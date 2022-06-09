Obituaries for June 9, 2022

Randy “Beanie” Logan Tallent, 66, of Asheville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Care Partners Solace Center in Asheville after a decline in health due to ALS.

Born in Franklin, N.C., on Aug. 15, 1955, he was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Maud Burnette Tallent, his father, Jack Logan Tallent, and his brother, Billy Tallent.

He is survived by his sister, Clydia Huscusson (Jim); and brother, Mike “Box” Tallent, both of Franklin; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He graduated from Franklin High School in 1973 and while there was an excellent athlete, enjoying playing his favorite game of baseball. Upon high school graduation he eventually went to work for the NC Department of Transportation, and moved to Asheville soon after. After 32 years with the DOT, he retired and began volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.

He became a Mason and was a Past Master of Hominy Lodge #491 AF&AM. He was also a member of Oasis Temple, joining the Mountain Buggies and the Oasis Hospital Tripsters. He transported many children to Shriners Hospitals for crippled and burned children.

He was a faithful member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church in Candler, N.C., and participated in many of the churches’ activities. He loved serving the Lord and helping those in need. May his love and compassion to others be an example of how we should love one another every day. He will be dearly missed.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 8, at Oak Hill United Methodist Church in Candler, with Pastor Glenda Hayner officiating.

A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m., at Tellico Baptist Church Cemetery, 2300 Tellico Rd, Franklin, with graveside Masonic funeral services provided by his brothers at Hominy Lodge.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home in assisting the family with services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Randy’s memory to Oasis Shrine Hospital, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262 or through the Shriners Children’s online donation site, lovetotherescue.org.

Michael Robert Scott

Michael Robert Scott, 72, passed away June 4, 2022.

No public services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Michael’s family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Moss Green

Moss Green, 81, passed away June 2, 2022.

No public services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Eric Steven Bolick

Eric Steven Bolick, 43, passed from this life on June 3, 2022. Born to Larry H. and Arbutus Ann “Boots” Holland Bolick on January 26, 1979, he completed their family and, from the very beginning, was also well loved by his brother, Larry, and his sister, Missy. In return, he absolutely adored his parents and siblings and was grateful for growing up in a family with a wonderful heritage of faith.

Knowing Eric meant knowing his love for and his commitment to Jesus. He had a servant’s heart and would do anything he could for anyone at any time. A student of Andrew Wommack’s ministry, he enjoyed studying God’s word and sharing his faith and understanding. As pastor of First Pentecost Church in Franklin for the last four years of his life, he proved to be a seasoned leader who taught his congregation about discipleship. Under his leadership, the church grew not only in knowledge but also in number.

While Jesus was first in Eric’s heart, his wife, Courtney, and their daughter, Reagan, definitely came in second. They were a very close-knit family unit. He liked sharing what he had learned, and they studied the Bible together regularly. Eric loved to hunt and fish with Reagan and had bragging rights to scoring an 8-point the first time he hunted deer. Eric also loved the family pup, Coco, who kept him entertained and whose claim to fame is being an Andy Griffith fan.

Eric was just plain smart and was very mechanically minded with the ability to fix almost anything that had a motor. He was a great friend. He was dependable, kind, and fun to be with. He was very dear to many people and will be greatly missed.

Left with wonderful memories in addition to his parents, is his wife, Courtney Davis Bolick; his daughter, Reagan D. Bolick; his sister, Melissa Bolick Knibbs of Franklin, NC; his brother, Larry A. Bolick (Liana), also of Franklin, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Scott Knibbs.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at Cullasaja Assembly of God. Luke Bateman, Eddie Bateman and Rev. Forest Jones will officiate. The family will visit with friends after the service in the church’s fellowship hall.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.”-Psalm 116:15

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals.com.

Clare Addicoat Crume

Clare Addicoat Crume, 89, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Highlands, N.C. She was born May 28, 1938, in Seattle, Wash., to the late James Horace Addicoat and Clara Johnson Addicoat. She was married 62 years to the late Robert D. “Bob” Crume who preceded her Dec. 4, 2016. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Lei Crume.

She worked and retired after many years of service for the city of Cocoa, Fla. She enjoyed bingo and loved her cats.

Survivors include her son, David Crume of Franklin..

A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 7, at Woodlawn Cemetery by family and close friends.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Crume family.

Joe Warren Tippett

Joe Warren Tippett, 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Johnny Lee and Cleta Smith Tippett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lea Ann Tippett and a brother, Mack Tippett. He was a member of the VFW Post 7339 and the Iotla Baptist Church. He was an aviation structural mechanic while serving in the United States Navy. He enjoyed welding in his spare time.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Rickman Tippett; daughter, Ramona Hill of Hallsville, Texas; son, Greg Tippett (Kelly) of Hendersonville, N.C.; and brother, Eddie Tippett of Franklin; four grandchildren, Melisa Mathews (Robin), Granger Abbott (Sara), Scott Tippett, and Sarah Tippett; special niece, Alicia Tippett (Teta); and several other nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 4, at Iotla Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Breedlove and Rev. Steve Reeves officiating.

Burial was in the Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery. Military Honors were provided by VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Iotla Baptist Church cemetery fund.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

John Joseph Obuchowski

John Joseph Obuchowski, 74, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Born in Highland Park, Mich., he was the son of the late Stephen Joseph and Mary Josephine Nagowski Obuchowski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Irene Kolodziej Obuchowski; brother, Stephen Obuchowski; and sister, Helen Perinjian.

He served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 108 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 994.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Tracy Obuchowski of Franklin; brother, Casmir Obuchowski (Leona) of Michigan; grandchildren, Joseph, Steven, and Kaitlyn (Tyler) Obuchowski of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A military service was held Friday, June 3, at Macon Funeral Home. American Legion Post 108 and VFW Post 7339 provided military honors.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Franklin Martin

James Franklin Martin, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022.

He was born in Elkin, N.C., to the late Edward L. Martin and Viola Gentry Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey S. Martin; and siblings, Zoella Martin, Edward Martin, and Nancy Martin.

He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and enjoyed woodworking and reading.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Reynolds Martin; son, James “Randy” Martin; grandchildren, Felecia Martin, and Andrew Martin; and great grandchild, Grayson Martin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.