Obituaries for May 12, 2022

Lucy ‘Merle’ Bradley Adameit

Lucy “Merle” Bradley Adameit, 89, of Otto, N.C., passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. She was born May 3, 1933, in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Erwin Bradley and Sybil Moss Bradley. She was the oldest of eight children. She worked in food service and worked at the Dillard House with Carrie Dillard who was the original owner, all of her children worked at the Dillard House. She was a good cook and liked eating at the Cracker Barrel, playing cards and reading. She loved her family and her pets, Nikki, Buddy and Kitty Girl. She attended Asbury United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Brown (Tim) and Janice Tyler; two sons, Eddie McDowell and Tracy McDowell; siblings, Freda Justus (Horace) and Richard Bradley; three grandchildren, Brooke Kilby (Lance), Dalton McDowell and Matthew McDowell; three great grandchildren, Trey Tyler, Jaelin Kilby, and Maddie Kilby.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elden Adameit; a son, Charlie McDowell; a grandson, Brian Tyler; and siblings, Lawrence Bradley, Geneva Potts, Gene Bradley, Judy Green and Noreen Gibson.

A funeral service was held Sunday, May 8, at the Bryant Grant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Hunnicutt officiating. Burial followed at the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery fund, PO Box 113, Otto, NC 28763.

Charles Southard

Charles Southard, 69, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on May 1, 2022.

He was born in Macon County to the late William “Ernie” Southard and Margie Ledbetter Southard. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James Southard, and his sister, Teresa Southard.

He worked his whole career with Hedden Brothers Well Drilling. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening. He was a big family person and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cindy Southard; children, Sonya Southard, Tony Southard (Emily), and David Southard (Christie); one grandchild, Emily Ann Southard; siblings, Sherri Ross, Tommy Southard, and Kevin “Steve” Southard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

James Patrick View

James Patrick View, 36, passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2022. He was born on Oct. 3, 1985. He grew up in Highlands, N.C., and was a graduate from Highlands High School in 2004. He had a calling to serve his country and joined the Marines immediately after graduation. He served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. He was honorably discharged in 2014.

He is survived by his son, Jason View. Jason was the most precious and valuable person in James’ life. A father’s love could not be any stronger. He is also survived by his parents, Patrick (PJ) View and Liz View; a loving sister, Nancy View, Aunts, Margaret Taylor, Nancy Manning (Richard), and Dominique (Brad) Skaith; Cousins, Richard Manning (Carrie), Taylor Calvert, Ryan Skaith, Aaron Skaith, and his grandmother, Nancy Taylor (Ahmah).

He was a very kind soul. He touched so many lives with the love he carried in his heart. Starting at a young age, he was spreading happiness and cheer in the halls of elementary school. He continued his good-natured ways through high school and was voted Homecoming king in 2003. PJ and Liz are overwhelmed by James’ passing.

A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 14, from 1-4 p.m., at the home of his parents, 596 Flat Mountain Rd., Highlands.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300 Jacksonville, Fl 32256, or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org; or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, New York 10306.

Mary Verran

Mary Verran, 83, passed away on May 9, 2022. She was born in Saint Petersburg, Fla., on Jan. 4, 1939, where she later met Jim, her husband of 56 years. They resided in Saint Petersburg for most of their lives and later moved to Franklin, N.C.

She was a member of Saint Francis Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, shopping and enjoyed spending her free time at the Senior Citizen Center visiting with friends. She will be missed and always remembered for her kind and caring heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim.

She is survived by her three children, Jimmy of Franklin, Bob of Franklin, Ann of St. Petersburg; and granddaughter, Rebeca of St. Petersburg.

No local services are planned.

Barbara Shirley Adams Shepard

Barbara Shirley Adams Shepard, 94, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Born in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Alton and Violet Burlingame Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Al Adams. She was very dedicated to her church and loved working for the Lord. She was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church in Franklin.

She is survived by her husband and best friend of 75 years, Paul Luke Shepard; two children, Sandra Barber (Robert) of Ft Myers, Fla. and Deni Shepard (Wendy) of Franklin; a sister, Joan Tiereny of Texas; four grandchildren, Kimberly Manning, Robert Barber, Sarah Curtis, and Aden Shelton; three great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and numerous other family and close friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m., at Holly Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Donnie Seagle officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations can be made to Good Samaritan Baptist Missions, PO Box 430, Villa Rica, GA 30180.

Daniel Roger Knepp

Daniel Roger Knepp, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Born in Mifflin County, Pa., he was the son of the Robert Elwood and Beatrice Mae Slear Knepp. He served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict. He retired from the automobile repair business, and later worked at various convenience stores which included Hot Spot and Express Mart. He always worked hard and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janie Maxine Keener Knepp; children, Robbie Knepp of Franklin, Darin Wood of Otto, and Jeff Wood of Franklin; one sister, Clydene Vermeulen of Sarasota, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Marylyn Ann Merritt Lowe

Marylyn Ann Merritt Lowe, 85, passed away on May 4, 2022.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Dorothy Bell ‘Dot’ Roberts

Dorothy Bell “Dot” Roberts, 78, of Etowah, N.C., passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022. A native of Franklin, N.C., she was the daughter of the late J.R. and Grace Norton Bell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Sue Bell Nicholson.

A 1961 graduate of Franklin High School, she graduated from Western Carolina University in 1965 before studying at the Spanish Institute at Furman University in 1966. She received her B.A. in Education and Reading Certificate K-12. During her extensive teaching career she was able to touch the lives of many students in Brevard, Charlotte and Hendersonville, and was honored as Hendersonville City Schools Teacher of the Year in 1984-1985 school term. She was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority.

Watching the progress of her students as she sought to teach more than just academics but to teach them to be successful in life, was very important to her.

Her greatest joy, however, came from her family – her husband of 55 years, Nicky Roberts; their children, Mark and Jay, and especially their four grandchildren, brought joy to her heart and a smile to her face.

Her loving survivors include her husband, Nicky Roberts; children, Mark and Jay (Krista); grandchildren, Jackson, Camryn, Dean and Ryann; her sisters, Betty Ann Bell and Sally Gilbert (Ricky); and nieces and nephews, Michael McDowell, Laura Todd, Heather Dye, Chris Gilbert, Ryan Gilbert and Reilly Gilbert.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 11, at Etowah United Methodist Church with Rev. Richard Buff officiating. Interment followed at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory in Pisgah Forest.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimers Association, 31 College Place Suite D-320, Asheville, NC 28801.

Judith Anne Fertic

Judith Anne Fertic, 83, passed away May 2, 2022.

No local services are planned.

George Andrews

George Andrews, 72, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

He was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Baltimore County, Maryland, to the late Joe and Mary Martin Yalich. He was a program manager, and had worked for Oak Ridge National Lab and for General Motors. He was a Catholic by faith and he loved painting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Andrews, two sisters, Mary Wetmore and Bernadette Bertsch and a brother, Tim Yalich.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Goodier; a son, Ahren Andrews of Stanley, N.C.

No services are planned at this time.

Harold Neville Neely

Harold Neville Neely, 73, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. He was born Nov. 19, 1948, in Rabun County, Georgia to the late Harry Preston Neely and Carrie Dendy Neely. He always had a smile when you saw him that followed with a good story or joke and was always willing to help others out. He had a love for dogs, collecting rocks and quartz, guitar music and wearing his western boots. He had worked as a computer programmer at Western Carolina University. He was a member of Highlands First Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Matthew Neely (Sarah); three nieces, Lynn O’Dwyer, Stephanie Norris and Gloria Neely.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Neely; a granddaughter, Marigold Neely; a brother, Herman Neely.

A funeral service was held Wednesday May 11, at the First Baptist Church of Highlands with Rev. Dr. Mark Ford officiating. Burial followed at the Macedonia Church Cemetery.

Patricia VanBusKirk

Patricia VanBusKirk, 92, passed away May 4, 2022. She was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Port Huron, Mich., and reared there, later resided in the Tampa, Fla., area before becoming a Franklin, N.C., resident in 1985.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard VanBuskirk; her parents, Jacob and Margaret Borkowski; and her sister, Marjorie Pearson.

She is survived by her brother, Jacob Borkowski; and her children, James VanBuskirk of Otto, N.C., Cathy Chase of Franklin, and Donna McCann of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; and her grandchildren, David Chase, Andrew Chase, Jennifer Critser, Robert McCann III, Alicia Gray, Jeffery McCann, Patricia Demoret; seven grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

With her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she delighted in reading her Bible, and greatly appreciated her family’s visits. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. For years, she provided care for other’s children, some of whom remained friends with her for decades. She was an accomplished seamstress and relished the pastime of creating puzzle art of beautiful countryside scenes that she lovingly framed for family members.

As a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church, she will rest near her husband Howard at the church cemetery there awaiting our Lord’s promise given in her favorite passage John 14:2, 3: In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. And if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there ye may be also.”

Marvin Leon Carpenter

Marvin Leon Carpenter was born on Sept. 22, 1942, and passed from this life on May 3, 2022. He was the son of John and Icia Stamey Carpenter and is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and five brothers.

He will be remembered for his generosity and his caring spirit. He would give whatever he had with an open heart. He was also known for having a mischievous streak and for enjoying a good laugh. He absolutely loved his family. In fact, they knew without a doubt he was crazy about each of them.

He liked traveling and seeing new sights. His sidekick was Bootsie, a black poodle who truly thought she was part human. No matter what the trip, even just to the store or to work, Bootsie was always ready to go. She and Marvin reached an understanding early on that dog food was for ordinary dogs; and, therefore, he made sure she dined solely on people food.

He was an enthusiastic sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, North Carolina Tar Heels, and NASCAR. He also always looked forward to and had great fun on fishing trips to Michigan. He installed commercial textile cleaning systems and owned the company, MCC.

He is survived by his children, Rebecca Abreu of Asheville, N.C., and Marty Carpenter (Melody) of Franklin, N.C.; his grandchildren, Cheyenne Deyoung, Robbie Carpenter, Brayden Cline, and Bailey Welch; his great-grandchildren, Jaxon Deyoung, Haven Welch, and Lawson Welch; and his companion, Geraldine Wakenshaw.

Graveside services were held on Friday, May 6, at Black Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108 Honor Guard conducted military honors. Pallbearers were Kevin Holland, Mitchell Cabe, Jamie Stiles, Keith Stamey, John Allen and Greg Carpenter.

Doris Cheek

Doris Cheek, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on May 4, 2022, peacefully at home.

She was born in Macon County, North Carolina, to the late Rev. Lester and Annie Guffey Sorrells. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Ray Cheek; brothers, Herman, TJ, Ralph, Marshall, and Floyd Sorrells; and three sisters, Margaret Bennett, Hazel Johnson, and Virginia “Sis” Frazier.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of the Black Mountain Baptist Church, a member of Macon County Coon Club Association for 30 years, she was pianist for over 40 years for churches in the surrounding area.

She is survived by her son, Michael Eugene Cheek; her daughter, Cathy Helen Holland; sisters, Lessie Miller, Kathryn Solesbee, Ethel Sheffield; brother, Jack Sorrells; four grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

A service was held Tuesday, May 19, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Cale Stancil officiating. Burial followed at Union United Methodist Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mitchell Bowman, Justin Poindexter, Jay Gwinn, Derek Lehnert, David Elliot, and Kenny Elkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Black Mountain Baptist Church.

Sandra Robin Waldroop

Sandra Robin Waldroop, 58, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of Annie Dee Buchanan Harmon and the late Lester Conley Waldroop Jr. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Grawey; and a son, Anthony Ray Gravitt. She loved music, playing the guitar, singing, painting, and working in her flowers.

She is survived by her mother, Annie Dee Buchanan Harmon of Franklin; son, Joey Blosser Jr. of Franklin; and numerous other family members and friends.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, May 10, at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.

William ‘Butch’ Beck

William “Butch” Beck, 75, of Highlands and Scaly Mtn., N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2022.

He was born in Macon County. The son of the late James William and Beulah Henry Beck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Sarah Beck and Gavin Johnson; four brothers, Jimmy Beck, Sammie Beck, Jake Beck, and Gilbert Beck.

He was retired from the Town of Highlands were he worked in the sanitation department for more than 20 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a friend to all. He loved the outdoors, hunting, working in the garden, growing flowers, and most of all spending time with family, friends, and all his babies.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Frankie Speed Beck; sons, Lamar of Walhalla, S.C., Scott (Angela) of Franklin, N.C., James of Highlands, Sam Johnson (Holly) of Franklin, and a daughter, Rhonda Oakley (Wayne) of Highlands; grandchildren, Jeffrey Beck, John Beck, Raven Briley, Jaimie Beck, Annabelle Beck, Kaylee Oakley, Jasmine Oakley, Rylee Johnson; six great-grandchildren; one brother, John Beck; and many many special babies.

A service was held Monday, May 9, at Highlands First Baptist Church with Pastor Oliver Rice and Pastor Clay Webb officiating. Burial followed at Highlands Memorial Park.

Pallbearers were Craig “Yogi” McCall, Clay Talley, Craig “Boo” James, David Leffler, Mike Beck and Jon Shaheen

Honorary pallbearers were Lamar Billingsley, Kenneth Norris, Kenneth Wilson, Dale “Mac” McMahan, Larry Holt, Kent Henry, Petey Bryson.

