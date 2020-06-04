Obituaries for June 4, 2020

Archibald “Tom” Hart III

Archibald “Tom” Hart III, passed away at home in Highlands, N.C., on May 15, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer.

A native Californian, he was an avid tennis player for most of his life, but his true passion was vintage Italian sports cars, which he raced all over the world.

The profound and lasting impact that he had on those who knew and loved him, is immeasurable. He was a man of great kindness, dignity, and grace. He left us a better world because he was fully engaged in life, giving love, strength, and an uplifting spirit to all whom he touched. Tom deeply loved his wife and grew to love their life in the welcoming community of Highlands.

Though grieving this immense loss, his family finds comfort in the words of a close family friend: “How like life. The dark times of sorrow and grief are an unbearable reality, but there are also times of joy, elation, and such beauty that blinds the eye. All of this is blended together into the most profound epic that God is directing. The dark times are intricately immeshed with the deep richness and depth that is life.”

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kathy Duvall Hart of Highlands, N.C.; his son, Dominic Petersen Hart; his grandson, Chase Barneson Hart (Lindsey), and his great-granddaughter, Layla Ruth Hart, all of Sacramento, Calif. He was preceded in death in 2009 by his son, Christian Barneson Hart.

As per Tom’s wishes, no services will be held. His ashes will be taken to California to be interred at his beloved Klamath.

In Tom’s memory, please consider donating to The Hospice House Foundation of WNC, P.O. Box 815, Franklin, N.C., 28744

Patrick Kevin Finnegan

Patrick Kevin Finnegan, 62, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

He was born in Louisville, Ky., to the late John J. and Juanita Neal Finnegan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Rohrer.

He was a very active member of Coweeta Baptist Church where he was instrumental in the creation of the Coweeta Clothes Closet and designing the church’s website and web page for Facebook.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Finnegan; step daughter, Julia Reeves of Georgia; sister, Lou Anne Hakel (John) of Florida; three grandchildren, Daniel, Madison and Mia; nephew, Dr. Michael Richardson (Gleva) and their children, Kaylin, Finley and Aiden of California; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service was held Sunday, May 24, at Coweeta Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Ashe officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coweeta Baptist Church Building Fund, 780 Coweeta Church Rd., Otto, NC 28763.

Daniel Ray Tomberlin

Daniel Ray Tomberlin, 18, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.

A native of Macon County, he was the son of Jody and Cindy Peek Tomberlin. He was a member of Cartoogechaye Church of God. He was a video gamer; and enjoyed watching NASCAR, his favorite driver was Jimmie Johnson.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Shirley Tallent Peek; sister, Heather Tomberlin and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Patsy Tomberlin.

A private service and burial was held Wednesday, June 3, at Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Phillip Cochran and Rev. Eddie Brewer officiated.

Pallbearers were Mark Sutton, Fred Hobbs, Jim Byrd, Dennis Dietz, Chet Williamson and Paul Clifton.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mary Louise Prince Garcia Cadenas

Mary Louise Prince Garcia Cadenas, 66, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 in Asheville, N.C.

She was born in Rabun County, Ga., on June 15, 1953, to the late Sam and Ella Mae Johnson Prince. She worked and retired as a nurse from Highlands-Cashiers Hospital. She loved camping, animals, and quilting. She loved spending time with her grandkids, friends, and neighbors.

Survivors include her husband, Marco Antonio Cadenas of Franklin, N.C.; a daughter, Selena Marie Kempton of Franklin; a son, Aaron Reese and wife Justyn of Highlands, N.C.; a step-son, Manuel Cadenas Banda and his wife, Mary Jo of Franklin; six grandchildren, Amber Marie Reese, Trevor Reese, Trey Gerrolls, Jason McMahan, Michael McMahan, and Jayden Kempton; and four great-grandchildren, Madison Hixon, Bryce McMahan, Owen McMahan, and Lilly McMahan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Ray Prince, Katherine Poindexter, and Harold Prince.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Flowers, gifts, or food may be sent to the family home. Contact Bryant-Grant Funeral Home for the address.

Amy Thomasine ‘Tommie’ Jenkins Anthony

Amy Thomasine “Tommie” Jenkins Anthony, 75, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Born in Macon County on Dec. 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Alean Queen Anthony, and the granddaughter of the late Thomas Queen. In addition, she was preceded in death by two sisters; Jeanette Thomas and Marjorie Caldwell.

She was retired from the United States Forest Service. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Franklin and a former member of Allens Creek Baptist Church in Waynesville. She loved all animals and was an advocate for all of them.

She is survived by her two children, Scott Anthony (Jennifer) of Charlotte and Sheila Ramos (Victor) of Franklin; three grandchildren, Grayson and Drew Anthony and Carramia Ramos; two sisters, identical twin, Bobbie Clark of Waynesville and Darlene Green (Curtis) of Franklin; a brother, Leon Anthony (Tonda) of Franklin; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday June 4, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home. A private funeral and burial will follow. Rev. Davis Hooper will officiate. Pallbearers will be Scott Anthony, Norris Davis, Ronnie Gentry, Todd McGaha, Jim Brown and Lonnie Jones.

Sandra Kay McCall Smith

Sandra Kay McCall Smith, 62, of Vernon, Fla., passed away May 8, 2020, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Fla. She was born Jan. 15, 1958, in Atlanta, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Rogers McCall.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Sue McCall of Vernon, Fla.; one daughter, Kristen Hammond Hayes and husband Chris of Nashville, Tenn.; two sisters, Donna West and husband Dave of Hollywood, Ala., and Teresa Sims and husband Mark of Bonifay, Fla.; three grandchildren, Walker Hayes, Cauley Hayes and Keller Hayes; two nephews, Brad West and Chad West and wife Laura; uncles, James A. McCall Jr. and Sue, Charles H. McCall and Faye, John H. McCall and Virginia; aunt, Karen McCall Stinson; and several cousins.

A celebration of life was held Monday, May 11, at The Majestic Oaks, 3351 Mallory Road, Vernon, Fla.

John Clarke

John Clarke, 72, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on Monday May 18, 2020, in his favorite place, Highlands, N.C. He was born Aug. 25, 1947 in Winter Park, Fla. In 1952 his family moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where he grew up. A member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, he graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1972 with a degree in Business Administration. After graduation he worked in the construction industry in West Palm Beach until he moved to Nashville, Tenn., in 1976 to take a position as a bond underwriter with Continental Insurance. During that time he met the love of his life, Elizabeth “Lissa” Brandon. They moved to Knoxville, Tenn., in 1980 and had two children. He was an insurance agent during this time. He purchased Home Investment Insurance in 1986 and John Bailey Company in 1997. He later merged the two agencies into John Bailey Company. The agency was founded in 1946 on integrity and care. He loved his employees, the clients they help, the industry, and the insurance company relationships. He was a great businessman.

He was admired and loved by his family and friends. Most notably known for his huge heart, curious mind, incredible work ethic and infectious laugh. He enjoyed walking, hiking, horseback riding, deep sea fishing, fly fishing, reading and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a friend to all and someone you could always count on. He was a member of the Church of the Ascension (Episcopal) in Knoxville, Tenn.

He leaves his wife of 43 years, Lissa Clarke; son, Brandon and wife Lauren; daughter, Jean Clarke Bainer and husband John; four grandchildren who adored their “PJ”, Emerson, identical twins Taylor and Bankston Clarke, and Austin John Bainer; brothers and their wives, Dan and Mary Clarke and Fred and Elaine Clarke. He cherished moments with his nieces, Carey Aron, Kathy Bird, Stirling Halversen, Roddy Belfatti and their families. His family made him proud.

This has been a tough time for the family as his death was unexpected. We take great peace and joy, however, in our time with John. He was a great teacher, a positive cheerleader and the life of the party. We all wanted to be around him. Every day he would ask “You doing OK?” He never missed an opportunity to tell us he loved us and was proud of us.

A funeral service was held on Saturday May 23, at the Episcopal Church of Incarnation, Highlands. Burial followed in the Highlands Memorial Park.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in Knoxville, Tenn., at a later date.

Well done, good and faithful servant.

David Franklin Head

On May 23, 2020, a beautiful spring day, just perfect for enjoying a motorcycle ride, David Franklin Head, along with his wife, Dawn, tragically lost his life and entered into his heavenly home.

Born on Dec. 11, 1973, he followed in the footsteps of his Uncle Ray by serving his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Masonic Lodge 435 Af & AM. His desire to help others and serve his fellow man resulted in a position with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department where he held the rank of Corporal. His work was very important to him, and his coworkers became like family.

He enjoyed the great outdoors and all that came with it, including hunting and motorcycle riding. He loved big. He was a proud dad, a loyal friend, a genuine person, a jokester, and a storyteller. He eagerly offered a helping hand to those in need. He had a way of lighting up a room with his contagious laugh. He never left without saying “I love you” and showing that was true with one of his big hugs.

He was joined in death by his wife, Dawn Head; and preceded by his paternal grandparents, JD and Annie Dryman Head; and his maternal grandparents, Ben and Polly Wax.

He is survived by his children, Jeslyn Kate Head and John David “JD” Head; his parents, Ellis Franklin Head (Gail) and Ann Wax; his sisters, Deborah Head Holt (Steve) and Polly Deann “DeDe” Head; and his niece and nephew, Hannah Holt and Jacob Holt.

His great love for his children, Jeslyn and “JD,” was apparent to anyone who knew him. He was their biggest fan and most ardent and loudest supporter. They were truly his pride and joy.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 28, at 11 a.m., at the Scaly Mountain Fire Department. Rev. Oliver Rice will officiate with eulogies given by Sheriff Robert Holland, Nancy Lata, and David Sanborn.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to:

David and Dawn Head Children’s Education Fund c/o United Community Bank 257 East Main Street Franklin, NC 28734

Donations can also be made to the same account by going to the Macon County Sheriffs Facebook Page and GOFundMe link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/afz8w-david-amp-dawn-head-childr…

Louis Douglas ‘Doug’ Whitley

Louis Douglas “Doug” Whitley, 70, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Born in Jacksonville, N.C., he was the son of the late Benjamin Louis Whitley and Pauline Bynum Conyers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy McGuire and Margie Mooring. He was a talented Master Trim Carpenter. He was a dedicated member of the Lighthouse via de Christo community for 26 years and served as retreat leader of weekend 17 each year. His walk with Christ was intimate and inspiring to those whose lives he touched. We rejoice knowing that he is now walking side by side with Christ in Heaven.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Judy Mae Strider Whitley; two sons, Brian Thomas of Daytona, Fla., David Edmisten of Southern Pines, N.C.; two brothers, Barry Whitley of Osteen, Fla., and Joe Whitley of Franklin and Cocoa, Fla.; one grandson, Hunter Hardy and one great granddaughter, Amberly Hardy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Dawn Michelle Head

Dawn Michelle Head was born on Jan. 21, 1970, to John E. Rabun and Nancy Lynn Shirey Lata.

She was an avid runner, participating for more than 20 years in the world’s largest 10K race—The Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta, Ga.

A member of the Methodist faith, she was personable, friendly, and big-hearted. Her favorite Bible verse from I Corinthians 13:4, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud,” describes her and her desire to always be compassionate and gracious. She wanted people to know she was available when anyone needed love and care.

She enjoyed being a part of community events. She loved being out and about with people enough to be called a social butterfly. Her favorite event was Cashiers Chocolate Cook-Off, which she won several times. Her kindness also extended to animals, and she rescued an ugly, gnarly-looking dog named Alex that she absolutely adored.

Her great love for her girls was evident. They brought her so much joy and pleasure. She always wanted to be known as a “community mom” and kept out the welcome mat for all of their friends. She enjoyed being a part of their lives.

When you hear “I Hope You Dance” by Leann Womack or “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” by John Mayer, two of her favorite songs, remember her and picture her dancing the night away in heavenly places.

She and her husband, David F. Head, both died tragically on May 23, 2020. She is survived by her parents and her daughters, Sidney H. Sanborn and Erin Charlie Sanborn. She was predeceased by her step-father, Pete Lata.

In lieu of flowers, celebration gifts may be made to: David and Dawn Head Children’s Education Fund c/o United Community Bank, 257 East Main Street, Franklin, NC 28734

Donations can also be made to the same account by going to the Macon County Sheriffs Facebook Page and GOFundMe link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/afz8w-david-amp-dawn-head-childr…

Jimmy Lee McCall

Jimmy Lee McCall, 78, of Cashiers, N.C., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Born in Jackson County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Albert and Mary Brown McCall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Johnny McCall and a brother, Thomas McCall. He loved his dogs and enjoyed hunting coon, hog, bear and deer with them. He was a truck driver for Jennings Building Supply, a lifelong resident of Western North Carolina and he attended Cashiers Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Geraldine Hooper McCall; a daughter, Jessica McCall; two brothers, Carol and Bobby McCall, both of Cashiers; two grandchildren, Colton McCall and Sheena Shook; two great grandchildren, Emma and Owen Shook; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Friday, May 29, at Cashiers Church of God with Rev. Tim Pressley and Rev. Tommy Wrenn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

