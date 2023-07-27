Obituaries for July 27, 2023

Opal Blevins Sumner

Opal Blevins Sumner, 90, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was born June 13, 1933. in Madison County, Kentucky, to the late Elias and Mary Harris Blevins. She was married to J. C. Sumner, who preceded her in death.

She grew up in Kentucky, was a nurse and a homemaker, and loved Jesus Christ with all her heart. She loved the Kentucky Derby and N C. State and Kentucky State college basketball.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzi Kinamon.

She is survived by her children, David Blevins, Patti Taylor and Mary Antoine (Danny); grandchildren, Jodi Libasci (Jeremy), Aleah Hursey (Nathan), Jonathan Taylor (Anna), Hali Nordan (Devin), Lydia Shook (Travis), Crystal Olmstead (Michael), Tracy Grilliot (Nico), Quashona Antoine and Julia McRae; 18 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ralph Blevins of Franklin.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Rev. Danny Antoine officiating. Pallbearers will be Danny Antoine, Travis Shook, Jeremy Libasci, Cohen Libasci, Brody Libasci, Caden Mason, Nathan Hursey and Reed Shook.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home is serving the Sumner family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

William Deryl Brendle

William Deryl Brendle, 72, passed away July 4, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

He was a graduate of Greenville Tech College-Greenville, S.C. He was a mechanic and owned and operated his own business for many years. He was a disabled Vietnam veteran, lifetime member of the local DAV, and a member of Charity Baptist Church in Pontotoc, Miss.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Brendle; his daughter, Melinda Brendle Kilbourne (Matt); chosen daughters, Amanda Harper (John) and Maggie McElwee; son, Ryan Brendle; sisters, Joyce Brendle Meadows and Pauline Brendle Terrell; grandchildren, Marcus Gregory, Jamie Green, Alyssa and Brock Harper, William and Esmeralda Zaragoza, and Marvin Marlar; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Anna Green and many more; and many other special ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Columbus B. Brendle and Hazel Brendle Parker; his stepfather, Henry Parker; and his siblings, Sue Ann Sams, Columbus Brendle Jr., Myrtle Wofford, Jimmy Brendle and Roy Brendle.

Services were held Saturday, July 8, at Charity Baptist Church-Pontotoc, with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial followed in Charity Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Derrick Berry, Greg Griffen, Ryan Brendle, Brock Harper, Keith James, and Josh Hupp

Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

Eileen Rose Morris Benkis

Eileen Rose Morris Benkis, 80, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late Charles Morris Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Litter Morris. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Edwin Benkis.

Edwin and Eileen owned and operated Uniform Plus, Inc, in Franklin. They were licensed HAM radio operators with high honors, Eileen’s call was K04DI and Edwin’s call was W2HTI. She was recognized by the Picatinny Arsenal Officers Club. She didn’t know a stranger; she could talk to anyone. She was quick-witted and loved to read. She was very proud of her family and loved her children and grandchildren dearly.

She is survived by her six children, David Leadbeater (Gloria) of Ozone Park, N.Y., Brian Leadbeater (Colleen) of Orlando, Fla., Linda Leadbeater-Hoffart (Jerome) of Asheville, Jennifer Benkis of Franklin, Lynne Benkis of Franklin, Donald Benkis (Elaine) of Athens, Tenn., her seventh child, Andy Benkis of New Jersey preceded her in death; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Pellegrino of Pennsylvania, Maryann Aiello of Connecticut, and Charles Morris Jr of New Jersey.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 28, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Friends of the Library, 115 Highlands Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is handling the arrangements.

Sandra ‘Sandy’ Weber Waldroop

Sandra “Sandy” Weber Waldroop, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late Proctor L and Bennie Mae Stalvey Hamrick. She loved gospel music, Elvis, and the Statler Brothers. She attended Maiden’s Chapel Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Waldroop; daughter, Deanna Weber-Hollihan (Jay Morgan); son, Dwight Weber; grandchildren, Kayleigh Kling (Jessica Kling), Darrin Weber, Nikole Weber, Ron Loop; sisters, Linda Selph, Sharon Flippen (Bill); niece, Laura Hamrick; sister-in-law, Barbara Hamrick; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Monday, July 24, at Maidens Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Stephanie Thompson officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Annie Lee McGaha Olive

Annie Lee McGaha Olive, 74, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away on June 25, 2023.

She was born on March 1, 1948, in Franklin, N.C., to the late R.L. and Mattie Pearl Bryson McGaha. She had the privilege of living around the world as her father in the U.S. Army. She graduated from high school in 1966 from Karlsruhe American High School in Karlsruhe, Germany and from Western Carolina University in 1970 with a degree in elementary education. The summer after college, she heard Billy Graham deliver the good news of the gospel and after attending a local church and speaking with the pastor, she realized she was a sinner and called on Jesus to save her.

She began her teaching career in 1970 in Ramseur, N.C. In 1972, her roommate set her up on a blind date with her future husband and the rest was history. She took a hiatus from teaching in 1976 to begin raising her family, eventually returned to teaching and retired after a full career in 2012. Many of her students still kept in touch over the years and shared that she was their favorite teacher. She was involved in many ministries in the community including Child Evangelism Fellowship where she held countless Backyard Bible Clubs; taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible Schools at various churches; served in the nursery loving on newborn babies; served in multiple nursing homes sharing the good news of the gospel with residents; attended Bible Study Fellowship; faithfully attended prayer meetings and supported Women of Hope (formerly known as Hannah’s Project) with Trans World Radio. She was lovingly known as GranAnnie to her grandchildren and they will forever remember their weekly “GranAnnie Days.” She loved traveling and spending time in Pine Knoll Shores with her husband in their retirement. She took every opportunity to share the love of Jesus with anyone she met.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Jerrel Olive.

She is survived by her children, Robin Sarine (Andy), Laura Faw (Chris), Johnson Olive, Rebekah Dillow (Chris); grandchildren, Wesley and Adeline Sarine, Olivia and Jacob Faw and Ellis Dillow; her brother, Bill McGaha (Stephanie) and nephews Jeremy McGaha (Christie) and Andy McGaha; grandnieces and many special cousins.

A memorial service was held on Friday, July 1, 2023, at Apex Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Talley officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made in Annie Olive’s name to Women of Hope, a ministry of Trans World Radio online at https://twr.org/project/twr-women-of-hope.