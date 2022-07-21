Obituaries for June 21, 2022

Martha Ann Lind

Martha Ann Lind, 68, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. A native of Lakeland, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Colleen and Vernon Lind. She was a compassionate nurse who took care of her parents during their golden years. She also had a great sense of humor and was known as “Aunt Martha” by all of her beloved nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She loved music and often enjoyed singing and playing her guitar. She served as executive director at Angel Hospice in Franklin. She practiced nursing for 40 years.

She is survived by her sisters: Myrta Lind Giunta of Tampa, Fla., Mary Lind Cohen of Oregon; brother, Bill Lind of Charlotte, N.C.; and several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews who remember and were touched by her fun and youthful ways.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franklin Hospice House, 1710 Underpass Way, Suite 300, Hagerstown, MD, 21740.

Richard William Coan

Richard William Coan, 79, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late James Norman and Angela Splendora Coan, one of five children. He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed painting, reading, and listening to music, especially classic rock. He was a Christian, and his faith was very important to him.

He is survived by two children, Richard Gerard Coan of Raleigh, N.C., and Jennifer Barrett of Naples, Fla.; three grandchildren, Kyle, Ashley, and Chad; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are currently planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VVA Chapter 994, 249 Sloan Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Ella Mae Nix Wilson

Ella Mae Nix Wilson, 91 of Highlands, N.C., passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born June 16, 1931, in Rabun County, Georgia, to the late Frank Nix and Leona Reed Nix. She was a home maker and enjoyed working in her flowers. She was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church and previously served as a clerk, treasurer, Sunday School teacher, pianist and sang in the choir. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her children, Roger Lee Wilson (Anna), Edwin Wilson (Lisa) and Janice Allmond (Jimmy) all of Highlands; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Clarence Wilson; two sisters, Clara Owens and Louise Owens; and four brothers, Claude Nix, Clyde Nix, George Nix and Dewey Nix.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 18, at Clear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Rusty Wolfrey, Rev. Mike Wilson and Rev. Jim Kinard officiating. Burial followed at the Clear Creek Church cemetery. Pallbearers were Jimmy Allmond, Jason Woods, Paul Bradham, Steve Nix, Charles Reed, Matthew Wilson and Chris Fisher.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clear Creek Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Joan Hicks or Roger Lee Wilson, 612 Wilson Gap Road, Highlands, NC 28741

Nell Waldroop Ray

Nell Waldroop Ray, 89, died on July 4, 2022. She was born in Franklin, N.C., on Oct. 5, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Kate Setser Waldroop. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1950 and attended Blanton Business School in Asheville, N.C. She met her husband, Charles, while working at Biltmore Forest Country Club. They resided in Fletcher, N.C., for the rest of their happily married lives. She continued her business career working at Northwestern Bank and Fletcher Motor Company.

Her great love, other than Charles and their home, was cooking for her extended family especially at Christmas when she and Charles would host a party for the nieces, nephew and all their children. Aunt Nell’s Christmas Party (and coconut cake) remains a favorite family memory. She was an adventurer at heart and enjoying traveling with Charles. After his death, she continued her adventures, once rafting the Nantahala River, taking a hot air balloon ride, traveling to New Orleans to hear jazz on Bourbon Street and sailing off Peaks Island, Maine.

She is survived by nieces, Kathy Tinsley (Dan) and Christine Slagle (Robert Martin); stepsister, Martha Rickman; stepbrothers, Lonnie, Sam and Mark Crawford; great nieces, Angela Tinsley Cash, Mary Rae Ruchti, and Katie Martin; and great nephews, Bryan Tinsley, Carl Slagle, Jake Slagle, and Sam Ruchti.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Ray; sister, Nina Rae Waldroop Slagle; brother-in-law, Siler Slagle; and nephew, Al Slagle.

Her graveside service and burial was held Saturday, July 16, at West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts Street, Weaverville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity in her memory.

Frank Ramsey

Frank Ramsey, 86, of Macon County, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

He was born in Macon County to the late Floyd and Ethel Ramsey on July 9, 1936. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Ramsey.

He was of Baptist faith and a member of the Tellico Baptist Church. He worked at Belden as a supervisor for 27 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved NASCAR and was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt. He was a people person and always welcoming to others.

He is survived by his sister, Joyce Ledford; half-sister, Beatrice Humphrey; special friend, Noreen Strange and her daughters; several nieces and nephews; and a loving extended family.

A service was held at Macon Funeral Home, on Sunday, July 17, with Rev. David Williams officiating. Burial followed at Tellico Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ronnie Ledford, Larry Tignal, Bobby Ledford, Larry Ledford, David Stiles, Bradley Stiles and Gage Ledford.

