Obituaries for July 20, 2023

Patricia Ann (Raymond) Mancuso

Patricia Ann (Raymond) Mancuso, 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at Solace Hospice in Asheville on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She was born in Smethport, Pa., on Sept. 3, 1938, to Ella and Ken Raymond. She attended Amherst Central High School, Class of 1956. She received a Teaching Award from Amherst Teachers Association.

She married Delmon Louis Mancuso on May 4, 1963, at First United Methodist Church in North Hollywood. They were married for over 60 years. Together they had two children, Sherri Ann, and Mark Louis. The couple lived in California, Nevada, and Florida before retiring to Franklin 20 years ago. She was a stay-at-home mom, involved in both her children’s school lives, including activities with the Girl Scouts and Elementary School events. She sewed many matching family outfits, baked the best cookies, brownies, and special cakes.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Ann Mancuso of Florida; grandsons, Kevin Michael Barker of Florida and Nicholas Clark Barker of Virginia; sisters, Peg Dayfert of New York, and Jeanne McMahon and husband Ken of South Carolina; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband on July 2, Delmon Louis Mancuso; parents, Ella and Ken Raymond; brother, Ken Raymond Jr.; and son, Mark Louis Mancuso.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, July 18, at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.

Memorial donations may be made to any nonprofit benefiting Alzheimer’s Disease research.

JoAnn Webb Goslin

JoAnn Webb Goslin, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

She was born in Salem County, New Jersey on July 29, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Barney Webb and the late Grace Cossaboon Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Richard E. Martin; husband, Wilbert H. Goslin; daughter, RoxAnn Goslin-Headley; and sister, Barbara Jean Baese.

She spent many years working in the food service industry, and later managed Mountain Springs RV Park and Shady Cove Campground. Her family said, “she will always be remembered for having a loving and giving heart.”

She is survived by a daughter, Denise L. Shimp and husband, Allen of Franklin; two sons, William “Rick” Goslin of Franklin, and Kurtis L. Goslin of Salem, N.J.; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Charles Woodrow Justice Jr.

Charles Woodrow Justice Jr., 74, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Born in Bartow, Fla., he was the son of the late Charles Woodrow Justice Sr., and the late Jean Baggett Justice McKee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Justice.

He proudly served on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the United States Navy. After leaving the Navy, he worked as a maintenance engineer at the Vogtle Nuclear Power plant for 32 years.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Melanie Birdsong Justice; two sons, Brad and wife DeNeal of Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Steven of South Fla.; one brother, David of Tampa, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Zachary and Madison.

A Celebration of Life will be held at later date, near his home on the Little Tennessee River.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Helen Christy Wells

Helen Christy Wells, 80, longtime resident of Highlands, N.C., passed away suddenly on Friday, July 7, 2023. She was born to Eleanor Virginia (Sellers) Wells and John D. Wells Jr. in Buffalo, N.Y., on Feb. 19, 1943. She attended North High School in Springfield, Ohio, before matriculating at Urbana College, where she earned an associate degree. In 1967, she married Victor Frederiksen, with whom she was happily married for almost 40 years, and had two children, Jon Paulding Frederiksen (Atlanta, Ga.) and David William Frederiksen (Wilmington, N.C.).

A bon vivant from start to finish, “Christy,” as she was known to friends and family, loved good food, socializing and beautiful surroundings. At just over five feet tall with red hair and a spring in her step, she was well-known around Highlands and neighboring towns, having worked during her 18 years in Highlands at various shops and stores, most recently Mountain Paws.

Among her many wonderful traits were love, compassion, humor and inclusivity. She loved everyone she met, accepting them wherever they were in life. On several occasions she opened her home to complete strangers. Weekdays around three o’clock she could be found at Highlands Mountain Fresh holding court with a gathering of dear friends.

She was also a doting grandmother to three grandchildren, Olivia, 20, Zoe, 15, and Evie, 10, of Wilmington. Of the things they recall most about their grandmother, whom they affectionately called “Kiki,” they would undoubtedly say her cackling laughter and her daily mantra: “Clear my path, Clear my way, Let me see the magic of this day!”

She is survived by her two sons; daughter-in-law, Julie (Lane) Frederiksen; former husband, Rev. Canon Victor Frederiksen III; sister-in-law, Sharon (Schneider) Wells; and nieces, Heather Gaskins and Shannon Tuggle and families. She was predeceased by her brother, John Dennis Wells III.

A memorial service will be hosted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donatations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Delmon Louis Mancuso

Delmon Louis Mancuso, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at Angel Medical Center in Franklin on Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 18, 1937, to Anne and Louis Mancuso. He attended Van Nuys High School, Class of 55. He was a Navy veteran, serving 1955-1958 on the Destroyer USS Hamner DD-718.

He married Patricia Ann Raymond on May 4,1963, at First United Methodist Church in North Hollywood. They were married for over 60 years. Together they had two children, Sherri Ann and Mark Louis. The couple lived in California, Nevada, and Florida before retiring to Franklin 20 years ago. He was proud of his service in the Navy and shared his memories from his time on the USS Hamner DD-718 with everyone he met. In 2006, he became an active member of the USS Hamner DD-718 Association, and his enthusiastic support of the association will be missed by all. Pat followed Del home on Thursday, July 13.

He is survived by his daughter, Sherri Ann Mancuso of Florida; grandsons, Kevin Michael Barker of Florida and Nicholas Clark Barker of Virginia; and sister, Elaine Louise Mancuso of Tennessee; and various nieces, nephews, and cousins from California to New York. He was predeceased by parents, Anne and Louis Mancuso; and son Mark Louis Mancuso.

Memorial services were held on Tuesday, July 18, at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.

Memorial donations may be made to any nonprofit benefiting veterans, or fighting Parkinson’s Disease or prostate cancer.

Victoria ‘Tori’ Ann Watson

Victoria “Tori” Ann Watson, 33, of Hendersonville, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of Ethel Elaine Hopkins Wilkie and Charles Homer Watson. She was the granddaughter of the late Margie and Howard Hopkins, and the late Frank Watson. In addition to her grandparents, she was preceded in death by four aunts, and five uncles.

She loved being outside, hiking and listening to music, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her mother Elaine Wilkie and step dad, Alan of Fletcher, N.C.; dad, Charles Watson of Franklin, N.C.; her fiancé and love of her life, Kayla Carpenter of Franklin; grandmother, Lela Watson of Franklin; children, Saydie, Kylee, and Anaya; sisters, Heather Watson of Hendersonville, Charo Watson of Franklin, and Teresa Henry of Franklin; and two nephews, Blake and Reece; aunts, Edith Sullivan of Hendersonville, Terri McFee of Fletcher, Carolyn Dotson of Fairview, N.C., and Phyllis Powell of Rosman, N.C.; and uncles, Billy Hopkins, Randy Hopkins, Jimmy Watson, and Victor Watson, all of Franklin.

The funeral service will be Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Bobby Cloer and Rev. Andy Cloer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at Macon Funeral Home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Four Seasons Hospice or Appalachian Animal Rescue.

Billy Claude Arvey

Billy Claude Arvey, 76, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023. He was born Nov. 12, 1946, to the late Claude Vincent Arvey and Ada Mae Houston Arvey. He was a member of Mt. Sinai Assembly of God Church. He worked in road construction and he loved hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Arvey.

He is survived by a daughter, Lynn Arvey of Franklin; three sons, Tony Arvey, Terry Arvey and D. J. Arvey (Elizabeth) all of Franklin; three grandchildren, Jonathon Collier, Alicia Fuentes and Noah Lionheart all of Franklin.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 25, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home, with Rev. John Raby and Rev. Barry Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in the Tippet Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, July 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Kevin Swafford, Ricky Starnes, Matthew Dixion, Terry Dyer, Justin Parrish and Charles Dyer. Honorary pallbearer will be Rick Sheppard.

Martha Ray Wright King

Martha Ray Wright King, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023. She was born Aug. 21, 1936 in Haywood County, NC, to the late James and Mary Putman Wright. She was a Baptist by faith and attended West Franklin Baptist Church when she was able. She loved her daughters and her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles King; a son, Troy King; two daughters, Jackie Blanton and Karen Carpenter; grandchildren, Terry Conard, Cathy Wood, and Charlotte Carpenter; great-grandchild, Katie Wood; and brothers, Cecil Wright and Robert Wright.

She is survived by three daughters, Peggy Conard (Richard), Mary Moore (Robert) and Linda Tallent (Grayson) all of Franklin; nine surviving grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Rodregues of Haywood County, North Carolina; and a brother, Charles Wright of Haywood County.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 14, at Grace Baptist Church, with Rev. Frank Rodriguez and Brandon Conard officiating. Burial was at Windy Gap Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Melvin Wood, Ray Wood, Michael Conard, Curtis Conard, Chuck Tallent, and David Blanton. Great-grandsons were honorary pallbearers.

Lawrence ‘Larry’ Stenger

Lawrence “Larry” Stenger, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away July 16, 2023.

He was born on Sept. 3, 1940, in Cold Spring, N.Y., to the late John Stenger and Alice Ruppel. He was a member of the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed hiking and was a nature preserve enthusiast. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, boating, scuba diving, and coaching the swim team for the F.A.S.T. program. He worked as the CEO and founder of Water Equipment Technologies. He served as a member in several organizations in his community including: Rotary for 10-plus years, the Macon County Planning Board (member) for 10 years, the Rathbun House Board of Directors in Asheville, and director of the Franklin Mystery Dinner Theatre for the Macon County Community Foundation for five years. He received the State of N.C. Volunteer of the Year award issued by the governor for his service to the community.

He was the fount of strength and pride for his family. He was blessed with a mastery of business; taking a startup company, with his wife by his side, and growing it into a highly successful international business. He retired in 1998 and moved to North Carolina full time, where he spent his retirement years. Living his life’s motto of “always find a positive way to give back.’’ He was a prolific advocate for community initiatives and a true servant to the betterment of the local society. He was a consumer of knowledge; always wanting to know how things worked. This drive led him to attend Timberframe School so that he could build his barn. He engineered the first 85-plus panel solar array farm in Macon County and countless other projects. His passion to over-achieve for his community, his hobbies and his family never waned; even as he courageously fought advanced stage melanoma for three years, then four years of pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa “Terri” Stenger, to whom he was married 51 years; children, Lawrence “Larry” Michael Stenger of Conifer, Colo., Christopher “Chris” Andrew Stenger and spouse Lynn Kathryn Stenger of Wytheville, Va., and Lauren Alicia Stenger of Asheville, N.C.; siblings, John Stenger and spouse Dawn Stenger, of Palm City, Fla., and Alice Stenger Bentivegna (predeceased spouse, Michael Bentivegna) of Hendersonville, N.C.; and grandson, Christopher Jared Stenger of Denver, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Mainspring Conservation Trust; 557 East Mainstream, Franklin, NC 28734.

Hazel Edna McWherter

On July 15, 2023, Hazel Edna McWherter, 102, went to her Heavenly Home July 15, 2023, to join our Lord and former family members. She was born on Aug. 12, 1920, in Macon County, North Carolina.

After graduating from Franklin High School, she worked for a year in Highlands, N.C., and then joined other family members in Detroit, Mich., where many other people from Macon County had moved to work just prior to the beginning of World War II. She found early work as a waitress in a restaurant just across the street from The United States Rubber Company. A major supervisor from this company eating breakfast in the restaurant noticed how hard a worker she was and suggested she apply for employment at the company. He handed her a card with his name and instructed Hazel to give this card to the Human Resources Office. She applied and was hired immediately. She worked there for the next 35 years, which included all of World War II.

She has told stories of working with many other women seven days a week. During the war, the company made jeep and truck tires as well as ball bearings for tanks. The girls would write notes to the GIs and enclose them in the ball bearing packaging. It was during this time that her love for baseball began. After work, she and her friends would go across the street to watch baseball games. She saw all the old players including Micky Mantle, Dizzy Dean, Lou Gehrig, and Ty Cobb.

After the war, men returned to work at US Rubber Company. She met Ernest (Buck) McWherter and sometime later they married. They retired in the mid-70s, and returned to Macon County to begin their retirement years. Buck passed in 1982.

She leaves behind two nephews, Lamar Houston (Jane), Bruce Houston (Amanda), plus many generations of cousins, nephews, and close friends.

Funeral service was held July 18 in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Pastor Jason Smith officiated. Internment was in the Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kolton Houston, Kollin Houston, Konner Houston, and Jake Houston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery fund.

