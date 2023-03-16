Obituaries for March 16, 2023

Thaddass Brownlow Greene

Thaddass Brownlow Greene, 78, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2023, at Vero Nursing Home and Rehab, Sylva, N.C. He was born in Franklin on Dec. 30, 1944, and was the son of the late Jasper Wanlow Green and Edith McNeil Green of Franklin and Trenton, N.J. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Kate Elizabeth Curtis Green of Franklin.

Brownlow, as he was known to his family and friends, was a 1963 graduate of Franklin High School and held an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Southwestern Community College.

He was a well-known personality around Franklin. In his early career, he worked as a funeral home apprentice and funeral director alongside Harry Neal at the Bryant Funeral Home. His most storied career was working for Bruce Bryant and Macon County Supply and later the Colonial Inn. He worked for a number of years for Macon Valley Nursing Home.

His later career was marked with service to God and others as he worked as the church sexton at All Saints Episcopal Church in Franklin for many years. He loved his work with All Saints and later made this his church home. He grew up, however, at Louisa Chapel United Methodist Church, and for a number of years, attended Cartoogechaye Baptist Church.

He is survived by his brother, Rev. David Alton Green (Colleen) of Danville, Ky.; stepbrother, Harold Stephen Keener (Mary) of Lakemont, Ga.; nieces, Elizabeth Susan Green Brogli (Steven) of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Allison Faith Green of Danville; nephew, Austin Mark Green of Danville; and great nephew, Caden Douglas Brogli of Harrodsbury, Ky.; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends, mostly of Macon County.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 15, at Macon Funeral Home with Pastor David A. Green and Father Jonathan Stepp officiating. Interment was at Louisa Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were Gary and Judi St Arnauld, Bill Crawford, Karen Welch and Laura Green.

The men of All Saints Episcopal Church served as pallbearers.

The family wishes to thank All Saints Episcopal Church, Franklin, for all their love, support and prayers; Vero Health and Rehab; and Four Seasons Hospice.

Memorial donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, 84 Church Street, Franklin, NC 28734; Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731; or the charity of one’s choice.

Thomas Earlin Barnes

Thomas Earlin Barnes, 76, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Born in Highlands, N.C., he was the son of the late Rev. Harvey Rondal and Charlotte Tilson Barnes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Bertilee Pendergrass, and Eloise Bryson; one brother, Charles Barnes; and a much loved brother-in-law, Homer Bryson.

He was of the Baptist faith. He loved hunting, wood working, and most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be remembered for his stone masonry craftsmanship with Barnes Masonry and his wood crafting with Barnes Hand Crafted Wood Working.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Snow Barnes of Franklin; two sons, James Lester Barnes of Barkers Creek, N.C., and Thomas Kyle Barnes (Cindy) of Sylva; two daughters, Bridjett Barnes of Franklin, and Rebecca Guthrie (Jon) of Gulf Shores, Ala.; two sisters, Edith Victorine of Thomasville, Ga., and Ella Rebecca Suter of Alexandria, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Amanda Brooks, Campbell Barnes, Luke Barnes, Austin Queen, Meghan Partain, Alyssa Chandler, Hannah Guthrie, Sarah Guthrie, Noah Guthrie, Leah Guthrie, and Emmah Guthrie; six great grandchildren, Maya, Noam, Nora, Adam, Thomas, and John; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Lowe officiating. The family will receive friends, from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

While we will dearly miss Thomas, also known as Paw, his favorite most cherished role, we will remember him as the Godly, wise, and courageous man who never failed to show us his ever-faithful love. He trusted in the Lord with all his heart and led his family with that faith and love. His life was a testimony of his faith in his loving Savior Jesus Christ.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day, and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Robert D. Parker

Robert D. Parker, 75, of Franklin, N.C., the love of his wife Sylvia’s life, went to be with our Lord on March 7, 2023. He passed away at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Lansing, Mich., moved to Sarasota, Fla., before his second birthday.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond C. and Catherine Louise Parker and his brother, Thomas Parker.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sylvia; daughter, Tammy; son, John; and four grandchildren, Domonic, Danieal, Skyanna, and Allison. He is also survived by his beloved dog, River.

Bob and Sylva moved to Franklin in 1979, where they owned and operated Mr. Bob’s Carpet Outlet. In addition to loving his business and his community, he loved bowling. Most of all he loved his classic muscle cars, attending car shows with his car buddies and listening to ’50s and ’60s music, especially Johnny River.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Grover Harold McMahan

Grover Harold McMahan, 87, of Sylva, N.C., went to be with the Lord on March 11, 2023.

He was born in Jackson County to the late John and Hattie McMahan on April 11, 1935. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Victory Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years. He worked as a painter throughout his career painting many houses in Jackson and Macon County. He loved to read with his favorite book being his Holy Bible. He was a loving family man and will be missed greatly by those that knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn McMahan, of 55 years; one son, Steve McMahan (Melissa); one daughter, Misty LaVigne (Jason); five grandchildren, Chelsea Clawson (Evan), Josh McMahan, Callie LaVigne, Micah LaVigne and Kidron LaVigne; one brother, Bob McMahan of Sylva; and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 14, at Victory Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Rev. Rusty Wolfrey officiated. Military honors were provided by VFW post 7339 and American Legion post 108.

Dr. Annette Price Gardner

Dr. Annette Price Gardner, 89, of Franklin, N.C., formerly of Charleston, S.C., went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Gaffney, S.C., on Jan. 10, 1934, to the late James and Eloise Price and was one of 15 children. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church. Her favorite pastime was reading. She simply enjoyed her books. In addition, she loved to garden, but most of all she enjoyed being surrounded by her family and spending time with them.

She spent her life as a dedicated educator. She believed that learning was a continual process, and she dedicated her life to improving her commitment to teaching. She attended Winthrop University, The College of Charleston, The Citadel, where she earned her masters degree, and then finally the University of South Carolina where she earned her Doctorate degree in education. She continued learning until her retirement from the Charleston County School System after a dedicated 39 years. She was proud of her teacher of the year acclimation as well as being the president of the International Readers Club. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the National Reading Society, as well as the National Honor Society.

She is survived by her husband, Don Gardner, of 67 years. In fact, they had just celebrated their anniversary on March 9, 2023. In addition, she is survived by a daughter, Terri Gardner Drbul and her husband Paul; one son, Donnie Gardner and his wife Dee; six grandchildren, Mandy Langston, Wendy Langston, Daniel Mackey and wife Ashley, Terra Sevinsky and husband Nick, Kallen Gardner, and Bryce Gardner; 14 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; two sisters, Faye Bradberry and Judy Biron(Bert).

A funeral service was held Monday, March 13, at Windy Gap Baptist Church with Revs. Mark Bishop and Daren Cochran officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.

James ‘David’ Fouts

James “David” Fouts, 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after a period of declining health.

A native of Macon County, he was the son of the late Nondus and Vira Farley Fouts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Lou Crawford; and seven brothers, Jack Ray Fouts, Ken Fouts, Max Fouts, Sherrill Fouts, Gene Fouts, Jay “Boyd” Fouts, and John Fouts. He was a United States Army veteran, was of the Baptist faith, and had worked as a carpenter and concrete finisher.

He is survived by his daughter, Judy Fouts Jenkins of Franklin; son, James “Farley” Fouts of Franklin; companion and caregiver, JoAnn Fouts of Franklin; four grandchildren, Kimberly Stamey, Ashley Dyer, Samuel Jenkins, and Daniel Jenkins; and three great grandchildren, Kaysen Stamey, Easton Stamey, and Bailey Dyer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service was held Saturday, March 11, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary McCoy officiating. Burial was in the Fouts cemetery. Military honors were provided by the VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108.

Pallbearers were Jeff Starnes, Matthew Fouts, Derek Stamey, Farley Fouts, Ronnie Joseph Dills, and Josh Webb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Fouts Cemetery, C/O Nancy Krag, 3339 Burningtown Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Samantha Elyzabeth McCoy

Samantha Elyzabeth McCoy, 32, of Hendersonville, N.C., passed away on March 6, 2023.

Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of John Samuel Franks and Lisa Eugenia Wykle Bayles. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sailor Stanley. She loved people, but the thing she cherished most was spending time with her kids.

She is survived by her father, John Franks of Hendersonville; mother, Lisa Wykle Bayles (Patrick) of Sylva; three children, Cade Emillion McCoy of Sylva, Amarrah Leshay Lopez of Hendersonville, and Solomon Claude Finn of Sylva; grandmothers, Flora Evelyn Franks of Sylva, and Gina Kay Tallent of Sylva; and seven siblings, Sandi Franks of Hendersonville, Cassie Bazemore of Colonial Beach, Va., Brooklyn McCoy of Sylva, Jesse Franks of Hendersonville, Lena Wykle of Sylva, Joshua Franks of Hendersonville, and Rebekah Franks of Hendersonville; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral service was held Friday, March 10 at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Sylva. Rev. Eddie Stillwell and Rev. Frank Rodriguez officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rocky Franks, Kyle Bazemore, Ernest Franks, Ernie Lee Franks, Bobby Ensley, Danny Ensley, Kenneth Franks, Dakota Ledbetter, and Patrick Bayles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Zion Hill Baptist Church cemetery fund.

Donny Robert Burnett

Donny Robert Burnett, 50, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2023. He was born on Oct. 21, 1972, to Eddie and Janet Burnett in Pontiac, Mich. He was of the Baptist faith and was baptized at Rose Creek Baptist Church. He worked as an electrician. He especially enjoyed driving the family’s 1958 Chevy and the 1982 Corvette. Most of all, he was a loving, big-hearted person that loved his family very deeply. He will be missed by all of those that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his aunt who considered him a son, Deloris Davis; three cousins who were like brothers and sisters to him, Vicki, Duane, and Theresa; special aunts who was always there, Aunt Debbie and Aunt Donett; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other special family members and friends,

He was preceded in death by an infant child; and grandmothers, Effie Hunicutt and Lois Burnett.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 16, 11:30 a.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:30 prior to the service. Pastor Randy Drinnon will officiate.

Doris Lee (Blanton) Pawlowski

Doris Lee (Blanton) Pawlowski, 76, of Jackson Springs, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023.

She was born on Sept. 16, 1946, in Orange County, Florida to the late John Mozelle Blanton Jr. and Retha Edna (Hamilton) Blanton.

She graduated from Lakeland High School, Lakeland, Fla., in 1964 and continued her studies to earn her two associate’s degrees. She then worked at Western Union for a number of years before her divorce from Thomas Edward Pawlowski and moved to Franklin, N.C., in August, 1980 to be near her parents. In Franklin, she volunteered at Cullasaja Elementary School and with the Girl Scouts. She went back to school at Southwestern Community College and took some classes at Western Carolina University. She also worked at WCU for a number of years in the Student Support Services department until her retirement. After several years, she and her sister, Sarah, decided to move to Rockingham, N.C., to live near her daughter, Shari. After retirement she enjoyed the simple things in life such as traveling, shopping and taking walks with her family.

She is survived by her two daughters, Lori Ann (Pawlowski) Smith and husband David, Shari Lyn (Pawlowski) Nuttall and husband Donnie; five grandchildren, Michael Shelby Smith, Ryan Tomas Smith, Allen Joseph (AJ) Smith, Joshua Tyler Pawlowski, and Zachary Alan McMahan; two step grandchildren, Jeremy Lynn Nuttall and Alexis Dawn Nuttall; six step great grandchildren, Averlyn, Eleighen, Levi, Elizabeth, Elijah and Mykelti. Although they were step grandchildren and step great grandchildren they were more than that, they were family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Sarah Sue (Blanton) Paglino who passed away in 2019; and Nancy Ann Blanton who passed away in 1983.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Appalachian Animal Rescue in Franklin, or to Liberty Hospice of Aberdeen, N.C.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.crumplerfhaberdeen.com.

