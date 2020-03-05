Obituaries for March 5, 2020

Wendell Waldroop

Wendell Waldroop, 85, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with his Lord on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Grady and Nancy “Nannie” Battles Waldroop. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Keith Waldroop; four brothers, Siler, Quinton, Bob and Rusty Waldroop; three sisters, Belva Anderson, Katherine and Ethel Waldroop.

He retired from General Motors after 40 years and then went on to work in the real estate field for 30 years in North Carolina and Michigan. He was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed picking the guitar, singing and telling a good story. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Tippett Waldroop; two sons, Mitchell Waldroop of Franklin, and Vincent Waldroop (Brenda) of Lake Orion, Mich.; two brothers, Mickey Waldroop (Charlene) and Howard Waldroop (Betty) both of Marietta, Ga.; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Rev. Guy Duvall and Rev. Steve Reeves will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Jean Simons Dills

Jean Simons Dills, 89, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in Swain County to the late Thomas Burton Simons and Lottie Clark Simons. She was married to the late Lyle Dills who preceded her in 1991. She worked and retired from C.R. and VanRaalte and worked for the Senior program for the Forestry Service. She was a good cook, loved gardening, and traveling on bus tours. Most of all she was a mighty woman of God, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Ledford and husband Tim of Mint Hill, N.C.; a son, Ronnie Lyle Dills and wife Nancy of Franklin, N.C.; a grandson, Chad Ledford and wife, Amanda of Weaverville, N.C.; a great-grandchild, Mia Ledford; a sister, Ruth Burnette of Franklin; two brothers, Earl Simons and Bob Simons, both of Franklin. In addition to her parents and husband Lyle Dills, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Freeman and Maxine Arvey; two brothers, Dent Simons and Clint Simons.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in the Carson Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Dills family.

Joyce Elizabeth McLeod Barfield

Joyce Elizabeth McLeod Barfield, 88 of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born July 1, 1931, in Ontario, Canada, to the late Ralph McLeod and Doris (Shaw) McLeod. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed being a homemaker. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, designed wedding cakes and custom dresses. She was of the Christian faith and attended several local churches.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Barfield; a daughter, Carol Anne McCann and husband Craig of Otto, N.C.; two grandchildren, Jessica Wood of Atlanta, Ga., and Katherine Wood of West Melbourne, Fla. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5, at 3 p.m., at the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Wilkes officiating. Burial will follow at the Addington Cemetery.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Barfield family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

William Roy ‘Bud’ Flowers

William Roy “Bud” Flowers, 69, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

He was born in Clayton, Ga., and was a lifelong resident of the Macon County area. He was the middle child of the late Claude and Jessie Tallent Flowers.

He was a retired brick and block mason. He liked to fish, ride motorcycles, hunt ginseng, and listen to country music. He loved to talk and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his brother, Gene Flowers (Shirley); sister, Shirley Tenney (Roger); nephews, Bobby Roper, Daniel Tenney, Ryan Flowers and special friend, Cathy Parrish as well as his faithful black-lab, Angel.

No services have been planned at this time.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Neely ‘Renee’ Guy Meyers

Neely “Renee” Guy Meyers, 51, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Born in Hapeville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Robert Guy.

She survived by her husband, Kenny Wayne Meyers; three children, Josh Houston (Amanda), Brandon Elliott (Kailin) and Savannah Elliott, all of Franklin; and three grandchildren, Payton Houston, Paislee Houston and Phoenix Wilson.

No services have been planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Richard Douglas Miller

Richard Douglas Miller, 86, of Scaly Mountain, N.C., passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

He was the son of the late Jessie and Minnie Ethel Carpenter Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Jeanette McConnell; a sister, Ruby Vinson; two brothers, Edwin Miller and Everette Miller and a granddaughter, Patricia Ann Miller.

He was a lifelong resident of Scaly Mountain and was a member of Scaly Mountain Church of God, VFW Post #7339 and the Scaly Mountain Community Association. He was a Sgt. E-5 in the Army and served in the National Guard. He proudly served his country in both the Korean Conflict and Desert Storm. He was an electrician for Wilson Electric.

He is survived by his children, Charles Dale Miller (Lisa), Donald Eugene “Blue” Miller (Tammy), Teresa Arlene Miller Holbrooks, all of Scaly Mountain and Sheila Gail Miller Kinsey (Deed) of Cashiers; one sister, Elizabeth McConnell of Scaly Mountain; six grandchildren, James Miller, Steven Miller, Mary Beth Burrell, Jessica Brooks, Brandon Kinsey and Cassandra Connor; 12 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m., at Scaly Mountain Church of God. Rev. Don Bates and Rev. Steven Miller will officiate. Mr. Miller will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Scaly Mountain Methodist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Scaly Mountain Church of God, 278 Buck Knob Road, Scaly Mountain, NC 28775.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Nina Lois Mashburn Wood

Nina Lois Mashburn Wood, 95, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

She was born in Macon County April 7, 1924, to the late Grady Mashburn and Jane Henry Mashburn. She was married to the late Zane Alexander Wood who passed away in 2012.

She was a member of the Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church and she worked and retired from Angel Hospital in the housekeeping department. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a blessing and encouragement to many people through the years.

Survivors include her son, Marshall Wood (Ina) of Franklin, N.C.; three daughters, Devanah Long, Wanda Ashe (Lewis), and Dottie Nicholson (Charles); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosa Woods of Canyonville, Ore., and Alice Underwood of Cullowhee, N.C.; and two brothers, David Mashburn and Dayton Mashburn, all of Franklin.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Vaughn and Gertrude Mashburn; three brothers, Furman Mashburn, Bruce Mashburn, and Howard Mashburn; a son-in-law, Eddie Long; and a grandson, Edward Long.

A funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 28, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Bud Haire and Rev. Robert Dryman officiating. Burial followed in the Ellijay Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Doug Wood, Tony Ashe, Tim McMahan, Gary McMahan, Lloyd Mashburn, Glandon Vaughn, and Robbie McMahan.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Wood family.

Alice Marie Gadilhe

Alice Marie Gadilhe, 92, of Oxford, Ga., formerly of Highlands, N.C., passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. She was born March 10, 1927 in Anniston, Ala., to the late Albert Joseph Gadilhe and Alice Marie Jenkins Gadilhe. She graduated from Springhill College and worked as an accountant for Anesthesia Services in Mobile, Ala., for 30 years. She had a passion for woodworking, was a great cook, enjoyed traveling, and loved her seven nieces and her pets. She was a member of the Highlands Presbyterian Church and attended an hour early every Sunday when she was available to attend.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Nell Gadilhe; seven nieces, Genie Blough, Renee Childers, Michelle Sims, Cherie McElwrath, Alisa Gadilhe-Pfloeger, Nanette Watson and Barbara Fowler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Brooks Gadilhe and Gene Gadilhe and his wife, Elizabeth; and best friends, Fern and Fred Reuter.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 4, at 11 a.m., at the Highlands Presbyterian Church with the Dr. Curtis Fussell and the Rev. Emily Wilmarth officiating. Burial will follow at the Highlands Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Highlands Presbyterian Church 471 Main St. Highlands, NC 28741.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Gadilhe family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Foy William ‘Papa’ Dryman

Foy William “Papa” Dryman, 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Belle Dryman. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Bingham Setser Dryman. He was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he served as president of the Men’s Group, was a choir member and was always first to church every Sunday to open up. His love was spending time with his granddaughter, taking her to all of her practices, games and events; he would always go to every FHS football game.

He is survived by his daughter, Lois Setser of Pineville, N.C.; granddaughter, Christian Currence (John Radley) of Charlotte; great granddaughter, Hayden Radley and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 4, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Eric Henson, Rev. Robert Dryman and Rev. Norman Dryman officiated. Burial was in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sam Dryman, Ted Bingham, Terry Scott, Stuart Beach and Roy Green.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Asbury UMC Cemetery Fund,

C/O Alan Vinson,1050 River Valley Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Betsy Peele Lillard

Betsy Peele Lillard, 89, of West Columbia, S.C., formerly of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Born in Washington, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Roscoe L. Peele and Josephine Fodrey Peele. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Talmadge Ray Lillard, who died in 2019; sister, Emily Cherry; sister-in-law, Shirley Spruill; and grandson, Joseph R. White. She attended Washington High School (Washington, N.C.).

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Kaye White (Frank); sister, Virginia Reed (Don); brother, John W. Spruill Jr.; nephew, Curtis Woolard, raised by Ray and Betsy; granddaughter, Elizabeth White and great granddaughter, Ava White.

A graveside service will be held Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m., at Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Steve Reeves will officiate.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Jesse Wayne Gibson

Jesse Wayne Gibson, 76, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Born in New Orleans, La., he was the son of the late Hubert Gibson and Shirley Leslie Webb Gibson Land. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Annette Register Gibson; his second wife, Sarah Mulbah Gibson; and seven brothers and sisters. He was a member of Franklin Church of God.

He is survived by two children, Teresa Ann Jennings (Jay) of Doraville, Ga., and Tim Gibson (Lynn) of Franklin; many stepchildren and three grandchildren, Caitlin Gibson, Nathan Gibson (Elizabeth) and Justin Gibson.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 3, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Michael Stephens, Rev. C.A. Register, Jr., Rev. John Waters and Dr. Bishop Williams officiated. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Franklin Church of God, Bus Fund, PO Box 717, Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

David Warren Warth

David Warren Warth, 49, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Highlands, N.C. He was born April 2, 1970, in Michigan. He owned and operated Warth Construction in Highlands. He loved to work seven days a week; he loved car racing, working on cars, and was an avid car collector. He loved playing golf and fishing on Lake Burton, Ga. He always loved making jokes and laughing up until the very end of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Danielle Warth of the home; a niece, Molly Mendez; and his father and mother-in-law, James “Jake” and Donna Jacobson of Scaly Mountain, N.C.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m., at the Highlands First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Randy Lucas and Rev. Paul Christy officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family ask the all memorial donations go towards any Republican Party in your local town.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Warth family.

Lois Thompson Sparks

Lois Thompson Sparks, 91, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Fannie Christian Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sparks, and a grandson, Devin. She was a retired teacher from Dade County Public School System, and enjoyed reading, music, studying her Bible and sewing. She was of the Baptist Faith.

She is survived by her children, Julie Bennett (Bruce) of Franklin and Brian Sparks (Suzette) of Waseca, Minn., and grandchildren, Ethan and Liberty Sparks.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice at Four Seasons Development Office, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.