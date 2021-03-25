Obituaries for March 25, 2021

Ronald Lee Hardegree Sr.

Ronald Lee Hardegree Sr. 87, passed away on March 20, 2021.

He was born in Miami, Fla., to the late Edward and Cynthia McDowell Hardegree. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Geraldine Madeline Hardegree; one son, Edward Daniel Hardegree; and one daughter, Julie Hardegree Jackson; great grandchild, Draxtyn Ortiz; and eight siblings.

He was a fire fighter and invested in his community. He was the building contractor and owner of Macon Block, Holiday homes and Otto Country Café and worked as the building inspector and co-owner of the Water Company of Riverbend Estates. He loved a good game of bingo or round of bowling. He enjoyed making everyone laugh and couldn’t resist a good joke.

Surviving are his children, Rhonda Freeman (Steven) of Miami Fla., Mike Hardegree (Pam) of Hialeah, Fla., Renee Maxwell (Frank) of Otto, N.C., Lee Hardegree of Otto, Gail Anderson (Greg) of Lantana, Texas, and Chris Hardegree (Dawn) of Deltona, Fla.; grandchildren, Melanie Herring, Justin Herring, Amanda Freeman, Danielle Freeman, Dylan Ortiz (Nicole Rogers), Jason Rouse (Amy), Mikey Hardegree, Sheldon Hardegree, Danny Hardegree, Andrew Hanak, Joshua Hanak, Randall Hanak, Hunter Maxwell, Brandon Harris, Courtney Harris, Waylon Hardegree, Samantha Hardegree, Ashlyn Anderson, Kelleigh Anderson, Logan Hardegree, Amos Hardegree; great grandchildren, Michael Henderson, Gage Herring, Destiny Ortiz, Skylynn Ortiz, Lyric Ortiz, Bailey Rouse, Anthony Brown, Tullie Rouse, Baron Rouse, Kennedee Hardegree, Moses Stucky, Sophia Stucky, Emily Hanak, Jackson Roberson, Hunter Harris, Austin Harris, Nevaeh Harris, Eddie Harris, Christian Harris, Ally Jones, Jayden Hardegree, Jenavicia Hardegree, Dominic Kilby, Sofia Hanes, Jace Bertke; and dear friends, Melissa Bryant and Leah Welch.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 25, at 5 p.m., at Coweeta Baptist Church. Fellowship to follow.

Rev. Keith Ashe will officiate.

Danny Joe Teem

Danny Joe Teem, 65 of Franklin, N.C., died on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Baptist Hospital, Winston-Salem, N.C.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 27, at 2 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home.

Bill Carpenter

Bill Carpenter, age 69, of Sylva, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Teresa Carpenter and the son of the late Earvin Carpenter and Maxie Carpenter.

As a long-time, faithful member of East Fork Baptist Church, he served as the chairman of the deacon board. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf, and good food. He dearly loved his family and his church family. One of his greatest delights was spoiling his grandkids. Following his stem cell transplant in 2002, he traveled out west to heal and spend time with his Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Teresa Carpenter; one daughter, Shea (Chris) White; and two grandchildren, Makenzie (Will Ballard) White and Landon White; one sister, Starlotte Deitz; one brother, Jeff (Mary) Carpenter; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service was held on Sunday, March 21, at East Fork Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Burrell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to East Fork Baptist Church Building Fund, 19 Woodrow Deitz Rd. Sylva, NC 28779.

John ‘Johnny’ Earl Hall

John “Johnny” Earl Hall, 83, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 18, 2021. A native of Macon County, he was the son of the late Sam Earl and Sarah Elizabeth Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Edwin and Louise Hall.

He loved going to church and was a faithful member of Franklin First Assembly of God. He enjoyed watching Westerns, listening to, and singing Christian music and would never turn down a helping of banana pudding or a good cup of coffee. He worked 50-plus years at the Macon County Sheltered Workshop and later at MCE. He spent the past 33 years at MCH group home where he enjoyed trips to Florida, camping, Balsam Lake Lodge, happiness retreats and bowling tournaments. He loved riding shotgun as the front seat navigator on his many trips.

He spent the last weeks of his precious life surrounded by the love and tender care of his MCH group home family members as well as his brothers, niece, and nephews. Many visits, calls and cards were received and read and appreciated.

Johnny inspired many to look to Jesus and to be the best person they could possibly be. He overcame so many obstacles and touched so many lives. Anyone that knew Johnny, loved him and he will be missed by so very many.

A special thanks to Four Seasons Hospice for helping us all through this season of life.

Johnny is survived by his brother, Kenneth Hall (Nancy) of Hayesville, N.C.; his sister, Anne Bradshaw Hall of Anniston, Ala.; his brother, Joe Hall (Sue) of Franklin; five nephews, Kevin and Brian Hall, Jeff Bradshaw, Wes and Scott Hall; and two nieces, Beth Hall-Love and Kim Bradshaw Billings; and six great nephews and five great nieces, all of the MCH Family, and his church family at Franklin First Assembly.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 22, at Franklin First Assembly of God.

Pallbearers were Mike Raby, Keith Walker, Cooper Hall Love, Harlan Magers, Jim Graham, Michael Contino.

Clayton Franks

Clayton Franks, 63 of Sylva, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Born in Jackson County, he was the son of Evelyn Young Franks and the late Clinton Franks. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Franks and a brother, Steven Franks.

He was of Baptist faith. He enjoyed fishing, wood working, and working on cars. He will always be remembered as a hard-working man, who loved his Mommy, daughters and grandchildren.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Young Franks; companion, Sharon Bradley of Sylva; five daughters, Marleen Franks (Eric) of Sylva, Lisa Ford (Logan) of Balsam, Alicia Franks of Waynesville, Amber Franks and Christian Franks, both of Sylva; siblings, Ernest Franks of Franklin, John Franks of Hendersonville, Radford Franks of Sylva, Lana Franks of Franklin, Madelyn Robinson of Sylva, Debbie Gaddis of Hickory, Rebecca Franks and Angela Franks, both of Asheville; 10 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 23, at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Eddie Stillwell, Rev. Frank Rodriguez, and Rev. Rusty Wolfrey officiated. Burial was in the Zion Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dakota Ledbetter, Zachary Cosgrove, Justin Cosgrove, Logan Ford, Ernie Lee Franks, Rocky Franks, Josh Franks, Eric Miller, and Creedence Aust.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Zion Hill Baptist Church cemetery fund.

