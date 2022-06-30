Obituaries for June 30, 2022

Marie Cabe Pangle Olive

Marie Cabe Pangle Olive, 87, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Blanche Rogers Cabe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Zeb Franklin Pangle and later by second husband, Donald Cole Olive; daughter, Teresa Jerlean Pangle; one sister, Alean Buchanan; and a stepson, Donald Jerry Olive.

She was a member of the Iotla Baptist Church, where she was a member of the JOY club, and worked with other church ministries. Her career included serving more than 20 years with Farm Credit Services. She loved serving her community and supporting the local farmers. She was an amazing gardener, had a green thumb and found pleasure working among her flowers and vegetables. She loved baking, crossword puzzles, and sudokus. She collected cookbooks, and created the most beautiful pies, cakes, and delicious recipes. She took great pride in reflecting on her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. She enjoyed traveling and visited Japan, California, Oregon, and Washington and many other states, but she always returned to her homeland. In fact, she took her last breath in the very same Tessentee area that she took her first breath. She will always be remembered for her fun dry sense of humor and quick wit. She will be missed but her spirit is alive and well.

She is survived by her children, Michael Pangle (Barbara), Sterling Pangle (Barbara), David Pangle (Diane), and Sharon Goldsmith (Bill); brother, Hilton Cabe; and sister, Jerlean Cabe Buchanan; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and several step grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

No formal services will be held as per Marie’s request.

A private Celebration of Life will be held with immediate family members at a later date. Interment will be in Wright Cemetery at Drymans Chapel Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wright Cemetery at Drymans Chapel Church

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Rebecca Carson Moses

Rebecca Carson Moses, 71 of Franklin, N.C., passed away on June 22, 2022.

She was born in Macon County to the late Richard Carson and Georgiana McGee Carson. She had a career in social work and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her cats.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Moses; her children, Michael Young and Michelle Green (Steve); sister, Anna Jane Carson; grandchildren, Kevin Young; and great grandson Sebino Young.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 11 to 12 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home on Thursday, June 30, followed by a graveside service at 12:30 p.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Felecia Renaee McCall Hinshaw

Felecia Renaee McCall Hinshaw, 51, of Cashiers, N.C., passed away suddenly due to gastrointestinal hemorrhage June 19, 2022. She was born March 18, 1971, in Jackson County, North Carolina, to Stella Moss McCall and the late Ottis McCall. She lived in Knoxville, Tenn., prior to moving back to Cashiers. She had worked for Progressive Insurance for 19 years as litigation specialist. She had a heart of compassion for people and especially those in tragic situations. She shared her faith in Jesus Christ with the hurting. She had a gift for singing and music and imparted that love to her three children at a young age and now who are grown. They enjoyed singing in church and especially the long trips to N.C. to visit Pawpaw and Nana’s, Aunt Cindy, and girls. The care and love that she had for people was endless, especially family and keeping the home front going while dad and son did travel soccer. You could see the love she showed her children through the way, they are now caring for others as she did.

She is survived by her mother, Stella McCall; two sons, Joey Hindshaw and Hayden Hinshaw; a daughter, Amber Hinshaw; two brothers, Tony McCall, and Michael McCall; three nieces, Page McCall, Tori Ferguson and Helee Ferguson; a nephew, Dylan McCall.

In addition to her father, Ottis McCall, she is preceded in death by her late husband, Jack Hinshaw; and a brother, Jason McCall.

A Celebration of Life service was held Sunday, June 26, at Bryant Grant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Todd Moss, Rev. Caleb Moss and Nathan Moss officiating.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Deloris Grace Bowling Bigelow

Deloris Grace Bowling Bigelow, 85, passed away on June 19, 2022.

No public services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Betty Norton Cabe

Betty Norton Cabe, 91, of Rabun Gap, Ga., passed away on June 26, 2022.

She was born the daughter of the late Clark Coyl Norton and the late Reba Ledford Norton on Dec. 26, 1930. She was married to the late Arvil Cabe. She was a member of the Christian faith and involved with her church The Head of Tennessee Baptist Church in Dillard, Ga. She loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed vegetable gardening. She especially enjoyed the time she got to spend loafering with her sister, Opal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Cabe; and her sister, Dorris Norton.

Her survivors include her daughter, Dawn Ledford (Jim), of Otto, N.C.; her sister, Opal Messer (Bob), of Rabun Gap, Ga.; her grandchildren, Ben (Kimberly) of Franklin; Jacob (Nicole), of Otto; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Macie, Emmett, Rowen and Wilder.

A funeral service was held Tuesday June 28, at the Beck Funeral Home Chapel in Clayton, Ga., with Rev. Gabe Southards officiating. Burial followed in the Head of Tennessee Baptist Church Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the charity of their choice.

Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at http://www.beckfuneralhome.com.

Carol Smith Peek

Carol Smith Peek, 64, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of Patsy Cantrell Smith and the late James Ray Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Roy Smith; and a niece, Heather Waldroop. She was a member of Iotla Baptist Church and worked several years at Sunset restaurant where she built many memorable friendships. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and cooking.

She is survived by her mother, Pat Smith of Franklin; daughters, Debbie Cabe (Lane) and Sherry Tilley (Brian) of Franklin; and sisters, Ann Smith Towell (Rick) of Charlotte, N.C., and Linda Waldroop (Wayne) of Franklin; two grandchildren, Kevin Cabe and Suzanna Cabe: and several nieces and one nephew surviving.

A private gravedside will be held at Snowhill United Methodist Cemetery at a later date with Rev. Steve Reeves officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ella Mae Zoellner

Ella Mae Zoellner, 101, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born Feb. 6, 1921, to the late Will L. Keener and Nettie Ray Keener of the Goldmine community. She was married to Richard Carl Zoellner who preceded her in 1994. She was also preceded by her son, Richard Carl Zoellner Jr.; two brothers, Lee Keener and Len Ray Keener; and her sister, Roberta K. Tate Dendy.

She was a home maker, worked as hostess at Highlands Country Club, and made jams and jellies for sale. She loved growing her dahlias and flowers. She and her sister Roberta contributed to the war effort by working for the government at Oak Ridge, Tenn., during WWII. She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Highlands. Her family and friends will remember her as a very sweet and thoughtful person who will be greatly missed.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Jodie) Zoellner and William Zoellner both of Highlands, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Patricia P. Zoellner; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; and her baby sister, Bettie Dills (Johhnie) of Payton, Colo.

A Celebration of Life was held Sunday June 26, at the Goldmine Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Kinard officiating.

Memorials can be made to the Mt. Moriah Cemetery Fund, c/o Mary Owens, 21Pinecone Dr., Franklin, NC 28734

Bryant Grant Funeral Home is serving the Zoellner family. Online condolences at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

James Melvin Norris

James Melvin Norris, born June 3, 1939, the son of Melvin James and Louisa Alberta Beazell Norris, passed from this life on June 19, 2022.

Known as “Jim” by family and friends, he retired from Tampa Electric after 46 years as a field engineer. After retirement he did contract work for several years. He was an U.S. Air Force reservist and a member of American Legion Post 108.

He gave credit to his wife, Marcia-Nell, for making him a better person. Whatever she did certainly worked since he let it be known all he ever wanted to do was get home to his wife and Bella and JJ, their two dogs.

He was fun loving and always had a joke to tell. He was known for his dry sense of humor and his ability to find something to laugh about in almost every situation. He loved guns and enjoyed target shooting and loading his own shells.

He leaves behind many happy memories. He loved the Lord, and his life was an example of a Christian who lived his faith quietly.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia-Nell Kirkland Norris; his children, Melissa Alvarado (Michael) and Jennifer Long; his grandchildren, Valentino, Jessica, Dylan, and Jakob; his great-grandchild, Dior; his brother, Bob Norris (Brenda), and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 10, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Franklin. Rev. Brian Pitts and Steve Geyer will officiate. VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108 will provide military honors. A service will also be held in Lutz, Fla., in August.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Toney Giles

Toney Giles, 78, for Franklin, N.C., formerly of Tifton Ga., went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2022. He was born to the late Paul and Louise Giles in Moultrie, Ga., on July 3, 1939.

He worked as a farmer for most of his life in Tifton. In addition, he worked as a foreman for Mountain Water for 10 years. He liked to hunt and fish and spend time with his family. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia of 59 years; three sons, Toney “Ed” Giles, Andrew Giles, and Robert Giles; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Jean Marie Nettles McCall Brown

Jean Marie Nettles McCall Brown, 73, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

She was born in Hollywood, Fla., to the late Irvin Shelby Nettles and Frances Jones Nettles. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Brown. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Heather Stamey (Brian), and Richard McCall both of Franklin; stepdaughters, Judy Brown of England and Amy Brown of Boston, Mass.; sisters, Jane Nettles of Franklin, and Joy Smith of Clayton, Ga.; and four grandchildren, Sarah Stamey, Ethan Stamey, Nathan Stamey and Leah McCall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Marlene Jane Murphy Taber

Marlene Jane Murphy Taber, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Born in Putnam Lake, N.Y, she was the daughter of the late John and Estelle Plitnick Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Albert Taber on Jan. 13, 2017, and brothers, John Murphy and Jerry Murphy. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Franklin, and the Carmelites. She was a Master Gardener, mother, and grandmother. Her hobbies included the arts and crafts; and she attended Bryant College in New York.

She is survived by her children, Albert Kevin Taber of Franklin, Deidre Leigh Taber of Newberry, F, Sharon Anne Wainwright (Timothy) of Newberry, Fla., and William “Buddy” Taber of Franklin; sister-in-law, Trudy Murphy of Alabama; four grandchildren, Aiden Taber, Trenton Taber, Maddox Taber, and Grayson Taber; and two step grandchildren, Cara Weaver, and Garrett Wainwright.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 1, at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church in Franklin. Father Tien Duong will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Catholic Church.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.