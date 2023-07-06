Obituaries for July 6, 2023

Lorraine Theresa Sanderson

Lorraine Theresa Sanderson, 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed on to be with God on June 29, 2023, after a brief illness that she could not beat.

She started out as a New Englander before finding her way to Franklin. She was born to Raymond and Mae Plant on Oct. 13, 1930, in Williamstown, Vt. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., and it was during her time there that she met her future husband who attended a competing high school in Lyndonville, Vt. On Aug. 28,1949, she married Richard Sanderson, the handsome guy from Lyndonville. They were happily married for 66 years before he predeceased her in 2015. They lived in Vermont and Emporium, Pa., before moving to Franklin in 2012.

Her family has continually been amazed by the positivity and joy that radiated from her. She loved God and her faith helped her through difficult days. She also loved her family and friends. She demonstrated her love for others through thoughtful cards, beautifully knitted afghans, kind words, delicious baked goods, and great hugs.

She lived life with joy and love. She spent many years working as a secretary and doing volunteer work. She was a member of Morrison Presbyterian Church in Franklin where she continued to sing in the church choir right up until she entered the hospital. Her voice remained beautiful, and she loved singing hymns and the many country songs that she and Richard sang together over the years. She also loved caring for her plants and working in her garden beds. She created a great sanctuary for a large assortment of birds, squirrels, and rabbits who feed at her feeders. Like her family, the little critters are going to miss her. She enjoyed knitting, reading her daily devotions, singing, and cooking delicious meals and treats for her family.

She is survived by her three daughters Carol, Patti, and Cheri; and sons-in-law, Loren and Doug; grandchildren, Justin and wife Kristi, Drew and wife Mary, Heather and husband Matt; and great-grandchildren, Laura, Lexi, Sarah, Emily, and Salem. She is forever loved.

The family is grateful to the staff at Angel Hospital and the hospice nurse and chaplain who all treated her with great respect and kindness.

A celebration of life and reception will be held at Morrison Presbyterian Church on Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m.

Suggested memorial donations may be made to Morrison Presbyterian Church, 511 Morrison Church Rd., Franklin, NC 28734; or Macon County Animal Services, 1377 Lakeside Dr., Franklin, NC 28734; or a charity of your choosing.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Donald Blanton

James Donald Blanton walked into glory on July 1, 2023, after a period of declining health.

He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman with a special love for white tail deer hunting. He was a skilled craftsman, building cabinets and other woodwork for many years. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean Conflict and was a proud supporter of various military related causes. Among other admirable qualities, he was a published author and poet, having written many gospel poems that his family will treasure.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bonnie Bridges Blanton and Robert McKinley Blanton; a brother, Lee Blanton; and sister, Hazel Laws.

He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 58 years, Jo Doris Blanton known as Jody; son, Jerry Blanton (Lindy); daughter, Judy Blanton; grandchildren. Tyler Blanton (April), Logan Blanton (Rebekah), Rachel Cowart (Justin), Christen Welch; brother, John Blanton (Lucille) of Charleston, S.C.; and great grandchildren, Camilla, Owen, Addison, Aubreigh, Gabriel, Willow, and Everett.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 5, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. American Legion Post #108 and VFW Post #7339 presented Military Honors.

Honorary pallbearers were Tyler Blanton, Logan Blanton, and Justin Cowart.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to veterans or children’s related charities.

Michael Anthony Wood

Michael Anthony Wood, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Born in Plainfield, N.J., he was the son of the late Michael and Addie Diana Wood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremiah Gribble; two brothers; and one sister.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a paratrooper, and later went on to be a general contractor. He was a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus and served with several Italian American Associations. He was a member of St. Johns Episcopal Church in Franklin.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Dubiel Wood of Franklin; son, Michael A. Wood Jr. of Kennesaw, Ga.; daughter, Michele Smiley (Dale) of Franklin; and two grandchildren, Nicole Wood and Zach Wood.

A celebration of life will be at a later date at St. Johns Episcopal Church. Pastor Carl Southerland will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Johns Episcopal Church.

Mary Paulette Bradley

Mary Paulette Bradley, 65, passed away on June 30, 2023, after a lengthy decline of health, but so thankful that she is now eternally healed forever.

She was better known to those that loved her by “Polly” or “sissy” or her very favorite, “pop-pop.” She was born in Franklin, N.C., on May 26, 1958, to the late Kenneth Holland and the late Betty Jo Holland.

She loved laughing and telling jokes. She just loved in general in a huge way. She loved cooking and feeding people and loved her time spent with her husband canning foods and coming up with delicious dishes. You never had to wonder where you stood with her because she would be the very first to tell you.

Polly retired from Macon County Department of Social Services. During her years there, she helped countless people. Her most treasured job that she had during her working years was the time she spent at the Macon Citizens Habilities, Inc. There are no words to express the joy and love that she experienced working there. It was not uncommon at all for her to take some of the employees home with her. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Franklin where she loved to work with the younger children in the nursery.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Gerald Holland and sister, LeAnn Holland.

She is survived by her husband, Terry W. Bradley; sister, Sandra Breedlove (Terry); sister-in-law, Brenda Bradley; and step daughter, Rebecca Pruitt (Allen).

She never gave birth to her own children but had a niece and nephews that she deeply loved as her own. She could not have loved them more if they were her own. They loved her right back as a second mother. They are April Ward (David), Jeremy Holland (Tracey), Nathaniel Breedlove (Amy), Brandon Breedlove (Nancy), and Matthew Breedlove (Brooke). These special children brought her what she considered her own grandchildren. And spoil them she did. They are Josey Ward, Angel Ward, Chloe Breedlove, Kelton Elkins, Alex Breedlove, Cadee Breedlove, Zachary Breedlove, Jake Breedlove, Patrick Breedlove, Ashley Holland, Sara Holland, Gabrial Lamb, and Evan McCourt. They gave her the name “pop-pop” and that would turn out to be her very favorite.

Services were held at the First Baptist Church in Franklin, on Monday, July 3, with Rev. Brandon Breedlove and Rev. Robert Brown officiating. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Matthew Breedlove, Nathaniel Breedlove, Josey Ward, Dereck Jones, Kenney Chastain and Joel Schick. Honorary pallbearers were present active deacons of the First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, Children’s Dept., 69 Iotla St, Franklin, NC 28734.

Right now, three things remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is Love. 1 Corinthians 13:13

Polly was pure Love. To know her was to love her and she will be greatly missed.

Betty Rochelle Sanders

Betty Rochelle Sanders, 85, went home to be with the Lord June 28, 2023. She was born March 28, 1938, in Macon County to the late Carl Henson and Gussie Ledford Henson.

She was married to the late John “Jay” Quince Sanders for 66 years until his passing in 2021. She worked 30 plus years for Peoples Department Store as a sales clerk. She also worked as an Election Poll Worker. She loved reading and Atlanta Braves Baseball. She was a member of Prentiss Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Sanders; a grandson, Jason Friedling; two sisters, Barbara Moses and Loretta Riddle; and three brothers, Guy, Hoover, and Don Henson.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Cates (Kevin) of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; her son, Michael Sanders (Carol) of Franklin, N.C.; her brother, Doyle Henson of Hayesville, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Joseph Friedling, Autumn Sanders, Devan Sanders, Kayla Sanders, Brianna Stewart, Chris Cates, Candace Cregan, and Daniel Vanacore; two great grandchildren, Jacob and James Friedling; and close family member, June Hodgin.

A graveside service was held Monday, July 3, at Prentiss Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Steve Reeves officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home.

