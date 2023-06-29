Obituaries for June 29, 2023

Lisa Reagle Sheppard

Lisa Reagle Sheppard, 61, died peacefully at home and entered eternal life on June 22, 2023. Born March 15, 1962, in Saegertown, Pa., she was the fourth daughter to James and Doris (Hosick) Reagle.

She graduated from Saegertown High School in 1980. In 1982, her family moved to Sanford, Fla., where she met the love of her life Dan Sheppard, married Dec. 6, 1995, and had a loving marriage. She worked as a supervisor at Parker Hannifin in Longwood, Fla., for 10 years. The couple moved to Snow Shoe, Pa., in 2006 where she was employed as a supervisor at API Technologies, State College. She last resided in Franklin, N.C., in 2022 to help care for her father.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband Dan.

She was beloved by four surviving sisters, Melody and husband Wayne Pawlak of Belton, S.C., Crystal and the late Jim Adams of Deltona, Fla., Jamie Donaldson of Franklin, Pa., Hope and husband Arnold Schwegler of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She will be loved always and remembered for her unconditional love, wit, and humor. She loved her people and furbabies tremendously. Those who would like to remember Lisa in a special way are encouraged to plant a butterfly garden, or donate gifts to the local Humane Society or Hospice in her memory.

Betty Ann Shaw White

Betty Ann Shaw White, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 18, 2023, at home with her children by her side.

Born on Feb. 2, 1937, in Hartwell, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Tom Watson Shaw and Lottie Jo Ginn Shaw. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Harold Shaw; and one infant brother.

She had a kind, loving and humorous personality and loved visiting with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Noel Thomas White; one son, Michael T. White (Christine) of New Bern, N.C.; one daughter, Tammy Pendergrass of Franklin; three grandchildren, Justin Capps (Elyse), Noel White (Nicole), Wilson White (Holly); three great grandchildren, Brianna White, Grace Biladeau, Jocelyn Lee; four sisters, Peggy Boles (Preston) of Watkinsville Ga., Margaret Adams of Elberton, Ga., Jane Isom (Ted) of Hartwell, and Janet Beasley (Ed) of Buford, Ga.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 22, in the Chapel of the Strickland Funeral Home. Burial was in the Memorial Garden of Prayer.

Cheryl Tremblay Phillips

Cheryl Tremblay Phillips, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

She was born in Miami, Fla., to the late Charles Joseph and Cecil Carter Tremblay. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Julieanne Tremblay.

She was a hairdresser and member of St Francis Catholic Church in Franklin. She was affectionately known as “Meema” and loved her dogs, Max, Kirby, and Sassy.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra Ann Phillips (Tim Stewart) of Alachua, Fla., Susan Lisa Phillips (Angelia) of Franklin; son, Charles Jerry Phillips (Jeanne) of Franklin; five grandchildren, Heath Aaron Elders, Ryan Michael Elders, Lauren Nichole Phillips, Ericka Paige Evers, Rachel Alexis Mathis; and 15 great grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Monday, June 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

William ‘Bill’ Grant Greig

William “Bill” Grant Greig, 89, of Salisbury, N.C., passed away Monday, June 12, 2023.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, he was the son of the late William Brown Greig and Martha Cowan Greig. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Mildred Greig, and sister, Gail Schlegel.

He was a graduate of St Louis High School in Honolulu and Virginia Military Institute with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a B47 pilot. After departing the service, he spent his entire professional career with Duke Power in Salisbury and Winston Salem, N.C.

He was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church in Granite Quarry, N.C., and First United Methodist Church in Franklin, N.C. Throughout his life, he was active in local community and volunteer organizations, such as the Civitans, food banks, and Habitat for Humanity. His volunteer work also included tax preparation for the elderly.

He is survived by his son, Grant Greig and daughter-in-law, Anne Greig; and his two granddaughters, all of Seattle.

Per his wishes, no services or memorials are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to local Habitat for Humanity organizations.

Thomas Aiello Jr.

Thomas Aiello Jr., 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Thomas John and Louise Pelleteri Aiello. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Aiello.

He was the owner and operator of the Franklin Gemstone and Jewelry Warehouse.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Diane Adams Aiello; four children, Gigi Turner of Aiken, S.C.; Thomas Aiello III of Hastings, Fla., Christopher Aiello of Aiken, and Amy Brink of Franklin; two sisters, Loretta Silverstein of Palm Beach, Fla., and Carol Dorsette of Pompano, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Alliance Church.

