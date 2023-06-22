Obituaries for June 22, 2023

Wanda Lee Burchfield Cabe

Wanda Lee Burchfield Cabe, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023.

She was born in Bryson City, N.C., to the late William and Oma Cloer Burchfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted Cabe; sister, Marveline Clayton; and brother, William “Bill” Burchfield.

She was a member of Watauga Baptist Church and retired from CR Industries. She loved to sew, garden, can and freezie food, and do crafts. She loved most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her four daughters, Yvonne Cabe Rogers of Franklin, Sherry Smith (Lewis) of Franklin, Eileen Dowdle of Otto, Gail Moyer of Franklin, Dempsey Birchfield of Plantation, Fla.; four grandchildren, Sabrina Bowers, Grady Smith, Trampis Dowdle, Grayson Smith; and three great grandchildren, Greg Smith, Dawson Bowers, and Arissa Bowers.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 22, at 2 p.m., m in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. David Lee Williams and Rev. Lewis Smith will officiate. Burial will be in the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Grady Smith, Grayson Smith, Greg Smith, Trampis Dowdle, Dawson Bowers, and Richard Bowers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Samaritans Purse or St Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Brian David Dills

Brian David Dills, 43, of Franklin, N.C., passed away June 19, 2023.

He was born in Macon County to Leroy and Gail Hooper Dills. He attended Prentiss Church of God. He loved to paint, plant flowers, and craft making. He will be missed by all, especially his dogs, Hatchi and Ranger.

He is survived by his parents, Leroy and Gail Dills; brother, Greg Dills (Laura) of Franklin; niece, Kimmie Dills; nephews, David, Kwin, and Everett Dills; great nephew, Carter Dills; aunts, Barbara Redman of Asheville, Vickie Smith of Franklin, Janet Reed of Franklin, Peggy Hannah of Franklin; uncles, Johnny Dills of Sedro Wooley, Wash.; and numerous cousins.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Darian Cochran will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be David Ramey, Kevin Dills, Mike Gibbs, Kelly Teague, Ethan Teague, and Isaac Gibson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lieutenant Colonel Grace Phyllis Johnson

Lieutenant Colonel Grace Phyllis Johnson, USA, Retired, 82, of Franklin, N.C., went to the ultimate reunion with her Heavenly Father and the family of the Lord Jesus Christ on, June 13, 2023.

Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Eric Valentine Johnson and Margaret Nelson Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Gene Lynn; and nephew-in-law, Justin Moe.

She began her career at Cook County School of Nursing in Chicago. After completing required scholarship student service at Cook County Hospital, she went on to work at a Chicago area VA [Veterans Administration] hospital while taking courses at the University of Illinois. Seeking new adventures, she moved to the research triangle of North Carolina where she worked in another VA hospital while continuing her education at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. In the ’60s she and her sister Beverly quit their jobs in order to travel in Europe and the Middle East, enabling them to visit former classmates in Germany, France and England.

After returning home on the Queen Mary, she furthered her education at Cedarville College in Ohio.

She then entered the U.S. Army which led to a 25-year career in the Army Nurse Corp, including tours of duty in Vietnam, Korea, Germany, Grenada, Iran and many stateside assignments. She began and ended her military career in Ft. Lewis, Wash.

She spent her retirement in beautiful Franklin, N.C., finally close to her family. She stayed very active with many community, nonprofit, military service and cultural organizations. Throughout her life she sang in church and area choirs, most recently where she attended First Alliance Church, as she sought to faithfully serve her Lord Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her sister, Beverly Lynn of Franklin; niece, Kristina Lynn Moe of Franklin; two nephews, Bruce David Lynn (Amy) of Clyde, N.C., and Timothy John Lynn (Jennifer) of Franklin,; five great nieces and nephews, Summer, Randy, Eliza, Molly, and Brody.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday June 25, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Bradley Bennett will officiate. The family will receive friends 3 to 4 p.m.

Flowers or plants are welcome, but please consider memorial donations to organizations that remind you of Grace.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Buford Carl Smith Jr.

Buford Carl Smith Jr, 66, of Franklin, N.C., passed away June 13, 2023.

He was born to the late Buford Carl Smith Sr. and Martha Borst Smith. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Randy Smith. He was a fork lift operator.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Smith of Franklin; longtime companion, Maggie Bettis of Otto; sons, Thomas William Smith (Jessica) and Timothy Carl Smith of Franklin; daughter, Kimberly Smith of Otto; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Friday, June 16, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

John Richard Hubsch

John Richard Hubsch, 71, passed away on June 9, 2023, at after a brief battle with cancer. Born in New York City in 1951 and raised in the Boston area, he attended Penn State University and graduated from Florida State University. He moved to Macon County in 2014 from Jacksonville, Fla., where he raised a family and lived for more than 30 years. He retired in 2011 after 36 years as a Special Agent with the U.S. Government with many of his later years spent working all over the United States and Europe.

He was a member of the Franklin Rotary Club, Memorial United Methodist Church, and a frequent visitor of the Franklin Health & Fitness Center. Always the avid sports fan, you could find him cheering on his beloved Florida State Seminoles every fall as well as supporting all things Boston sports. To no surprise, his last words were “Did the Noles win?” in regards to an FSU women’s softball game. He also truly loved to travel, having visited more than 20 countries, and always seemed to have a next trip planned.

To those who knew him best, he was a kind and caring presence who could brighten any room with his quick wit and readily available “dad jokes.”

He is survived by his wife, Sally Hubsch of Franklin, N.C.; three children and their spouses, Kelly and Scott Porter of Brentwood, Tenn., Jeremy and Autumn Hubsch of Jupiter, Fla., and Timothy and Molly Hubsch of Orlando, Fla.; his five beloved grandchildren, to whom he was known as “Big Papi” and was their biggest sideline fan — John Preston (JP) and Ella Kate Porter, Addison and Logan Hubsch, and Harrison Hubsch; brothers, Jeff and Allen Hubsch; sister, Joellen McCroan; stepchildren, Eric Ledbetter and Lauren Frick; and 10 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Joan Hubsch, and his sister, Jerri Holman.

The family is planning a small private ceremony.

Online condolences may be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hubsch family.

Christopher Powell Long

Christopher Powell Long, 57, of Craigeuk, Scotland, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, in Scotland, after a short period of declining health.

He was born in Knoxville, Tenn., to the late Leonard Long, formerly of Franklin and Judith Plowman Long Fry of Verwood, England.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his stepfather, Michael Fry of Verwood, England; two brothers and their families, Ashley V. Long (Amanda) and their sons, Ryan and Alexander Long of Wimborne, England, and Nicholas A. Long (Leanne) and their daughters, Morgan and Tiereny Long of Ringwod, England; two stepbrothers, Stuart Fry and his family and Nick Fry and his family, all of Wimborne, England; aunts and uncles, Linda Long Turpin of Franklin, Glenda Long Hunsucker (Tim) of Charlotte, Diana Plowman of Peterborough, England and Michael Plowman of Peterborough, England; and many American and English cousins, who loved him dearly.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Paul and Gertrude Long of Franklin and George and Elsie Plowman of Kent, England, Grace Ledford (Tom), Kathryn Hyde (Herbert), Iris Wamsley (Ed) and James Turpin.

Private family services will be held in Verwood, England and Franklin, N.C., at a later date.

Cecil Vannie Elders

Cecil Vannie Elders, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023.

He was born in Swain County to the late Thurman and Alta Davis Elders. He was a member of Watauga Baptist Church and the Macon County Coon Hunters Association. He liked to bear hunt.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Beverly Whittington; siblings, Emogene Dills, Macy Dills, Houston Elders; and a granddaughter, Danielle Dorsey.

He is survived by a son, Jerry Elders of Franklin; sisters, Joyce Berry and Barbara Anderson of Franklin; brothers, Ralph Elders of Dallas, N.C., Sylvester Elders of Franklin, Gary Elders of Franklin; three grandchildren, Heath Elders, Ryan Elders (Kelsey), and Mark Whittington; and two great grandchildren, Declan and Falon.

Services will be held Friday, June 23, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. David Lee Williams, Rev. Dean Elders, and Rev. Roy Lowe will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday June 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Macon Funeral Home. American Legion Post #108 and VFW Post #7339 will conduct military honors. Burial will be in the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Heath Elders, Ryan Elders, Mark Berry, Randy Berry, Logan Berry, Landon Berry, and Terry Cabe. Honorary pallbearers will be the Macon County Coon Hunters Association.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Jude’s Hospital.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Pearl Viola Cook Nichols

Pearl Viola Cook Nichols, 86, formerly of Franklin, N.C., passed away May 22, 2023.

She was born to the late Harland and Goldia Jarrells Cook in Wyoming, West Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James “Jim” Nichols; and son, Donnie Plumb.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry Plumb of Findley, Ill., Eddie Plumb (Cindy) of Windsor, Ill., Mike Nichols (Vickie) of Fairview, N.C.; daughter, Susan Grandfield (Jim) of Decatur, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Okhie Plumb; siblings, Henry Jerrells, Brenda Holloway, Dixie Owen; 14 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren, and one great great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Aug. 12, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

James Carl Doolin

James Carl Doolin, 70, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

He was born June 28, 1952, to the late Shirley Doolin and Jeanette Nique Doolin. He owned and operated a septic business. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother. He was loved by his family very much. He like to fish and collect arrowheads. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his daughter, Candice Doolin Walker; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Cleadie Frantz and Cindy Webster.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Doolin, Jr.

A military graveside service will be held Friday, June 23, at 12 p.m. at the WNC State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, N.C.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Jess ‘Alex’ Corbin Jr.

Jess “Alex” Corbin Jr., 77, of Highlands, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

He was born to the late Jess Alexander Corbin Sr. and Thelma Harris Corbin. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jim Corbin and Earl Corbin.

He retired as the chief building inspector for the town of Waynesville. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He loved to coon hunt, fish, and was an avid baseball and football fan. Most of all he loved spending time with the grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Paulette Icenhower Corbin; sons, Tony Corbin (Crystal) of Manteo, N.C., Paul Corbin (Melissa) of Highlands; mother-in-law, Floy Icenhower; siblings, Tex Corbin of Franklin, Lewis Corbin of Franklin, Judy Sluder of Asheville, N.C., Joanne Clark of Garner, N.C.; three grandchildren, Olivia, Bryson, and Alice.

A funeral service was held Saturday, June 17, at Buck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Lowe and Rev. Jamie Passmore officiating. Burial was in the Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Alan Corbin, Bryson Corbin, Matt Clark, Shannon Morgan, Nick Morgan, and Stacy Vinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made to Buck Creek Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Donna Hull Tew

Donna Hull Tew, 67, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Monday, June 12, 2023.

She was born to the late Robert Hull and Mary Brittain Hull, in Burke County, North Carolina. She was a surgical nurse and worked for many years at Highlands Cashiers Hospital.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Hull of Hickory, N.C.; sisters, Melissa Rigsbee (Michael) of Cumming, Ga., Christa Huber (Jeff) of Raleigh, N.C.; niece, Camryn Huber; nephews, Ryan Huber, and Brennen Huber, of Raleigh; and her loving aunt, Ruby McMillin.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.