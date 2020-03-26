Obituaries for March 26, 2020

Frances Renate O’Connor

Frances Renate O’Connor, 85, of Franklin, N.C., died Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Germany to the late Theo and Maria Petersen Lorenzen. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brianna Kennedy. She was of Lutheran faith and the former owner of Sleepy Hollow Cottages.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John O’Connor; two sons, Michael O’Connor of Venice, Fla., and Thomas O’Connor of Ocoee, Fla.; two daughters, Eileen Worthington (David) of Greenup, Ky., and Phyllis DeNeef (Gino) of Franklin; sister, Helga Walter of Carle Place, N.Y.; and a brother, Theo Lorenzen of Palisades, N.Y.; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

As per Mrs. O’Connor’s request, no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a favorite charity.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry Thomas

Larry Thomas, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Born in Macon County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Porter Charles Thomas and Ethel Moffit Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Louise Farmer Thomas; brother, Jerry Thomas, as well as four sisters, Carol Thomas, Betty Sue Talley, Margaret McGaha and Rosa Lee Hodgins; and a daughter-in-law, Shirley Youngbird Thomas. He was a heavy equipment operator. He was a skilled poker player and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Shirley Gagle; his children, Derek Todd Thomas (Tina) of Cullowhee, Terri Thomas of Sylva, Connie Burke of Mooresville, and Karla Lambert Ledford (Mark) of Cherokee; sisters, Shirley Myers, Katie Rowland and Thelma Carpenter; brothers, Lonnie, Earl, and Ray Thomas; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

William R. Martin

William R. Martin, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on March 18, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1941, in Lenoir, N.C., to the late Ray and Vivian Martin of Lenoir. He was a graduate of NC State University with a degree in agriculture/economics with honorary degrees from Alpha Zeta Fraternity and Farmhouse Social Fraternity. He went to work for USDA FmHA in 1963 and retired from USDA in 1994 in Franklin.

He was married to Ann Pennington Martin in 1967. They spent the majority of their time over 28 years of marriage loving and caring for their children, their friends and their families. Ann Martin died of pancreatic cancer in 1995. They are survived by their children, Julie Ann Brown (Denny) and James Henderson Martin (Julie). He is survived by one brother, Jim Martin (Mikki) of Lancaster, Pa., and six beautiful grandchildren, Emma, William, Jonathan and Gracie Brown and Luke and Avery Martin.

In 2001, he married Jane Wimpey Martin, who also survives. They had many adventures during their almost 20 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and visiting with their grandchildren. He has two unadopted sons who he loved as his own. Parrish and Mark Young and their children and grandchildren were and remain a major part of his family.

He was an owner of J&J Tree Farm, Alpine Cottages and a property management business. In every instance, the names of his companies and properties were named after someone he loved. He was not only a landlord and business owner, but also took a genuine interest in the lives and families of his tenants and employees. He especially loved the Christmas Tree business as it gave him an opportunity to visit with long-time customers who became long time friends – coming from throughout the Southeast to choose and cut a tree with their families and reflect on the past year during the holiday season.

He was the past chairman of the Macon County Election Board, was a member of the Macon County Equalization Board and was on the Macon County Jury Commission for over 25 years. He was a member of the Franklin Lions Club, was a long-time tailtwister, and as of the date of his death, he was the longest standing living member of that organization (42 years). He was involved in the Santa Pal Program as well and loved to participate in the July 4th barbecue that was a long standing tradition in Macon County.

He was community minded and found the most satisfaction in helping others, traveling with Jane and being with his friends and extended family. He was an active member of Clark’s Chapel Methodist Church, supported many organizations within the community and it is his wish that we all continue to do so.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Messino Cancer Centers, their doctors, nurses and employees, who were with us every step of the way.

Due to restrictions against large gatherings, the family will have a private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Pallbearers are Josh, Jeremiah, Parrish Jr., Jacob, Roger Bishop, Phil Tallent, Rick Norton, Clyde McCall, Jim Williams. Honorary pallbearers are The Blue Valley Group and the Hillbillly Hunting Club.

Donations may be made in his honor to the Clark’s Chapel Perpetual Cemetery Fund.

Vito (Dermot) Lomonaco

Vito (Dermot) Lomonaco, 68, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020.

He was born, May 20, 1951, and raised in Grand Rapids, Mich. He was preceded in death by his father, Vito Anthony Lomonaco, his mother, Bessie Mancuso Lomonaco, his brother, Vincent and sister, Ann.

He came to Franklin 22 years ago and opened his pizzeria, which is still in operation. He was quite a character. Those who knew him well will remember his humor, his story telling and his over the top love for politics, particularly…well, you know. He was a little hardheaded, a little high strung and had a big heart. He absolutely loved talking to people and didn’t pretend to be anyone but himself.

He had no hobbies other than going to the gym where he exercised not only his body, but jaws too. He enjoyed music, pretty women and interesting people.

He will be sadly missed by his companion and partner of 28 years, Jane Schaefer. He is survived by his sons, Jason Chatman and Michael Lomonaco; his daughter, Lauren Shifferd; sister, Mary Lombardo; two grandchildren, Michael and Luciana Lomonaco; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at Vito’s Pizza at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, cast a vote this November for…well, you know who.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

James Theodore Turpin

James Theodore Turpin, 66, of Franklin, N.C., formerly of Sylva, N.C., passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, May 20, 1953, the son of Edgar and Nancy Turpin. He was married to his wife of 11 and a half years, Linda Long Turpin.

He retired as Jackson County Ranger with the North Carolina Forest Service after 33½ years of Service. He loved his time with the Forest Service especially fighting wildland fires and touched many lives throughout his time there. He also grew Christmas trees and was a beekeeper. He loved his family deeply, he loved nature and the conservation of wildlife and most of all, he had a deep passion for hunting and fishing. He was also past president of the Savannah Bear Hunting Club.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Nancy Tupin; two children, Bridget Lanae Queen (Mitch Jenkins) and James Chantry Turpin; four grandchildren, Wyatt Lewis Queen, Kiana Grace Queen, Justin “JJ” Lance Reed Jr. and Rylee Elizabeth Turpin; three sisters, Francie Hoell (Joey), Mildred Turpin and Janie Medford (Ron); one brother Daniel “Boone” Turpin (Christy). Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 23, at 2 p.m., at Appalachian Funeral Services with Rev. Tom Lavin and Rev. Eddie Stillwell officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Rick Buchanan, Lloyd Green, Arthur Dillard, Barry Allen, Corbbitt Hall and Doug West. Honorary pallbearers will be Floyd Green, Doug West, Chuck Keever, Joey Anthony, Alan Hill, Junior Ward, Bob Burns, Michael Forbis, Dempsey Buchanan, Gerald Green, NC Forest Service Men and Women and members of the Savannah Bear Hunting Club.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to hospice nurses and to all the doctors and nurses that helped along the way.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children. 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.

Jay Hooper

Jay Hooper, 68, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

Born in Franklin, he was the son of the late Fred Junior and Margie Cabe Hooper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles, Roy, and an infant brother as well as grandsons, Colt, Cody and Zackery. He was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church. He worked for Belden and Hanes and most recently, drove for Macon Transit. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, building birdhouses and spending time with his beloved dog, ET.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Georgia Hooper; a daughter, Christy Landers (Mark) of Lincolnton, N.C.; three brothers, Danny (Karen), Ronnie (Diane) and Donnie (Teresa) Hooper; two sisters, Judy Tallent and Sue Bradley; brother and sisters-in-law, Dale Shephard (Sandra), Dorthy Dills (Paul), Debbie Chastain (Eric); one granddaughter, Tori Landers and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Friday, March 20, at Windy Gap Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Bishop, Rev. Brian Browning and Rev. Davis Hooper officiating.

Burial was in the Windy Gap Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Buddy Payne, Ben West, Bobby Peek, Gary Holland, Shaun Cribbs and Dale Shephard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Windy Gap Baptist Church, 1111 Windy Gap Rd, Franklin, NC 28734

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Kathleen Jean Couch Dills

Kathleen Jean Couch Dills, 57, of Franklin, N.C., died Friday, March 13, 2020.

Born in Hyden, Ky., she is the daughter of Hazel Barger Rickman and the late Elzie Couch. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a sister, Gracie Dean Jackson; and her stepfather, William Roger Rickman. She enjoyed treasure hunting, rock collecting, quilting and doing taxidermy.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 31 years, Joe Dills of Franklin; her children, Stephanie Hamilton of Fulton, Ga., John Tallent of Franklin, Angela Tallent of Cashiers, N.C., Benjamin Hopper of Clayton, Ga., Brent Dills of Franklin; stepchildren, Joseph Ray Dills of Maiden, N.C., and Valerie Dills of Franklin; one brother, Denver Couch of Salem, Ind., Geraldine Bowling of Leslie County, Ky., and Betty Sue Passmore of Franklin; 16 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, March 21, at Panco Community Church Church, Oneida, Ky. Rev. Jerry Rice officiated. Burial was in the Haystack Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Louie William Henderson

Louie William Henderson, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Born in Macon County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Fritz and Charlotte Ledbetter Henderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Marie Hall Henderson, a brother, FJ Henderson and two sisters, Helen Simmons and Catherine Henderson. He proudly served his country in the Army in Korea. He was a cable splicer for the telephone company. He was a member of Philadelphia Church of God. He enjoyed gardening and travelling.

He is survived by his sons, Jeff Henderson of Franklin and Rick Henderson of Robbinsville; a sister, Mary Jo Henderson of North Wilkesboro; and a brother, Jerry Vernon Henderson of Franklin; three granddaughters, Victoria Johnson (Marcus), Kayla Lignell (Phil) of Utah and Serena Henderson; a great-grandaughter, Jade Marlee Lignell of Utah; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Sunday, March 22, at Union United Methodist Church, Franklin, N.C., Pastor Winston Davis will officiate.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Lt. Colonel Thomas S. Pyle II, USAF (Ret)

Lt. Colonel Thomas S. Pyle II, USAF (Ret), 85, passed away peacefully at home in Franklin, N.C., on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry R. Pyle and Patricia Wright. In addition, he was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Judy Avery Pyle.

Born in Wilmington, Del., he grew up in southeastern Pennsylvania, graduating from Church Farm School in Exton, Pa. He then entered the University of Delaware, but soon enlisted in United States Marine Corps.

Lt. Col. Pyle was later commissioned as a United States Air Force navigator on June 10, 1966, attended Electronic Warfare School, and was assigned to Strategic Air Command, B-52, as a crewmember. In May 1966, he received orders to the Wild Weasel Program, and trained in the F105F, arriving at Takhli RTAB, Thailand on July 4,1966. Pyle flew SAM suppression missions over North Vietnam.

On Aug. 7,1966, he was shot down north of Hanoi. He was captured and spent 6½ years as a POW. He credits his faith as the motivating factor that kept him going through those hard times. He “Returned With Honor” on March 4, 1973.

Lt. Col. Pyle was awarded two Silver Stars, the Legion of Merit, three Bronze Stars, and two Purple Hearts for his service during the Vietnam conflict. He retired from the United States Air Force in 1976, relocating to Marianna, Fla., later retiring from the civilian workforce in Pensacola, Fla., before moving to North Carolina with his wife, Cheryl Montgomery Pyle.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Stacey Lynn Sandifer (Brett) of Atlanta, Ga.; Marissa Sue Pyle (Kelli Edson) of Tallahassee, Fla.; stepdaughter, Catherine Ganley, Vicenza, Italy; stepson, Matthew Ganley (Alexandra), and three step grandchildren of Miami, Fla.

A funeral service and burial, with full honors, will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.

Tom “fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.” He was a wonderful husband, father, grandparent, and friend, mentoring many with his ability to gently counsel. He will be greatly missed. The family asks in lieu of flowers, perform an act of kindness in his memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Oscar Clinton Prevette

Oscar Clinton Prevette, 63, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born March 8, 1957, in Surry County, North Carolina, to the late Royal Prevette and Betty Prevette. He owned and operated his own automotive upholstery business. He enjoyed camping, kayaking, fishing, being outside, and loved day trips. His greatest enjoyment was being with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of the Briar Creek Baptist Church in Roaring River, N.C.

He is survived by his loving wife Janet Prevette of Franklin; a daughter, Sheena Prevette of Chicago, Ill.; two sons, Nathan Prevette (Vanessa) of Franklin and Eric Prevette of Franklin; 11 grandchildren, Nathan, Ethan, Isabella, Lily, Gavin, Eli, Kegan, Paxton, Bronwyn, Austin and Payton; eight siblings, Leisa Dzeskewicz, Ann Staley, Eddie Pardue, Jimmy Pardue, Tony Pardue, Debbie Long, Peggy Childers and Phyllis Luffman; stepmother, Myrtle Pardue and a sister-in-law, Susie Hiner. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his biological father, Wint Pardue and a daughter Angel Prevette.

A funeral service was held Monday, March 23, at the Briar Creek Baptist. Burial followed in the church cemetery in Roaring River.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Prevette family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Kathleen (Katie) Marie Mcneil

Kathleen Marie Mcneil (Katie), 70, of Franklin, N.C., passed away March 18, 2020, at Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga.

She was born in Pontiac, Mich., on Oct. 19, 1949, to Mary Gordon and Eugene Beebe. She attended Avondale Sr. High School in Auburn Hills, Mich. She married Richard J. Mcneil on Jan. 22, 1972, in Auburn Hills. She and her late husband semi-retired in Franklin in 1988.

She and her husband and mother were the owners of the Runway Market of Franklin from 1988 to 2014.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Mcneil; her mother, Mary; her father, Eugene; her brother, Skip Beebe; her brother, Terry Beebe; and her beloved dog, Bailey.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Thomas and spouse Michael; her grandson, RJ Bell and spouse Nicole of Georgia; grandson, Joel Bell and spouse Taishi of Georgia; granddaughter, Katie Dalton of Montana; great grandchildren, Mya, Ava, RJ, Madison and Mason; her eldest brother, Michael Beebe of North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be remembered for her many talents, quick wit, memorable family gatherings and most of all, her favorite was Christmas. She will be remembered as “Katie at the Runway,” where her friendships and generosity will always be remembered. We will miss her greatly.

Barbara Brendle Parrish

Barbara Brendle Parrish, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. She was born in Macon County, North Carolina, on March 22, 1934, to the late John Brendle and Fannie “Moore” Brendle.

She was a home maker and loved being with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, John Parrish of Franklin; six grandchildren, Nathan Parrish, Kane Parrish, Jacob Parrish, Rheanna Parrish, Justin Parrish and David Parrish; a she is preceded in death by her husband, Tyndell Lindburg Parrish; two sons, Brannon Parrish and Doug Parrish.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Davis Hooper officiating. Burial followed at the Cowee Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Nathan Parrish, Kane Parrish, Jacob Parrish, Justin Parrish and David Parrish.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Parrish family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Gordon ‘Skip’ Paul Lotz

Gordon “Skip” Paul Lotz, 70, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Born in Blue Island, IL, he was the son of Florence Lotz and the late Arthur Wayne Lotz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert W. Lotz. Skip was a US Marine Corp veteran and a member of the VFW Post 7339 and the American Legion Post 108. He was a retired pyrotechnician and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved dogs, Lucy and Marbles; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Pat Lotz and special friends, James, Frances, Kaley and Jacob Davis.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date at the VFW.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Hugh Campbell Jones Jr.

Hugh Campbell Jones Jr., 59, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 11, 1961, in Goochland County, Va., to the late Hugh Campbell Sr. and Ruth (Seay) Jones. He served in the Navy for 14 years as a data analyst and served in the Gulf War. He enjoyed playing computer games, collecting baseball cards and would be known for bringing home stray dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Jones of Franklin; a daughter, Brandi Ray of Cummings, Ga.; one sister, Kimberly Hamblin of Virginia; two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, David Jones and Robert Jones.

No services are planned and the family request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation Online.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jones family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.