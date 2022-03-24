Obituaries for March 24, 2022

Robert Lee Blanton

Robert Lee Blanton, 87, passed away on March 18, 2022, at after a brief illness. Born July 16, 1934, to Robert McKinley Blanton and Bonnie Bridges Blanton in the Brush Creek community of Swain County, he lived for more than 55 years in the Cowee Community of Macon County. He graduated from Swain County High School in 1955 and served two years in the U.S. Army. He also attended Fruitland Bible College and Covington Theological Seminary later in life and was ordained a minister. He pastored the Ball City Baptist Church in Madison County in the early 1980s.

He was a carpenter, mason, and contractor for most of his life and built dozens of houses in Macon and nearby counties. However, he held many other jobs during his life, including truck driver for Pepsi Cola, advertising salesman for several local radio stations, and farmer. He was a friendly and outgoing person who never met a stranger and worked nearly every day of his life; if not at a formal job, then in his large garden, woodworking shop, or lending a hand to someone else who needed it. He loved to deer hunt and spent the week of Thanksgiving for more than 30 years hunting in western Tennessee with son Keith. He loved to tell stories of his life experiences, both orally and in writing, and left his family a written legacy of life in the “old days.”

He is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Bonnie Blanton; and sister, Hazel Laws.

He is survived by son, Keith Blanton of New Market, Tenn.; daughter, Robbie Blanton of Franklin; grandson, Michael Pruett of Leicester; granddaughter, Dawn Batton (Ronald) of Franklin; great-granddaughter, Isabella Batton (who he absolutely adored); his former wife, Alice Pearce Blanton of Marble; and former wife, Barbara Walsh of Franklin; brothers, John Blanton (Lucille) of Goose Creek, S.C., and Don Blanton (Jody) of Franklin; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held Saturday March 26, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Lloyd Fish officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion post #108 and VFW post #7339.

A private burial will be in the Tabor Cemetery on Brush Creek. There will be no graveside service.

Westin Cole Parrish

Westin Cole Parrish, infant son of Austin Parrish and Nicole Carpenter, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Westin is survived by his parents, Austin Parrish and Nicole Carpenter of Franklin, N.C.; grandparents, Kathy Owen (Chad) of Franklin, Chad Parrish of Franklin, Deborah Carpenter of Franklin, and Robert Kenneth Carpenter Jr. of Franklin; great grandparents, Zona Baty (Robert) of Franklin, and Wanda Parrish of Franklin; two uncles, Dustin Carpenter, and Bobby Parrish (Kaya) both of Franklin; and numerous great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at the Oakgrove Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jeremy Chapman and Rev. Michael Stephens will officiate.

Barbara Agnes Creswell

Barbara Agnes Creswell, 87, went to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven on Friday, March 11, 2022. She was reunited with her mother (Janie), father (Sam), and her four brothers (Clarence, Ligon, William and Bobby) who were waiting with Jesus to welcome her for a joyful family celebration.

She was a native Highlander who lived in the same house where she was born on Jan. 22, 1935, until she admitted herself into Eckerd Living Center at Highlands-Cashiers Hospital on April 10, 2018. Everyone who knew her was blessed by her as she shared love through numerous acts of ministry. She devoted her entire life to caring for her family, friends, and community. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church, and she donated her time and money to several Christian organizations. The pace she lived her life was the same way she used to drive her car; having only one speed which was “wide open-full throttle.” She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

Heartfelt appreciation is conveyed by her surviving family members to all the staff and doctors at Eckerd Living Center and Highlands-Cashiers Hospital who demonstrated such patient kindness and excellent care for our Miss Agnes so she could live a quality of life the way she wanted to live it. We also express thanks and appreciation to Four Seasons Hospice for going above and beyond our expectations while showing love, respect, encouragement, and comfort to her.

A private family service will be held in the future to place Miss Agnes in her resting place in the family burial plot at Highlands Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Four Seasons, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Paul Ray Jones

Paul Ray Jones, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Born in Dansville, Va., he was the son of the late John Y. and Dorothy Mae Woods Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Clarence Jones, Robert Jones, Eugene Jones, and Herman Jones. He retired from Florsheim Shoes as an assistant manager and was a member of First Baptist Church in Lilburn, Ga. He used to enjoy gardening and working in his yard.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Willa Mae Cabe Jones; one daughter, Vonda Garrett of Danville, Va.; one grandchild; and two great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be Thursday, March 24, at 11 a.m., at Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery. Rev. Janet Greene and Rev. Vic Greene will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Clarks Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund, in memory of Paul Ray Jones.

Timothy Allen Wells

Timothy Allen Wells, 43, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on March 15, 2022.

He was born in Fort Myers, Fla., to the late Mark Wells Sr. and Beverly Wetzel Wells.He loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, working with his tools, and loved spending time with his fiancé around the bonfire, listening to classic rock.

He is survived by his fiancé, Christina Perez; and brother, Mark Wells Jr.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

Sandra Elaine Henson Davis

Sandra Elaine Henson Davis, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, along with her two beloved kitties, Tom-Tom and Moonie.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Elizabeth Lillian Keyes Henson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jeanne Henson Taylor.

She had a great love for all animals and volunteered with Friends of Animals for a number of years. She was an excellent cook, very witty, and enjoyed landscaping, planting flowers, rock collecting, gospel music, singing and dancing. Above all she loved her family and friends. If you were someone she loved, she loved you fiercely.

She worked various jobs in Macon County, North Carolina, including Van Raalte, Coweeta Hydrologic Laboratory, and at Wachovia Bank. However, her “career” and loved the time she spent was as a sales director at Nashville Express Tours, along with other tour companies in Asheville, and Bardstown, Ky. She thrived and excelled at her job, was well-known and sought after in the tourism industry. She was especially proud of the fact that she had an office facing and directly on Music Row. One of her favorite things about this was watching the yet to hopefully be discovered artists, carrying their guitars as they went from door to door.

Although she struggled with numerous health issues and adversities, she never waivered in her faith in God and that He would deliver her just as He delivered His own son, Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Davis Sutton (William Smith) of Sylva, N.C.; sister, Ronda Henson Bingham (Ken Bingham) of Franklin; and step granddaughter, Amanda Smith Poteet Jared Poteet) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; two nephews, Jimmy Graham, and Jamie Taylor; and a great niece, who she just adored, “Charlie” Graham, all of Franklin.

A small private family service was held and officiated by Rev. Don Moffitt prior to a burial ceremony at Rush Cemetery.

A celebration of life may be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Appalachian Animal Rescue or Macon County Senior Services (Attn: Meals on Wheels) would be appreciated.

John Lewis Moore

John Lewis Moore, 96, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

He was born in Rabun County, Georgia, to the late William Henry Moore and Elizabeth Witmire Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Talley Moore; sons, Bill Moore, and Larry (Tub) Moore.

He served in the Navy and was a proud WWII veteran and served in Pearl Harbor.

He is survived by son Thomas Lewis Moore and wife Frances; grandchildren, Tiffany M Sherwood and husband David, Angela Mercier, Nathanael L. Moore, Vanessa Moore, and Josh Moore.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, March 26, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home. Military rites will follow at 3 p.m.

Melba Lucille McCall

Melba Lucille McCall, 79, of Cashiers, N.C., passed on to Glory on March, 15, 2022. The daughter of Raymond Lee and Mary Nevada Rice McCall, she lived her life to reflect her love for and faith in Jesus Christ, her Savior. She was known for having a huge heart for others, many times helping behind the scenes and never wanting acknowledgment or recognition. She was a loving, giving, wonderful person who always had time to listen and the innate ability to make everyone feel important.

For more than 30 years, she was a staple of the Cashiers business scene as owner of Footprints Shoe Store. Her salesmanship and the desire to please her customers kept them coming back year after year. Her personal life was filled with love for family and friends. As resident of the family’s old home place, she took pride in being able to welcome her family to come back home. Her constant companion and “baby” was a Tibetan Terrier named Sunshine.

She is survived by her sister, Marie Holden of Taylor, Mich.; her brothers, Eldon McCall (Gladys) of Mills River, N.C., and Arlon McCall (Debbie) of Franklin, N.C.; her brother-in-law, Brad Gimmestadt and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Linda Gimmestadt.

Funeral services will be held at Cashiers Church of God on Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Rev. Delbert McCall will officiate. Pallbearers will be Richard McCall, Jason Gimmestadt, Brett McCall, Jeff Holden, and Max Holden.

Charles Arnold Jr.

Charles Arnold, Jr. died at home on March 20, 2022, after a long illness. He was born May 11, 1927, in Newnan, Ga., to Mary Branch Arnold and Charles Arnold Sr. He graduated from high school at Sewanee Military Academy. He was accepted to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, and while awaiting the appointment for the following year, he enlisted in the Navy. During that year he decided that a career in the Navy was not what he wanted. He returned to The University of the South at Sewanee on the GI bill, graduated as the salutatorian of his class and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa society. He did post graduate work in economics at Harvard University on a Rockefeller scholarship. He joined Trust Company Bank (now Truist) in 1953 and remained there until he retired 44 years later as a Senior Vice President. He attained Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) status and throughout his career managed the investments of some of the bank’s most prestigious individual, pension and endowment accounts. After retirement, he was an active volunteer working five mornings a week at the Highlands Cashiers Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Beville Arnold; daughter, Katherine Arnold Evenson and husband Scott; granddaughter, Emily Evenson Hanley and husband Michael; grandson, Benjamin Arnold Evenson and wife Katherine; great grandson, James Wright Hanley; sister-in-law, Barclay Beville Darden and husband Dick; and many loved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

His ashes will be interred in the garden at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation following a celebration of his life on March 26, at 1 a.m. The family is grateful for the compassionate care given by Four Seasons Hospice, particularly Patty, Melissa, Lisa and Dr. Hinton.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be given to Four Seasons Hospice or the Outreach Ministry at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Highlands, N.C.

