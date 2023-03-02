Obituaries for March 2, 2023

Joe Taylor

Joe Taylor, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, he was born March 26, 1937, in Macon County and was the oldest son of the late Walter Corum Taylor and Nancy Caroline Justice Taylor. He grew up on the family farm where he was born.

He was always mechanically inclined, and this led to his later career. Upon his graduation from Franklin High School, he joined the U.S. Army, trained as a machinist, and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return to Franklin, he married Emma Jean Downs at Ridgecrest Baptist Church where they were always faithful in their attendance. He served as a deacon and enjoyed volunteering at the church.

He worked as a machinist at various businesses the last of which was Franklin Machine where he retired as manager. He always had a love of the land and was a lifelong farmer and served on the Macon County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for many years. He never asked for nor expected anything to be given to him, but instead, worked very hard to accomplish his goals. He leaves a legacy of always accepting his circumstances, setting goals, and working relentlessly to accomplish them, and allowing everyone to have dignity and respect.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack (Erika) and Walter Jr. (Betty).

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Emma Jean Downs Taylor; daughter, Janet Taylor Gillespie and husband Karl Gillespie; and grandson, Logan Gillespie; his brothers, John Taylor (Kay) and Jim Taylor (Cheryl); as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service officiated by Rev. Guy Duvall was held Sunday, Feb. 26.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made Ridgecrest Baptist Church Attn: Cemetery Fund, 206 Ridgecrest Baptist Church Rd. Franklin, NC 28734.

Betty Fox Young

Betty Fox Young, 81, of Cullowhee, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. She was born on June 28, 1941, to the late Roy and Midia Norman Fox.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita Dyer; two brothers, Dennis and Eddie (Bonita) Fox; and sister, Janette Fox; her granddaughter, Diann Barker (Billy); and great granddaughters, Felicia Trantham and Desiree Dyer; great great grandchildren, CJ Cabe, Virginia Shell, and Silas Shell; five nieces, Cindy Kay Fox, Tammy Parris (Randy), Patsy Fox, Stephanie Harris, and Tabitha Fox; four nephews, Randy Fox (Lora), Ronnie Fox, Travis (Amber), and Stacey Tuck; and several great and great great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 4, at 12 p.m. at Speedwell Baptist Church in Cullowhee.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Speedwell Baptist Church, to the attention of Lora Fox, 406 Silver Fox Drive, Cullowhee, NC 28723.

Elizabeth Ann Leonard

Elizabeth Ann Leonard, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

She was born in Somerset, N.J., on Sept. 29, 1940, to the late Harry and Ruth Apgar. She worked in child nutrition in New Jersey and retired from the Macon County School System where she also worked in child nutrition. She enjoyed doing many different types of crafts, as well as baking and gardening.

She is survived by a son, Donald Leonard (Janet); daughter, Tammy Lynch; stepbrother, Bobby Edsel; grandchildren, Jordan, Alexis, Gabi, Cassie; and great grandchildren, Rain, Gabriel, Asantae, Ameria, Kaiahna, and William.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert Wayne Leonard; a son, Jack Edward Leonard; grandson, Jack “Jr” Leonard; sister, Carol Nowak; and two brothers, Louis Apgar and Butch Apgar.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

William Soloman Palmer

William Soloman Palmer of Cashiers, N.C., husband and father, passed at age 73.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman who never missed a chance to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will always be remembered for his admirable work ethic, his determination to ensure the success of his children, and his undying love for his wife. He was a provider but also a man who made certain that his family could withstand any challenge with or without him. From teaching mechanic skills to the art of hunting and the merit of a days hard work, he modeled what it means to be a parent and a husband. He taught resilience and how to rise above poverty and illiteracy by providing opportunities that were never afforded him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Pearl Palmer and his brother, Phillip Palmer.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Stewart Palmer; his eldest daughter, Ginger and husband Jerry Whitman, and youngest daughter, April and husband Nathan DeBeve; four sisters and a brother; grandkids, Alex Mabry, Addison and Zoey Whitman, and Anna Debeve who will miss him dearly; and his nieces and nephews who will never forget how much he loved them.

In the end, he enjoyed that helicopter ride he swore to never take and was reunited with his brother to leisurely hunt squirrels and deer to their hearts’ content.

He was deeply loved and shared what he enjoyed, thus his life has become a part of us. He will be missed! He was loved!

Michael Patrick May

Michael Patrick May, 67, beloved husband of Terri Ann May, passed from this life on Feb. 23, 2023. Born on Dec. 2, 1955, he was predeceased by his parents, George W. May and Mary H. Griffin Batdorf.

He was a man of many talents. His work career included being a chef, a restaurant manager, a builder, and a construction manager. His favorite job was working with a man he held in high regard, Chris Elfrink, at Elfrink Custom Construction.

A caring man who loved his friends and family, he and Terri had 18 wonderful years together, traveling and going on cruises whenever they could. He especially loved going to Biloxi to the Golden Nugget Casino. He was also a devoted Florida State Seminoles football fan.

He was a humble man of simple means who will be remembered for his fantastic sense of humor and his many abilities as well as his great love for his family.

An Irish wake will be held at a later date.

