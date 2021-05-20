Obituaries for May 20, 2021

Ervin Allen ‘Buck’ Bingham

Ervin Allen “Buck” Bingham, 80, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Clyde and Gertrude Bingham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bob Bingham and Joe Bingham and stepmother, Margie Bingham. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Goodway Graphics. He enjoyed fishing with friends, working in his yard and was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Lewis Bingham; two sisters, Sandra Grant of Franklin, N.C., and Telitha Allison of Sylva, N.C.; brother, Clyde Bingham Jr. of Tacoma, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial donations can be made to the Appalachian Animal Rescue Center, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Roscoe ‘Rocky’ Dallas Singletary

Roscoe “Rocky” Dallas Singletary, 55, of Franklin, N.C., passed away May 11, 2021, following an accident while at work.

He was born in Bradenton, Fla., to Virginia Robinson Hall and the late John Singletary.

He took pride in owning and operating Rocky’s Satellite with his wife. He loved his family, the mountains, fishing, road trips, barbecue meals and sharing stories by a bonfire. He was a devout member of Franklin Church of God and loved sharing the Lord with his family and community. He was the true definition of a kindhearted, hard-working family man who led by example. He will be deeply missed and remembered by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Singletary; children, Steven Singletary (Chieryssa) of Ewa Beach Hi.; Matthew Singletary of Spartanburg, S.C., Tiffani Valentin of Sarasota, Fla.; Monique Demers (ZJ) of Franklin; and Micah Singletary of Franklin; mother, Virginia Hall of Bradenton, Fla.; siblings, Glenn Singletary; Ann Van Dyne; and Belinda Cook all of Bradenton; six grandchildren, and mother-in-law, Martha Stutzman.

A funeral service was held Saturday, May 15, at Franklin Church of God. Services were live streamed at franklinchurchofgod.org.

Rev. Michael Stephens and Rev. Jeremy Chapman will officiate.

Burial took place at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Matthew Singletary, Steven Singletary, Micah Singletary, ZJ Demers, Billy Hall and Merle Stutzman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Franklin Church of God, Building fund, PO Box 717, Franklin NC 28744, Attn: Jean Poindexter.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Shirley Ann Thomas Myers

Shirley Ann Thomas Myers, 83, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.

Born in Macon County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Porter Thomas and Ethel Moffitt Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Larry Thomas and Jerry Thomas; sisters, Carol Thomas, Rosa Lee Hodgins, Betty Sue Talley and Margaret McGaha.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bob Myers; son, Dennis Myers (Theresa) of Franklin; daughter, Carol Bates of Franklin; two sisters, Thelma Carpenter and Katie Rowland both of Franklin; three brothers, Ray Thomas of Ocean Isle, N.C., Earl Thomas and Lonnie Thomas, both of Franklin; grandchildren, Jennifer Allen Bates, Christopher Myers and Dillon Bates; great grandchildren, McKinzey Bates, T.J. Allen and Zachary Allen, and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Jeanette White Lundquist

Jeanette White Lundquist, 66, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Born in St Petersburg, Fla., she was the daughter of the late James C. and Margie K. White.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 49 years, Lonny M. Lundquist; two daughters, Katherine L. Williams (Glen) and Kristina L. Tallent; grandchildren, Devan Harwood, Samantha Williams and Tyler Williams; and several great-grandchildren.

John Blaine

It is with great sorrow the Blaine Family announces the passing of their loved one, John Blaine, after a courageous battle with cancer. Surrounded by his beloved wife, Mary Lee, and other loved ones he entered into his heavenly body to meet his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene “Bud” Blaine and Mary Frances Blaine; a sister, Mary Kay; and nephew, Nathan.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee Higdon Blaine; daughter, Carrie; brother, Ricky Blaine (Sue) of Franklin; sister, Faye Vinson (Ralph) of South Carolina; Janet Beer (Jeff) of Montana; Timothy Norris (Pat) of Georgia; brothers-in-law, Bruce and George Higdon of Franklin; and numerous nieces and great nieces and great nephews.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his hunting, fishing and taking his family camping. He had a great many friends and his smile and laughter will be missed.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Ruth Farley

Ruth Farley, 99, of Franklin, N.C., passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 2, 2021. Twenty-four days shy of reaching 100 years old, she kept true her sharp mind, keen wit and love of chocolate. Her most amazing talent was allowing each of us to believe we were the most special person in her life.

Born in the Township of Walnut, Ohio, one of six children raised on the farm, one of Ruth’s favorite memories was taking the bus into the city for her first job managing a multi-line switchboard. One of many jobs that allowed her to talk to strangers who then became friends.

Married to B.P. Farley from 1946 until his passing in 1994, they made quite a team when B.P. moved the family from Ohio to Sarasota, Fla. The journey was made in the middle of a hot southern summer, with three grumpy kids in an un-airconditioned station wagon that broke down on a hog farm in Georgia. Paul Farley (Fran), Dr. David Farley (Polly) and Nanci Baird (Ken) are the kids that learned honesty, work ethic and kindness are the keys to happiness.

The next generation blessed Ruth with Evan, Bess, Brenna, Chelsea, Lindsay, Michelle and Jessica. Following with her great grandchildren Ember, Corinne, Reese and Luke, allowing her the nicknames of Mom, Mommy, Grammy, and always her favorite “Trouble,” bestowed upon her by Rev. David Beam of First United Methodist Church.

Being a child of the Depression years, she was frugal to the end, saving all rubber bands and pens she had ever met.

Rather than a funeral, a birthday celebration will be held for her and her daughter-in-law, Francye Farley, at the First United Methodist Church in Franklin, ometime in June. The family requests you honor Ruth with donations to your favorite charity and living your life with love.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Farley family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.