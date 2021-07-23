Obituaries for July 22, 2021

Phylliss Rena Garrison

Phylliss Rena Garrison, 37, of Franklin, N.C., passed away July 15, 2021.

She was born in Milledgeville, Ga., to Margie Wilson Garrison and the late Bobby Smith. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Bud Garrison; and sister, Jody Lynn Smith.

She was a long-time resident of Macon County. She loved her family and animals.

She is survived by her husband, John Hershel Garrison; children, Johnnie Rena Garrison of the home, and John Hershel Garrison Jr.; mother, Margie Wilson Garrison; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue at 851 Lake Emory Rd, Franklin, NC 28734

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Laura Arlene Stucky

Laura Arlene Stucky, 63, of Huntsville, Ala., passed away on July 7, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

Born on Aug. 22, 1957, in California, she was the third of six siblings. She lived in a variety of places, including Franklin for several years. She loved classic rock, eating raw egg noodles, her pets, her children, and was passionate about art. She was extremely talented in painting with watercolor and acrylic. She enjoyed doing southwestern art and landscape and later dabbled in abstract art. She also enjoyed hand-making cards for people. She also enjoyed photography, riding her bike, traveling, and spending time with her cat, Caeser.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert “Bob” Stucky, her mother, Shirley Stucky, her aun,t Arlene Bucher Diamond, and her grandson, Maverick Orion.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessica and Shianne; son, Joseph; her sisters, Vickie, Lisa, Kelly and Caryn; and brother, Robert Jr.; two grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time.

Brian ‘Boney’ Keith McConnell

Brian “Boney” Keith McConnell, 44, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, after a period of declining health.

He was born in Sylva, N.C., the first son of Michael Keith and Diane Crisp McConnell. He was a member of Black Mountain Baptist Church. “Boney” as he was affectionately known, was a friend to many. He enjoyed working on his Jeep, riding around with friends, and pulling pranks on anyone he could.

In addition to his parents, Mike and Diane, he is survived by a brother, Chad Douglas McConnell of Franklin; nephew, Preston; and niece, Morgan; and numerous aunts, uncles, and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held Monday, July 19, at Windy Gap Baptist Church. Rev. Mark Bishop officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association: American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400Atlanta, GA 30328.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kenneth ‘Ken’ Cloyce Giblin

Kenneth “Ken” Cloyce Giblin, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away July 18, 2021.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., to the late Cloyce and Gladys Lumley Giblin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; sisters, Shirley Lowry, Mary Wise, both of Florida, Betty Smith of Michigan; and brother, Mike Giblin of Florida.

He was a U.S. veteran and served in Vietnam from 1961 -1963. He loved to work on computers as well as wood crafts. His other hobbies included golfing and fishing.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Fla., at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Loren Maurice Long

Loren Maurice Long, 51, passed away on July 9, 2021. Born in Lynchburg, Va., in 1969, he was predeceased by his father, Harold Daniel Long, his mother, Margaret June Brinegar, his stepfather, Patrick Floyd Stanley and his brother, Daniel Conway Long (Wanda).

He is survived by his sisters, Cynthia (Marvin), Lorita (Barry) and Sue (Thomas) as well as his brothers, Rodney (Valerie) and Bryan.

He met his wife, Jane Regan, at Shiloh Bible Institute in Montana. They married at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin and had two sons, Matthew Regan and Graham Thomas. After obtaining an Associate’s degree in Network Administration from Southwestern Community College, he was employed for 20 years as Chief Technology Officer at Macon Bank and Entegra Bank.

Loren’s walk of faith was important in his life, and he studied the Word of God with commitment while encouraging and mentoring others. He enjoyed kayaking, running, karate and tennis, but, above all, he enjoyed his family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Christian Training Center International, 234 Watchman Lane, Franklin, NC 28734.

Earl Lynn Phillips

Loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, friend, and most importantly, child of God, Earl Lynn Phillips departed this world on July 11, 2021, to enter the kingdom of heaven and the presence of the Lord.

To all who knew him, he was a joyful person who caught people off guard with his dry wit and sense of humor. He was a man who loved everyone, who had a gift for recognizing and promoting the potential he saw in others, even when they could not see it themselves. Generous and kind, patient and forgiving, he did not expect of others what he did not expect from himself.

Lynn was a Christ follower and a member of First Alliance Church in Franklin, N.C. He was happiest with hands-on ministry in the church and community, working closely with people to serve their needs as directly as he could. His mountain home was often a retreat for missionaries visiting Franklin from around the world, and it was his pleasure to provide them a place to rest and recharge.

A husband of 57 years to his wife, Pat, and father to his three sons, Lynn took seriously his role as provider and protector, often working quietly behind the scenes to fulfill the desires of his family. As a grandfather, “Pop” cherished each moment shared with his grandchildren – building things in the workshop, riding in his truck, exploring the mountain property, and especially just being together.

He loved woodworking, refinishing furniture, gardening, and spending time with friends and family. He passed his love of music to his children and grandchildren. He loved to plan elaborate trips and to travel. In his later years, he researched family history.

He was born May 19, 1941, in Mena, Ark., to Earl Tildon and Marjorie Galloway Phillips. He graduated from Fort Smith Senior High School in 1959 and served in the Arkansas Air National Guard from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1966. Starting out with J.C. Penney in the shoe department at age 17, his career included nine moves across six different states until his retirement as store manager in 1998 when he chose to settle in Franklin, his final home of 23 years.

Left with many wonderful memories are his wife, Patricia Cotten Phillips; his sons and their wives, Michael and Suzanne Phillips of Greenville, S.C., Mitchell and Lori Phillips of Marietta, Ga., and Matthew and Libby Phillips of Syracuse, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Doug (Meg), Blake (Caitlyn), Nicholas, Ashley, Josh, Jackson, Samuel, Madie, Landon, Abby, and Austin; his great-granddaughter, Hailey Adelynn; and his siblings, Joyce Gray of Springfield, Mo., and Patsy (Gary) Tuer of Mountain Home, Texas. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Brenda Fitting; his in-laws, Bill and Joy Cotten and his sister-in-law, Deborah Harrison.

Burial took place at a private family service on July 14 at Ramsey Creek Preserve in Westminster, S.C.

A public memorial service will be held Thursday, July 22, at 4 p.m., at First Alliance Church-Franklin, NC.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made to the First Alliance Church Great Commission Fund or Samaritan’s Purse.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Heinz Ludwig Bressel

Heinz Ludwig Bressel, 93, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. He was born April 20, 1928, in Hamburg, Germany. He lived in Franklin for the past 29 years. He worked and retired in the manufacturing of jewelry. He was also an assistant curator at the Franklin Gem and Mineral Museum.

Survivors include his son, Raymond Bressel (Carol) of Rochester, Minn.; a sister, Helga Schmidt (Peter) of Hamburg, Germany; a granddaughter, Lindsey Porter (John) of Rochester, Minn.; and a new great grandchild in the next few weeks.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Bressel family.

Estelle Brandsma

Estelle Brandsma, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away June 17, 2021. She was born to the late Theodore and Florence Rogovin July 18, 1938, in Youngtown, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bruce Brandsma of the home; a daughter, Jill Sue Weinstein (David) of Port St. John, Fla.; a sister, Judy Rosenburg of Pembroke, Fla.; a grandson, Matthew Newman of N. Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and a former son-in-law, Cliff Newman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Paul Schwartz and a sister, Charlene Cohen.

Estelle and Bruce had an antique business and traveled throughout the country buying and selling antiques. Estelle led a full life traveling overseas with her husband Bruce.

A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. STE 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral home & Crematory is serving the Brandsma family.

Johnathan ‘Trent’ Stinson

Johnathan “Trent” Stinson, 48, resident of Lawrenceville Ga., formerly of Franklin, N.C., fought his two-year battle with lung cancer before passing peacefully in his home on July 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by parents, Michelle Coburn and James Stinson; wife, Robin Stinson; children, Keirston and William Grace; granddaughter, Clover Stinson; siblings, Christy (Doug) Cabe, Sarah (Benjamin) Heath; nieces, Kimberly Cates, Kayla and Lydia Cabe; and great nephew, Gavin Cates.

He was a loving husband and father, son and brother. Gentle, funny and kind hearted, he will be truly missed by everyone he has touched. He was loved by all.

Services will be held by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, Ga. on Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m.

Janet Marie Caple Appalsamy

Janet Marie Caple Appalsamy, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at home with the family by her side.

She was born Nov. 25, 1948, to the late Harris Caple and Rose Marie Hale Caple. She worked and retired as a hair stylist. She loved the sauna, pool, and being in the sun. She also enjoyed watching the Food Network Channel, NCIS, and Grey’s Anatomy. She loved the Lord and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include her husband, Desmon Appalsamy of the home; three children, Shawn Maddox (D’Anne) of Franklin, N.C., David Maddox (Stacey) of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Michela Caple (Steve Castilla) of Ft. Pierce, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Cash Castilla, Madison Maddox, and Genevieve Maddox.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Appalsamy family.

Dorothy Rogers Gregory

Dorothy Rogers Gregory, 89, went to her Heavenly home on July 10, 2021.

She was born in Macon County to the late John and Addie Miller Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick “Pat” Gregory; six brothers, Lee, Harley, Carl, Henry, Harrison, and Willis Rogers; three sisters, Valerie Ledford, Blanche Cabe, and Ellen Miller; and a grandson, Robert Dingus.

She worked in the home and loved cooking, sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She always had an instant smile and she loved everyone.

She is survived by her five children, daughter, Phyllis Mason of Franklin, N.C.; sons, Patrick Gregory (Rosa) of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Darrell Gregory (Connie) of Franklin, Marvin Gregory of Cornelia, Ga., and Shane Gregory (Stacey) of Cleveland, Ga.; sister, Roberta Holt of Dillard, Ga.; five grandchildren, Shelly Marion, Theresa Wolfe, Jessica Meeks, Ashley Sorenson, and Cieara Gregory; and four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 14, at the Wright Cemetery. Rev. Mark Bishop officiated.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Wright Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Gregory family.

John Alfred Forest

John Alfred Forest, 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on July 12, 2021.

He was born in Rochester, N.Y., to the late Henry and Alice Forest.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Alfred Forest Jr. and wife Dorothy Forest.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed football and golf.

He is survived by his children, Kathleen Tucker of Franklin Trudi Freimuth of Franklin, Linda Buso of Houston, Texas, John Forest of Margat, Fla.; and Corey Bytof of San Rafael, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the wounded warrior project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral home will be handling the arrangements.

Randall Clifford Downs

Randall (Randy) Clifford Downs, 70, went to heaven July 16, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Randy’s family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Martha Sam Gibson Jamison

Martha Sam Gibson Jamison, 72, went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 16, 2021. She was born in Macon County, North Carolina, on Nov. 8, 1948, to the late Sam Gibson and Mary Jo Fulbright Gibson. She was a graduate of the Franklin High School Class of 1967 and earned a BSED degree in 1971 from Western Carolina University after she completed her student teaching requirements in Honduras. From 1971 until 2003, she taught in the Macon County school system in Highlands, Otto, East Franklin, and Cartoogechaye Elementary.

She loved traveling. Her travels included exploring the west and visiting the National Parks in their RV as well as touring, Spain, The Greek Islands, and Greece. Some of her greatest joys came from going saltwater fishing with her husband, playing bridge with her Franklin bridge club, and participating in the neighborhood Birthday Club at their lake home in Townville, S.C.

She was a lifelong member of the Iotla Baptist Church in Franklin, N.C.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Bill Jamison; sister-in-law, Robin Jamison Shope (Phil) of Arden, N.C.; brother-in-law, Farrell Jamison of Franklin; best friend, Carol Arnold; and her favorite cousin, Martha Jamison Constance.

A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, Franklin. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. A private burial will be held in the Woodlawn Cemetery at a later time.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Kit Helm; all the doctors and nurses at Angel Medical Center and the Messino Cancer Center of Asheville for all the great care they gave to her during her illness.

Online condolences can be left at bryantgrantfuneralhome.com

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Jamison family.

John Deering Roberts

John Deering Roberts, 78 of Highlands, N.C., passed away Jan. 21, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 24, at 11 a.m., at The Episcopal Church of The Incarnation In Highlands.

Patrick William McConnell

Patrick William McConnell, 63, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 18,2021.

Born in Columbia, S.C., he was the son of the late Millard B. and Louise York McConnell. He retired from the United States Airforce in 2001 as a C.M.S.G.T., and later retired from the Social Security Administration. He attended Prentiss Baptist Church. He was a very active member of VFW Post 7339 where he had previously served as commander; and the American Legion Post 108. He also belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Fayetteville, N.C.

He is survived by his wife of eight years, Carol Goran McConnell; grandmother, Kay Ledford of Franklin; stepdaughter, Richelle Helms Metz of Michigan; two brothers, Joseph McConnell (Geneva) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Mark McConnell (Margaret) of Franklin; and one sister, Debbie Brogden (Andy) of Hendersonville, N.C.; one grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be Friday, July 23, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Randy Drinnon will officiate. Burial will be in the Prentiss Baptist Church cemetery with military honors being provided by VFW post 7339 and American Legion Post 108.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prentiss Baptist Church cemetery fund or VFW Post 7339.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ruben Cano

Ruben Cano, (MSGT, Ret. USAF,) 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, July 13, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice Rosario; two daughters, Yvonne D Cano of Franklin and Michelle M Cano of Manchester, Tenn.; two sisters, Lourdes Lasselle of Tullahoma Tenn., and Elvia Cano of Sacramento, Calif.; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was a Vietnam veteran, and a retired USPS Letter Carrier. Originally from El Paso, Texas, he retired to Franklin with his wife Alice. He was an avid basketball player, animal lover, and friend to all. He was especially a loving husband and father and will forever be remembered for his great humor.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 16, at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery with full military honors.

Janet Louise Riker Eve

Janet Louise Riker Eve, 90, passed away on July 18, 2021. She was born Aug. 21, 1930, to Thaddeus Weed Riker and Fannie Rhea Preston, both college professors. During her third year at University of Texas, while studying fine art, she met and later married Philip Henry Eve Jr. They moved around the southeast, had four children, and settled in Decatur, Ga., where she lived for the rest of her years.

As a teen, she taught swimming at Camp Tejas. As a mom, she spent summers watching her sons play baseball. She loved reading and watching the Atlanta Braves and tennis. She travelled the world, visiting 23 countries. She hiked, camped, canoed, swam, and kayaked until age 88. She loved the beach and gathering with her family and friends.

She retired from IRS after 30 years. Later, was a census taker and poll worker. She led and was a member of Saturday Happy Hikers, Roadrunners, and Splash dancers Synchronized Swim Team. She volunteered for many activities including the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, tennis portion; Red Cross, Peachtree Road Race; Fox and Alliance Theatres; was a council member, fire marshal, and librarian for Clairmont Crest Apartments (where she lived since 2003). She was a member of a bridge club, DAR, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her children, Philip III (Ellen) of Cumming, Diana (Allan) of Flowery Branch, John (Lynn) of Franklin, N.C., and David (Robin) of Hendersonville, NC; nine grandchildren: Philip IV (Tara), Rachel, Mark, Michael, Alex, Kyle (Lauren), Joel, Lange, and Max; five great grandchildren: Reagan, Caroline, Preston, Baylon and Arlen.

A private memorial service is planned for the near future. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Bart’s Episcopal Church, Atlanta.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Eve family.