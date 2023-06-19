Obituaries for June 15, 2023

Gregory Kent Walker

Gregory Kent Walker, 49, of Franklin, N.C., died on June 2, 2023, after a difficult battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.

Born to Antoinette MacWatt and Rexford Kent Walker on July 12, 1973, he spent his youth in the Charlotte, N.C., area. He is predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his brother Jeff Walker, and his stepfather Jesse MacWatt.

He is survived by his wife Angela; his children, Sam and Sara; his mother, Antoinette; his father, Kent; his stepmother Annie; uncle, Eddie Puglisi; sister-in-law, Amy Walker; two nephews, Seth and Sawyer Walker, as well as his wife’s side of the family.

He was a quiet and observant person who was drawn to the inner world of thought and feeling. He spoke through his eyes and actions rather than words yet when he spoke his remarks were insightful and to the point. All of his life he was a gentle soul, and his mother and wife frequently compared him to Mister Rogers. However, he had a wry, sarcastic sense of humor that he shared with close friends and family.

He supported his family by working at Curtis TV Radio Shack for 13 years before taking a job at the Jackson County Public Library. During his time at Radio Shack, he met many people in our community and enjoyed working with his co-workers and the Curtis family. Although his time at the Jackson County Public Library was short, he thrived in the environment and made many friends there. A loyal person and dedicated worker, he cared about the quality of his work and was a kind person to all.

His greatest interest and hobby was in music, and he listened to an eclectic mix even through his final days. He owned a large collection of records and enjoyed listening to them. He wasn’t into small talk, but get him on the conversation of musical artists and that quickly became a passionate discussion. Music therapy was important to him in his final month of life. The beautiful voice and music of Taylor, the music therapist, brought him great joy. His family is full of gratitude to Four Seasons Hospice and Taylor for providing this comfort to him.

He was a loving husband and father who cherished his home and family, including his beloved cat Camille who never left his side. He cherished the life he shared with his wife, their devotion to each other, their children, and many pets over 23 years together. Watching both of his children graduate and receive dual high school and associate degrees filled him with pride. He was proud of their accomplishments but also the caring and compassionate people they had become. During Greg’s medical journey they both remained at his side to offer care and compassion and to help their father in any way possible.

With the help of Four Seasons Palliative Care and Hospice and wonderful home health aides, his family was able to care for him at home. Brave and courageous from his initial diagnosis, he held our hands and kissed them as we journeyed through this horrible disease that took him away from us. His mother did all that was possible to make sure her son was always loved and received the best quality health care available.

Angie wishes to thank her family, friends, co-workers, and community members for their kindness, love, prayers, and support. It has helped the family to remain functional and strong during this journey and we are fortunate to live in such a caring community.

He will be deeply missed, especially by Angie, Sam, Sara, and his parents. There will not be a memorial service at this time while they grieve privately. If you wish to honor Greg, donations to the Macon County Public Library or Jackson County Public Library or to his children would be deeply appreciated.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Alton Neil Beasley Sr.

Alton Neil Beasley Sr., 88, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Brooks County, Georgia, to the late Oscar Lee Beasley and Anna Bell Bambridge Beasley.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving from 1955-1960. He worked and retired from Burlington Industries and Fruit of The Loom. He volunteered at the hospital. He loved to ballroom dance and square dance. He was a member of the South Western Men where he was the first president. He was a member of Mulberry United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees. He also did mission work in Mexico.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Damm Beasley; daughter, Pamela Williams (Robert Price) of Commerce, Ga.; sons, Alton Neil Beasley Jr. (Sandra) of Franklin, N.C., and Robert Wayne Beasley (Sharon) of Shallotte, N.C.; stepdaughters, Debra Haag of Chesney, S.C., and Donna Martin of Franklin; a stepson, Michael Martin of Franklin; nine grandchildren, Christopher Beasley, Tasha Pilkerton, Natsha Lewis, Michelle Mardis, Taylor Aughtman, Johnathan Aughtman, Joyce Lewallen, Jacob Owens, Andrew Williams; and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Francis New.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 10, at Mulberry United Methodist Church with Rev. Eric Henson and Rev. Jessica Henson officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Gerry Wayne Wyatt

Gerry Wayne Wyatt, 60, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Graveside services will be Thursday, June 15, at 12 p.m., at Windy Gap Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. Mark Bishop will officiate.

Hildegard Maria Schroeder

Hildegard Maria Schroeder, 90, of Franklin, N.C., lovingly known to all as “Oma,” passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023.

She moved to Franklin in 1982 from Cleveland, Ohio. She was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church of Franklin.

She was born in Austria to the late Adolf and Marianna Moser Egger. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otto Schroeder; two brothers, Wilhelm Egger and Richard Egger of Austria.

She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Makinson (David) of Seneca, S.C.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home, Monday, June 19, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10-11am, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Althea ‘Marlene’ Rogers Ross

Althea “Marlene” Rogers Ross, 80, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

She was born on June 18, 1942, in Granite City, Ill. She was the daughter of the late Marlin and Leora Allen Rogers. She loved genealogy, spending time with family, playing games with family and friends, and traveling. She was a member of the Morrison Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Owen Ross; three daughters, Julia Ringering (Robert) of Bethalto, Ill, Kimberly Yeager (Boe) of Bunker Hill, Ill., and Carrie Underwood (Thomas) of Franklin, N.C.; sister, Carol Boyd (David) of Fredericksburg, Va.; one granddaughter, Katrina Yeager of Bunker Hill, Ill.; one step great grandchild; and 13 nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at later date in Illinois.

Memorial donations can be made to Morrison Presbyterian Church, 511 Morrison Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Jerry Leslie Young

Jerry Leslie Young, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on June 12, 2023. He was born April 11, 1936, to Leslie and Ruby Henry Young. He was born and raised in Macon County, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Linda) Young; and infant brother, Darrell.

He was a retired Air Force veteran who continued to work in civil service for 30 years, before retiring to Macon County. He was an active member of Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Wyatt Young; three daughters, Sherry (Eric) Brisendine of Maryland, Karen Young of Franklin, Kimberly Self of Franklin; four grandchildren, Matthew (Lexi) Brisendine of Grovetown, Ga.; Victoria (Addison) Zarnow of Martinez, Ga.; Emily Self of Franklin, and McKenzie (Josh) Bell of Newman, Ga.; four great grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Friday, June 16, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Rick Potts will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Keith Braun, Brandon Braun, Gerald Woods, Wesley Peek, Morlan Bowman, and Jack Henry. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Rogers, Bob Davidson, and Carl Mincey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Cemetery Fund of Ellijay Baptist Cemetery, C/O Kim Self, 81 Roxie Lane, Franklin, NC 28734.

Thomas Aiello, Jr.

Thomas Aiello Jr., 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Thomas John and Louise Pelleteri. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Aiello.

He was the owner and operator of the Franklin Gemstone and Jewelry Warehouse.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Diane Adams Aiello; four children, Gigi Turner of Aiken, S.C.; Thomas Aiello III of Hastings, Fla., Christopher Aiello of Aiken, S.C., and Amy Brink of Franklin; two sisters, Loretta Silverstein of Palm Beach, Fla., and Carol Dorsette of Pompano, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Alliance Church.

Randy Hall

Randy Hall, 54, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Jessie Lee and Willie Kate Sanders Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Hall, and an infant sister.

He loved collecting coins and his dogs; especially “Midnight.”

He is survived by two brothers, Jimmy Hall (Rita), and Ricky Hall, both of Franklin, N.C.; three sisters, Nancy Stanley, Margaret Clark, and Janet Watson (Jimmy) all of Franklin; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Gideons International, PO Box 372, Franklin, NC 28744 or Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Larry Ross Cloer

Larry Ross Cloer, 75, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

He was born in Athens, Ga., to the late Ross Alexander and Dorothy Nichols Cloer. He attended University of Georgia, graduating with a BS in Pharmacy. He retired as a pharmacist after 44 years. He was well known in Macon County and remembered from his time at Angel’s Drug Store. He loved Disney, Georgia Bulldawgs games, deer hunting, watching Atlanta Braves, the Masters, Star Wars movies, and just going to the movies. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Franklin.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Loretta Barrett Cloer; daughter, Leigh Cloer (Bobby Baumgarner) of Cashiers; son, Joseph Cloer (Amanda); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Landy Holland (Elaine), Mark West (Dale); niece/nephews and their families, Landon Holland (Laura), Barrett and Ben Holland; Matthew West (Anna), James, John, and Emma West, of Raleigh; Emily Deal (Jimmy), Glenn, and Branson.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, June 13, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Brown and Gen. Bob Page officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the First Baptist Church,69 Iotla St, Franklin, NC 28734 or Donate Life, P.O. Box 5536, Cary, NC 27512.

Elizabeth Annette Long

Elizabeth Annette Long, 79, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Born in Clanton, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Ewell and Jewell Smith Headley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Headley, and a sister, Marie Graviet. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Franklin. She enjoyed pottery, painting, woodworking, baking cakes and many other arts and crafts.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny L. Long Sr.; two sons, Johnny “Van” Long Jr., and Rodney Long, both of Franklin; daughter-in-law, Dede Berlin; two brothers, Mark Headley and Sonnie Headley, both of Florida; and a sister, Lou Headley of North Carolina.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m., in the First Assembly of God in Franklin. Pastor Mike George will officiate.

Edna Laverne Tippett

Edna Laverne Tippett, 82, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late Louin Tabner and Lillie Jane Adams Young. She is preceded by her parents; husband, Jimmy Roger Tippett; siblings, Ray Young, Clifton Young, and Wardie Young.

She was a member of Watauga Baptist and loved politics and reading.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Wilson of Franklin; five grandchildren, Brittany Mashburn (Clinton), Brooke Keener (BJ), Morgan Wilson, all of Franklin; Matthew Wilson of Asheville, and John Wilson of Franklin; four great grandchildren, Kiley, Rowen, Kole, and Mason; sister, Bonnie Angel of Gastonia, N.C.; brothers, Doyle Young of LaGrange, Ga., and Dale Young of Franklin.

A celebration of life was held on Friday, June 9, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Roy Lowe and Rev. Wesley Price officiated. Burial was in the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

George Richard (Dickie) Gibson

George Richard (Dickie) Gibson, 80, passed away on June 7, 2023. He was born Feb. 9, 1943, in Macon County to the late George and Frances Cowan Gibson. He was a lifetime member and a former deacon of Iotla Baptist Church. He loved his family, friends, and farm. He will be remembered for his stories and his laughter.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Joyce Angel Gibson; daughter, Kimberly Gibson Lane (Walter) of Social Circle, Ga.; sister, Linda Gibson Cunningham; five grandchildren, Brett Gibson (Catherine), Adrienne Gibson Watts (Ethan), Colton Gibson, George Lane, and Samuel Lane; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregg Richard Gibson and a great-grandson, Gregg Carson Watts.

The family expresses special appreciation to Phil Scruggs and Joey Gibson for their service to the family and their care of Dickie.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 10, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev Steve Reeves and Rev Brandon Breedlove officiated. Burial was in the Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brett Gibson, Colton Gibson, George Lane, Samuel Lane, Ethan Watts, and Brad Cunningham. Honorary pallbearers were The John C Campbell Bible Class; Carol Tallent, Rick Tallent, and all the men who gather at Franklin Discount Furniture.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Men’s Challenge of the Smokies (livinghopeway.com), P.O. Box 2157, Franklin, NC 28734 or Iotla Baptist Church, 1537 Iotla Church Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

