandchildren, Brittney Keever Stevens (Jason), Emily Berry Milligan (Dustin) and Nathan Berry; three great-grandchildren, Will Milligan, Ella Milligan and Ava Milligan; two sisters, Mattie Berry Devlin of Candler and Virginia Berry Dills of Franklin. In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his twin brother William J Berry and brothers, William Edward Berry and William Jack Berry, Jr.; sisters, Lora Berry Hedden, Edlay Berry Pruitt, Marie Berry Hedden, Elmira Berry Hedden and Martha Berry Dowdle.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 2, at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carson Gibson and Rev. Jason Stevens officiating. Burial followed at the Pine Creek Cemetery, Cullowhee, N.C.

Pallbearers were Nathan Berry, Jeffrey Stewart, Dustin Milligan, Larry Dills, Sammy Hedden and Jason Stevens.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Berry family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

David Wiley Henry

David Wiley Henry, 90, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Jan. 2, 2021.

Preceding him in death were his parents Robert and Laura Williams Henry; brothers, Walter Henry, and John C. Henry; sisters, Edna Roberts, and Kathleen Woody; and grandson, David Henry.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam and Korean Wars where he served as a Combat Engineer. He was awarded with two Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. He entered the U.S. Army in April 1948 completing basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. He earned jump wings and glider wings. He was assigned to Combat Engineers with the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, N.C. In 1956, he was sent to Germany where he taught map reading and bridge building. There he completed NCO Academy and atomic demolition school. He was reassigned to the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, Ky., where he was on the All-American Pistol Team, and completed Chemical, Biological and Radiological school. Reassigned to Korea, he then was assigned to Combat Engineers tasked with building air strips, roads, bridges and clearing mine fields.

After returning to Fort Benning, he was sent to Vietnam on Special Operations with Combat Engineers. He was wounded three times and awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. After serving in Vietnam, he was sent to Charlotte, N.C., as an advisor to a Reserve unit. He notified next-of-kin of service member losses and missing-in action soldiers. He retired with 21 years of military service. His numerous military awards include: Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct medal (8th award), National Defense Service Medal with one bronze service star, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device (1960), Expert badge with carbine bar with rifle bar, Glider Badge, and Parachutist badge (basic). After retiring from the military, he lived in Franklin and worked in construction. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Columbus, Ga. He attended Sugarfork Baptist Church where he was a deacon.

Surviving are his wife, Freida Pauline Mason Henry of Franklin; children, Carolyn (Bill) Bonner of Davey, Fla., Saundra Henry and Janet (Tony) Shuler both of Franklin; sisters, Hattie Moffitt and Ann Green of Franklin, and Betty McKelvey of Atlanta Ga.; brothers, Bob Henry of Asheville, N.C. and Billy Henry of Tuckaseegee, N.C.; three grandchildren, Mason Bonner, Matthew Bonner, and Austin Shuler; two great grandchildren, Dana Henry and Stetson Shuler; and three great-great grandchildren, Zoeie, Jacse, and Kristopher.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Sugarfork Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Gene Hawkins officiating. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Teen Challenge of the Smokies.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolence at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Larry B. Ledbetter

Larry B. Ledbetter, 89, a native of Macon County passed away Dec. 30, 2020, in Shreveport, La. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Pearl Frazier Ledbetter of Franklin, N.C. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Trellis Ledbetter; a son, Larry B. Ledbetter Jr.; one brother, Max Ledbetter; and two sisters, Jane Brookshire and Geneva Stanfield.

He is survived by his second wife, Frances Ledbetter; two daughters, Marcy (Richard) Boyce, Ginger (Rocky) French; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Charles (Margaret) Ledbetter; a sister, Kathy (Andy) Hurst; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lt. Colonel in 1971 after 23 years of service. He served both in the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

He was a 33 1/3rd degree Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite, Overton Brooks High Twelve Club, and past Grand-Commander of the Knights Templar of the State of Louisiana.

Funeral services and interment will be held in Haughton, La.

Mary Frances Cabe

Mary Frances Cabe, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

Born in and a lifelong resident of Macon County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Daisy Hughes Roper, her husband, D.L. Cabe, and her brother, Wade Roper.

She worked from the home and was of the Baptist faith. She was a member of Tessentee Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Teresa Cabe Young (Thomas) and Doug Cabe (Christy) both of Franklin; five grandchildren, Brandon (Shannon) Franks, Rosie Young, Kimberly Cates, Kayla Cabe, and Lydia Cabe; four great grandchildren, Dusti, Shane, Austin, and Gavin; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Monday, Jan. 4, at Wright Cemetery with Rev. Rondal Owen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wright Cemetery Fund.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Rufus ‘RM’ Miles Hunter Jr.

Rufus “RM” Miles Hunter, Jr. , 76 of Otto, N.C., went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

A native of Screven County, Georgia, he was the son of the late Rufus Miles Hunter Sr. and Lina Waters Hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Griffis, who died in January 2020.

He retired from CSX Railroad and served in the Marine Corp Reserves. He was very active and a member at South Macon Baptist Church. He spent countless hours, alongside his wife, Betsy, on fund raising for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a cause that was extremely personal to him.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Betsy Punzel Hunter; children, Rufus “Rusty” Miles Hunter III (Virginia) of Savannah, Ga., Nikki Parris (Scot) of Atlanta, Ga., and Jeff Griffis of Chattanooga, Tenn.; a daughter-in-law, Missy Griffis of Springfield, Ga.; sister, Patricia Becton of Augusta, Ga.; brother, Jimmy Hunter (Ruth) of Newport News, Va.; grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan, Emma, Abby, Gwyn, Anna, Nick, Taylor M, Jessica, Branden, Logan, Melissa, and Sunshine; six great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 2, at South Macon Baptist Church with Rev. Albert Grey officiating.

Burial will be in the Screven County Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to South Macon Baptist Church, PO Box 441, Franklin, NC 28744 or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at http://give.CFF.org/tribute/RMHunter

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Elizabeth Enloe

Ruth Elizabeth Enloe, 101, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at Grandview Manor Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. She was born Oct. 16, 1919, in Lawrence, Essex County, Massachusetts, to the late Arthur Raymond and Ruth E. Remick Drummond.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Drummond, William Drummond, sister, Marilyn Chase and step grandson, Nik Fredrick

Surviving are her sons William (Ann) Enloe, Jeff (Melaine) Enloe, James “Jimmy” (Kerry) Enloe and Gregory (Patti) Enloe; her grandchildren, Cynthia (Doug) Neff and Timothy Enloe; and several nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. She was trained as a nurse and was a homemaker but put her talents in the medical field to use by volunteering. She volunteered many hours with the hospital auxiliary and volunteered with the mobile blood bank as well as various clinics when they would come to town. She enjoyed flowers and flower gardening.

A graveside funeral services was held Monday, Dec. 28, in the Mt. Zion cemetery with Pastor Evan Hill officiating.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Stephen Keener

Stephen Keener, 60 of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. A native of Macon County, he was the son of the late William and Gwendolyn Rogers Keener. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a son, Jeremy Matthew Keener.

Known as Stevie by his family, he was a family man. He loved more than anything sharing a good meal and swapping stories with the those he loved most. He loved to tell stories of his many adventures which usually revolved around hunting and fishing. He spent a lot of time in the woods and passed on his love and respect for them to many.

The stories that he would tell could light up a room and cause fits of laughter. He had an amazing sense of humor and had many tales of jokes and pranks from throughout the years. He loved to make everyone, especially his grandchildren, laugh. Everyone who ever knew him has stories about him making them laugh.

He had so much love for the Lord. He was a member of Newfound Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. His hope was for all those he loved to be with him again one day walking the streets of Heaven.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Marcella Keener; daughter, Katrin (Dustin) Rholetter; son, Jaric Keener; granddaughters, Adaline and Aria Rholetter; a sister, Sherri (James) Bates; two brothers, Scott (Sandy) Keener and Shawn (Beth) Keener; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Dec. 20, at Newfound Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Waters officiating and Katrin Rholetter presenting the eulogy. Burial was at the Black Mountain Baptist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jaric Keener, Dustin Rholetter, Scotty Keener, Shawn Keener, Luke Keener, Boyce Cunningham, Ronnie Ledford and James Bates. Honorary pallbearers were Adam Bates and Caleb Bates.

Memorials can be made to the Newfound Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Maria Lurdes Mira

Maria Lurdes Mira, 87, passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 23, 2020, at the Carolina Reserve of Hendersonville Memory Care facility. Born on Dec. 5, 1933 in the small village of Alge in the mountain province of Serra da Lousa in Portugal, she would soon move to Lisbon where she would spend the better part of her formative years. At the age of 14, she developed a strong vocational proficiency as an accomplished seamstress.

In 1950, she had a chance encounter with a young man taking a lunch break from his job at a car radio repair shop. The young man’s name was Manuel Sousa Mira. In December 1952, Manuel, looking for a better future, emigrated to Brazil. Courtship via letters culminated with an overseas proposal. On Jan. 10, 1954, she made the decision to marry Manuel by proxy while still living in Lisbon, and shortly thereafter, she left the only country she had ever known to join her new husband in Brazil. This marriage would take the young couple from Brazil to Canada and eventually the United States where they would live out their dream of familial and financial success. This marriage would endure until Manuel’s death in 2017.

Of all of her achievements, however, none would prove to be as great as the influence that she had in the raising of her family. She was unique in that she served a principal role in raising not only her own two children, Carlos and Teresa, but also her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well. Her love, manifested over several generations, would prove to be the sustaining force of the extended family for many years. This sustaining influence was even evident in her signature dishes which became legendary within the family. Whether it be her fish stew known as caldeirada, her shrimp cakes known as rissois, or her boiled dinner known as cozido, the primary function of all of these dishes was to bring her family together in unity and love.

The family would like to especially thank the nurses and caregivers that were there for Maria over the course of the past several years. We can never truly express the gratitude we have for the help you provided to our family.

She is survived by her two children, Carlos Mira (Sheila) and Teresa Mira Knippel (John); six grandchildren, Wesley Mira (Tatiana), John Mira-Knippel (Karmen), Melissa Faetz (Tyler), Ryan Mira, Michelle Mira, and Kimberly Pinkston (Jesse); and 12 great grandchildren, Braxton Mira-Knippel, Savannah Mira-Knippel, Dominic Faetz, Patrick Faetz, Alexandre Mira, Elizabeth Mira, Leila Pinkston, Larkin Pinkston, Sage Pinkston, Eleanor Hoefer, Kendall Reis, Kamden Reis. Maria Lurdes Mira was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Mira.

A small ceremony with immediate family took place at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home on Dec. 30.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mira family. Online condolences may be made at bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.