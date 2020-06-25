Obituaries for June 25, 2020

David Jordan Johnston

David Jordan Johnston, 75, has breathed his last breath. Born on April 18, 1944, in Erie, Pa., he died on Nov. 29, 2019, in Asheville, N.C. He left his physical body as it succumbed to gastrointestinal issues. Known for his compassion, creativity, optimism, and curiosity. He was a dreamer and a creator.

He graduated from the University of Florida, completing a Master’s degree in Business and was an entrepreneur by heart. He helped create many businesses in Macon and Jackson county, including a cable company that brought Cable TV to Highlands, a Glenville lake marina, a real estate organization, and bakery. His love was land, and he was always looking for a deal, loving to buy and less accustomed to selling.

He was known by many, and his eccentricity was both endearing and humorous. He was happy to bring laughter, even at his own expense. He taught without praise. He inspired to explore. He faced and persevered through many trials, always with a glimmer of hope. He treated all with equal respect and supported many who had nowhere else to go. He cared for those that took advantage of him. He was loved and an individualist at heart, much more likely to help others than ask for help. We love you forever, Dad, you co-created a life for us, and we are grateful for the full expression of you.

His four sons survive him – Jordan of Flagler Beach, Fla., Matthew of Grass Valley, Calif., Derrick of Sausalito, Calif., and Alex of Highlands, N.C., Toni who was his longtime partner and mother to his children, and six grandchildren, younger brother, sister, nieces, and nephews.

A gathering of gratitude will be taking place at Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park in Highlands on July 12, at 4 p.m. Food and drink will be provided. All are welcome.

Anna Jean Beeco

Anna Jean Beeco, 84, of Covington, Ga., passed away June 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A 1954 graduate of Snellville High, she graduated with the esteemed honors of Salutatorian. That hard work and commitment led her to a successful career with Atlanta Journal-Constitution where she retired after several years of unwavering dedication. She was a devoted member of Gaithers United Methodist Church where she adored her church family as her own. Her love for her own family was undoubtable, and her generosity and kindness to strangers was not only evident, but inspirational. She enjoyed singing, dancing and cheering for her favorite team – the Atlanta Braves. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne E. Beeco; daughter, Elicia Williamson; parents, Harry and Margaret (Baker) Kilgore; sisters, Peggy Cleapor, Dottie Bradford, Frances Trager, Harriett Thompson; brothers, Rodger Kilgore, Sidney Kilgore and Charles Kilgore.

Those left to cherish her loving memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Debi Jackson, Carolyn Davenport, both of Covington, Jeannie and Jeff Jeter of Partlow, Va., Bobi and Tommy Mize of Loganville, Ga., Phyllis and Thomas Holbrooks of Oxford, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Jane Beeco of Monroe, Ga.; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Davida and Wren Williams; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 19, at Central Church, 11157 City Pond Road, in Covington, with Butch Betts officiating.

A graveside service was held Saturday, June 20, at Watauga Baptist Cemetery, 658 Watauga Church Road, in Franklin.

Donations may be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association – Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.

Patricia ‘Patty’ Marsh

Patricia “Patty” Marsh, 87, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in Highlands, N.C. She was born Aug. 24, 1932, in New Kensington, Pa., and moved to St. Petersburg, Fla., when she was nine years old. She graduated from St. Petersburg High School and shortly after married her “Sweetie,” Alan Marsh. They were married for 68 years before his passing on Feb. 21, 2020.

Patty and Alan purchased their first home in Highlands in the early 1970s. She enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, and gardening. She attended Highlands United Methodist Church where she enjoyed the Wednesday night dinners and being part of the Joy Club.

She is survived by her children, Alan Marsh Jr. and his wife Varsy, Sue Crawford and her husband Rick, and Mitchell Marsh and his wife Leslie; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27.

Nanette ‘Nan’ Joan Cole

Nanette (Nan) Joan Cole was born Aug. 20, 1928, to Albert and Florence Thomas in New York City.

One of her fondest memories as a child was traveling with her brother Albert during the Depression, as they traveled from different campgrounds across the United States in their homemade camper. After high school she attended William and Mary College in Virginia, and later transferred to Northwestern University for the dental hygiene program. Soon after she married and started her family having a son and a daughter. Life events brought her to Atlanta in the 1950s. She was instrumental in recruiting new dentists into Atlanta during the postwar boom. Years later she married Dan Cole and gave birth to her youngest daughter. Dan and Nan shared a love of boating, fishing, riding, and motorhome adventures across the country. During her retirement years she went back to her first love of interior design and specialized in creating window treatments. Her husband of 46 years went to be with the Lord in 2007. She then moved to Mount Vernon Towers in Sandy Springs, Ga. She later moved to Franklin, N.C., to be with her daughter.

She was a wonderful mother, an amazing seamstress and will always be remembered for her culinary skills, which included her famous sour cream pound cake.

Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Rodriguez (Paul) of Franklin, nd Cindi Cole of Los Angeles, Calif.; a son, Jim Cole (Pam) of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren, Daniel Cole, Jennifer Rodriguez, Jason Cole, and Jessica Rodriguez; seven great-grandchildren, Hanna Rogers, Miller Cole, Marin Cole, Anna Cole, Pace Cole, Collier Cole, and Daisy Rodriguez; and a brother, Albert Thomas of Coco Beach, Fla.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 25, at 2 p.m., at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Ga.

Christopher ‘Chris’ Harvey Godwin

Christopher “Chris” Harvey Godwin, 60, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Born in Georgia, he was the son of Nell Crouch of Travelers Rest, S.C., and the late Cecil Christopher Godwin. He enjoyed being outdoors with his dog, Alice, and could often be found fishing, gardening, and tending to his chickens. He proudly served his country as Specialist with the U.S. Army and worked for many years after as an underground utilities technician.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his long-time companion, Sabrina “Sally” Gregory of Franklin; his children, Jessica Burleson (Branton) of Asheville and Blaine Godwin (Rhy) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; step-children, Eva Romero (Tim) of Franklin, Jessica Koch (Darrell) of Franklin and Logan Romero (Angela) of Japan; sisters and brother, Cheryl Coren of Flat Rock, N.C., Jody Godwin of Burlington, N.C., and Sherry Williams of Hendersonville, N.C.; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

James Fred Borland ‘Bo’ Thompson

James Fred Borland “Bo” Thompson, 76 of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born in Sandersville, Ga., he was the son of the late Carl Alexander Thompson and Mary Will Johnson Thompson. He was a true southern gentleman and his faith and wife Eula were always his top priority. He was loved by all who truly knew him. He loved honest, hard work. He had a love for antiques and enjoyed working at Whistle Stop Antiques for many years during his retirement. He was a devoted member of Holly Springs Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Blue Ridge Masonic Lodge and the San Marano Masonic Lodge in Greensboro, Ga.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Eula Beam Thompson of Franklin; godson, Chris VanderWoude of Franklin, god-son, Scott VanderWoude Of Franklin and cousin, James Willard Thompson MD of Highlands.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, at 2 p.m., at Holly Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Donnie Seagle will officiate and Rev. Gene Hawkins, Bruce Merriman and Jim VanderWoude will share some additional words. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church, 366 Holly Springs Church Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

