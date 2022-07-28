Obituaries for July 28, 2022

James ‘Jim’ Walsh

James “Jim” Walsh, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in his Scaly Mountain, N.C., home. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 28 years, Laure Swanner Walsh, and their two children, Ali Mae Walsh and James Walsh Jr.

Born in Boston, Mass., he was the son of the late John and Joan Clouse Walsh. He had five siblings, Johnny Walsh Jr. (Debbie), Joe Walsh (Patti), Judy Almeida (Brian), Jackie Johnson (Troy), and his late sister Joanne Snyder (Stephen), all with whom he made great memories spending summers of their early years together in Onset, Cape Cod, Mass.

He graduated Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 1980 and became a Ship Captain in the oilfield industry, navigating offshore supply vessels around the world.

Jim and Laure met in Mississippi where they would later build and enjoy “The Barn” on weekends with their children. His close friend, Darrell, provided him an infinite amount of friendship and support in caring for the property.

He became the Golf Course Superintendent of Chateau Country Club in Kenner, La., in the 1990s taking on a multi-year renovation of the golf course.

When Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast in 2005, he helped restore the Country Club and his family’s homes all while commuting on the weekends to visit his wife and children at their new home in Highlands, N.C.

Shortly after, Jim and Laure built a beautiful home together in Scaly Mountain where he had room to continue his love of working outdoors with his tractor, bobcat, excavator, and his righthand man, José.

He avidly supported the Scaly Mountain Women’s Club and their mission to further the education of local children. He developed dear and everlasting friendships with the husbands of the club members through the start of annual parties at his home. As an active member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, he continued a legacy of serving on the altar for nine years with his children.

He loved boating, fishing, crabbing, building fires, and spending time with family. He was an incredible father, wonderful uncle and a beloved addition to Laure’s family. Jim and Laure’s best memories were made together over Charbroiled Oyster Feasts and his most fantastic Crawfish Boils. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of the Mountains in Highlands officiated by Father Jason Barone.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scaly Mountain Women’s Club Scholarship Fund: P.O Box 64, Scaly Mountain, NC 28775.

Joseph Paul Orr

Joseph Paul Orr, 25, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

He was born in Macon County to Linda Mathis Orr of Franklin and Terrance Victor Orr of Annapolis, Md.

He was an employee at the Georgia Road Ingles and a dedicated volunteer firefighter. He was a member of Rukkus Athletics. He enjoyed hiking, history and reading. He was a talented woodworker and artist.

He is survived by his parents, Linda Orr and Terry Orr; siblings, Terry Orr Jr. of Franklin, Alexa Orr of Franklin, and MaryAnn Orr (Michael) of Goodyear, Ariz.; aunts, Lisa Dunlap (Stan) of Carmel-By-The-Sea, Calif., Janice Homewood of Stuart, Fla.; Toni Gerrior (Phil) of Annapolis, Md.; niece, Kleo Fitzpatrick; and nephew, Saint Fitzpatrick.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Macon Funeral Home.

A service will be held Saturday, July 30, at 11 a.m., at Macon Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

The Clarks Chapel Volunteer Firefighters will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Clarks Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, C/O Joey McCollum, 270 Fulcher Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

James Arthur McCall Jr.

James Arthur McCall Jr., 73, of Highlands, N.C., passed away July 12, 2022. He was born Sept. 25, 1948, in Walhalla, S.C., to the late James Arthur McCall and Myrtle Louise Gibson. He was a Private in the Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal with V Device for Valor. He enjoyed bass fishing, making jewelry, and listening to rock and roll.

He is survived by two sons, Herbert McCall and James McCall; one daughter, Malena Hamilton; seven grandchildren, Tyler McCall, Kobe McCall, Brendan Hamilton, Kristen Jackson, Marlee Hamilton, Hayley Hamilton, and Aubrey Hamilton; three great grandchildren, Carter Jackson, Leighton Jackson and William Jackson; a sister, Marie Schulz; a brother, John Elbert McCall; nephews, Willie Heath, James Heath, John McCall, Leroy Smith and John Nix; nieces, Marsha McCall, Sandra Copeland, Isabell Cartwright, Christina Davis and Jannette Nix,

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia McCall; two sisters, Elenor Nell Heath and Mildred Louise Barnett.

A private service will be held at a later date in Florida.

Audrey Bernice Tallent Buchanan

Audrey Bernice Tallent Buchanan, 65, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

She was born in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Rev. Wallace Eugene Tallent and Virginia Nannie Moore Tallent. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Keith Tallent.

She was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church where she was the church pianist and also the chairperson for the bereavement meals. She was the longtime pianist and vocalist at Macon Funeral Home. In her free time, she enjoyed cross stitching, cooking, and vacationing at the beach. She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Mossy.

She is survived by her husband, Coleman Buchanan of Franklin, N.C.; son, Jesse Buchanan (Candace) of Clyde, N.C.; grandson, Oakley Buchanan; aunt, Betty Holland; uncle, Harold Moore, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Sunday, July 24, at Windy Gap Baptist Church, with Rev. Mark Bishop, Rev. Brian Browning, and Rev. David Lee Williams officiating.

Burial followed at Windy Gap Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105

Joe Paul Anderson

Joe Paul Anderson, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Born in Madison County, he was the son of the late John Cling and Paris Jervis Anderson. He was a dedicated husband/father and he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was deeply concerned for children and freely gave of his time to help any in need. He had many talents including gardening and farming; he loved being outdoors and tending to animals, especially cats, dogs and goats. He shared his love for animals with his family and often rescued uncommon wildlife such as owls, snakes, opossums and even spiders. He was an avid reader and a big fan of UNC Tarheels basketball and Alabama football. He received his B.S. in Education from East Tennessee State University. He and Margaret were educators in Michigan, North Carolina, and Arizona. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Cowee Baptist Church in Franklin.

He is survived by his wife of 60-plus years, Margaret May Anderson; daughters, Paula Anderson Cabe (James Ray Anders) of Franklin, N.C., and twins, Darlene Anderson Epley (Carl) of Marion, N.C., and Marlene Anderson-Roden (Keith) of Fletcher, N.C.; grandson, Chad Cabe (Katelynn Loftin) of Franklin; step grandchildren, Maggie Roden Owens (Brent) of Kalispell, Mont., and Brock Roden of Eagle River, Ark.; great grandchildren, Brady and Lyla Owens; brother, Gerald Locke Anderson; and nephew, Daniel Anderson both of Barnardsville, N.C.; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at Cowee Baptist Church on Sunday, July 31. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. and the service will start at 3 p.m. Rev. Jason Smith and Rev. Ronnie Branson will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/), Appalachian Animal Rescue Center (appalachiananimalrescuecenter.com/), or Doctors Without Borders (doctorswithoutborders.org).

