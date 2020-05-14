Obituaries for May 14, 2020

Marjorie ‘Margie’ Pearl Bozeman

Marjorie “Margie” Pearl Bozeman, 71, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Born in Clarkesville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Karl Stancil and Marie Ruth Harris Stancil. She worked as an LPN for many years and was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Ronald “Ronnie” Bozeman; three children, Marie Elizabeth Pitts of Cleveland, Ga., James Windham Byrnes III (Mandy) of Flowery Branch, Ga., Daniel Haskell Byrnes (Courtney) of Dahlonega, Ga.; and six grandchildren, Austin Pitts, Samuel Pitts, Faith Pitts, Caroline Byrnes, Dawson Byrnes and Kyle Byrnes.

A funeral service was held Sunday, May 10, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Rogers and Rev. Mike Chastain officiating.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Shannon Paige Sticka

Shannon Paige Sticka, 50, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born July 29, 1969, in Denver, Colo., to Dale A. Sticka and the late Jane Lea Norman Sticka. She was an avid lover of animals, especially her dog “Chiquita.” She loved being outdoors skiing and hiking and she enjoyed coloring and painting. She attended the First Presbyterian Church of Highlands.

She is survived by her father, Dale Sticka of Highlands, and her dog “Chiquita.” She is preceded in death by her mother Jane Lea Norman Sticka.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Sticka family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Donald Beauchamp Fisher

Donald Beauchamp Fisher of Highlands, N.C., born on Sept. 22, 1941, entered the Church Triumphant on May 9, 2020. He had faced life valiantly while experiencing both Hodgkin’s lymphoma and metastatic adenocarcinoma.

A native Virginian, son of the late Lee Washington and Violet Beauchamp Fisher, he loved his parents, his three brothers who survive — Lee Jr. (Nancy), Bobby (Sharon) and Albert (Brenda) – and life on the family farms in Northumberland County, Virginia. Always intrigued with nature, he would cultivate his interests of the land while assisting his dad and brothers on the farms. Later he would grow beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. He would further his knowledge of the farms’ timberlands studying forestry at LSU, his beloved Alma Mater.

Busy on the farm as a youngster and teenager, he had never considered going to college. However, at the last hour he enrolled in Ferrum College in southwest Virginia.

His beloved professors at LSU, most of whom he spoke fondly, inspired him to always do his best in his field. As a forester, he worked with Union Bag Corporation/ Union Camp, and finally International Paper, working primarily out of Brunswick and Southampton counties in Virginia, as well as eastern North Carolina. His duties included wood procurement and land management, eventually in real estate sales of land and timber, working in the forests for 36 years. Later, he pursued his real estate license, practicing for several years before retiring again in 2018.

While at LSU, he participated in ROTC which led to his enlistment in the United States Marine Corps. He endured basic training at Parris Island, S.C., and Camp Lejeune, N.C. He spent the ensuing five years attaining the rank of Sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve First 105MM Howitzer Battery, Force Troops, at Richmond and Quantico, Va. A loyal Marine, he loved his country and always remained a man of integrity.

Most important to Don Fisher was his family. He is survived by his wife, Betty, a Highlands native whom he met in 1962 while working a summer job with the U.S. Forest Service in Highlands. The couple were married in 1965. After an early retirement, the couple moved back to Highlands in 2001. He loved the countless friends he made throughout the years. If he knew you, you were likely his friend.

Loving, compassionate, caring, he was a devoted husband, providing well for the family which would welcome their daughter Caroline born to the couple in 1970. His face always beamed a bright smile at the sight and sound of his precious daughter who brought him joy, pride and happiness. In 2003, he and Betty welcomed son-in-law Neil McCown. Caroline and Neil presented Connor Zachary McCown to his newly appointed grandparents, Grammy and Gramps. Don always provided entertainment for Connor during visits, most recently sharing archery and a train table project. Among other gifts, he was a teacher, always using an opportunity to share his skills. Never boastful, never pretentious, he quietly went about doing projects that left every situation better than he found it.

He took time to engage in various community activities. While supervising the construction of a house in Lawrenceville, Va., as well as one in Highlands, he served his churches faithfully as active deacon and elder. As Worship Elder at Franklin, Virginia Presbyterian Church, he helped to guide the church through a transition of pastors. At First Presbyterian of Highlands, he served as Property Elder during the three-phase construction of the HCCDC and church educational building, as well as renovation of the sanctuary. He also served as head usher at FPCH. He participated actively for 14 years in Relay For Life for the American Cancer Society. He enjoyed square and round dancing, making many dance friends over the years. His travel ranged from canoe trips on the Cullasaja and Tuckaseegee Rivers to ocean and river cruises with auto and bus trips in between. He lived life fully and taught others how to enjoy life.

Grateful for every kindness rendered him, he especially appreciated his doctors and others who cared for him, including caregivers, nurses, CNAs, pastors, family, friends and church members.

A graveside service was held Monday, May 11, at Highlands Memorial Park with the Rev. Curtis Fussell and Rev. Emily Wilmarth officiating.

Online condolences at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Fisher family.

Myra Connaree Nolen

Myra Connaree Nolen, 87, was born on Jan. 15, 1933, to the late Charles William Nolen and Glee Garner Nolen in Franklin, N.C., and died April 27, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C., following a long illness with dementia and complications from a recent stroke. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Charles Edwin Nolen. Surviving siblings are sister-in-law Joanne Nolen of Franklin; brothers, Frank (Nancy) Nolen of Grottoes, Va., Jim (Fredia) Nolen of Marshville, N.C.; a sister, Carolyn Nolen (Hardy) Spence of Greensboro; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Growing up in the Cartoogechaye Community, she attended Slagle Elementary School and was a co-valedictorian at Franklin High School. At Catawba College, she graduated magna cum laude, and did postgraduate studies in cytotechnology at Charlotte Memorial Hospital and Johns Hopkins Hospital. In 1954-1955, she was named in the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. She spent most of her career at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, directing the work of the Cytotechnology Department and teaching cytotechnology to students. Her diligence and dedication was honored by the “Connaree Nolen Academic Achievement Award” given to the outstanding student of each class. She was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists for over 40 years and a founding year member of the American Society for Cytotechnology. Her career involved traveling to many medical settings to present educational training in the latest cytotechnological techniques. She was also a lecturer in the Cytotechnology Program at Central Piedmont Community College, and was a consultant cytotechnologist on the ASC/HCFA Inspection Team. After retirement, she continued to fill part-time needs of the Presbyterian Hospital Cytotechnology Department.

Her childhood in the mountains of North Carolina formed her interest in gardening with native plants, including involvement in a group that rescued native wildflowers and plants from impending development and roadway construction. She was also a supporter of the Charlotte art community, and a collector of NC art and crafts. An avid tennis player, she competed in the North Carolina Senior Games. Connie will most be remembered for being very generous with her time, talents, and various treasures.

No service will be held at this time.

Donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association designating on the memo line, WhiteStone Walkers/Connie Nolen, WhiteStone Community Life Services, 700 S Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27407

Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared at https://www.triadfuneralservice.com/

Donald ‘Don’ Calvin Huscusson

Donald “Don” Calvin Huscusson, 85, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 in Sylva, N.C. He was born in Macon County on Nov. 10, 1934, to the late Calvin Huscusson and Bertha Roper Huscusson. He worked for General Motors in Pontiac, Mich., from 1953 to 1960. He came back to Franklin and bought the Esso Service Station and operated it for 15 years. He then bought and operated the Texaco Station until his retirement in 1998. He was residing in Georgia until his health was failing and he had to be taken to the rest home.

Survivors include his son, Keith (Linda) Huscusson of Franklin, N.C.; three brothers, John L. Huscusson, David Huscusson, and Rick Huscusson; a sister, Ann H. Nichols; his former wife, Olga M. Huscusson; grandchildren, Tiffany (Logan) H. Plemmons, Nathan Huscusson, Kevin Huscusson, Rebecca Huscusson, David Ridao, and Jordan Ridao; Step-grandchildren, Lisa (Zeke) Seigler and Tliad Ridao; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Taylor, Mallory Huscusson, and Ray Lynn Ridao; three step-grandchildren, Sebastian Seigler, Bailey Seigler, and Savannah Seigler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Huscusson Ridao; a great-grandchild, Zoe Seigler; two sisters, Rosemary Barbot, and Frances Hernandez; and a brother, Robert (Bob) Huscusson.

A private graveside service was held Sunday, May 10, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery with Rev. Burt Crawford officiating.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Huscusson family.

Ronald Martin Schott

Ronald Martin Schott, 79, of Hiawassee, Ga., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, he was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Martin Henry and Vera Louise Schott.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and graduated from the University of Cincinnati. He spent most of his career with IBM then as a consultant with Achieve Global. A Civil War buff, he enjoyed re-enacting, and served as 2nd Sergeant in the 25th NC Infantry Regiment. He was a Macon County Senior Games competitor earning multiple gold medals at state level, and placed fourth in swimming at Nationals. A lifelong musician, he was a stellar saxophonist, and especially enjoyed playing his father’s refurbished alto sax.

It is impossible to describe the depth of his character. Ron was a true gentleman and example for all. He lived with the highest integrity and put others before self. His nine-year old grandson and family spokesman says their Pops was “funny, smart, honest and reliable.” There is no measure of the lives he impacted and the hearts he touched. He was his family’s anchor and guiding light, and to him we say, “Bravo Zulu.”

He is survived by his daughters, Laura Beth Schott and Julie Anne Schott; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Ashley Schott, Jonathan Gabriel Raoul-Schott, Piper Elizabeth Raoul-Schott and his companion Mardi White. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lois Schott.

A private family graveside service will be held.

Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Schott family.

Patricia Wishon

Patricia Wishon, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Born in Alexandria, Va., she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Leslie Greene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Cleveland Wishon and a sister, Joan Smallwood. She was a very active member of Coweeta Baptist Church. She loved going to the flea markets, yard sales and thrift shops where she searched for treasures.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tracey Daynes and husband Mark of Orlando, Fla., and Robin Kane and husband Rusty of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; a sister, Jackie Saunders of Summerfield, N.C.; granddaughter, Courtney Smith; great-grandchildren, Ava, Gwen and Hudson and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Appalachian Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Wayne Roger Cunningham

Wayne Roger Cunningham, born on June 4, 1945, to Ralph and Maggie Elliott Cunningham, went to be with our precious and gracious Lord, on May 7, 2020.

A veteran of both Vietnam and Desert Storm, he served honorably as a member of the Army and the Army National Guard for 33 years.

He loved and attended Mountain Grove Baptist Church. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed gatherings with family and friends. He was one of several who founded the good ol’ boys at the local Franklin Flea Market. They would gather regularly swapping tales about old times, war stories and undoubtedly, getting into mischief on occasion.

He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, Ruth “Jo” Blanton and Woodrow Cunningham; and a granddaughter, Krysten Cunningham.

Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Judy Cochran Cunningham; their two sons, Boyce Wayne Cunningham (Kim) and Randy Lynn Cunningham (Sandy); and their two granddaughters, Jennifer Cunningham and Kamryn Cunningham; two siblings, Ray “Buddy” Cunningham and Louise Dills; and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis Hall and Burt Crawford will officiate at a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

Mountain Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Jackson Tolbert, 465 Blackburn Branch Franklin, NC 28734

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is serving Wayne’s family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Vivian Lillian Napier

Vivian Lillian Napier, 97, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born March 5, 1923, in Beckley, W.Va., to the late Jessie and Georgia Thomas. She was a homemaker and a Jehovah’s Witness by faith. She was a strong woman, she loved to travel and loved people and her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien Napier.

Survivors include a son, Lou Napier (Helen Jean Hynes Napier); daughters, Susan Harris of Franklin, Katherine Flanagan of Ellijay, Ga., and Paulette Ennis of Nashville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Napier family. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.