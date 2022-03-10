Obituaries for March 10, 2022

Allie Cabe Lee

Allie Cabe Lee, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late James Erastus and Margrette Chastain Cabe. She retired from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, where she worked as dispatcher/jailor, civil process officer, and juvenile department investigator. She was the first female road deputy in Macon County. She graduated Southwestern Community College with a degree in Basic Law Enforcement training and was a member of the Longview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 59 years, Darrell Lee; son, Tim Lee (Lynette) of Sumter, S.C.; daughter, Tonya Ashe (Tim) of Franklin; and two sisters, Barbara Dills and Eloise Gribble, both of Otto; four grandchildren, Justin Lee, Chelsea Jackson (Jimmy), Keshia Parris (Keith), Clell Ashe (Savannah); five great grandchildren, Lyla Jackson, Jolene Jackson, Colt Jackson, London Ashe, and Cade Bowling; and one additional great grandchild on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 9, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Cloer officiating. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Clell Ashe, Justin Lee, Keith Parris, Todd Sanders, Ed Patterson, and Jimmy Jackson. Honorary pallbearers were Bud Talley, Jamie Henson, Dot Gibson, George Moses, Homer Holbrooks, and Ruth Ledford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Kenneth Edward Smith

Kenneth Edward Smith, 81, of Franklin, N.C., went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Born in Fairfax, Va., he was the son of the late Edmund Crowl and Muriel Hayes Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Smith; and wife, JoAn Marie Spizzeri Smith.

He was a member of East Franklin Baptist Church. He was a minister and had previously helped with the Boy Scouts.

He is survived by his wife, Lillie Mae Ammons Smith of Franklin; son, Kenneth E. Smith of Brooksville, Fla.; two daughters, Cheryl JoAn Northfield of Leesburg, Fla., and Erica Guenther of Hernando Beach, Fla.; stepchildren, Martha Peak, Kenneth Ammons, Doug Ammons, and Jimmy Ammons, all of Franklin; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Franklin Baptist Church.

Golda ‘June’ Yates Robbins

Golda “June” Yates Robbins, 73, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Born in Erwin, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Pauline Randell Yates. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vance Henry Robbins; siblings, Barbara Casey, and Brenda Yates; and two granddaughters, Alyssa Winfield and Nicole Davis.

She loved antiquing, gardening, yard sales, flea markets, and raising pot belly pigs, but what she loved most was time spent with her family.

She is survived by three sons, Tim Hill (Virginia) of Franklin, Hank Hill (Billie) of Sophia, N.C., and Byron Hill (Marcella) of Asheboro, N.C.; three daughters, Kim Metcalf (James) of Franklin, Tammy Reynolds of Franklin, Dawn Loflin (Will Simmons) of Thomasville, N.C.; stepchildren, Maurice “Bunky” Robbins and Edna “Peanut” Robbins, both of Archdale, N.C.; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; three brothers, Lenard Yates, David Yates, and Frankie Yates; sisters, Gracie Burrell, and Julie Bryant; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 10, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 1:30pm, prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davidson County Hospice or WNC Hospice House Foundation.

Ginny Rebecca Reeves

Ginny Rebecca Reeves, 46, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of Steve and Debbie Fossick Reeves. She received both a bachelor’s in musical education and a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a critical care registered nurse and had been recently working as a traveling nurse. She loved singing, playing the piano, painting, and board games; she was very competitive. She was a member of the Iotla Baptist Church. Recently, she found out that she was about to become a “Gigi” and she was so excited about it. She also loved her two beloved dogs, Ginger and Kirby.

She is survived by her parents, Rev. Steve Reeves and Debbie Fossick Reeves of Franklin; her three beautiful children, Bethany Reeves, Kylie Bates (and soon to be first born grandchild), and Cole Bates (Jaiden Vanhook) all of Franklin; one brother, Steve Reeves of Leicester, N.C.; and a very special cousin, Michelle Dowdle of Franklin (who she loved like a sister).

A service was held on Tuesday, March 8, at Iotla Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Breedlove officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Jessie Zachary Manley

Jessie Zachary Manley, 84, of Highlands, N.C., gained her heavenly wings Saturday, March 5, 2022. The last 40 years she has enjoyed being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church; she loved camping, having family gatherings, working in her flower gardens and loved to travel. She and her husband had a great love for their family and the community they lived in.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Lonnie Lynwood Manley; parents Bert and Callie Talley Zachary; sister, Elizabeth (Tib) Swafford, brothers Charles Zachary, Harvey Zachary, Sam Zachary, George (Scrubby) Zachary, and Mike Zachary.

She is survived by her three children, Kenneth Manley (Myra) of Sautee, Ga., Mary Lynn Manley (Sam) of Brevard, N.C., and James (Popcorn) Manley (Leesa) of Freeport, Fla.; three grandchildren, Daniel Manley (Cameron), Amber Manley Henry, and Zachary Manley (Kari); five great-grandchildren, Paisleigh Manley, Clay Henry, Archer Henry, Harlyn Manley, Irelyn Manley and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m., at Pine Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Rogers officiating. The family will greet friends and family prior to the service at the church from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC 272 Maple St. Franklin, NC 28734, The Cindy Platt Boys and Girls Club of Transylvania County 11 Gallimore Street, Brevard, NC 28712 or to Pine Grove Baptist Church 7454 Highlands Rd. Franklin, NC 28734.

Retha Williams Day

Retha Williams Day, born on Oct. 6, 1922, went on to Glory on Feb. 25, 2022. The daughter of Alva James Williams and Alta Suggs Williams, Retha’s faith was very important to her. She accepted Christ when she was just 12 years old and remained faithful to Him throughout her life.

She worked as a dietitian for 30 years with the school system in Collier County, Florida. Upon retirement her entrepreneurial spirit blossomed, and she owned several successful businesses. Despite staying busy with her career, she always found time for her passion for growing things. She loved working outside and was known as an avid gardener.

She was kind, funny, and dedicated to her children and grandchildren. She possessed a contagious positive attitude that, along with her great sense of humor, made her friends and family enjoy being with her. She will be remembered for being a wonderful person and a great human being.

She is survived by her children, Paul Williams (Ruth) and Linda Williams (Kirby) both of Florida and Judy St John (Chuck) of Franklin, N.C.; and her grandchildren, Jerry Rutledge, Denise Wahlers, Clay Taylor, and Clint Taylor along with numerous other friends and family.

She was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the church on Monday, March 14, at 3 p.m., with Rev. Mark Bishop and Rev. Don Moffitt officiating.

The family would like to thank Four Seasons Hospice and Franklin House for their genuine care, and for making everything so peaceful.

Marshall Glenn Martin

Marshall Glenn Martin, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, March 7, 2022.

Born on March 10, 1934, he is the son of the late Richard and Allie Moore Martin. He served for four years in the United States Air Force. He moved to the mountains and took a job working for the LBJ Job Corps. He was an educator in the Macon County School system for many years and he was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Franklin. He loved being outdoors gardening and mowing the yard.

He is survived by two daughters, Glynis Dills (Keith) of Lenoir, N.C. and Wendy Seys of Franklin; two grandchildren, Brittany Reese (Eli) and Holly Dills; one great grandchild, Brecken Reese; sister, Estelle Brown; sister-in-law, Barbara Williamson; brother-in-law, I.K. Williamson and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Franklin with Dr. Robert Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Barbara Ruth Richardson Foppe

Barbara Ruth Richardson Foppe, 85, passed from this life on March 2, 2022. She was born on Dec. 22, 1936, the daughter of Cecil and Ruth Richardson.

Friends and family will remember her love for and devotion to her family. She was always their number one supporter. She was a faithful Christian and just a wonderful person.

Married to her husband, Andy, for 38 years, she was an accomplished pianist and singer. She loved animals and shared her home with many pets during her lifetime.

Her great sense of humor added to her personality and attracted friends from all walks of life. She retired as an administrator from Florida Power and Light before moving to the mountains of North Carolina.

Left with many wonderful memories are her husband, Andrew Lawrence (Andy) Foppe of Franklin, N.C.; her children, Robert McElroy (Deb) of Tampa, Fla., and Kim Gardner (Jamie) of Waynesville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Cindy and Megan; her great-grandchildren, Briar and Nathan; and her sister, Catherine (Kitty) Berger of Jacksonville, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private, family service will be held at a later date.

