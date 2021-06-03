Obituaries for June 3, 2021

Sherry Elaine Mitchell Ham

Sherry Elaine Mitchell Ham, 74, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born in Greenville, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Bernice and Viola Smith Mitchell. She worked as a ministry director for the North American Mission Board for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed writing, reading, and traveling.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Daniel Ham; son, Jeff Ham (Shannon) of Ventura, Calif.; stepdaughter, DeAnna Medlock (Tracey) of Fayetteville, Ark.; sister, Jean Reed (Phil) of Lakeland, Fla.; three grandchildren, Hudson and Harper Ham, Matthew Hawkins; and one great-grandson, Allen Hawkins.

A private graveside was held at the Jennings Cemetery at Holly Springs Baptist Church in Franklin, N.C.; with a memorial service later this year with Rev. Donnie Seagle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America,

322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Patricia King Brendle

Patricia King Brendle, 85, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born May 30, 1935, in Anne Arundel, Md., to the late Maurice King and Virginia Townson King. She was a school bus driver for 30 years and was of the Christian faith. She loved yard sales and spending time with her family.

Survivors include two sons, Robert “Bobby” Brendle and Charles “Eddie” Brendle (Joy); a daughter, Barbara Collins (Eddie Coward); a brother, Jerry King; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Friday, May 28, at Woodlawn Cemetery with the Rev. J.D. Woodside officiating.

Audrey Margaret Holland Cook

Audrey Margaret Holland Cook, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of Denver and Delton Jennings Holland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Cook; daughter, Patsy Lynn Cook; one brother, Bryant Holland; and three sisters, Bernice Penley, Phyllis Caldwell, and Marsha Mason.

She loved to spend time with her family and her neighbors. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she never missed an opportunity to tell others of their recent activities and accomplishments. She enjoyed cooking her family their favorite meals and celebrating with them during holidays. She also spent her time working on sewing projects, searching for new recipes in her favorite cookbooks, tending to her plants, and watching birds build nests in her bird houses each spring.

She is survived by a daughter, Marlene Williams (the late Robert Williams); a son, Rick Cook (Vanessa Cook); and daughter, Angela Burrell (Dr. Adam Burrell), all of Franklin; nine grandchildren, Alicia Higdon, Rob Williams, Luke Cook, Taylor Cook, Jordan Burrell, Payton Burrell, Corey Burrell, Jason Kehle, and Renee Jones; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Jewell ‘Sue’ Johnson Brown

Jewell “Sue” Johnson Brown, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born in Roane County, Tenn., daughter of the late Rufe Johnson and Marie Cooley Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward “Bill” Brown; her children, Steven Edward Brown, Tommy Alan Brown, and Ronnie Lee Brown; her brother, Larry Johnson; and her sister, Louise Wyrick.

She was a member of VFW Post 6724 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Tody Brown; her son, Barry Brown; her grandchildren, Brooke Bright (Will), Courtnie Webb (Tim), Dylan Brown, and Patrick Brown; her great-grandchildren, Bella Bright and Margo Webb; her sisters, Mary Kimbel, Ruth West (Gilbert), and Shirley Dawson (Henry); her brother, Johnny Johnson (Doriann); and special friends, Connie Hucks, Judy Woodward, Shirley Haigler, and Lorraine Seagle.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Brown will be held Sunday, June 6, at 5 p.m., at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the service hour, at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, at Wright Cemetery, 2685 Tessentee Road, Franklin.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1915 Oakdale Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216 or the Shriners Children’s Hospital by visiting https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.

Beverly ‘Sissy’ Elaine Holland Jenkins

Beverly “Sissy” Elaine Holland Jenkins, 66, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Friday, May 28, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Robert and Betty Hazel Adams Holland. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, loved spending time with her family and especially loved spoiling all the children. She helped to run Mr. Bob’s Carpet bowling league for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Jenkins of Franklin; and two brothers, Ronnie Holland (Carol) and Richard Dale Holland (Jerdy “Tootsie”) of Columbia, S.C.; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces.

Memorial service was held Tuesday, June 1, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Macon Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Dakota Andrew Williamson

Dakota Andrew Williamson, 17 of Franklin, N.C., passed away May 24, 2021.

He was born in Macon County to Harold Andrew Williamson and Amber Latisha Klatt. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing and had an interest in mechanics.

He is survived by his parents, Harold Andrew Williamson (Dianna Williamson) and Amber Klatt (Michael Crane); grandparents, Sandra K Green (Robert Welch), Linda Garrett (Donnie), and Kevin Klatt (Jennifer); great grandmother, Lila L. Klatt; great grandfather, Jack W. Hodgins; siblings, Quinton Williamson, Brendan Williamson; and step siblings, Alyssa Hamlin, Daylen Hamlin, Nicolas Roqumore, Emily Roqumore, Dana Henry, Kaylie Ann Henry, and Marrissa Shook.

A service was held at Macon Funeral Home on Friday, May 28, with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating.

Jeffery Stuart Martin

Jeffery Stuart Martin, 57, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Born in Hampton, Va., he was the son of James Franklin and Patricia Grace Reynolds Martin. He was a master carpenter, enjoyed wood working; and he loved music and playing the guitar.

He is survived by his parents, James Franklin Martin and Patricia Reynolds Martin of Franklin; and a brother, Randy Martin of Franklin.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Reach of Macon County, P.O. Box 228, Franklin, NC 28744.

Betty Jo Parrish

Betty Jo Parrish, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on May 27, 2021.

She was born in Macon County to the late Edgar and Maude Roper Queen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. “Rudolph” Parrish; and siblings, Pauline Trivetta, Bill Queen, Ted Queen, Jack Queen, and an infant brother.

She enjoyed sewing and was a skilled quilter. She found joy in being outdoors, bird watching, gardening, and taking walks with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Gary Parrish (Mary) of Bryson City; and Cheryl Harwood (Bruce) of Franklin; two grandchildren Stephanie Crabtree (Stephan) and Lacey Harwood; and great grandchildren, Abel Crabtree, Parrish Crabtree, and Henderson Crabtree.

A service was held Sunday, May 30, at Cowee Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Smith, Rev. Johnny Raby, and Rev. Ronnie Branson officiating.

Burial followed at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Buddy Mathis, Todd Kernicki, Ricky Queen, Steve Queen, Marty Queen, Jamie Mathis, and Cody Mathis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Charles Samuel Cabe

Charles Samuel Cabe, 73, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was born in Jackson County, North Carolina on Sept. 17, 1947, to the late Homer and Thelma Cabe. He retired from Conmet Plastic but he never stopped working. He took great pride in his lawn care business and in everything he did. His greatest pride and joy were his family and grandchildren. He was loved by all who met him. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Cabe and Gene Cabe.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Sybil Cabe; four daughters, TJ Cabe, Tennille Meeks, Elizabeth Leonard (Buddy) and Marcie Maney (Robert); a brother, Larry Cabe; a sister, Juanita Kyzer (Gaylon); eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He had a large extended family and several close friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 29, at Bryant‑Grant Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Addington Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Cabe, Billy Ray Gunter, Darrell Gravitt, Greg Raby, Jason Ellenburg and Torran Meeks. Honorary pallbearers, Sam’s long life friend, David Sanders and sidekick, Braydon Williams.

James Rodney Sweeten

James Rodney Sweeten, 17, of Franklin, N.C., died on Monday, May 24, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 29, 2004. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Michelle Kennedy and sister Lexie. He enjoyed trucks, motorcycles, reading, music, and hanging with friends. He loved all animals, but his favorite was cats. One of his favorite sayings was “R.H.E.C.” and he would always make others around him smile.

He is survived by his parents, Gene and Michelle Sweeten Cain of Franklin; his mother, Jennifer Conner of Theodore, Ala.; siblings, Heaven Leigh Conner of Theodore, Nicholas Conner of Franklin, and Dallas Redwine of Waynesville, N.C.; grandmother, Deborah McCraw (Charles Rowe) of Franklin; and grandfather, Rodney Kennedy of Theodore; two uncles, Patrick Conner and Corey Conner of Theodore.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, June 2, at Macon Funeral Home.

William Jerry Stamey

William Jerry Stamey, 73, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Born and raised in Macon County, he was the son of the late William Phearson and Hazel Mary Payne Stamey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Stamey. He was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. After returning to Macon County, he started Imperial Floor Covering in 1973 which he ran successfully for 24 years. He enjoyed camping at Standing Indian and boating on Lake Chatuge.

He is survived by his sons, William David Stamey of Virginia and Brian Stamey and wife Heather of Franklin; a sister, Brenda Dills and a brother, Mike Stamey, both of Franklin; five grandchildren, William Derek Stamey (Kim), Justin Aaron Stamey, Sarah Kathryn Stamey, Ethan Douglas Stamey and Nathan Brian Stamey; two great-grandchildren, William Kaysen and Easton Lee.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Bishop officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org

Melissa Callahan Hall

Melissa Callahan Hall, 66, of Franklin, passed away on May 25, 2021.

She was born in Macon County to the late Troup Hall Jr. and Nancy Calloway Callahan.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Danny Hall; children, Christy Cabe (Jonathan), Jeremy Hall Pyatt, and Courtney Ellen Rogers (Roman); seven grandchildren, Sydney Balmer (Ryan), Preston Jeremy Pyatt, Hunter Jamison, Haley Maria Pyatt, Dylan Jacob Pyatt, Cherish Rogers and Willow Rogers; and one great grandchild, Elizabeth Balmer.

A service was held on Saturday, May 29, at Macon Funeral Home.

Rev. Jim Crayton officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Compassion International at https://www.compassion.com/donate.htm.

Laura Belle Long Guffie

Laura Belle Long Guffie, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away May 24, 2021.

She was born to the late Lawrence and Annie Sprinkle Long in Macon County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Zeb Guffie Jr.; and brothers, Lawrence Long Jr. and George “Eddie” Long.

She was a lifetime resident of Macon County and was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed watching the Hallmark channel and cooking. Her instant smile will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by children, Terry Brown (John), James Guffie, Rita Hall (Jimmy) and Jerry Guffie, all of Franklin; sisters, Louise Roper and Barbara Mashburn and sister-in-law, Devannah Long, all of Franklin; grandchildren, Shane Hall, Jody Brown, Angela Phillips, Joi Adler, Nathan Brown, Michaela Guffie, Jason Brown; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special best friends, Nellie Downs and Eunice Browning.

A service was held at the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home on Thursday, May 27.

Rev. Mark Bishop, Rev. Steve Reeves, and Dr. Jimmy Guffie officiated.

Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Nathan Brown, Jimmy Hall, John Brown, James Guffie and Jerry Guffie, Jason Smith, and Loyd Mashburn.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Gideons at https://www.gideons.org/donate.

