Obituaries for July 14, 2022

Barbara Ann Becker

Barbara Ann Becker, 70, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

She was born in Geneva, Ala., to the late J.E. Grimes and Mary Harrison Youngblood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Charles Becker; sister, Linda Morgan; and niece, Carrie Dudley.

She was a member of Coweeta Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting, puzzles, watching hummingbirds, playing bingo and poker, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her siblings, Johnny Grimes (Debby) of Clermont, Fla., James Edward Grimes and Timothy Grimes; adopted son, James Grimes Jr. (Cari) of Minneola, Fla.; nephews, Matthew Grimes, and Damon Culver; nieces, Christy Morgan (Gary), Jennifer Grimes, Megan Grimes, Ashley Grimes, Chasity Grimes; many great nieces and nephews; and boyfriend, Jeff Parnell of Otto, N.C.

Funeral service was held Saturday, July 9, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Ashe and Rev. Jeff Shaver officiating. Burial was at Rush Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Grimes, Matt Grimes, Justin Highnote, Cameron Highnote, Timothy Highnote, and Damon Culver.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Mildred Thornton Johnson

Mildred Thornton Johnson, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, N.C. She was born in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Nov. 5, 1934, to the late Burwell Thornton and Mildred Fentress Felton.

She worked many years in nursing and in later years did real estate. She was a graduate and alumni from Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a resident of Mount Desert, Maine and lived her whole life in Highlands at the home her family built and established many years ago. Mildred loved life and she lived it to the fullest.

Survivors include her children, Maynard Johnson and his wife, Susan of San Diego, CA, Lewis B. Johnson and his wife, Cindi of Long Island, New York, and Shannon E. Johnson of Philadelphia, Pa.; three grandchildren, Elise L. Johnson, Derek R. Johnson and his wife, Debra, and Chelesa V. Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Blackman.

A private graveside service will be held in the Highlands Memorial Park.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Johnson family.

Marshall Victory Nation Jr.

Marshall Victory Nation Jr., 56, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Born in Abbeville, S.C., he was the son of Linda Willis Evans and the late Marshall Victory Nation Sr. He enjoyed writing poetry and short stories. He loved preparing five course meals, studying his Bible, painting, and playing the guitar and piano. He was a very gifted artist. He loved spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephews.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Willis Evans of Franklin; three siblings, Michelle Heard (Zack) of Travelers Rest, S.C., Dedra Nation Justus of Travelers Rest, and Michael Nation of Bradenton, Fla.; niece, Gracie; seven nephews, Jesse, Gregory, Nathanael, Eli, Thad, Jacob, and Isaac; and several great nieces and great nephews.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 8 in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Brandon Breedlove officiated. Burial was in the Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Iotla Baptist Church Youth Group.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Michelle Yvonne Rowe Weeks

Michelle Yvonne Rowe Weeks, 58, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

She was born in Orlando, Fla., to Norma Cherokee Payne (Frank Sisinni) and the late Jimmy Rowe. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by husband, Charles Week. She was a long-time resident of Macon County who loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Samuel Griffin (Kristin), Charles Weeks; stepson, Shawn Ray Weeks; fiance, John Boyce; siblings, Sadie Rowe, Sonya Rowe, Janet Rowe, Hank Rowe, and JP Rowe; 11 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 16, at 4 p.m. For details contact Sam Griffin.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Tommy Lee Reece

Tommy Lee Reece, 79, of Franklin, NC, passed from this life at his home on July 4, 2022. A native of Franklin, he was the son of Thomas Grady and Lorraine Anita Lee Reece.

He retired from Fruit of the Loom manufacturing and was a plumbing contractor. As his health declined his favorite things to do were to “watch people work” and drive around in his Jeep looking for wildlife. If any local farmers were planting or harvesting, he would likely be parked nearby watching them. He loved reporting how many deer and turkeys he had seen for the day. He never failed to appreciate God’s creation and the blessings that came from living in these mountains.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Rella Wilson Reece; his son, Chris Reece (Shanna); his daughter, Dawn Westbrook (Tom); his beloved grandchildren, Carrie Enloe (Jesse), Wilson Reece, Zeb Enloe, and Reagan Reece; his great-granddaughter, Lyra Elaine Hogan; his sisters, Juanita Phillips (Carl), Caroline Kimsey, Becky Kimsey, and Elaine Morris (Joe) and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held on Friday, July 8.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Charles Curtis Pearson

Charles Curtis Pearson, 69, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Curtis Lamar and Elizabeth Cabe Pearson. He was a member of the Westside Church of Christ and was an Army veteran serving during Desert Shield. He had worked for many years as a RN in the operating room at Angel Medical Center. He enjoyed building computers, photography, and painting.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte Carnley Pearson; two children, Jessica Tallent (Jonathan) and Matthew Pearson (Tabitha McCall) all of Franklin; brother, Douglas Pearson (Alice) of Denton, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Jackson, Rylan, and Harlan; one niece, Alyson Bosworth; two nephews, Kurt Pearson, and Bradley Pearson; and several great nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Monday, July 11, at Macon Funeral Home with John Gurtler officiating. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary Michael Peterson

Gary M. Peterson, 76, born on April 26, 1946, knew exactly what he wanted included in this notice so he wrote it himself.

My name is Gary M. Peterson, and I passed away at my home in Franklin, N.C., on July 1, 2022. I was preceded in death by my parents, John T. and Kathryn A. Peterson, and by my grandfather, Charles E. Austin.

I leave behind my wonderful wife, Karen L. Peterson. I also have two sons of whom I am very proud, David M. Peterson and John T. “Teddy” Peterson (Jennifer). Teddy and Jennifer have two boys, John T. “Tripp” Peterson III, and Charles Austin “Bubba” Peterson, and I have a sister, Nadine Barrett (Seb). These are the people I love most in the world. I will miss them.

I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. My father died in 1959, when I was only 12 years old from wounds received during World War II. He was my hero, and I missed him all of my life.

My mother remarried in 1962, and we were forced to move to Ninety-Six, S.C. I swear there was not even a stoplight anywhere! Nevertheless, I attended Ninety-Six High School, and we won the state championship in both football and baseball.

For my undergraduate work, I attended Erskine College for four years. For my masters degree, I attended Clemson University an additional two years. I taught school for a total of 11 years in Abbeville, S.C., Seneca, S.C., and in Walterboro, S.C. I was a special education teacher. I coached football for 13 years before becoming an announcer.

I called football and baseball games on WBHN for 13 years. I became known as the “Voice of the Devils.” Football was tape delay: baseball was live. We aired the high school Game of the Week. I worked another six years as an announcer for WBLB television. We covered all Western Carolina University sports. The games were seen on cable television for viewers in North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia.

I’ve had an awesome life. Two wonderful grandchildren, a beautiful wife, and living in Franklin, N.C. I’ve had such a great run! Goodbye, all.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Alma Moffitt Berg

Alma Moffitt Berg passed away July 6, 2022 in Irmo, S.C.

Born and raised in Franklin, N.C., she was a devoted Christian and a devoted mother to her four children. As a military wife, she raised her children by herself much of the time. She had good values, and was a resourceful person and mother, often making due with what she had to be the best mom she could be.

She was a kind and caring person who enjoyed the simple things in life. Above all she took great joy in her family and loved visits from her grandchildren.

Later in life she spent time as a volunteer where she enjoyed meeting people.

She is survived by her children, Teresa Rizzo (Doug) of Irmo, Chris Bottoms (Vicky) of West Union, S.C., Casey Southard (Mike) of Franklin, N.C., and Will Bottoms of Franklin; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and, nephews; a sister, Helen Ammons of Bakersfield, Calif.; brothers, Bud, Don, Frank, and Terry Moffitt and their families of Franklin.

A graveside service was held Monday, July 11, at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is humbly honored to serve such a great lady and her family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Tony Ellis Tice

Tony Ellis Tice was born in Tampa, Fla., to Roy Ellis Tice and Debra Marlene Holden Tice on Nov. 17, 1974. He passed from this life on July 4, 2022.

He was a hardworking man and a great provider. He couldn’t be called materialistic: he just wanted to make sure the love of his life, Allison, and their children were well cared for. He was a simple man with simple tastes who enjoyed being a family man and doting on his grandchildren. He could be hard headed and strong willed, but he had another side that was generous and willing to help anyone in need.

He loved attending concerts. He enjoyed all kinds of music including southern rock like Lynyrd Skynyrd, CCR, and some country music. Salt water fishing, especially for redfish, was one of his favorite things to do. If the television was on, he probably was watching The History Channel or an outdoor show about fishing. He loved the mountains and vacationed in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., a few months ago. He had wanted to go to the mountains one more time.

A resident of Lake Wales, Fla., he is survived by his parents; his wife, Allison K. Tice; his daughter, Tiara Tice; his sons, Austin Tice, Logan Tice, and Jacob Tice; his grandchildren, Grayson, Shaylee, Gunner, and Ryder; his sister, Tina Maciejewski (Robby); his brothers, Tim Tice (Lisa) and Jason Tice; his in-laws, Roger and Debbie Newton; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Lake Wales.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Barbara Lourena Raby Williams

Barbara Lourena Raby Williams, 92, passed away on July 2, 2022.

Born in Macon County on Oct. 30, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles Donald Raby and Bedell Parrish Raby. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Williams in 2004; son, Robert Liner Williams in 1991; sisters, Helen Raby, Jackie Norman; brother, Albert Raby; and great grandson, Shane Tastinger.

She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1948. She was a homemaker, and a caregiver. She enjoyed sitting on her porch and looking out over the beautiful mountains, listening to the Atlanta Braves ballgames, and always quick to let you know she was proud of her southern heritage. “Gran” loved spending time with her children, and especially her grandchildren. The Franklin House staff took special care of her.

Surviving are daughters, Edna Morgan (Joe), of Franklin, Teresa Dodge (Mark), of Woodland, Calif., and Jeanne Tastinger (Tom), of Franklin; daughter-in-law, Marlene Cook Williams of Franklin; brother, Clark Raby of Pompano Beach, Fla.; sisters, Carol Ann Estes, of Franklin, Linda Lacy of Franklin, and Donna Setser of Asheville; sister in-law, Jean Raby; grandchildren, Dennie Holland (Therese), Sissy Holland, Ryan Dodge (Mindy), Christy Young, Alisha Higdon (Denver), Travis Dodge (Ericka), Nicholas Morgan (Kimberly), Brooke Smith (James), Robbie Williams (Kelly), Jason Tastinger, Tommy Tastinger (Wynell), and John Tastinger (Julie); 22 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hospice House Foundation WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744, or the charity of one’s choice.

Macon Funeral Home is handling arrangements and services will be announced at a later date.

Robert Louis Mast

Robert Louis Mast, 91, of Franklin, N.C. and Cape Coral, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Born in Mishawaka, Ind., he was the son of the late Lowell Russell and Phoebe Goss Mast. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lowell “Bud “Mast Jr. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi in Franklin and St. Katherine Drexel in Cape Coral. He was a HAM Radio Operator (an active member of the ARRL) and a General Aviation pilot. He was a member of the Elks Club, the Waterway Cruising Club, and enjoyed RV-ing, traveling to most of the states in the U.S. with his wife and daughters.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Rita Greene Mast; eight children, Janet Powell of Salem, N.Y., Robert Mast of Webster, N.Y., Thomas Mast of Leigh High Acres, Fla., Ted Mast of Largo, Fla., Jeanne Leathley of Syracuse, N.Y., Donald Mast of Clearwater, Fla., Amanda Johnson (Mast) of High Point, N.C., and Ann Marie Mast of Franklin; one sister, Sharon Rowell of Tempe, Ariz.; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Eternal Word Television Network, Birmingham, Ala.

Online condolences can be left atwww.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Alvin Andrew Nicholson

Alvin Andrew Nicholson, 76, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Alvin, or “Pickle” as he was affectionately called, was born in Jackson County to the late Van Nicholson and Bessie Talley Nicholson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Bone Nicholson.

He was a dedicated member of Maidens Chapel United Methodist Church, was a member of West Macon Fire and Rescue and The Mighty Methodist Men. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his brother, Richard “Red” Nicholson of Pennsylvania; his cousins that were like brothers, Lonnie Barnes (Sue) and Danny Chastain; his caregiver and friend, Georgia Giles of Franklin; special godchild, Jacey Rae Flerzar; and godchildren, Weston and Braxton Mace.

A service was held Sunday, July 10, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Oliver Rice and Rev. Stephanie Thompson officiating. Burial was at Maidens Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Teem, Steve Carpenter, Jacob Bingham, Kevin Corpening, Chris Hicks, Chad Hand, and Johnny Pendergrass.

Honorary pallbearers were the Macon County Fire and Rescue and The Mighty Methodist Men.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to West Macon Fire and Rescue or The Mighty Methodist Men.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Daniel Robert Allegretti

Daniel Robert Allegretti, 91, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

He was born in Chicago, Ill., to the late Aldo Allegretti and Mary Sullivan Allegretti. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Stephen and Anthony Allegretti. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, was a handy man and enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Nilles Allegretti; son, Robert Allegretti of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; stepsons, James Kiersnowki (Laura) of San Diego, Calif., and Paul Kiersnowski (Janna) of Lake Mary, Fla.

A mass will be held Thursday July 14, at 11 a.m., at St Francis of Assisi in Franklin. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Father Tein will officiate.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Robert James Alexander

Robert James Alexander, 82, died July 7, 2022, after battling dementia. He was born on Sept. 26, 1939, in Jackson County, North Carolina, to parents Rebecca Lula Alexander and D. Cecil Alexander. He was the oldest brother to Frances, Richard, and Carl.

Raised on a small family farm, he quickly learned the value of hard work and a deep lasting love for the North Carolina mountains. His mother helped shape many of his Christian values including a strong, unwavering sense of right and wrong as well as the importance of family. He was always front and center at family reunions, holidays, and other family gatherings.

He was a proud graduate of Franklin High School and went on to attend Clemson University. After serving in the Air National Guard, he married Joyce Brown of Clayton, Ga., and they enjoyed life together for 59 years.

Next, he embarked on a career in the sand and gravel business. He provided sand for the concrete that built I-95 through Georgia and South Carolina. He then worked for Claussen Paving Co., later known as Southern Aggregates, in Augusta, Ga., where he served as vice president in charge of the aggregates division.

His entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic led him to many other ventures. These ventures varied from unloading rip rap for the Kings Bay Naval Base to finding ways to utilize waste from paper recycling.

He also cofounded Sand Rock Transit, a materials yard in Atlanta, and sister company Agg-Tran, LLC in Cartersville. Later in life he established Alabama Gravel to mine river gravel for the metallurgical industry.

Robert and Joyce have two sons, Robert (Doolin) and Mark (Taunya), and three grandchildren Eliza Duncan (Tommy), Sam, and Sutton.

He was a lifelong golfer and an avid Clemson Tiger fan. He loved attending football games until late in life.

He enjoyed being outdoors, whether in Georgia, on Lake Keowee or in the North Carolina mountains. While he was proud of solving the world’s problems with friends on the porch of the Rockin’ R and watching sunsets at Lake Keowee, his favorite spot was always the North Carolina mountains!

He had an infectious smile and an abundant love of life. He will be greatly missed by his friends and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making an online donation to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) in memory of Robert James Alexander.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, July 14, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church South Campus, 4741 Carey Station Road, Greensboro, Ga., with Rev. Chris Laskey officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time for the service at the church.

McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online register.

Christopher Logan Cowart

Christopher Logan Cowart, 20, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus and his dad on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Born in Franklin, he was the son of Marcella Cook Cowart and the late Robert Lewis Cowart. He was an honor roll child all the way through his school years. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed playing tricks on everyone, especially his younger brother, Ryan. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, playing video games, and going to Dollywood.

He is survived by his mother, Marcella Cook Cowart; brothers, Brandon “Bubba” Cowart and Ryan Cowart, both of Franklin, and Conner Hobbs of Dublin, Ga.; sister, Angelica Cowart of Little Rock, Ark.; grandmothers, Melinda Massung and Anna “Abuela” Cook, both of Franklin; great grandmother, Marcella Massung of Franklin; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends surviving.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 14, at 5 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary McCoy and Rev. Robert Lambert officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Christopher’s family to help with the family’s various needs.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ross William (Joe) Marks

Ross William (Joe) Marks, 71, passed away Saturday July, 2, 2022. No public services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Dovie ‘Colene’ Evitt Ledbetter

Dovie “Colene” Evitt Ledbetter, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was born June 26, 1937, in Alamogordo, N.M., to the late Mack B. Evitt and Delphia G. Evitt.

She previously worked as a billing secretary for Highlands Cashiers Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she was faithful and dedicated to her family and Lord.

She is survived by her daughter, Vikki Montgomery (Craig); a granddaughter, Taylor Montgomery (Ted Catron); a great granddaughter, Eleanor “Ellie” Catron; and a sister, Shirley Houston (Clinton).

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Evitt and Kathleen Evitt: and a brother, Leland Evitt.

A Celebration of Life service was held Monday, July 11, at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Houston officiating. Burial followed at the Evitt Cemetery in Cashiers. Pallbearers were Craig Montgomery, Thad Evitt, Chuck Knowlton, Clinton Houston, Jeff Houston, Ted Catron, and John Swann.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Cremation is serving the Ledbetter family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Jeffrey Rogers

Jeff Rogers, 63, of Franklin, N.C., passed away in Asheville on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was born in Middlesex, N.J., to the late Robert and Gloria Rogers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Rogers.

After moving to Florida in 1981 where he owned and operated numerous businesses, he enjoyed getting away in the RV with “his Mares,” as much as possible, walking along the intracoastal and going to Miami Dolphin games. Go Fins.

Moving to the mountains in 2015, he cooked at many local restaurants and worked for H&R Block in Clayton, Ga. Thanks, Steve, for being a great boss. Jeff loved you.

Always a hard worker, he looked forward to the day he could just sit on the beach with his RV nearby. Thankfully, he and his wife Mary spent five months last winter doing just that. He was so happy catching the sunrise every morning, having picnics on the beach and being carefree. Life was good. How I miss you baby, you always made everything so perfect.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Dana Rogers, of Clermont, Fla.; and brother, Michael Rogers of Bath, Pa.

No public services are planned.

Highlands Cremation and Funeral Care is serving the family.

Marlene Theresa Woods

Marlene Theresa Woods, 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

She was born in Ohio to the late John Schneider and Frances Mae Dobson Schneider. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Woods; brothers, Jack and William Schneider; a sister, Dorothy Schneider; and grandson, Jeremy Ritchey.

She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family and best pal, a Bichon named Cotton.

She is survived by her children, Michael Ritchey (Linda) and Mark Ritchey (Edda); a stepson, James Woods (Paula); four grandchildren, six step grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

A service will be held Wednesday, July 20, at 11 a.m., at St Francis of Assisi in Franklin. Visitation is between 5 and 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 19, at Macon Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Michael Ritchey, Mark Ritchey, James Woods, Matthew Ritchey, Ryan Ritchey, and Jon Raymond.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marlene to St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 299 Maple St Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.