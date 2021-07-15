Obituaries for July 15, 2021

Linda Boswell Kenaston

Linda Boswell Kenaston, 75, of the Nantahala Lake community, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Born in Tarboro, N.C., she was the daughter of the late A.J. and Ila Ruth Davis Boswell. Living in Chattanooga, Tenn., for 43 years, she was the director of Human Resources at Fortwood Center, Inc. for many years. She was the past president of the Chattanooga Pharmacists Auxiliary and the former Miss Chamber of Commerce-Chattanooga in 1987.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jeffrey P. Kenaston; brother, Alfred J. Boswell Jr. of Grifton, N.C.; and sisters, Alice B. Carpenter of Tarboro, N.C. and Betty B. Cope of New Bern, N.C. Also surviving are special friends, Robbie Bateman, Mitchell Carnes, Saundra White, William Voelker, and Bill Satterfield.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 16, at Macon Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Rev. Arnaldo Lugo will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nantahala Fire and Rescue.

James Edward Perry III

James Edward Perry III, 71 of Franklin, N.C., passed away July 13, 2021.

He was born in Macon County to the late James Jr. and Byrda Nell Southard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Ann Perry.

He was a member of the National Honors society, the Scouts and loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his daughter, Betina Freeman; stepdaughter, Alisha Shephard; granddaughter, Haley freeman, step grandchildren Samantha Brunt and Katie Tiger; and several cousins.

A service will be held on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m., at Macon Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday July 17, from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service.

Rev. Janet Greene will officiate.

Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mitchell Owenby, Randy Berry, Conley Shope, Dustin Cabe, Jerry Wilson and Vic Perry.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lyman Holland and Mike Ramsey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to teen challenges at Teen Challenge of the Smokies Men’s Center, PO Box 2157, Franklin NC 28734.

David William Heller

David William Heller, 30, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at his home Friday, July 2, 2021. He was born July 3, 1990, in Point Pleasant, N.J., to Phil Heller and Laura Lehman Nash. He was raised in South Florida before moving to Franklin.

He leaves behind his sister Samantha Heller Richards and his only son, Brayden Heller.

He was such a kind, loving soul. He had a laugh so contagious it gave you no choice but to smile. He loved the beach, skateboarding, he loved playing the drums and being outside. He was a goofball at heart and never took life too serious. He had many special talents, playing the drums, he was a good mechanic and loved to fix and build things. He was so young and will be missed by so many. Please pray for David’s family during this difficult time. David is no longer suffering and we hope he has found peace. We love you David.

“Through God, all things are possible.”

Patricia Bryson Thompson

Patricia Bryson Thompson, 74, of Franklin, N.C., went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Born in Macon County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Lydia “Eddie” Clark Bryson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Turner and J.L Bryson, and sister-in-law, Mariea Bryson.

She was an active member of Sugarfork Baptist Church and was always willing to serve. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and her beloved granddog Rusty.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Doug Thompson; daughters, Kimberly Burnette (Brian), and Heather Wallace (Gregg), all of Franklin; grandchildren, Logan and Samuel Wallace, and Wyatt Burnette; sister, Melba Ward (Charlie) of Franklin; brother, Michael Bryson of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Funeral services will be held at Thursday, July 15, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Reeves, Rev. Gene Hawkins and Rev. Lewis Smith will officiate.

Burial will be in the Sugarfork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Logan Wallace, Samuel Wallace, Wyatt Burnette, Josh Ward, Bill Allen, Jack Baird, and Mark McDowell.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the: Sugarfork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 287 Sugarfork Rd. Franklin NC 28734.

D. Genevieve Hodgin Cruse

D. Genevieve Hodgin Cruse, 94, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Charles “Rush” and Alice Drake Hodgin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth T. Cruse Sr.; sister, Ruth DeHart; and brothers, William Hodgin, Joe Hodgin, and C.M. Hodgin.

She is survived by her son, Dalton Johnson Jr. of Mizzoula, Mo.; stepson, Ronald Johnson of Franklin; sisters-in-law, Barbara Hodgin and Belva Edwards of Franklin; a granddaughter, Shannon Burns of Florida; two great grandchildren, Vincent and Brody; special nephew, Lynn Cruse of Franklin; special niece, Sherri Johnson of Franklin, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and family members.

No services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gillispie Chapel Cemetery, C/O Sue Deal, 731 Jones Creek Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

John Franklin Chandler

John Franklin Chandler, 93, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at his home Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born March 16, 1928, in Knox County, Tennessee, to the late James Franklin Chandler and Geneva Bailey Chandler. He was an Army WWII veteran and a member of the Shriner and Mason organization. He owned many businesses in his lifetime, Bell-A-Tron Phone Service, Seneca Phone Service, Chandler Shell and Mini Mart, and Chandler Contracting. He enjoyed horses, hunting and was an avid flyer. He loved flying his Beech Craft Duke. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Franklin.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Lou Fishpaw Chandler; a son, Jeffrey DeWayne Chandler Sr. of Hinesville, Ga.; a daughter, Katheryn Yvonne Woodworth Chandler of Houston, Texas; a stepdaughter, Jo Anna Kay Watson of Franklin; and two stepsons, Robert Mark Watson of Lake Toxaway, N.C., and Terrance Andrew Watson of Highlands, N.C.; 13 grandchildren, Lesha Woodworth, Jamie Woodworth, Angie Watson, Ahngyl Chandler, John Chandler II, Jeffrey Chandler Jr., Johnathan Daniel Chandler, Jennifer Owens, Felicia Chandler, Laura Enlow; step-grandchildren, Heather Felder, Andrew Watson and Will Watson; and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, John Dolan Chandler II; and two brothers, Melvin Eugene Chandler and James Clay Chandler.

A funeral service will be held Friday, July 16, at 11:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, Franklin, with Rev. Dr. Robert Brown and Rev. David Beam officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Woodworth, Jeffrey Chandler, Jr., Trey Yendry, Charlie Watson, Chandler Watson and Cole Watson.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Shriners at 844-739-0849 or The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Larry Fred Estes

Larry Fred Estes, 84, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born March 12, 1937, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Robert Lee Estes and Willa Mae Teem Estes. In his early years he worked in the drywall business. He later owned and operated Estes Hardwood Floor Finishing and had Sweetwater Christmas Tree Farm.

He was a founding member of the Cullasaja Gorge Fire and Rescue and served as a first responder for many years.

He was an avid rock-hound, gold prospector, and “sang” hunter. He also enjoyed grouse hunting, musket building, and was a member of the Nantahala Musket Club.

He was also a member of Sugar Fork Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carol Ann Estes of the home; two sons, JT Estes (Teresa) and Chris Estes (Mary Perry) all of Franklin, N.C.; two grandchildren, Andrew Estes and Julie Estes (Josh Chastain); and one great-grandson, Preston Estes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Estes and an infant son, Donald Estes.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 16, at 3 p.m., at Sugar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

James Thomas Vinson

James Thomas “Tom” Vinson passed away at his home on the evening of July 5, 2021. Born in Clayton, Ga., raised in Highlands, N.C., he was the son of Catherine Patterson Taylor and the late Hoyt Vinson, and his stepfather, Walter Taylor. He graduated from Western Carolina and began his career with Belk Department stores. His career with Belk would span 39 years and take him all over the Carolinas. Most notably, his work with Belk would introduce him to his wife, Karen.

He was an active member at St. John’s United Methodist Church, where he was known for his servant’s heart. He freely volunteered his time to spread God’s word and help with community outreach. He also taught Sunday School for 17 years. His lessons were always heartfelt and genuine—so much so that his early morning coffee crew at the Peach Stand referred to him as their “chaplain.”

He was a beloved husband, son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, father-in-law and “Pops” to his grandchildren. After God and his family, his other great loves were the mountains and the North Carolina Tarheels. A Tarheel through and through, he was always willing to share a great story or two about their renowned basketball program. Don’t worry, if you pulled for NC State, he still loved you. If you pulled for Duke, he prayed for you.

Surviving is his wife, Karen Vinson; mother, Catherine Taylor; daughter, Elizabeth Baker (Michael) of Rock Hill and his niece, Wendy Hardaway (Billy) of Lebanon, Tenn., whom he helped raise; his sisters, Margaret Bryson of Fort Mill, Sandy Vinson of Highlands, N.C., Dianne Taylor of Asheville, N.C., and Melinda Musumarra (Paul) of Black Mountain, N.C.; and two grandchildren Madeline and Harrison Baker. He is also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service was held at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Fort Mill, S.C., on Friday, July 9, with Rev. Karen H. Radcliffe officiating.

He was a supporter of the St. John’s UMC Youth program. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St John’s UMC for The Youth Zone, PO Box 1298, Fort Mill, SC 29716.

Mark Anthony Burrell

Mark Anthony Burrell, 56, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, July 9, 2021.

Born in Ozark, Ala., he was the son of Maxie and Pat Burrell. He worked as a food service manager and he was a huge wrestling fan. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Leona Burrell of Franklin; son, Cody Perkey (Brittney) of Franklin; sister, Becky Woodall (Randy) of Franklin; brother, Adam Burrell (Rita) of Franklin; grandson, Andrew Perkey of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Saturday, July 17, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Macon Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses.

