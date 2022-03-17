Obituaries for March 17, 2022

Leigh Ann Cunningham

Leigh Ann Cunningham, 39, of Sylva, N.C., passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Born in Jackson County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Jean Ann Gregory Cunningham and the late James Porter Cunningham Jr. She graduated from Franklin High School; went on to receive an Associates Degree in criminal justice from Southwestern Community College, and later was certified in peer support. She was previously a member of the FFA and received an award for Woman of the Year by Carson Community Club.

She always enjoyed time spent with her family and her two dogs. She had a contagious smile, a love of the Lord, and those who knew her knew she had a big heart and was always there to help those in need.

She is survived by her mother, Jean Ann Gregory Cunningham of Franklin, N.C.; her fiancé, Richard Owenby of Sylva; sister, Jessica McHan of Franklin; and a niece, Kalyn McHan of Franklin (who she loved like her own); and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 18, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Bryon Lamb will officiate. Burial will be at Carson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to No Wrong Door For Support and Recovery, PO Box 1594, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Tallent Wilkes

Ruth Tallent Wilkes, 93, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Born on June 11, 1928, in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Jeff and Mae Dillingham Tallent. She was one of those rare, precious, old timers. She was born, lived, and died in these wonderful mountains. She loved God and she loved people. She was wife and widow of a WWII veteran, raised four children, and served the residents of Grandview Manor as a Nursing Aide for more than 20 years. Like her twin sister, Ruby, used to say, “You do what you have to do.” Her friends knew her laugh and encouragement. Everyone knew and loved her wit and steel backbone; she was indeed a “pistol.” She loved the mountains, worshipping God daily for the beauty. But especially she loved her family, and the steady accountability, encouragement and fellowship in Jesus is a treasure that will last. She looked for the return of Jesus daily, and now is in His arms, leaving us to walk with Him as she did.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Wilkes; daughter, Tami Robbins (Eddie); son, Ellis Wilkes (Dorothy), three brothers, Jack, Don (Evelyn), and Tommy; and two sisters, Adalene Tallent and Ruby Wilburn (Guy).

She is survived by two sons, Terry Wilkes and wife Lynda, and Allan Wilkes and wife Elaine; one sister, Barbara Shuler (Pete); six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday March 16, in the chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with Rev. David Williams officiating. Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.samaritanspurse.org.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Wilkes family.