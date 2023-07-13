Obituaries for July 13, 2023

Errol ‘Pete’ Wentworth Harkness

Errol “Pete” Wentworth Harkness, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023.

He was born in Garden City, Kan., to the late Claude and Thelma Coen Harkness. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharen Siegel; and granddaughter Shannon. He has lived in Franklin since 2017 and was of the Methodist faith. He loved woodworking and farming. In 1958, he founded Silvertip Skydiving, in Missoula, Mon. He served our country in the 82nd Airborne.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Jeanne Thompson; son, Michael Robert Harkness (Maria) of Altamont, Fla.; daughters, Kathleen Thelma McGrath (Eric) of Sugarhill, Ga., Karen Robbins (Eddie) of Franklin; brother, Gregory Harkness of Towner, Colo.; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends 3:30 to 4 p.m., 30 minutes prior to the service. Military honors will be conducted by the VFW Post #7339 and American Legion Post #108.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Disabled Veterans or American Diabetes Association.

LeRoy Miller

LeRoy Miller, 97, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, June 2, 2023.

He was born in Proctor, W.Va., to the late Louis W. and Audra Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy; brother, Robert Miller; son-in-law, David L. Wiley; and grandson, David L. Wiley Jr.

He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1942, then graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelors in mechanical engineering. He worked in the aircraft industry, chemical industry, and the space industry. He attended Louisa Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a World War II veteran who served in the Navy Air Corp. He was a member of the Masons, Shriners, and the American Legion. He played in the senior games and called Bingo at the Senior Center.

He is survived by his daughters, Dorothy “Dot” Wiley, Marilyn “Sue” Miller; son, Herbert Miller (Susie), all of New Martinsville, W.Va.; son, Richard Miller (Sherry) of Lynchburg, Va.; three granddaughters; three grandsons; a niece; a great granddaughter; a great grandson; and a great granddaughter on the way.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, July 8, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. Military honors were conducted by American Legion Post 108 and VFW Post 7339. Masonic rights were conducted by the Junaluska Lodge #145.

Kathryn Patterson Vinson Taylor

Our precious loving mother, Kathryn (Catherine) Patterson Vinson Taylor, peacefully went to be with her Lord on July 3, 2023, at Highlands Cashiers Hospital where she was lovingly cared for.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. & Edna James Patterson; her husbands, Hoyt Vinson and Walter Taylor; and her beloved son, Tom Vinson.

Born June 11, 1925, she was raised in Tessentee, N.C. and graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, N.C. After graduating in 1945, she went to work in Oak Ridge, Tenn., for Tennessee Eastman as part of the Manhattan Project. Upon leaving Oak Ridge, she returned to Tessentee and married Hoyt Vinson. In 1948, they moved to Highlands, N.C., and began their family. Upon Hoyt’s death in 1964, she continued to raise her three children. In 1973, she married Walter Taylor and welcomed his two daughters into her family.

During her life, she worked at various occupations including nurse’s aide, property management, and family caregiving while selflessly providing for her children. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering for the Highlands Emergency Council, supporting the Scottish Tartan’s Museum, attending JOY Group at Highlands United Methodist Church, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. She was known for her green beans, chocolate pound cake, fried apple pies, and deep-dish apple pie. “Mamaw” dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and her Lord. Always active in her church, she was the oldest living member of Highlands First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her brother, James (Hilda) Patterson; daughters, Margaret Bryson, Sandy Vinson, Dianne Taylor, Melinda (Paul) Musumarra; and daughter-in-law, Karen Vinson. She was a loving and proud grandmother to Josh (Carrie) Bryson, Elizabeth (Michael) Baker, Mark (Rachiel) Musumarra, Barbara (Ryan) Childress; and great grandchildren, Maddie Coen, Emmie Wedge, Madeline Baker, and Harrison Baker. She is also survived by many loved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dryman’s Chapel Church, First Baptist Church of Highlands, and Highlands United Methodist Church JOY Group.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patti Wheeler for years of compassionate and loving care, Ms. Delores Jones, and Ms. Willean Stiwinter for their caring friendship.

A funeral service was held Monday, July 10, at the Bryant-Grant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Karen Radcliffe of St. John’s UMC, Fort Mill, S.C., and Dr. Mark Ford of First Baptist Church, Highlands officiating. Burial followed at the Wright Cemetery.

Pallbearers were grandsons, Josh Bryson, Mark Musumarra, Michael Baker, and Ryan Childress; son-in-law Paul Musumarra; and special family friend, Buddy Miller.

Joanna Solomon Seaman

Joanna Solomon Seaman, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away July 3, 2023.

She was born in Waycross, Ga., to the late Julian and Mamie Lee Miller Solomon. She attended Zoe College in Jacksonville, Fla., graduating with a PHD, Doctor of Divinity. She loved planting, dogs, the Bible, designing, art, antiques, agriculture, reading, and writing.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Henry A (Buddy) Seaman, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Jan McRae; son, Andy Seaman (Penni) of Dandridge, Tenn.; and one grandson, Jesse Solomon (Dr. Katie Solomon).

Honoring her request, no services will be held.

Sherry Loretta Walker

Sherry Loretta Walker, 61, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023.

She was born to the late Ronald and Frances Overstreet Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Brian Walker.

She was a Disabled Veteran life member of three different chapters and American Legion. She loved animals. She viewed “nature as her religion and the world as her church.”

She is survived by her sister, Shawn Walker of Jonestown, Pa.; brother, Brad Walker and wife Fiona Walker of Yarraville, Victoria, Australia; stepfather, Neil “Ginge” Larsson of Mocksville, N.C.; and foster brother, Michael Levine of Mooresville, N.C.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 13, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the WNC State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to A Man with A Horse Charity, https://sites.google.com/manwithahorse.org/ manwithahorseproject/home.

