Obituaries for July 29, 2021

Janet Louise Riker Eve

Janet Louise Riker Eve, 90, passed away on July 18, 2021. She was born Aug. 21, 1930, to Thaddeus Weed Riker and Fannie Rhea Preston, both college professors. During her third year at University of Texas, while studying fine art, she met and later married Philip Henry Eve Jr. They moved around the southeast, had four children, and settled in Decatur, Ga., where she lived for the rest of her years.

As a teen, she taught swimming at Camp Tejas. As a mom, she spent summers watching her sons play baseball. She loved reading and watching the Atlanta Braves and tennis. She travelled the world, visiting 23 countries. She hiked, camped, canoed, swam, and kayaked until age 88. She loved the beach and gathering with her family and friends.

She retired from IRS after 30 years. Later, was a census taker and poll worker. She led and was a member of Saturday Happy Hikers, Roadrunners, and Splash dancers Synchronized Swim Team. She volunteered for many activities including the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, tennis portion; Red Cross, Peachtree Road Race; Fox and Alliance Theatres; was a council member, fire marshal, and librarian for Clairmont Crest Apartments (where she lived since 2003). She was a member of a bridge club, DAR, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her children, Philip III (Ellen) of Cumming, Diana (Allan) of Flowery Branch, John (Lynn) of Franklin, N.C., and David (Robin) of Hendersonville, NC; nine grandchildren: Philip IV (Tara), Rachel, Mark, Michael, Alex, Kyle (Lauren), Joel, Lange, and Max; five great grandchildren: Reagan, Caroline, Preston, Baylon and Arlen.

A private memorial service is planned for the near future. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Bart’s Episcopal Church, Atlanta.

Gary Allen Hill

Gary Allen Hill, 43, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Born in Hollywood, Fla., he was the son of Catherine Foley Lequire and the late Gary L. Hill. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Daniel E. and Gertrude Foley.

He lived in Franklin most of his life; he attended Biltmore Church; loved to run, listen to music, and was an avid reader.

He is survived by his mother, Catherine Foley Lequire of Franklin; sister, Megan Keener (Jonathan); and brother, Jason Hill, all of Franklin; two nephews, several cousins and numerous friends.

Memorial service was held Monday, July 26, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Tully Griggs officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Kenneth (Ken) Alter

If humans can cross over the Rainbow Bridge on their way into Heaven, Kenneth (Ken) Alter crossed it on July 22, 2021, and had the most joyful reunion with all the dogs and cats that he had ever rescued, cared for, groomed and loved during his time on earth.

Born in Dallas, Texas, on July 15, 1957, he was the middle son of Scott and Marie Alter. When Scott passed away from cancer in the mid-1960s, Marie and her three Alter boys relocated back to her parent’s hometown of Bradford, Pa.

In Pennsylvania, Ken and his brothers thrived and played in the beautiful hills and waters of the Allegheny National Forest. When he wasn’t enjoying the wild outdoors, he attended St. Bernard Elementary School and graduated from Bradford Central Christian High School in 1976.

Carrying a strong work ethic throughout his life, he labored in the Pennsylvania oil fields and later served Witco/American Refining Group in its Bradford refinery.

He and his first wife, Denise Alter, were blessed with one daughter, Nicole, who inherited so many of his wonderful qualities: Love of dogs and cats, cars, outdoor fun, caring for others, a quick willingness to help anyone in need and a delightful, albeit quirky, sense of humor. One thing Nicole did not inherit was Ken’s unsurpassed moustache. This became his trademark and stayed with him to the end of his valiant battle with carcinosarcoma.

Ken met his second wife, Paula Johnson Alter, in early 2001. It’s likely that his late maternal grandfather and Paula’s late paternal grandfather had a hand in steering destiny. Soon after they started dating, they learned their grandfathers had been best friends and shared a mutual love of raising horses.

On July 11, 2001, Ken asked Paula to marry him. After she said yes, he took her outside and pointed to the abundantly starry sky saying “Our parents had them turn on all the lights for us tonight.” Ken and Paula married later that year on Nov. 23 and celebrated their love and commitment in the presence of God and family during a candlelit ceremony at their home.

Soon after their marriage, Ken, with part-time assistance from Paula, launched Alternative Expressions Studio specializing in photography and graphic design. His calm, friendly demeanor and creativity made him a popular portrait, pet, wedding and industrial photographer in the Bradford area.

When Paula accepted a healthcare leadership role in Franklin, Ken happily followed her to the Great Smoky Mountains. He later assisted Dan Andrews in opening Paula’s Pet Paradise where he enjoyed grooming and playing with pets, along with scooping pet poop, until his retirement due to cancer in May of this year.

Along with enjoying their mountaintop scenic views, Ken and Paula spent many happy days on their pontoon boat, the “K-9 Cruiser,” at Fontana Lake. Ken skillfully rebuilt their boat from the deck up, and enjoyed finding new coves for his beloved morning and afternoon naps. They were always accompanied by three or four canines and their lake escapades brought smiles to many. As his health declined in the final weeks, he was treated to a final pontoon boat ride and conversation with his special marina buddies at Almond Boat Dock & RV Park.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Paula Johnson Alter; daughter, Nicole Alter (Katelyn Sherwin) of Bradford, Pa. brothers, Tom Alter (Kathy) of Independence, Ky., and Jim Alter (Marcia) of Willow Springs, N.C.; several nieces and nephews; first wife, Denise Alter, of Bradford; good friend and brother-in-law, Tom Johnson, of Franklin, N.C.; and his precious fur children. All who were blessed to know Ken will greatly miss him but also rejoice in his complete heavenly healing.

In accordance with his wishes, his family will privately remember him with love and laughter at his and Paula’s mountaintop retreat and surrounded by their adoring fur children.

If you would like to honor Ken’s love for pets, please consider a donation in his memory to one of these very deserving and “impawtant” pet charities: Advocates for Animals of WNC (www.a4awnc.org), Appalachian Animal Rescue Center (851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin, NC 28734) or Noah’s Ark Humane Society (1239 Old Murphy Rd., Franklin, NC 28734).

Nancy Lee Fisher Patton

Nancy Lee Fisher Patton, 71, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born in Athens, Ga., she was the daughter of the late James H. and Gladys Murray Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Carey B. Patton Jr. in May 2019. She was a retired teacher in the Macon County School system. She volunteered in the D.A’s office for seven years after retiring. She was a friend to many, and she loved working with stained glass, but what she cherished most was the time spent with her grandchildren and family.

She is survived by son, Carey Patton and wife, Brandi; sister, Frances Moore and husband, Tommy of Franklin; two grandchildren, Ruck Shaw Patton and Blake McCree Patton; and one nephew, Nathanael Moore of Franklin; and numerous friends.

A Time of Remembrance was held Saturday, July 24, at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VVA Scholarship Fund, 203 Sloan Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

Stephen W. Anglin Sr.

A celebration of life for Stephen W. Anglin Sr. will be held Saturday, July 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Biltmore Baptist Church, Franklin Campus. Friends are invited to drop by anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. and share memories of Steve with us. If you have a classic car or motorcycle, please drive it in Steve’s honor.

The church is located at 691 Sloan Rd. Franklin.

Yukie Sandra Picklesimer

Yukie Sandra Picklesimer, 91, died Dec. 6, 2020, at her home in Lemmon, S.D. She was born in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 1, 1929. She was the oldest of five children. She met her husband Ralph in Japan, got married and traveled all over the world with the military. She eventually came back to Franklin, N.C., which was her husband’s birthplace. They retired to Sebastian, Fla., in the early 1990s.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, painting, sewing, and multiple other crafts. She always enjoyed helping people and volunteered for many years at the Indian River Medical Center in Sebastian.

She is survived by sons, James Edward Picklesimer and wife Debbie and their children, Michael and Kyle, all of Fort Worth, Texas; Hiroaki Charles Pickesimer and wife Jennifer and their children, Kiyoko, Hana, and Hiroshi, all of Lemmon.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 31, at 10:30 a.m., at Drymans Chapel Church.

Charlotte Carter Merry

Charlotte Carter Merry, 77, died peacefully on June 28, 2021, in Highlands, N.C., surrounded by her loving husband, son and daughter. She courageously battled Alzheimer’s disease for 10 years with the same grace and dignity that she lived her life. Despite her struggle with Alzheimer’s, she remained active and happy until her death participating in croquet and art classes.

She was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Oct. 23, 1943, to Francis Graves Carter and Elizabeth Hamlet Carter, who preceded her in death as did her brother, Francis Graves Carter Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Finley Merry; her son, Will Rice; her daughter, Adrian Robinson; her step son, Howard Merry; her brother, Martin Carter; and grandchildren, Rob and Carter Rice, Will and Rice Robinson and Vee Merry.

She attended Salem Academy and Salem College in Winston Salem where she graduated in 1965. Later she served on the board of Salem College. Throughout her life she was active in numerous philanthropic organizations including Historic Augusta, the Augusta Symphony, Augusta Assembly, Sand Hills Garden Club, Bulbs and Borders Garden Club, Morris Museum Gala Committee, National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, the Bascom Art Center, and the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Augusta, Ga., and the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Highlands. She was also a member of the Old Town Club in Winston Salem, the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta and the Augusta Country Club and Highlands Country Club.

Her loving personality and grace will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to spend time with her. She was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She gave endlessly of her time and talent to others. Even during her sickness, she brought joy to others. She was a beautiful person inside and outside. Her memory will live on forever.

A graveside service was held at Highlands Memorial Garden on June 30 with Father Bentley Manning and Rev. Mike Jones officiating with a celebration reception following the service at the Highlands Country Club.

The family would like to thank Charlotte’s devoted friend and caretaker, Ellie Hartweger, who lovingly cared for her over the past five years, as well as the nurses and staff at Mission Hospital in Highlands. The family would also like to thank Kirk Moore of Oakleaf Florist and Garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Emory University.

Julia Ann Higdon Green

Julia Ann Higdon Green, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, a teacher and infamous banana pudding maker.

Julia, (known to most as Julie), was born Feb. 10, 1931, in Macon County, North Carolina, to Alfred and Ann Higdon. She grew up in Franklin, N.C., where she developed her math skills, a love of people and dogs, and her quick wit. She attended Wake Forest University, was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Kappa MU Epsilon, and graduated magna cum laude in 1952. There she met Livingston Green and they were married on Aug. 24, of the same year. They raised three children, Carol, Margaret, and Jimmy, and their granddaughter, Melanie.

She had many loves, one of which was math, equaled only by teaching math. What she found in numbers was a language she respected and understood deeply. Teaching this language to high school students was her passion. She was employed with Burlington City Schools for nearly 30 years. She taught general math, algebra, and geometry for academically talented students at Turrentine, Sellers-Gunn and Walter M. Williams and Hugh M. Cummings High Schools.

Over the years, it was not uncommon for her family to hear from many of her former students, “Mrs. Green changed my life.” She never gave up on a student and she would not allow them to give up on learning math.

Her students changed her life, too. As she aged one would often hear her say, “I have lived so long that my doctor, my lawyer, my accountant, my cardiologist, my dentist, my pharmacist, my police chief, and my funeral directors are all my former students.” She was always proud of her students, and we are grateful for the care they provided in her later years.

She loved her church, The First Baptist Church of Burlington, where she was an active member for 68 years and a deacon. She took a special interest in the youth at her church and started the College Student Card Ministry to reach out to young church members who had moved to other cities to attend college.

She was an active member of her community. In her earlier years, she was involved with charities such as the March of Dimes and was a member of the Garden Club. In her later years she volunteered at Elon University with the International Student Group. She was a loyal friend and was often seen exercising at the local YMCA with her “Y” friends whom she loved deeply or playing bridge with what we came to know as “The Bridge Club” – her longtime and dearest friends for over 60 years.

She rescued people and animals. If you needed caring for, she was up to it. She once saved an injured squirrel who lived with us for a year. She was known to keep a baby snake safe in a box locked in her school desk for one of her students. She took care of a young friend who lived with our family for an extended time. She was a dedicated and loving caregiver to our father who had Alzheimer’s at the end stage of his life.

She had a great sense of humor. She often got the last word giving the rest of us the last laugh. Even near the end of her life she kept those who cared for her entertained with her dry wit and snappy banter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Livingston Green; her parents, Alfred and Ann Higdon; her brothers, James Terry Higdon, Thomas N. Higdon, and John L. Crawford.

She is survived by her children, Carol Fenwick, Margaret Ashmore, Jimmy Green, (Barbara); grandchildren, Melanie Daniels, (Eric), Sara Fenwick, Amanda Kupchella, (Ryan), Bobby Fenwick, Griffin Ashmore, and Ben and Lily Green; great-grandchildren, Maisie, Keller, Ava, Archer, and Aristotle; brother, Alfred Higdon; and sister, Beverly Moore.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, July 13, at Baptist Church of Burlington. Her committal service was held immediately following at Alamance Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to: ARMC Charitable Foundation Cancer Center General Fund; ATTN: Gift Processing; PO Box 202, Burlington, NC. 27215.

Herbert Glenn Southard

Another one of our Lord’s children just went to join Him with praise and rejoicing. Herbert Glenn Southard, 90, went on to Glory on July 21, 2021.

If you knew Herbert Glenn Southard, you knew he loved the Lord Jesus and lived his life accordingly. He was a Christian first and a family man second. A member of Longview Baptist Church, he served as deacon for several years. During that time, he and his wife enjoyed their roles as church custodians. He was also the caretaker of the church cemetery and kept the church grounds freshly trimmed.

He was born on May 1, 1931, to Albert and Ola Henry Southard. He was a veteran of the United States Army and spent many years working at Rabun Mills. He was a dedicated husband to the love of his life, his wife, Wayles Arrowood Southard. They were married almost 60 years.

He was a very kind man who loved his children and was especially proud of them and their accomplishments. He complimented his daughter, Tammy, in the best possible way by saying she was a good cook like her mother. He truly enjoyed being outdoors best of all, whether it be hunting, fishing, or just looking for ginseng. He was also a true-blue lifelong Atlanta Braves fan through good seasons and bad seasons.

He is survived by his children, Tammy Stanley (Steve) and Mike Southard (Casey); his grandchildren, Chase Stanley, Chandler Stanley, and Jesse Stahl (Deanna), and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, his parents and his brothers, Rev. Gene Southard and Rev. Howard Southard.

His family is forever grateful to the excellent care given him by Laura Scruggs, Linda Witherington, and Marilyn Welch. He loved these ladies and cared for each of them very much.

Services were held on Saturday, July 24, at Longview Baptist Church with Revs. Johnny Lee, Tom Nahlen, and Don Moffitt officiating. Pallbearers were Bruce Fox, Ashton Fox, Stevie Stanley, Chandler Stanley, Jesse Stahl, and Nick Potts. Honorary pallbearers were deacons of Longview Baptist Church.

Thomas Preaulo Crawford

Thomas Preaulo Crawford, 91, of Franklin, N.C., passed July 14, 2021.

He was born in Macon County to the late Cecil and Flora Robinson Crawford. In additions to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George Crawford, Kenneth Crawford, and Lowell Crawford.

He was a United States Army veteran and served in the Korean conflict. He was a lifetime resident of Macon County, a member of Mt Hope Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher and in any areas where he was needed. He also worked with the Macon County Schools for a number of years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Johnson Crawford; children, Charles Crawford (Teree) of Asheville, N.C., Virginia Coss, and Alan Crawford (Lori) all of Franklin; brothers, Bruce Crawford and Burt Crawford; sisters, Ruth Slagle and Geneva Burnette, all of Franklin; 10 grandchildren, Vanessa, Meagan, Lance, Morgan, Matthew, Ashley, Ryan, Haylie, Chandler and Brie; nine great grandchildren, Sophia, Gunner, Adelaide, Jamison, Emerson, AnnieMae, Maverick, Parker and Malachi; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made Mt. Hope Baptist Church.

Orrin Boyd Robert Sword Sr.

Orrin Boyd Robert Sword Sr., 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Born in Salerno, Fla., he was the son of the late Bert R. and Agnes Driggers Sword. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elisha Woodcum; and sister, Hilda Mae Kovacs.

“Bob,” as he is affectionately known, was a Navy veteran, who served during the Korean War. He retired from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Church in West Palm Beach, Fla.; the VFW; the American Legion; and the Jaycees of Tarpon Springs, Fla. He received two very special recognitions; the VFW presented him with a “Certificate of Appreciation” which stated, “In grateful recognition of unyielding adherence to the highest ideals of law enforcement in maintaining, preserving, and protecting the lawful rights of all citizens,” and a letter from the Florida House of Representatives talking about his professional contributions to the citizens, fellow State Troopers, his friends and neighbors; signed by Rep. Frank S. Messersmith.

He belonged to the Image Group, who counseled married couples. He loved woodworking, fishing, gardening, and was considered a “master” griller. He enjoyed life, but the thing he most enjoyed was taking care of his family.

He is survived by “his bride” of 69 years, Bobbie; their children, Barbara Ann Sword of Franklin, Orrin Boyd Robert Sword Jr. (Anita) of Spring Hill, La., and Cynthia Bella Sword of Franklin; grandchildren, Gwendolyn Gibson (Caleb) and their daughter, Olivia; Bert Sword (Janine) and their children, Samantha and Max; Ashley Sword (Christian); Matthew Sword (Faith) and sons, Alex and Ethan; Zacheriah Sword (Melanie) and son, Noah Boyd; nephew, Frank Kovacs (Mary); and “granddaughter from the left ,” Angela Fitch and her children, Andrew and Luke Sword. He also has his faithful companion, Diesel; the Marx sisters and brother, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and their children; son-in-law from previous marriage, Woody Woodcum; his extended Harth Drive family of West Palm Beach; and children of the heart, Catherine, David, and Lyric Lopez; and many other friends surviving.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, July 31, at 11 a.m., at the Wolf Creek Enchanted Cottage, 3276 Wayah Rd., Franklin. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108.

Maethel Elaine Deeg Shindelman

Maethel Elaine Deeg Shindelman, 95, long-time resident and community volunteer of Macon County started her voyage into eternity on July 24, 2021. Born the only child of Arthur and Ida Deeg on Nov. 11, 1925, in St. Paul, Minn., she was a precocious child, skipping two grades and entering the University of Minnesota at age 16. Her fascination about the workings of the brain led to her dream of becoming a neurologist. However, medical school turned her down in favor of males who would be sent to the fronts in WWII. Pivoting her curiousity to understand the human mind-body connection, she turned to psychology and got her Masters’ Degree, an accomplishment for a woman in the 1940s. One of her first jobs was at the VA hospital in Bath, N.Y., where she met Lawrence George Shindelman, who was to be her husband for the next 58 years. After taking time off to start a family, her career continued as a psychologist in the Miami-Dade public schools, and after moving to Macon County in 1970, she joined the Developmental Evaluation Clinic at Western Carolina University. Maethel and Larry were two of the original founders of the UU Fellowship of Franklin. After retirement, they loved to travel and visited numerous countries in Europe, Asia, and South America, collecting local folk art. She was also active with Friends of the Library, Carenet, Humane Society, and the League of Women Voters. She retained her curiousity, read voraciously, and enjoyed beauty in many forms especially artwork, music and nature, watching the trees, birds, moon and stars outside her window. She was also a pianist, often providing music for UUFF services. She had a caring and tender heart and delighted in helping the less fortunate as well as friends and neighbors.

She is survived by a son, Damien Michael Shindelman of Phoenix Ariz.; a daughter, Martha Zeigler (John) of Asheville; and grandson, Stewart Noe of the home.

Service arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Lawrence Lee Hawley

Lawrence Lee Hawley, 84, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Highlands, N.C., after several years of declining health. He was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Hot Springs, Ark., to the late Norman R. Hawley and Margaret Steckle Hawley.

An Eagle Scout, he was a 1955 graduate of Cordele High School in Cordele, Ga., where he ran track. He went on to the University of Georgia where he joined the track team there, Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and Air Force ROTC. After graduating in 1959, he completed his commitment to the Air Force on Fire Island, Alaska, before moving back to the Southeast. His early career in forestry eventually took him to eastern North Carolina. In 1974, he took a position with Georgia Pacific in Ahoskie where he moved his family. After a number of years, he moved on to found Hawley Forestry and Real Estate Company in Murfreesboro, N.C. He maintained that office on Main Street in Murfreesboro until he retired in 2016. He is a former member of both First Baptist Church of Ahoskie and Meherrin Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

He was very proud of his three children who knew him to love a good joke, to tell a good tale, and support his Georgia Bulldogs. They also appreciated his common-sense advice which he offered when asked.

Survivors include two daughters, Leisa Hawley Rowe (Michael) and Jennifer Hawley Madrigal (Keith) of Atlanta, Ga.; a son, Norman Patrick Hawley (Katie) of Greensboro, N.C.; five grandchildren, Charles Rowe, Grant Rowe, Jack Madrigal, Luke Madrigal, and Nora Kate Hawley; and a brother, Douglas Hawley of Dalton, Ga.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 31, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of BryantGrant Funeral Home in Franklin, N.C., where he spent several years in his early childhood, where his parents spent their retirement years, and where many happy memories made. He will be buried beside his parents in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the GCDC Initiative to benefit Eckerd Living Center where he received excellent care over the last five years, 250 Hospital Drive, Highlands, NC 28741.

