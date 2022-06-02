Obituaries for June 2, 2022

Bessie Ruth Henson Langston Estes

Bessie Ruth Henson Langston Estes, 96, of Franklin, N.C., passed away May 26, 2022.

Born in Calhoun, Ga., the oldest of eight children, she moved to Franklin in 1954. She was a seamstress and a caregiver working in home health. She enjoyed playing solitaire, canning, gardening, and going to the singing on the square. She loved spending time with her friends and going out to eat. She was a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Calhoun.

She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Sue Langston Bishop-Toney of Franklin, Glenda Ann Langston Holland of Franklin, and Judy Faye Ende (Mike) of Cartersville, Gs.; a sister, Peggy Greeson of Resca, Ga.; four grandchildren, Brian Daniel Bishop, Toby Lee Bishop, David Cameron Holland, and Amber Renee Bennett; five great-grandchildren, Emily Bishop, Jacob Bishop, Connor Bennett, Lily Bennett, and Lane Bennett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Clifford “Pete” Franklin Langston and Jesse Lyle Estes; a daughter, Linda Nan Langston, and a grandson, Jonathon Wilkerson.

A funeral service was held Saturday, May 28, in the chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home. A graveside service was held Sunday, May 29, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Calhoun.

Edward Phillip Amig III

Edward Phillip Amig III, 80, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

He was born in Polk County, Florida, to the late Rodney Whitcomb Amig Sr. and Lois Williams Amig. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his son, Michael Anthony Amig; brother, Van Robert Amig; sister, Margaret Belle Roberts; sister-in-law Mary E Amig; and brother-in-law T. D. Roberts.

He was a loving and caring husband and family man. He would do anything for his wife and family and never complained. He never met anyone that he didn’t get along with and those who knew him, knew him as the kindest man. He was an avid rockhound and enjoyed traveling, hunting, hiking and loved golden retrievers.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janet Louise Amig; son, Mark Allen Amig (Stacey); brother, Rodney Whitcomb Amig Jr.; three grandchildren, Megan Amig, Dylan Amig, and Austin Amig; and several step grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Friday, May 27, at Woodlawn Cemetery with Pastor Stephanie Thompson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice in his memory.

Frank William ‘Bill’ Bennett

Frank William “Bill” Bennett, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

He was born in Rome, Ga., to the late Tom Bennett and Addie Nelson Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Sorrells Bennett; and his brother, Gene Bennett of Woodstock, Ga.

He was a policeman in Kennesaw and Calhoun, Ga., in the 1960s. Frank and Margaret owned and operated Chow Line Restaurant, Lynn’s Clothing and Lynn’s Uniforms in Calhoun. They owned and operated Lynn’s Uniforms in Rome, Ga. He was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church and very active with the care ministry.

He is survived by a daughter, Lynn Autry (Dr. Rodney Autry) of Gloucester, Va.; five grandchildren, Jonathan Autry (Rebecca), Joshua Autry (Jennifer), Jeremiah Autry, Joseph Autry, and Jessica Byrnside (Anthony); and five great grandchildren, Elijah Autry, Josiah Autry, Naomi Autry, Savannah Byrnside, and Luke Byrnside.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., on Monday, June 6, at Macon Funeral Home. Service to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Bishop officiating.

Burial will be at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Autry, Joshua Autry, Jeremiah Autry, Joseph Autry, Anthony Byrnside and Elijah Autry.

James Allen Nicks

James Allen Nicks, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away May 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Nicks Sr. and Ocie Ruth Nicks and his daughter Cissie Nicks. His wife, Barbara Ann Nicks passed away May 23, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Nicks of Franklin; and stepson Chris Brannigan (Jewell) of Titusville, Fla.

Born in St Petersburg, Fla., he proudly served as a fireman and served his community for many years. A man of many extra talents he had great passion for Amateur Radio (extra license), motorcycling, working with his hands as a home machinist and mechanic and had a love of electronics.

A Celebration of life will be held later and will be announced by the family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue Shelter or to the Macon County Animal Services.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Nicks family.

Barbara Ann Parks Nicks

Barbara Ann Parks Nicks, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away May 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Allen Nicks Jr.

She is survived by a son, Chris Brannigan (Jewell) of Titusville, Fla.

Born in Pennsylvania, she proudly served as a sheriff’s deputy and dispatcher and served her community for many years. She was a loving mother and wife who supported her husband and family. She enjoyed crafting and working with ceramics and enjoyed her time on the road on between Florida and North Carolina. She truly loved riding on a motorcycle with her husband and spending her time, living in the mountains of Western North Carolina.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be make to Appalachian Animal Rescue Shelter or to the Macon County Animal Services.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Nicks family.

Gerstle Owens Dendy

Gerstle Owens Dendy, 96, of Highlands, N.C., went to be with her Lord on May 27, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1925, in Macon County to the late Fred Owens and Alifair Chastain Owens. She was a homemaker and a key member of the Dendy Apples operations team. Her two main interests in life were serving God and her family. She was actively involved in Goldmine Baptist Church where she taught numerous Sunday School classes, was instrumental in starting the Training Union program, served as the church treasurer for 40 years, plus many other duties. She was a devoted wife and mother, unselfishly supporting and serving her family in every way possible.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Clifford Dendy; brothers, Verlon, Odell, Conley, Onville, Neville and Oscar Owens; and sister, Vera Southard Wurst.

She is survived by three children, Linda Dendy McCall of Highlands, Larry Dendy (Sherry) of Ayden, N.C., and Myrtice Dendy Trent (Glenn) of Zirconia, N.C.; three grandchildren, Timothy Shirley of Franklin, Heather Greer (Chip) of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Eric Dendy (Hai Yan) of Charlottesville, Va.; and three special great grandchildren: Avery, Adrianna and Elijah; a sister, Lilly Tomlin of Graham, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Monday May 30, at Goldmine Baptist Church with the Rev. Gene Hawkins and Rev. Mikell Bennett officiating. Burial service, led by Rev. Gary McDaniel, followed at Mount Moriah Cemetery. Pallbearers were Timothy Shirley, Chip Greer, Eric Dendy, Gary Owens, Neal Owens, Barry Owens and Jeff Hawkins. Honorary pallbearers were Charles Shirley, Rufus Owens, Norman Owens, Geter Owens, Ed Southard, John McCall and Mack Dendy.

The family would like to express its deepest thanks to all those special care givers who loved and cared for Mom over the last four years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either Mount Moriah Cemetery Fund (mail to: 21 Pine Cone Drive, Franklin NC 28734) or Goldmine Baptist Church (mail to: 3051 Dendy Orchard Road, Highlands NC 28741)

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Dendy family.