Obituaries for June 16, 2022

Betty Lou Bishop

Betty Lou Bishop, 83, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was born on Jan. 22, 1939, in the Pumpkintown Community of Jackson County, but had been a resident of Macon County for the past 18 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Alexander “Alex” Woodard; mother, Bertha Lou (Hyatt) Woodard “Aunt Berthie”; sister, Helen Bowers; brother, Dexter Woodard; and infant twin brothers, Frank and George.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Kenneth Bishop; two sons, Michael Bishop (Sharon), Maurice Bishop (Laura); a daughter, Maureen Sutton (Scott); grandchildren, Brett Wilson (Becky), Michael Bishop, Christina Bishop (Matthew), Anna Smith (Joe), Matthew Bishop (Kelli), Garrett Sutton and Carrie Sutton; and one great grandchild, Theo Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She worked several years in the textile industry as a seamstress and as a floral designer. After retiring, she was a homemaker where she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, canning, reading, teaching Sunday School and going on adventures with the love of her life, traveling to the Amish country in Ohio, the Outer Banks and all the way to the west coast in their motorhome.

Her family was so important to her. She was a “Daddy’s girl” and as a young child, her fondest memory was going to town in the wagon with her father. Later in life, she loved spending time with her children and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchild. She loved hosting family celebrations and having everyone together making her famous macaroni and cheese and fried potatoes. She was a dedicated Christian and loved studying the Bible daily, a practice passed down from her mother. She and her husband have read the entire Bible every year over the last 30-plus years. She was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church, a previous member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, where she and her husband Kenneth were recognized for over 50 years of service to the church. One of the greatest passions and joys in her faith was seeing people accept Christ into their lives. From a very early age, she demonstrated God’s love by serving and caring for others in so many ways and will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched.

Pallbearers were her grandsons, Matthew, Garrett, and Michael; and nephews, Steve Bowers, Steve Bishop, and Don Sims. Honorary pallbearers were Brett Wilson, Joey Greene, Joe Smith, Bill Bishop and Howard Bishop.

Funeral services were held at Windy Gap Baptist Church on Monday, June 13. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the cemetery fund for Windy Gap Baptist Church or Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Stuart Estaugh Rawlinson ‘Mickey’

Stuart Estaugh Rawlinson “Mickey,” transitioned into eternal life in Heaven with our Father on May 10, 2022. God blessed his family in being with Mickey in his passing. He was born in Memphis, Tenn., the third in line of five children, born to Dorothy and Jack Rawlinson. He often spoke of several instrumental figures in his life who taught him about salvation and the love and grace of God, and instilled core values of hard work, compassion, honesty, and integrity, including his mother, Dot; his maternal grandparents, Momee and Pops Deucker; and his paternal grandparents, “Daddy” and Ethel. He will always consider 1428 Mamie Road, Memphis, Tenn., home where he and other loved ones often found shelter and safety from stormy seasons of life. He has always been and forever will be known as the OG of the Mamie Road Gang.

He had several loves in his life; first and foremost was his love for God, and to follow was his love for his precious wife of nearly 61 years, Jeanette, the apple of his eye, his daughter Candy, and the princess of his heart, his granddaughter Savannah.

As an adolescent and teen, he worked to help support his mother and siblings and when not working, he was often found swimming, hunting, and playing with the Mamie Road gang down in the swampy bottoms of the Wolf River. As an adult, he made a successful lifelong career as a real estate appraiser, continuing to support his mom, family and friends during their time of need, eventually retiring to the mountains of Western North Carolina in 2012. His favorite activities included any time with family, sun and fun at Pensacola Beach and playing tennis competitively. He was always ready for a fierce card game of Spades, Hearts, etc. In his later years, he looked forward to visiting Starbucks, almost daily, where staff knew him as Stuart, treated him like royalty, and loved on him with hugs and affection.

Mickey, “Daddy,” “Paw Paw,” “big brother,” “Stuart,” “Stu,” and “Uncle/Cousin Mickey/Mick” will forever be loved and missed until we meet again in Heaven.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Dorothy and Jack Rawlinson; his oldest sister, Patsy Hatley; loving grandparents, and many cherished family members and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Rawlinson of Franklin, N.C.; daughter, Candace Burton of Franklin; granddaughter, Savannah Metcalf of Knob Noster, Mo.; great granddaughter, Emilia Metcalf of Knob Noster; brothers, Fred and David Rawlinson of Collierville, Tenn.; sister, Mary Hooven of Fredericksburg, Va.; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws, and friends including closest and dearest friends, “brother Paul Jones” and “sister Anne Jones” of Pensacola, Fla.

A memorial will be held on June 19, at 2 p.m., at Holly Springs Baptist Church in Franklin. Anyone is welcome to come celebrate God and Mickey, this incredible man we will miss so dearly.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Rawlinson family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Julian Herbert Stutz

Julian Herbert Stutz, 81, of Franklin, N.C., passed away June 7, 2022. He was born in New York, N.Y., on Dec. 14, 1940, to the late Sam and Lillian Stutz. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for four years before continuing working in other segments of government service specializing in communications before retirement. He was an avid Dragster racing fan and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Stutz and numerous friends.

A military graveside service will be held at a later date.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Stutz family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Joan Ann Pinto

Joan Ann Massa Pinto, 79, passed away June 12, 2022. She was was born in Long Island, N.Y., to Victor Franklin and Anna Mary Illik Massa who preceded her in death.

She loved the Lord. Her Christian faith and relationship with God was her life’s priority. She so enjoyed meeting with her girlfriends for Joyce Lundin’s Bible study group and was a regular at Trinity Assembly of God’s birthday luncheon gatherings.

She had a Bachelor of Art degree and was a textile designer. She designed for Klopman Mills, a division of Burlington Industries and finished her career with Eaton Corporation in Sarasota, Fla. She enjoyed classical and dulcimer music and always had it playing while she and TobyB, her Shetland sheep dog, made their rounds. She also loved to help seasonally decorate her neighborhood along with her friends.

She cherished her friends and specifically wanted to let them know she loved them and was grateful for them. In no particular order, Tessy Icquierdo, Lexi Arenas Pett, Cecil and Edwina Deas, Elena Carlson, Maria Ploch, Martha Leone Combs, Barbara Phinney, Lois Phillips, Audrey Baldwin, Mary Kastner and Beverly Cook.

No public services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Martin Roger Smith

Martin Roger Smith, 70, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with his Lord on June 7, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1951, to Martin Luther and Hattie Smith. After graduating from Bibb-Graves High School in 1969, he completed an Associate of Arts degree while serving in the National Guard. During this time, he met his wife of 50 years, Deborah, and began a career in retail. While raising three children (Rod, David, and Daniel), he worked his way into retail management, eventually spending more than 37 years with Walmart Stores, Inc.

When he wasn’t spending time with his family, he enjoyed camping, fishing, nature photography, and gardening. He loved venturing into Cades Cove and the Smoky Mountains looking for bear, elk, and other wildlife. More than anything, he adored his two granddaughters, Olivia and Emily and took every moment possible just being “Papa.”

He is survived by his wife, Deborah; his sons, Rod, David (Cara), and Daniel (Chandler); and his granddaughters, Olivia and Emily, all of Franklin; and his sister, Gail Grogan of Lineville, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Gene, Sara, and Barbara.

The family will be holding a private service and offers their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out and shared their stories of Roger’s positive impact on the community.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfunealhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joseph (Mule) Tallent

Joseph (Mule) Tallent, 82, passed away on April 9, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 18, at 2 p.m. at his home, 3347 Georgia Road, Franklin, N.C.

The VFW/American Legion Honor Guard will provide military honors.

Betty Jo Tyler Mason

Betty Jo Tyler Mason, 69, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.

She was born in Macon County to the late Joseph Tyler and Marie Conley Tyler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Tyler; and nephew Shane Wickliffe.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert Keith Mason; daughter, Brandi Patton (Carey) of Franklin; sisters, Wanda Henson of Otto, N.C., and Barbara Wickliffe of Smyrna, Fla.; grandchildren, Ruck Shaw Patton, and Blake McCree Patton; and nieces and nephews, Audrey Calais, Tony Henson, Joe Wickliffe, and Jesse Spivey.

A service was held Saturday, June 11, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Davis Hooper officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Otto Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 305, Otto, NC 28763.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Muriel Compton Weedman

Muriel Compton Weedman, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

She was born in Dade County, Florida, to the late James Compton and Murrel Holmes Compton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Irene Whitaker; and husband, Gerald L. Weedman.

She was retired as a secretary from Western Carolina University and then went on to work for Mountain Valley Health Foods in Franklin. She was of Baptist faith and attended Mount Hope Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, hiking, and traveling with her husband up until his death. She was a member of the Coast-to-Coast Travel Club and Good Sam Travel Club. She was an avid animal lover especially to her cats.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25, at 3 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

William Louis Trapani

William Louis Trapani, 91, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born Oct. 13, 1930, in Huntington Long Island, N.Y., to the late Louis Trapani and Estelle Crewisk Trapani. He was a Union Business Agent in the construction field. He loved his country and was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean War as a hospital corpsman. He was a member of the VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108. He was of the Catholic faith.

He is survived by daughter, Sherry Taylor of Franklin; two grandchildren, Lori Duncan (Troy) of Martin, Ga., and Derick Janzer (Brooke) of Toccoa, Ga. six great-grandchildren, Cadence Janzer, Raegan Duncan, Kenlie Janzer, Branson Duncan, Addilyn Janzer and Mason Janzer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan Trapani on April 23, 2022.

A private family service will be held.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trapani family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Ruth Frances Crossan Lightsey

Ruth Frances Crossan Lightsey, 86, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

She was born in Tampa, Fla., to the late James Earl Crossan and Catherine Doris Littel Crossan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Regenald Frank Lightsey; son, Richard Benton Lightsey; and sister, Norma Dean Crossan.

She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Crossville, Tenn. She enjoyed quilting, needlepoint, cooking, and canning. She loved fishing, flower gardens and spending time with her family and was an avid reader. In addition, her late husband’s military career in the Marines was an important part of her life. She understood the sacrifice and service to her country as a military spouse.

She is survived by a daughter, Janice Evelyn Benton and husband, John of Franklin; and two sons, James Frank Lightsey and wife, Venita of Livingston, Tenn., and Clayton Neal Lightsey and wife, Cindy-Lou of Crossville; sister, Norma Lou Crossan Johnson and husband, Ricky of Byrdstown, Tenn.; and brother, Aaron Edward Crossan of Smithfield, Tenn.; 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 2 pm. Rev. Steve Reeves will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at https://donate.imaginationlibrary.com; the Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org; or Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfunealhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Rodney Wiley Hill

Rodney Wiley Hill, 79, passed from this life on June 5, 2022. Born in Lake Wales, Fla., on Dec. 12, 1942, he was the only child of Reason Wiley and Clora Robbins Hill.

Rodney and Judy, his wife of almost 59 years, met in high school and quickly became sweethearts. He grew up on a farm, loved raising cattle, and was a proud member of Future Farmers of America. Even though he and Judy were truly opposites, he could depend on his sweet Judy to save a seat for him on the school bus every day.

He was a tax professional for 25 years and co-owned Eagle Tax Breaks with his wife before they retired. He enjoyed riding mud trails on his Polaris 4-wheeler. He loved to hunt and didn’t like to fish but went anyway because Judy did. He was a lefty and fit that narrative in many ways.

He had a great sense of humor and was really quite funny with his dry wit. Even though he possessed both knowledge and wisdom, he didn’t speak up often, but when he did, people listened. He was a man of faith who loved Jesus.

Left with many wonderful memories is his wife, Judith Branch Hill; his son, Justin Edward Hill (Brenda) of Lake Wales, Fla.; his grandchildren, Preston Hill and Clayton Hill; and three great-grandchildren; his niece, Shirl Marshall; and his nephews, David Corbin, Mark Corbin (Cindy), Scott Corbin, Bobby Tucker (Rose), Kris Mills (Sherry) and his brother-in-law, Max Corbin. He was predeceased by his parents.

No public services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Bradley J. Germain

Bradley J. Germain went home to be with the Lord on June 12, 2022. He lived most of his life in upstate New York where he was owner and operator of his own trucking company.

He loved horses and spent much of his time on extended trail rides through the Adirondack Mountains. He was also an announcer for the local rodeo and spent many weekends entertaining the crowd with his contagious sense of humor. He loved working with his hands and spent many hours renovating his home and other carpentry projects.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Fay.

He is survived by his three children, Jason Germain (Susan), Laurie Jay (Steve) and Christine Jason (Rick); 13 grandchildren, and 28 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 17, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., at Reilly and Sons Funeral Home in Colonie, N.Y., followed by a service at 10:30 a.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Harold Lamar Rayborn Sr.

Harold Lamar Rayborn Sr., 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

He was born in Winter Park, Fla., on July 31, 1939, to the late Burie Ezra Rayborn and Martha McDaniel Rayborn.

He was a lifetime member of the P.G.A. He won his first tournament, The National Peewee Tournament, when he was 8 years old. In 1966, he was the Florida P.G.A. Match Play champion and in 1968, he won a Mercury Montego for a hole-in-one at the Jacksonville Open. In 1984, he was the P.G.A Professional of the Year for North Florida. He retired and moved to Franklin in 1989 after serving as the Head Professional at the Orlando Naval Training Center and Dubsdread Golf Course in Winter Park for 22 years.

He was a member of Higdonville Baptist Church since 1989 and served as the treasurer for many years. He also led music and worship on Sunday Mornings.

He enjoyed bowling, showing his classic cars, and participating in the Macon County Senior Games.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Martha M. Rayborn; children, Hal Rayborn (Helene), Elaine Rayborn, William Rayborn (Deanna) and Jeffrey Rayborn (Donna); seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 17, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Higdonville Baptist Church, 1990 Ellijay Rd, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Rev. Scott Mathews will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Macon County Senior Games.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

George Thomas Kaye

George Thomas Kaye, 79, a beloved husband, passed away on June 7, 2022, in the Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C.

He was born in Cohoes, N.Y., to the late Adam and Helen Weglarz Kasupski of Troy, N.Y., on April 7, 1943. After graduating from LaSalle Institute in Troy, he was offered a full scholarship to State University of New York-Binghamton where he graduated with a BA in sociology. He also attended graduate school at Boston University, Boston, Mass.

He had a wonderful enthusiasm for life and was interested in many things. He loved nature, and particularly birds and hiking. Other lifetime loves were jazz music, travel, movies and reading. He was a member of The Highlands Plateau Audubon Society, the North Carolina Bluebird Society, a board member of the Franklin Greenway, and an active member of Mainspring. He also lovingly monitored many nestboxes around Franklin for a number of years right up to the time of his illness.

At the time of his retirement, he was working for The State of Florida in Tampa as a Senior Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor, counseling and guiding injured workers to return to employment. After vacationing a number of years in the mountains, he settled in Franklin and could not have been happier.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Connie; sister, Adele (Mike) of Chicago, Ill., and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Kaye, and sister, Rosalie Nolan.

No services are planned at this time.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kaye family. Online condolences at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Gail Lyn Dean

Gail Lyn Dean, 64, of Clyde, N.C., passed away June 13, 2022, at Haywood Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 28, 1957, to the late Ralph and Vivian Stephenson Dean. She was a loving mother to Gregory Huggins of Franklin, N.C., Adam Huggins and his wife Christina of Princeton, Iowa, and Robert Huggins of North Carolina. She is also survived by three grandchildren; and her close friend, Debra Estep who was like a sister to her.

She was a graduate of Western Carolina University with a Marketing Degree. After spending several years in the office scene she went on to help the elderly working at Hominy Day Stay of Hominy Baptist Church from which she had recently retired. She absolutely loved doing crafts, reading and fishing. She was friends to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

No services are planned at this time.

Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family.

An online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.

Mary Josephine O’Malley

Mary Josephine O’Malley died on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

She was born on Oct. 6, 1931, in Miami, Fla., to George and Mary Lacey O’Malley both of whom immigrated from Ireland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, George and Eva Lou O’Malley of San Antonio, Texas.

She graduated from Gesu High School in Miami, Fla., and then went to Barry College on a scholarship. Upon graduating with a degree in Nursing, she moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., and began her long nursing career at St. Mary’s Hospital. During the many years she spent at St. Mary’s, she worked in several different areas; however, she retired after a very long period in the Labor and Delivery Department.

Upon retiring, she moved to Franklin, N.C., and became active in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She spent many years as the secretary of the church and after her retirement at that job, she continued helping to set up for mass and for the different church rites. She was a devoted Catholic who lived her faith.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Kenneth Bush of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Thursday, June 16 at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church vocational fund, 299 Maple St., Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.