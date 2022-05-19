Obituaries for May 19, 2022

Thomas ‘Tom’ George Terranova, Jr.

Thomas “Tom” George Terranova Jr., passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., he was the son of the late Thomas George and Marian Giannone Terranova. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul Vaccaro. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans and the Corvette Club of America. He faithfully served his country as a B-52 crew chief during Vietnam. He loved fishing, gardening, traveling, riding his motorcycle, and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife, Ann T. Terranova of Franklin, N.C.; daughter, Juliana Vaccaro of Canton, N.C.; brother, Sal Terranova (Maureen Devlin) of Milford, Conn.; and sister, Joanne Scalzi (Lenny) of Milford; three nieces, Tricia Boone, Leah Scalzi, and Jennifer Scalzi; and two great nephews, Matthew Nolan, and Luca Stavrevski, both of whom he was very close. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 22, at 4 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Reeves will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 108 and VFW Post 7339. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com. Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nannie Wallace Dills Grennier

Nannie Wallace Dills Grennier, 99, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on May 12, 2022.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Wallace Sr. and Ellen Beatrice Green Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Turner E. Dills, her second husband, Leo Nelson Grennier and brothers, Billy, Hilton, Robert, and Ernest “Sonny” Jr. and her sister, Joyce Setser. She was a lifelong member of Louisa Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Margaret “Peggy” Scott (Harold), Jean Swafford (Ben) both of Franklin, Judith Shepherd of Tampa, Fla.; brother, Donnie Wallace (Judy) of Franklin; sister in-law, Mildred Wallace of Franklin; seven grandchildren, Kim Reece (Mike), Kelly Tippett (Greg), Joey Swafford, Landon Swafford (Brook), Lauren Stopka (Jeff), Carly Parker (Glenn), and Emily Shepherd; 10 great grandchildren, Nicholas and Nichole Reece, Scott and Sara Tippett, Turner, and Bennett Swafford, Jackson Swafford, Hayden Rogers, Ellie Shepherd, and Crew Parker; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on Saturday May 14, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. David Crunkleton, and Rev. Mark Bishop officiating. Burial was at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary Setser, Jerry, Larry, Greg, Jeff and Bobby Wallace.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Louisa Chapel Methodist Church, c/o Donnie Wallace, 477 Louisa Chapel Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Dennis Dean Mennenger

Dennis Dean Mennenger, 80, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was born and raised on a farm in South Dakota. In his youth he enjoyed flying airplanes and driving race cars. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He was best known for being able to “fix anything.” He retired from IBM/Siemens in Tampa, Fla., and moved to Franklin in 2000, where he owned and operated Quality Heating and Air.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat; son, Clifford Mennenger (Lisa) of Land O’ Lakes, Fla.; daughters, Brenda Mennenger of Orlando, Fla.,, Morrene “Moe” Wooten (Chris) of Gillette, Wyo.; sisters, Kay Kleschka (Tom) and Rita Rasmussen (Harry); grandchildren, Heinrich (Shelby), Olivia and Jack Mennenger, Delia and Suzannah Wooten; great grandchildren, Oaklynn and Bailee Mennenger; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to his caregiver, Liane, and the Hospice staff of Franklin who made his last days peaceful and comfortable.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Appalachian Funeral Services, Sylva, N.C. Online registry at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.

Bonnie Lee Bowman

Bonnie Lee Bowman, 89, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.

She was born in Macon County to the late Roy and Lula Barker Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Grover Clinton Bowman; and 12 siblings.

She was a member of the Olive Hill Church. She enjoyed going to gospel singings and being with her family.

She is survived by her three sons, Edward Bowman, Mitchell Bowman (Shirley), and Barry (Kathy) Bowman, all of Franklin; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and other family members.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, May 18, at Macon Funeral Home with Rev. David Lee Williams and Rev. Jackie Watts officiating. Burial was in the Riverview United Methodist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Troy Armstrong, Scott Crisp, William Clinton Bowman, Steven Bowman, Mitchell Wilkes, and Rick Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Riverview United Methodist Church cemetery fund, c/o Clara Wiggins, 408 Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas Ross Tolbert, M.D

Thomas Ross Tolbert, M.D., 54, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Dec. 31, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 21, at 1 a.m. at Holly Springs Baptist Church.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Dr. Tolbert’s family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfunerals. com.

Milles Arthray Gregory

Milles Arthray Gregory, 86, of Franklin, N.C., completed his journey and went home to the Lord on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

He was born in Macon County to the late Lewis Gregory and Maude Holland Gregory on Nov. 24, 1935. He was preceded in death by Mildred A. Gregory, his wife of 67 years; his sister, Dot Holland; and his brothers, Edward, Patrick, and JL Gregory.

As a county commissioner, he dedicated decades of his life to enriching the lives of citizens in Macon County. He also served as the president of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners in 1983-1984. With the best interests of the county in mind, he served as president of the Macon County Airport Authority. As a realtor, he owned and operated Gregory Realty for over 50 years.

Of all his accomplishments and accolades, his greatest would be his dedication to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Because of his faithfulness, he led many to the Lord through his singing, teaching, and steadfast example of the love of Jesus. His devotion and care to his family was life-long. His smiling face, quick wit, and ability to share a story kept others laughing. Even in his last days, his sweet spirit warmed the hearts of all he came into contact with.

He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Angel and husband, Larry; daughter, Regina Bell and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Jeremy Angel and wife Jennifer, and Kimberly Green and husband Mark; and four great grandchildren, Phillip Angel, Hannah Angel, Hope Green, and Harrison Green.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Teen Challenge of the Smokies, 336 Living Hope Way, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Patricia VanBusKirk

Patricia VanBusKirk, born Sept. 29, 1929, in Port Huron, Mich., and reared there, later resided in the Tampa, Fla., area before becoming a Franklin, N.C., resident in 1985 until her passing May 5, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Howard VanBuskirk; her parents, Jacob and Margaret Borkowski; and her sister, Marjorie Pearson.

She is survived by her brother, Jacob Borkowski; her children, James VanBuskirk of Otto, N.C., Cathy Chase of Franklin, and Donna McCann of Pembroke Pines, Floa.; her grandchildren, David Chase, Andrew Chase, Jennifer Critser, Robert McCann III, Alicia Gray, Jeffery McCann, Patricia Demoret; seven grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

With her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, she delighted in reading her Bible, and greatly appreciated her family’s visits. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. For years, she provided care for other’s children, some of whom remained friends with her for decades. She was an accomplished seamstress and relished the pastime of creating puzzle art of beautiful countryside scenes that she lovingly framed for family members.

As a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church, she will rest near her husband Howard at the church cemetery there awaiting our Lord’s promise given in her favorite passage John 14:2, 3: “In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. And if I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there ye may be also.”