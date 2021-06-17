Obituaries for June 17, 2021

Erskine Venorris Monteith

Erskine Venorris Monteith, 77, of Otto, N.C., went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Born in Graham County on Aug. 14, 1943, he was the son of the late Rev. Clyde and Hazel Monteith. He was a faithful man of God, a member and deacon of Newman Chapel Baptist Church. There he served as Choir Director for 25 years and he also took great pride in maintaining the grounds of the church. He would deliver fruit baskets for the church at Christmas time. He was a past master of the Junaluskee Masonic Lodge, and a 32nd degree mason, sang in the Layman Quartet and the Witness Quartet. He was also a Boy Scout leader and coached little league and women’s softball.

Surviving is his wife, Dorothy Seagle Monteith; son and daughter-in-law, Scott Erskine and Barbara Monteith; grandchildren, Brett Erskine Monteith and Christopher Scott Monteith; step-grandchildren, Ryan Key and Bobby Melzer; sister and brother-in-law, Mib and Bruce Moore; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters and brothers-in-law; Thelma and Carroll Hyde and Lillian and Roy Tippett.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, June 18, at 2 p.m., at Newman Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Ledford, Rev. Danny Cannon and Dr. Eddie Seagle officiating. Interment will follow at Newman Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be members of the Junaluskee Masonic Lodge and Honorary Pallbearers will be Deacons of Newman Chapel Baptist Church.

Freda Moore Jackson

Freda Moore Jackson, left this life behind on June 1, 2021, and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A dedicated wife of 65 years to Bill, mother to Eric, mother-in-law to Mary, grandmother to Isaac and Caleb (wife Laura), great-grandmother to Maddie, and co-worker and friend to countless, she lived a life of sacrifice and service to others.

Her passion for cooking blessed and sustained a multitude over her lifetime. Her love of gardening, flowers, and yardwork brightened our lives throughout the years.

Highly regarded, loved, and respected by those she nurtured, she will be fondly remembered.

Nikki LaDonna Harden, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away peacefully on Friday, June 11, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born in Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Pauline Barker Coombs.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Edward Harden; two daughters, Bonnie Pihlcrantz of Chesapeake, Va., and Laura Lovelace of Franklin; stepson, Tony Harden of Franklin; two brothers, Buddy Coombs of Columbus, Ind., and Chris Coombs of Parrish, Fla.; seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

No services are planned.

Roberta Louise Hope

Roberta Louise Hope, 80, of Franklin, N.C., formerly of Saranac Lake, N.Y., passed away June 6, 2021.

She was born in New York to the late Harold and Helen Louise Wilt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joe Hope and a brother, David Wilt.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed word puzzles, watching TV, playing cards, and bowling.

She is survived by sons, John Hope and Michael Hope; brothers, Donald and Kenny; sisters Nancy and Marjorie; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to www.wounded warriorproject.org.

Ronald Kevin McCabe

Ronald Kevin McCabe, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away June 13, 2021.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., to the late Jay Inscho and Estelle McCabe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances “Louise” Hughes McCabe; stepsister, Marge Inscho; and brother-in-law, Jake Jacobson.

He attended Oak Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed tending to his animals and garden, Nascar, and flying.

He is survived by nieces, Barbara Drass, and Loretta Swan, both of Waterfront, Mich..; and nephews, Leroy Grider of Summerville, S.C.; and John Clark, of Franklin.

A service will be held Thursday, June 17, at 11 a.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Rev. Steve Reeves will officiate.

