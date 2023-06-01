Obituaries for June 1, 2023

William ‘Lamar’ Beck

William “Lamar” Beck, 56, of Salem, S.C., passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2023.

Born in Highlands, N.C., he was the son of the late Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Beck and William “Butch” Beck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Sarah LeAnn Beck and infant daughter, Nikita Lynn Beck. He loved the outdoors.

He is survived by two brothers, Scott (Angela) Beck, and James Beck of Franklin; stepmother, Frankie Beck of Highlands; stepsister, Rhonda Oakley, of Highlands; and stepbrother, Sam Johnson, of Franklin; maternal grandmother, Omie Webb of Franklin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Macon Funeral Home, in memory of Lamar Beck to help cover the cost of his funeral.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

James David Wolfe

James David Wolfe, 72, of Otto, N.C., passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. He was born Feb. 10,1951, in Avon Park, Fla., to the late Robert L. and Velma Ortt Wolfe. He was owner and operator of Hillside Lock and Key, and he loved woodworking. He also filled and certified fire extinguishers and was a member of Winter Haven, Fla., fire department. He was of the Presbyterian faith.

He is survived by a sister, Patti Howerton (Clinton) of Sebring, Fla.; and a brother, Terry Wolfe (Carol) of Sebring; and three nephews and one niece.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 30, at Rush Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Ledford officiating.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Raymond Albert ‘Chuck’ Walker

Raymond Albert “Chuck” Walker, 75, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Born in High Point, N.C., he was the son of the late Raymond Walker Jr. and Margaret Wood Walker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Judy Wilkins, Janey Marshall, and Thomas Walker.

He was an upholsterer by trade and made large wooden model ships as a hobby.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Green Walker; sister, Ruth Lamb; one daughter; three stepsons; and six grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Gloria Porter-Ross

Gloria Porter-Ross, 75, of Franklin, N.C., passed away May 25, 2023.

She was born in Memphis, Tenn., to the late Jack and Robbie Stone Porter. She was a flight attendant and preceded in death by her husband, William Ross.

Honoring her wishes, no services are planned.

Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lillian Marie Carpenter Evans

Lillian Marie Carpenter Evans, 93, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, May 27, 2023. She was born Nov. 10, 1929, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Robert Kester Carpenter and Eva Louise Chastain Carpenter. She was married for almost 69 years to the late John Marvin Evans who preceded her in 2015. Her youngest son, Larry Marvin Evans, preceded her in 1980.

She worked and retired as a seamstress in local manufacturing businesses where she helped provide for her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She deeply loved all her family.

She was a member of Coweeta Baptist Church and a woman of great faith and prayer. She was a devout follower of Jesus and lived her life expressing unconditional love, patience, compassion, kindness and mercy. She truly exemplified the meaning of a Proverbs 31 woman. She served with the Coweeta Church Crafters and loved the fellowship and craft making. She worked diligently to make quilts and scarfs for all her grand and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens all the way to the end.

Survivors include her daughter, Evelyn Henson (Buddy) of Otto, N.C.; and son, Lester Evans (Judy) of Otto; six grandchildren, Jessica Evans of Franklin, N.C., Myra Reynolds of Franklin, Lesley Hardegree (Brandon) of Dallas, Ga., Mark Reynolds (Kelley) of Franklin, and Tanya Dula of Otto; six great-grandchildren, Alena Reynolds of Franklin, Zachary Soto of Franklin, Kayli Malagon (Nicholas) of Dallas, Maddie Stockton of Dallas, Kenra Brown of Franklin, and Raylen Grace Dula of Otto; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 2, at 1 p.m. at Coweeta Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Ashe officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coweeta Church Crafters, 780 Coweeta Church Road, Otto, NC 28763.

Online condolences at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Phillip Alexander Rogers

Phillip Alexander Rogers, aka “Frog,” 79, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023.

He was a native of Jackson County, born in Cashiers, N.C., on June 14, 1943, to the late Arthur Lee Rogers and Bonnie Bird Rogers.

He owned his own painting business and was a musician. He loved his bluegrass music. He was the band leader of many bands, but Cash Valley Grass was the most prominent one. Other musical achievements were playing in the largest bluegrass festival, known as the Bean Bluegrass Festival of Indiana, opening acts for artists such as, Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs, and Jimmy Martin. He enjoyed teaching other Appalachian youth the basics of bluegrass music. Amongst his musical talents, he was an artist, he has painted several paintings. He was a craftsman of furniture, decorative wooden bowls, toy chests, and he was also very proud of his Cherokee heritage.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mary Rogers, of the home; two sons: Hank Rogers (Juleigh), Phil Rogers (Kim); stepchildren, Lynn White (Strotter), Scott White, and Bobbie White; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Many special cousins and friends also survive.

A celebration of life will be held at the Pine Creek Baptist Church on Thursday, June 1, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Frady, Chris Tucker Jr., Michael Morgan, Jason Shelton, Clarence Russell, J.C. Norris, Jessie Palmer, and Samuel Palmer.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Pine Creek Cemetery, c\o Pine Creek Baptist Church, 4338 Pine Creek Rd., Cullowhee, NC 28723.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Juan Garita-Romero

Juan Garita-Romero, 66, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

He was born to the late Ignacio Garita Ramires and Epigmenia Romero. He was of the Catholic faith. He finished concrete and worked in landscaping.

He is survived by his brothers, Evaristo Garita Romero, Cutberto Garita Romero, Arturo Garita Romero, all of Franklin; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Larry William ‘Moose’ Moses

Larry William “Moose” Moses, 61, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. He was born Dec. 20, 1961, in Macon County to the late Billy and Jean Bryson Moses.

He worked 31 years in law enforcement and with the Franklin Police Department from 1982-2011. He loved to fish, hunt, work on old jeeps, collect guns, and dig for ginseng. He was a Mason member of the Junaluskee Lodge #145 A.F. & A.M. and was vice president of the Macon and Jackson FOP Lodge #81, and a member of Ellijay Baptist Church.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and his dog, Baily.

Survivors include his daughter, Latisha Moses; a son, Richard Moses; Andy Parker, who was like a son; mother of his children and former wife, Donna Wike; four grandchildren, Trenton, Aiden, Cameron, and Madilyn; and his best friend, Tony Ashe.

A funeral service was held Saturday, May 27, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Breedlove officiating. Burial followed at the Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Mission Hospital’s LVAD team, Davita Dialysis of Sylva, and Four Seasons Hospice, along with Anna Chase, Meaghan Sears, Amanda Hall, Chase Collins, Colin Bard, and Nathan Johnson; we say “thank you” for the support and care of Moose.

Memorials can be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, Greenville, 950 W Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 296056.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Moses family.

Hildegard Maria Schroeder

Hildegard Maria Schroeder, 90, of Franklin, N.C., lovingly known to all as “Oma,” passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023.

She moved to Franklin in 1982 from Cleveland, Ohio. She was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church of Franklin.

She was born in Austria to the late Adolf and Marianna Moser Egger. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otto Schroeder; two brothers, Wilhelm Egger and Richard Egger of Austria.

She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Makinson (David) of Seneca, S.C.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home, Monday, June 19, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10-11am, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Nancy Jane Cantrell Alexander

Nancy Jane Cantrell Alexander, 86, of Dillard, Ga., passed away Monday, May 29, 2023.

She was born in Asheboro, N.C., to the late John Martin and Alda May Water Cantrell. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hoyt Wilson Alexander; sons, Daniel Atkinson, John Martin Atkinson; brother, Johnny Cantrell; and sister, Rachael Cantrell.

She was in the restaurant business and has served many Macon County residents at the Gazebo Café. She attended Iotla Baptist Church and loved her family. She loved people and used to cook for the kids of the community and loved to fish. She is affectionately known as the “lollipop grandma” at Gazebo.

She is survived by her children; Kurt Knechtel of Dillard, Ga., Debbie Valdez, of Palatka, Fla., Perry Atkinson, of Lake City, Fla., Terry Atkinson, of Franklin, N.C.; Nancy Muehl of Forest, Va.; 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and six great great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 2, at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Brandon Breedlove will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Cynthia Rowland, 886 Younce Creek Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.