Obituaries for July 16, 2020

Maria Merces Domingos Neto

Maria Merces Domingos Neto, 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Tiger, Ga. She was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Portugal to the late Manuel and Judite Dores Domingos. She was a homemaker. Zazzy her dog was her greatest love. She attended St. Francis of Assisi Church and was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by her niece, Teresa Mira Knippel (John); nephew, Carlos Mira (Sheila); great-nieces and nephews, Wesley Mira (Tanya), Ryan Mira, Kimberly Pinkston (Jesse), Michelle Mira, Johnny Mira Knippel (Karmen), and Melissa Faetz (Tyler); Great great-nieces and nephews, Alex Mira, Elizabeth Mira, Leila Pinkston, Larkin Pinkston, Sage Pinkston, Braxton Mira Knippel, Savannah Mira Knippel, Dominic Faetz, Patrick Faetz, Ella Hoeffer, Kendall Reis, and Kamden Reis.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Narciso Neto.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 10, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home. Burial was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Franklin, NC.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Neto family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Ray Massey Lillard

Ray Massey Lillard, 63, of Portland, Ore., passed away on June 15, 2020.

Born in Hollywood, Fla., he was the son of Rose Massey Lillard and the late Albert James Lillard. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Jim Lillard of Hendersonville, N.C.

He worked most of his life as a graphic designer, most recently for Morel Ink of Portland, Ore.

A graveside service was held Sunday, July 12, in Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Brandon Breedlove and Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

Macon Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

James Dennis Petersen Sr.

James Dennis Petersen Sr., 78, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 6, 2020.

The son of the late Donald Wayne Petersen and Mildred Louise (Robinson) Petersen, he was born April 4, 1942, and reared in Waterloo, Iowa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Wayne Petersen.

After graduating from Bob Jones Academy in Greenville, S.C., he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with minors in English, Accounting and Business Management at Bob Jones University in Greenville. He spent 15 years in management with JCPenney before teaching six years at Maranatha Baptist Bible College in Watertown, Wisc. The next 24 years, “Mr. Pete” was principal of four Christian schools in North and South Carolina, retiring from Victory Christian School in Sylva, N.C. He also taught high school English, math and computer applications.

He trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior May 28, 1967, and became a born-again Christian. He understood that he could not continue putting the Lord off according to Proverbs 29:1, “He, that being often reproved hardeneth his neck, shall suddenly be destroyed, and that without remedy.”

He was personally involved in the ministry of churches as a deacon, song leader, choir director, special music provider and Sunday school teacher. A long-time member of Victory Baptist Church in Sylva, he enjoyed teaching the Mature Adult Sunday School class.

He always enjoyed spending time with his family, taking road trips, listening to reasonable music and watching sporting events.

He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, confidant and best friend of 56 years, Lana Carol (Woodbury) Petersen; sister, Donna Jean (Petersen) of Tehachapi, Calif.; daughter, Carla Christine (Petersen) Sankuer and husband Fredrick Sankuer, of Florence, S.C.; son, James Dennis Petersen Jr., and wife Donna Renee (Anders) Petersen of Brevard, N.C.; five grandchildren, Ashton Brooke Streett, Lauren Noel Sankuer and Fredrick Lane Sankuer of Florence, S.C.; Grayson James Petersen and Andrew Mitchell Petersen of Brevard, N.C.; and four nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 12, at Victory Baptist Church. Pastor Rusty Wolfrey and Rev. Bob Cadenhead officiated. A graveside service was held following the funeral at Forest Hill Cemetery in Morganton, N.C.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Mac D. Stanfield

Mac D. Stanfield, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Born and raised in Macon County, he was the son of the late David and America Estes Stanfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Ledbetter Stanfield, who passed away in 2018 and his brother, Jimmy Stanfield. He was a member and deacon of Riverside Fellowship Church.

He is survived by his son, Michael Stanfield and wife Teresa of Beaufort, S.C.; sister, Emma Lou Ledford and husband Furman of Franklin; granddaughter, Hannah Capps and husband Jason; step granddaughter, Leslie Price and husband Chase; three great grandchildren, Carson, Chloe and Camille and step great-granddaughter, Paisley.

A graveside service was held Sunday, July 12, at Salem Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Cloer will officiate.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Lois M. Lathrop

Lois M. Lathrop, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Born in Mt. Holly, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Frank Campbell and Elizabeth Evans Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Marsh Lathrop; brother, Robert Lee Campbell and sister, Mary Campbell Purcell. She loved birdwatching; her love of hummingbirds brought she and John together to spend 18 wonderful years together before he passed away in 2019. She loved being with family and spending time with her church family at Iotla Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Nequassa Chapter 43.

She is survived by three children, Gloria Oliver Franklin (Hugh) of Franklin, Jerry Oliver (Sharon Hall) of Fletcher and Randal Alan Oliver (Brenda Wheatley) of Sylva; step-children, Rev. Kerry Lathrop (Kim) of Waynesville, Greg Lathrop (Karen) of Asheville and Amy Lathrop of Franklin; three grandchildren, Ryan Alexander, Lori Elizabeth and Shannon Nicole; two great grandchildren, Kylie Brielle and Theodore Cabe and one niece, Cathy Hamrick of Wilmington, N.C.

Private funeral services will be held at Iotla Baptist Church. Rev. Brandon Breedlove, Rev. Judson Hall and Rev. Steve Reeves will officiate.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Iotla Baptist Church, 1537 Iotla Church Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Annie Jones Shepherd

Annie Jones Shepherd, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Franklin House.

Born Oct. 23, 1931, she was a native of Jackson County. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Nora Chastain Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Shepherd and one son, Ernest Larry Shepherd and nine brothers and sisters. She was a member of First Assembly of God.

She is survived by one son, Dale Shepherd and wife, Sandra; three daughters, Georgia Hooper, Dorothy Dills and husband Paul and Debbie Chastain and husband Eric; one sister, Lucille Jones of Washington; eight grandchildren, Larry, Kim, Christy, Rickey, Shaun, Josh, Nathan and Melinda; 17 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Davis Hooper and Rev Gary McCoy officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Lonnie Jones, Rickie Shepherd, Larry Shepherd, Mason Shepherd, Nathan Chastain and Adam Prather. Honorary pallbearers are Homer Green, Raymond Green and Mark Landers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, Cemetery fund, c/o Carolyn Crisp, 372 Rosecreek Road, Franklin, NC 28734

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Gale Jones Carpenter

Gale Jones Carpenter, 66, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Grant Owen Jones and Lucy Faye Cabe Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Ann Franks. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and more than anything, spending time with her grandkids. She was a member of Maiden’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, JB Carpenter; two children, Renee Waldroop and husband Matthew and Bryan Carpenter and wife Jessica all of Franklin; sister, Elizabeth Johnson of Franklin; beloved grandchildren, Kevin Carpenter and Raylan Waldroop; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 11, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Jason Smith, Rev. Evan Hill and Rev. Phillip Cochran officiated. Burial was in Maiden’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Larry Drew Barbles

Larry Drew Barbles, son of the late Eugene Anthony Barbles and Dorothy Cecile Barbles, was born Oct. 9, 1949, in Houston, Texas. He was a graduate of The University of Texas and The University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston. After graduating from Dental School, he completed a two-year rotation in the U.S. Army to enhance his knowledge of dentistry. He was stationed at the Presidio of Monterey, in Monterey, Calif. It was there that his love of tennis rose to a high level where he often was asked to play with visiting commanders when they came to visit the post. He was on his way up the ladder if he had chosen a military career but instead, they moved back to Houston in 1978 where he began his dentistry practice.

He moved to Franklin, N.C., in 2007 to grow his practice and build his dream home that overlooked the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for the outdoors; hiking along the Appalachian Trail, white water rafting on the Nantahala River and he even summited Cotopaxi in Ecuador at 60. He had a kind soul, a passion for life, and enjoyed taking on new hobbies that kept him very active and full of life. Dr. Barbles was a wonderful partner, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was cherished by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his partner, Jacob Casper Kruger; Larry’s children, Jennifer Barbles Evans and husband Brady, Ryan Michael Barbles and wife Casey, John Richard Barbles and wife Madi; the mother of his children, Barbara Spafford Barbles; grandchildren, Reed and Reese Barbles, Libby, James and Kate Evans.

His family will be having an intimate Celebration of Life later this year at his home in Franklin to honor all of the outdoor activities which he loved. In lieu of flowers, consider contributions in Larry’s memory to Children’s Cancer Fund of Dallas.

Arthur Louis Barfield

Arthur Louis Barfield, 93, of Hernando, Fla., passed away April 13, 2020, in Lecanto, Fla. He was born June 24, 1926, in Tampa, Fla., to the late William Barfield and Agnus Alice Rosse, preceded in death by his late wife of 60 years, Edna Louise Barfield and brother, Charles Williams Barfield.

He was a 25-year resident of Citrus County, original member of the Citrus County Airboat Club and all- around neighborhood ambassador to Willola Heights.

He married the late Edna Louise Barfield on Oct. 2, 1948. They spent many of their 60 years together loving and caring for their children, their friends and their families. Louise Barfield passed of Alzheimer’s on Jan. 8, 2009.

In 2009, he married Faye Pearson. Faye, Louis and Louise were childhood friends that grew up in Seminole Heights. Faye introduced Louis and Louise in 1948 and remained friends with Louise until her death.

He was born and raised in Seminole Heights and Gowers Corner area. Growing up during the Great Depression, he spent time at Mary Help of Christian orphanage prior to attending Jesuit High School. During high school, he was an ROTC member while working at the Tampa shipyard. He enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and at basic training was assigned to landing craft because of his experience around water and being a strong swimmer. He was a first invader in the battle of Iwo Jima, fought on Feb. 19, 1945, in the Pacific front during World War II. During the battle, he was coxswain for both Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel (LCVP) and Landing Craft Mechanized (LCM). His unit was awarded a Navy Unit Commendation for distinguished heroism against the enemy.

In 1952, he joined the city of Tampa Fire Department where he was stationed at Station 4 in Ybor City for nearly 20 years. He maintained a side job as a glazer and became sought after for customized glass work in Tampa. He enjoyed playing softball on the fire department team and was an avid spear fisherman. He enjoyed spending time water skiing with his family and friends. When he retired from the Tampa Fire Department in 1972, Louis and Louise moved to Marathon, Fla., to pursue retirement as a commercial lobster fisherman where he ran three boats: the Green Hornet, Sally J and the Wa-Pa-Ho.

In 1981, he and Louise moved to Franklin, N.C., where they were active members of the community and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church for nearly 15 years. He was past president for Macon County church league softball, member of Knights of Columbus, and a volunteer youth baseball and basketball coach. Always quick to help a neighbor or friend, often lending time and his craftsman skill to others in need, he endeared himself to many expecting nothing in return.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Pearson; one brother, Seth Marshall Smith (Janan) of Dade City, FL; son, Michael Louis Barfield (Linda) of Winter Haven, FL; son, Ricky D. Smith (Cathy) of Michigan, and daughter, Dyann Barfield Stroud (Wade) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Michael Louis Barfield Jr. (Jordan), Gabriel U’Donah Jonas (Helen), Steven Allen Barfield (Shannon), Summer Rachel Melin (Justin) and Aspen Michelle Leonard (Quinn) and nine great grandchildren (Iris, Landon, Dylan, Chase, Kennedy, Hazen, Rory, Tate and Kasen).

A celebration of life has been scheduled for June 29, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.