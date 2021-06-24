Obituaries for June 24, 2021

Peggy Ann Clark

Peggy Ann Clark, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Born on Nov.11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Dorothy Whalen of Derwood, Md. She was a graduate of Richard Montgomery High School, class of 1956. She moved to Florida and worked for the Florida State Government. After retirement she moved to N.C. and settled in Macon County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Michael Whalen.

Surviving are her husband, Gary Clark Sr.; stepchildren and their spouses, Gary and Wendy Clark Jr., Richard and Kim Clark and Tracy and Keith Hagan; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Narbie Kaelin, Dorothy and John Snyder and Joyce and Jack McElfish; brother and sister-in-law, Douglas and Barbara Whalen Jr.; numerous step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the request of her family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Macon County CareNet, 130 Bidwell St. Franklin, NC 28734.

Virginia Earles Houston

Virginia Earles Houston, 92, of Americus, Ga., formerly of Franklin, N.C., died on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Born in Martinsville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Willie Jessie Earles and Mattie Cox Setliff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hayes “Gene” Houston; brother, Tommy L. Earles; and four sisters, Billie Jean Rogers, Barbara Garrett, Judy Wright and Christine Patterson.

She was a member of the Abundant Life Church in Newport News, Va. She loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered for always having an encouraging word for her loving family and everyone else she encountered.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Houston (Jean) of Hampton, Va., and Gary Houston (Faith) of Cobb, Ga.; sister, Gloria Setliff Holmes of Yorktown, Va.; and grandson, Kevin Houston of Hampton, Va., granddaughter, Julie Beck (Henry) of Wellford, S.C., granddaughter, Laura Kendrick (Brad) of Grayson, Ga., also one great-granddaughter Carly Beck of Wellford, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 24, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Davis Hooper will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ministry of the League of the Good Samaritan , C/O Magnolia Manor, 2001 South Lee St., Americus, GA 31709.

Edwin Benkis

Edwin Benkis, born Sept. 22, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., was the son of Russian immigrants. His mother, Manya Benkis-Schmidt (Michael) was an accomplished concert pianist. Father, Arvid Benkis, was a former soldier, vocalist, and pressman. Grandfather, Jacob Bermant (Celia), was a Brooklyn family doctor. Aunt Sophie Bermant-Heynick (Dave). He is survived by twin cousins, Richard Heynick and Susan Heynick-Washinton (David).

He graduated from Peekskill High School, class of 1949. He received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the State University of New York. In 1951, he obtained his Amateur Radio license, W2HTI, and was a charter member of NJDXA, established in 1957. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Cameron on Dec. 20, 1974, and their son, Andrew, on July 13, 2015.

He passed from this life on June 4, 2021. W2HTI was “The Last Man Standing,” the record for most countries worked.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Eileen Morris-Leadbeater-Benkis, who is also an accomplished licensed Ham, KO4DI. Together they owned and operated Uniform Plus, Inc. in Franklin, N.C. since 1988.

Also surviving six children “one of each,” Donald Benkis (Elaine), Lynne Benkis and Jennifer Benkis, David Leadbeater (Gloria), Brian Leadbeater (Colleen), and Linda Leadbeater-Hoffart (Jerome); 11 grandchildren, Christopher Benkis, Michelle Benkis-Clark (Ian), Declan, Hunter, and Nathaniel Morrow, Stephanie and Michael Leadbeater, Becky and Andrew (Cassy) Leadbeater, Allison and Nicholas Hoffart; Four great-grandchildren, Lily and James Clark, Colton and Chloe Leadbeater.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 17, at All Saints Episcopal Church, St. Agnus Chapel, 66 Church Street, Franklin.

Robert ‘Bob’ Edgar Norton Sr.

Robert “Bob” Edgar Norton Sr., 79, of Greenville, S.C., passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was born March 17, 1942, in Highlands, N.C., to the late Ray Elias Norton and Agnes Ella Baty Norton. He worked for Sirrine Engineering as a structural engineer for power plants and paper mills.

He had a deep love for Highlands. He enjoyed playing golf and watching all types of sports. He also loved Mustang cars, working outdoors, and having family get togethers. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather, father-in-law, uncle, and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Burriss Norton, four brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by three sons, Robert E. Norton, Jr. (Regina) of Waldorf, Md., Randy Norton of Greenville, S.C., and Ryan Norton (Evelina) of Charleston, S.C.; daughter, Laurie Norton Deluca of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sisters, Edna Crisp of Highlands, and Nancy McClain of Gainesville, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Austin Norton, Addison Norton, Hunter Norton, Louie Deluca, Landon Deluca, Lawson Deluca, and Lathan Deluca.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 22, at Shortoff Baptist Church in Highlands, with Rev. Roy Lowe officiating.

A private burial was in Highlands Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association.

Stephen W. Anglin Sr.

Stephen W. Anglin Sr., 77, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, with his wife, Lisa, and his children by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Rabius Anglin; his children, JR Anglin (Paula), Kyle Schulte (Kristy), Casey Schulte (Kayla), Teresa Anglin, Kelly Anglin, Lezli Anglin, and Kelli Green (Bryan); sister, Cindi Daddabbo (Tony); 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Anglin; mother, Freida Hunter; first wife, Mary Anglin; daughter, Stephanie; sister, Laura Hunter; and great grandson, Carson.

Steve and his wife, Lisa, were together 28 years. Their life together was one great adventure. They shared so many wonderful memories. His kindness and sense of humor will be sorely missed. He always had a story to tell. Greater forces brought Steve and Lisa together.

He was a successful businessman and entrepreneur. He had a love of all things car and motorcycle related. His business ventures included car sales; manufacturing, where he developed “Catchall” molded car mats and aftermarket molded car and truck carpeting. He was in the furniture business and even built and owned a motel. He bought and sold real estate and was in the antique business. He had an amazing work ethic.

He was a member of the Hugh L. Bates Masonic Lodge #686 in Hamilton, Ohio. He was a Master Mason 3rd degree for over 56 years. He was a man that never knew a stranger; was respected and loved by many and in return he loved many. A more kind, loving, generous man, you would never meet.

He bought and traded for more than 100 cars by the time he was out of high school. He once traded a car for a leather jacket; just to stay warm. He loved classic cars and was the first to develop “Flame Throwers” for his cars. He raced in quarter-mile races and participated in demolition derbies. “Buy, Sell and Trade” was his way of life. He treated strangers with kindness and respect and was even generous to a fault. He was an incredible role model to his eight children and all his grandchildren. His family, classic cars, motorcycles and antiquing were his life.

He gave his children and grandchildren “Lessons for the Day,” which was a running joke; often resulting in some eye rolling looks. He was a memorable man with a colorful life, who will be missed.

“Bossman,” we love you more than words can express. We are grateful for you and the life you gave us. We hope you dance in heaven and we will see you on the flipside “7”!

A celebration of life will be held in the near future. If you have a classic car and can attend, please drive it in his memory.

Kenneth Michael Cook

Kenneth Michael Cook, 55, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of John and Susie Cook. He attended Prentiss Church of God and was known for his love of giving to charitable causes. He was the owner of Custom Sound and Security for 17 years and was known for his hard work ethic. He loved to travel and had a special love for his “grandloves,” Kinsley and Briley who called him “Niney,” and his dogs, Shelby, Luna and Zola, who called him “Papa.”

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 32 years, Melissa Stanley Cook; son, Tyler Michael Cook; two daughters, Miranda Suzanne Cook and Mekenzie Hope Cook, all of Franklin; and a brother, Keith Cook (Crystal) and their three daughters, Kara, Alexia(Samuel), and Brooklyn of Lincolnton, N.C.; in-laws, Chester and Susie Stanley; Chuckie and Teresa Stanley; nephew, Chet Stanley (Heather); niece, Katie Wiggins (Brad); and great nephews and nieces, Pender, Casey, Maelee and Brenley, all of Franklin.

A celebration of life is being planned for June 25, at Prentiss Church of God. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., with celebration of life at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744 or American Heart Association: American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400Atlanta, GA 30328.

Rev. Gary Wayne Buhl

Rev. Gary Wayne Buhl, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Born in Corbin, Ky., he was the son of the late James Everett and Irene Arnold Bull. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Moore Buhl; brother, Ray Bull; sisters, Mary Bull of Dayton, Ohio, and Betty Foxx of Corbin, Ky.; and aunt, Louise Steele of Corbin. Cousins are Phil Hutson, Ronnie Hutson and Vicki Baker-Bryant, of Corbin; Charlotte Young, of Naples, Fla.; and Linda Duncan, of Lexington, Ky.

He graduated from Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky., and received his Masters of Divinity from the Emory University’s Candler School of Theology in Atlanta, Ga. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and began serving in the Florida Annual Conference in 1958. In retirement, he started a Sunday school class, a Mighty Men men’s group, began an email devotional ministry, and performed services at Memorial United Methodist Church as well as Patton United Methodist Church. Within the past few years, he started a shut-in ministry.

He is survived by sons, Mark Stephan Buhl, Brent Patrick Buhl, Brandon O’Neal Buhl; and a daughter, Laura Beth B. Hawkinson; eight grandchildren, Ainsley Jordan, Alexander Garrett, Katelyn Alexandra, Juliana Ashley, Avery Rooke, Addison Christine Marie, Aedan Patrick and Aengus Morris; two great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Stephan Moore of Cleveland, Tenn.; and his sons, Jared B. Moore and Aaron C. Moore.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Evan Hill will officiate. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Corbin, Ky., in July.

Memorials may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church.

Richard Forrest ‘Dickie’ Baty

Richard “Dickie” Baty of Ohatchee passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 at home.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Baty; daughters, Audrey Haven Gooch (Cody), Allison Brett McMellon (Logan); sons, Caleb Forrest Baty (Ana), Kyle Fitzgerald Bejma (Cassie); sister, Donna Baty Cleveland (James); brother, David Baty (Missy); grandchildren, Norah Bejma, Virginia Baty, Reed Gooch and Mallory Bejma; fur babies, Gracie and Allie Jane; several uncles and aunts and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Forrest and Audrey Raye Baty. He loved music, especially playing his guitar. He enjoyed golf, and sailing with his family. He was known as “Papa” to his grandbabies who he adored. Dickie was a huge Alabama football fan.

Funeral service was held Saturday, June 19, at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home in Franklin, N.C. Online condolences may be made to www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Stephen Richard Beck

Stephen Richard Beck, 61, was welcomed into heaven June 18, 2021.

Born on March 27, 1960, he put his whole self in everything he did. He was a man’s man with a soft heart and tender feelings who loved and wanted to care for his family above anything else.

Some of his friends’ and family’s best memories from years ago involve how Steve loved boating on Lake Lanier, sharing his “special lemonade,” and playing classic rock on the most powerful sound system on the lake. If there was fun to be had, he wanted in on it.

He owned Atlanta Flooring Company until his retirement, loved NASCAR and was a huge Dale Earnhardt fan. He drove a 1997 black Camaro SS proudly displaying an Earnhardt tag. Imagine his excitement when he was able to drive it around the Atlanta Motor Speedway. And being a fan of a good time even though he was not a fan of dressing up, he had fun showing his outdoors persona by wearing a camouflage tuxedo to his son’s formal wedding.

He enjoyed being outdoors. He and his Husky, Bandit, were quite a pair as they explored and roamed in the North Carolina mountains. He also used this time to be with God. A Christian for many years, the mountains just seemed to offer him the peace and solace he had always dreamed of.

No one was more important in his life than his son, Chris, until his granddaughter, Georgia, was born. He would have done absolutely anything for either of them, but the minute he saw Georgia, she became his top priority. He also had a wonderful relationship with his parents, Joey and Zeb, and always looked forward to speaking with them daily.

He is survived by his son, Chris Beck (Katie) of Auburn, Ga.; his granddaughter, Georgia; his parents, Joan Sloan Beck and Zebulon V. Beck Jr.; his sister, Elizabeth Ann Brookshire (Bruce) of Biloxi, Miss.; his brother, John V. Beck (Pat) of Lake Oconee, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m., at Somerby Independent Living, 25 Glenlake Parkway, NE, Sandy Springs, GA, 30328.

