Obituaries for July 8, 2021

Edward ‘Ed’ Lynn Nixon

Edward “Ed” Lynn Nixon, 67, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, after a brief bout with lung cancer. He was a resident of Franklin, N.C., having relocated from the Charlotte area 17 years ago.

He was born in Ohio and moved to Florida as a young man, before making his home in North Carolina. He enjoyed bass fishing, working in his garden, and was a master at remodeling homes. He recently completed the building of his and his wife’s mountain dream home in Franklin. He was the owner of Ed Nixon Construction and enjoyed working with his many loyal customers over the years.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Lastition, father, Richard Nixon, and brother, Bruce Nixon.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kathy Nixon; son, Ed Nixon Jr., his wife Nancy, and their two sons, Drew and Grey; son, Ben Nixon, and his two daughters, Kendell and Taylor.

At Ed’s request, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Johnny Harold Enfinger

Johnny Harold Enfinger, 74, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his mountain home in Franklin, N.C., surrounded by his beloved girls.

He was born March 8, 1947, to Hewell Clyde and Ethel Mavis Enfinger in Leesburg, Fla., he was one of four children. He graduated from Tavares High School in 1967 and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Louise Daniels, his beautiful bride of 52 wonderful years.

He served in the U.S. Navy as a Tug Boatsman and graduated Law Enforcement in 1973, serving on the Umatilla Police Force for four years. He was a business owner before he set out as a truck driver and then retiring as security officer.

Johnny was known to his trucker friends as “Grease Monkey,” to his sisters as “Little Brother,” and to so many others, as a good friend. He was a loving husband and father, dedicated to his family. He was a member of Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church in Franklin where he attended with his family.

He is survived by his twin daughters, Sherri (John) Smith of Grand Island, Fla., and Teri Sanders of Franklin, Patti Enfinger of Franklin, and Faun Kendall of Wildwood, Fla.; grandchildren, Mathew and Jeremy Smith, Hunter Sanders, Logan, Mallori, Landon and Lauren Sobkowski and Cheyenne Kendall; great granddaughter, Ava Grace Sobkowski; sisters, Gail (Ronnie) Phillips of Grand Island, Fla., and Lounette (Billy) Powell of Tavares, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Hewell Enfinger and his wife, Mary Enfinger.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Judith Y. Brinson

Judith Y. Brinson was delivered from this life on July 3, 2021. Born to Sue and Neil Young, she was intelligent, generous, kind, charming, determined and loved by everyone she met.

A role model to her entire family, she worked tirelessly to both advance her career and cultivate a healthy, supportive family culture. At the time of her death, she was chairman of the family-owned business, Apparel Brands, Inc.

In contrast to the cultural norms of her generation, she did not subscribe to the belief that women had to choose between a career and motherhood. With two young twin girls, she excelled in college and obtained her business degree from UNCG.

Shortly after graduating from UNCG, she married the love of her life, Jack Brinson, on Aug. 24, 1977. Together, they blended their families seamlessly and made a home in Lake Wylie, S.C., Highlands, N.C., and Hilton-Head, S.C.

Her enviable spirit and drive would continue to forge a new path for women, quickly ascending the corporate ladder to become the first female Senior Vice President for First Union Bank.

She was a trailblazer, constantly portraying equal parts grace, equal parts fortitude for her three daughters, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. But her incredible impact was not limited to those closest to her. Her vast philanthropic efforts consisted of funding the Brinson Honors College at Western Carolina University, providing hundreds of students in the state of North Carolina with scholarships, and the opportunity to pursue their aspirations as fervently as she did. She also made significant contributions to the Duke Eye Center, resulting in considerable resources for ophthalmological research and treatment at Duke University Medical Center.

Her wide-spread influence on health care and education access within the state of North Carolina is immeasurable. Equally so is the love and support she provided and instilled within her friends and family members. She was a truly exceptional woman, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, always giving of herself wholly. She was a beacon of light to her family, with a spirit of kindness that everyone should aspire to impart upon the world.

Although we leave her here, we take her spirit with us.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Brinson; her children, Fonda Haight, Freda Philbeck, and Karyn Brinson; her grandchildren, Justin Shook, Savanna Poole, Kris Shook, Josh Shook, Nick Haight; great-grandchildren, Zoe Shook, Madeline Poole, and Ryder Shook; brother, Phil Young; sister, Pat Wilkins; and the golden retrievers she loved so much, Willy, Roadie, and Twinkle.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial be made to the Cashiers Highlands Humane Society, 200 Gable Drive, Sapphire, NC 28774

Herbert Allan Ross

Herbert Allan Ross, 98, of Cashiers, N.C., passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born May 10, 1923 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He graduated in 1941 from Brooklyn Tech High School and then graduated in 1947 from City College of New York School of Engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific and in WWII. He was a builder for 50 years. He was president of HBA of Mid Fla from 1970-1971 and president of FHBA in 1979. He began the First Annual SE Builders Conference in 1980 and initiated the Florida approval of gray water disposal systems in 1982. He was inducted into the Florida Housing Hall of Fame in 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Florence D’Agostino Ross; son, Edward Stuart Ross; step-daughter, Cheryl Jorjorian; step-sons, Bradford and David Cox; nieces, Nancy Meyers Rothbeind, Marcy Meyers Grannick, Stephanie Ross, Eileen Ross and many other nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, June 30, at Palm Cemetery in Winter Park, Fla. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Altamonte Springs, Fla.

