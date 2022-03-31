Obituaries for March 31, 2022

Wilford Ware Corbin

Wilford Ware Corbin, 94, Abingdon, Va., entered Heaven on March 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Virginia Moses Corbin; his father, Thomas Furman Corbin Sr.; his mother, Pauline Ware; his stepmother, Annalee Holland Corbin; and his brother, Jerry E. Corbin.

He is survived by his brothers, Thomas Furman Corbin Jr., Ph.D, (Joanne), Denver, Colo., Jackie David Corbin, Ph.D, Nashville, Tenn., James Michael Corbin (Sue), Garfield, Ariz.; his stepbrother, Eugene McIntyre (Sofia), Walnut Creek, Calif.; his daughter, Paula Corbin Kahn (Rob), Abingdon, Va.; his sons, Tommy Corbin (Cathy), Morehead, Ky., Carroll Corbin (Lori), Boone, N.C., and Eric Corbin (Vanessa), Waynesville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Rendon Corbin (Andrea), Palmer, Alaska, Chandler Corbin, Tuckasegee, N.C., Candice Corbin, Marco Island, Fla., and Mariah Corbin Stanick (Max), Winston-Salem, N.C.; his great grandchildren, Carolina Corbin, Addison Corbin, and Ivy Corbin, Palmer, Alaska; and many nieces and nephews.

He was born in a Gennette Logging Camp on Oct. 25, 1927, near Norma, Tenn., and received elementary and secondary education in Higdonville School and Franklin High School, Macon County, North Carolina. He served in the United States Navy from 1945-1948, was recalled to active duty on the USS Missouri (BB-63) during the Korean War and was the recipient of seven military service awards. He returned to his education plans following the Korean War, graduated from Western Carolina Teachers College in 1953, and received a master’s degree in education from Western Carolina Teachers College in 1958. His education career included teaching and administrative positions in the Macon County School District and in Cherokee, N.C., Wales, Scammon Bay, Anchorage, and Fairbanks, Alaska as an employee of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

He grew tomatoes for commercial sale in the late 1960s as a member of the Macon County Tomato Growers Cooperative, and he also began growing Fraser fir Christmas trees at this time. Following retirement from his education career, he continued growing his Fraser fir trees until 2010. He also was a dedicated member of the Appalachian Trail Maintenance Crew, Nantahala and Mount Rogers Districts, from 1999 till 2017. He cherished the nickname, “axeman,” given to him by members of the Trail Crew, and he also took pride in receiving the “Best Wood Chopper Award” at the Franklin 1955 Centennial Celebration.

He was an ardent fan in Western Carolina’s Catamount Club, and his taxidermy skill resulted in his mounting the catamount that sat in the Western Carolina University trophy case for many years. He followed the Atlanta Braves baseball team game by game, and he coached Franklin Little and Senior League baseball teams for many years.

He didn’t know any strangers; he made friends with all the folks he met, and he was a talented storyteller. He authored “A World Apart: My Life Among the Eskimos of Alaska” and co-authored “The Boys of Battle Branch” with his brother, Jackie Corbin.

He was a founding member of the Higdonville, N.C., Baptist Church, and a visitation will be held outdoors on Friday, April 1, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. with funeral services following at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Gene Hawkins officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Higdonville Baptist Church, 1990 Ellijay Rd, Franklin, NC 28734; Mt. Rogers Appalachian Trail Club, P.O. Box 789, Damascus, VA 24236-0789; Nantahala Hiking Club, Melissa Myers, 477 Holly Springs Estates Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Luther ‘Lou’ W. Kuhlman

Luther “Lou” W. Kuhlman Jr., 79, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Luther and Evelyn Kuhlman, the family moved to Levittown, Long Island where he attended elementary school and graduated from Division Avenue High School class of 1960.

He served in the U.S. Navy for seven years on the nuclear submarine, USS Skipjack. Following his nuclear engineering education, he became a training supervisor at Shippingport Nuclear Station and later a shift supervisor at the Beaver Valley Nuclear Unit. His career as a test and start-up engineer took him to Catalytic Engineering in Philadelphia; Salem Nuclear Generating Station; River Bend Nuclear Project; Shorham Nuclear Generating Station; and Palo Verde Nuclear Station under the Arizona Nuclear Power Project. He retired to the mountains of North Carolina where he designed and built his own home. He started a business “Special Places” where he designed and built small structures and home additions.

Those passing before him include his parents; two sisters, Eileen Shroyer and Deborah Downey; two daughters, Lisa Kuhlman and Laura Ferrin; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and two special Border Collie buddies, “Molly” and “Dundee”.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; a brother, Ronald (Sue) of Long Island; a sister, Mary Moos of Rhode Island; two granddaughters, Dr. Tara Van Bommel (Jeremy) of Portland, Ore., and Melissa Ferrin of Tampa, Fla.; a grandson, Michael Kuhlman, of Denver, Colo.; a brother-in-law, John Shroyer, of Lexington, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Fellowship Hall of Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church, Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made to: Hickory Knoll United Methodist Church, 86 East Hickory Knoll Rd., Franklin, NC.

Emilio Marquez Vincente

Emilio Marquez Vincente, 54, of Dillard, Ga., passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, following a brief illness.

Born in Mexico, he was the son of the late Emilio Marquez Broca and the late Ondina Vicente de la Fuente. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers. He was of the Catholic faith, loved to cook, and was an outstanding carpenter, who loved building different things.

He is survived by a daughter, Nahomi Marquez de la Fuentes of Mexico; four sisters; and two brothers. He was soon to be a grandfather for the first time, and he was so excited.

A funeral mass will be on Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m., at St. Francis Catholic Church. Father Tien Duong will officiate.

Following the service, the family and friends will return to Macon Funeral Home for a time of gathering until midnight.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Margaret Marie Sorrells Bennett

Margaret Marie Sorrells Bennett, 87, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Annie Guffey Sorrells. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Frazier and Hazel Johnson; and five brothers, Herman Sorrells, Floyd Sorrells, T.J. Sorrells, Ralph Sorrells, and Marshall Sorrells. Before returning to Franklin, she and her husband owned and operated Lynn’s Uniform in Calhoun and Rome, Ga. She was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church, where she was very active with the care ministry.

She has been her husband’s faithful and loving caregiver, going twice a day to visit and feed him at the nursing home. While visiting her husband, she developed many personal relationships with the staff, who are going to miss her daily visits and words of encouragement.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Frank W. Bennett; a daughter, Lynn Autry (Dr. Rodney Autry) of Gloucester, Va.; five grandchildren, Jonathan Autry (Rebecca), Joshua Autry (Jennifer), Jeremiah Autry, Joseph Autry, and Jessica Byrnside (Anthony); and five great grandchildren, Elijah Autry, Josiah Autry, Naomi Autry, Savannah Byrnside, and Luke Byrnside; siblings, Doris Cheek of Franklin, Kathryn Solesbee of Franklin, Ethel Sheffield (Wayne) of Georgia, Lessie Miller of Georgia, and Jack Sorrells (Cathy) of South Carolina.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 29, at Windy Gap Baptist Church. Rev. Mark Bishop officiated. Burial was in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jonathan Autry, Joshua Autry, Jeremiah Autry, Joseph Autry, Elijah Autry, and Anthony Byrnside.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Casey Michael Holland

Casey Michael Holland, 27, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

He was born in Jackson County to Kathy Elliott Holland and the late Michael Ray Holland.

He was known as easy to get along with and kindhearted. He loved spending time outside in the woods and sitting around the bonfire with his friends and family.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Holland; and two daughters, Callie Holland, and Charlie Holland.

A graveside service was held Monday, March 28, at Holy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Macon Funeral Home to assist with the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Doyle Wayne ‘D. W.’ McCall

Doyle Wayne “D. W.” McCall, 64, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born March 4, 1958 in Macon County to the late Cletis McCall and Betty Norris McCall. He was a life long resident of Highlands and Macon County. He worked and retired from the tree service business. He loved fishing, hunting, children, and his family.

Surviving are his spouse, Teresa McClure; two brothers, Leroy “Spud” McCall and Daniel “Jabo” McCall both of Highlands; and two sisters, Linda McCall Webb and Mary Ellen Cooper both of Highlands.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Holland.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 30, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with Rev. Marty Kilby officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Cemetery in Highlands.

Pallbearers were Mike Burton, Tom Holt, Jamie Holt, Jason Passmore, Zack Passmore, Kenny Talley, and Gary Cooper.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the McCall family.

Columbus Jack Stiwinter

Columbus Jack Stiwinter, 81, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Monroe, N.C. He was born in Jackson County on Dec. 6, 1940, to the late L.C. Stiwinter and Ruby Fox Stiwinter. He was married for 50 years to the late Doris Ann Stiwinter who preceded him in 2012.

He was a lifelong resident of Jackson, County, a carpenter, and a Christmas tree farmer. He was a member of Yellow Mountain Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Surviving are two sons, Chris Stiwinter and his wife, Lisa of Waxhaw, N.C. and J.C. Stiwinter; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, T.W. Stiwinter and two sisters, Ronnie Lowing and Lola Mae Stewart.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 29, at the Stewart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Stewart Cemetery C/O Jeff Stewart, 3401 Yellow Mountain Road, Cullowhee, NC 28723.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Stiwinter family.

Anthony ‘Tony’ J. Fiorillo

Anthony “Tony” J. Fiorillo, 88, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

He was born in Long Island, N.Y., to the late Thomas Fiorillo and Josphine Cali Firorillo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Hirtriter.

He enjoyed camping and traveling.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Grace Sanchez Fiorillo; daughter, Lisa Zambrano; two granddaughters, Alexa Zambrano and Emily Zambrano; and several cousins.

A service will be held at a later date in the fall.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

John Boyd Long Jr.

John Boyd Long Jr., 84, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at North Carolina State Veterans Home.

A native of Franklin, he was the son of the late John Boyd Long Sr. and Helen Gribble Long. He was also preceded by his wife, Judy Chastain Long; his sister, Joann Long Gregg; brothers-in-law, Grady Gregg and Gene Brown; and sister-in-law, Nancy Long.

He served in the United States Airforce as a navigator. He was an educator for 30 years in the Cleveland County, North Carolina School system and later a realtor for 18 years. He had a love of history, poetry, and music. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Long Lipscomb and her husband Gerald of Forest City and their children Alisa Phifer, Jordan Phifer, Gerald Lipscomb (Anna) and their children, Emerson and Jackson; Patrick Lipscomb and great grandson, Aleck Lipscomb; daughter, Pamela Long Skinner and her husband Scott of Boiling Springs, N.C., and their children, Joshua Skinner (Chelsey), Lindsay Skinner and great grandchildren Oliver and Ruby Cate Skinner; and daughter, Caroline Long Ruch and her husband Ben of Oak Ridge, N.C., and their children, Holden Ruch and Alexandra Ruch; brothers, Charles Long, Dennis Long, and Donald Long; sister, Evelyn Huscusson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held Sunday, March 27, at Macon Funeral Home in Franklin. Rev. Ronnie Branson officiated.

Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

V.F.W. Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108 conducted military rites.

Pallbearers were Josh Skinner, Jordan Phifer, Holden Ruch, Stephen Baldwin, John Branson, Mark Brown and Bobby Brown.

Online condolences may be made to www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Willard Eugene Browning

Willard Eugene Browning, 83, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. He was born Nov. 22, 1938, in Jackson County, North Carolina, to the late Jim Browning and Annie Lou Stiles Browning. He worked and retired as a painter in the construction business. He was of the Baptist faith attending Wells Grove Baptist Church and Watauga Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Airforce during the Korean War.

Surviving are his two sons, Keith Browning of Franklin and Mike Browning of Gainesville, Ga.; one granddaughter, Amber Chovanic and husband, Dustin of Sugar Hill, Ga.; a great-granddaughter, Ansley Chovanic; and a great grandson, Jett Chovanic all of Sugar Hill, Ga.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Davis and a brother, Bennie Browning.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. David Lee Williams officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Browning family.