Obituaries for May 25, 2023

David Lawson Cabe

David Lawson Cabe, 85, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Hershel and Eula G. Burrell Cabe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Cabe; a son, Michael Perkey; great grandson, Charlie Perkey; and a brother, Jim Cabe.

He was a Navy veteran and was of the Protestant faith.

He is survived by his wife, Katie Franks Cabe; children, Richard Cabe, Susan Cabe, and Tracy Cabe, all of Washington; Charles Perkey and Donnal Shearl, both of Anderson, Ind.; and a sister, Myrtis Dillard of Dillard, Ga.; 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren with another on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneral home.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tanya Blair Bohlender

Tanya Blair Bohlender, 79, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Born in Savannah, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Oris Sylvester Blair Sr. and Florastine Hendrix Blair. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Dean Bohlender; sister, Dara Fossitt; and brother, Oris Sylvester Blair Jr.

She was a member of Iotla Baptist Church, and the JOY group at the church. She will be dearly missed by her precious dog, Samson.

She is survived by two daughters, Dara Perelez (Ernesto) of Ozark, Ala., and Vanya Parker (Lance) of Franklin; one sister, Annette Bergman of Venice, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

No local services are currently planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Iotla Baptist Church in memory of Tanya Bohlender.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Edna Norton Crisp

Edna Norton Crisp (Sis), 93, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Born to Ray Elias Norton and Agnes Baty Norton, she was a Highlands native. Growing up on a farm with eight brothers and sisters, she learned an appreciation for time spent with family and the simple things in life. She enjoyed nature and the outdoors, with wild strawberries, hummingbirds, and creek fishing being a few of her favorite things. She was an avid reader and an expert at needlework and puzzles. She finished Brevard College with a degree in economics, and worked for 30-plus years at First Union Bank.

She was married to Guy Henderson Crisp for 58 years and had three sons: Jack, Mike and Charles “Chuck.” She was a devoted mother and cherished her family. Above all, she had a remarkable love for Jesus. She was a dedicated member of Shortoff Baptist Church and served her church family and community with unmatched passion and care. Her life was a paradigm of faith; she moved through each day with a singular and unwavering focus on love. She was a testament to the power of example for sowing faith in others, and she showered grace and joy on everyone she met. Although her humility would cause her to disagree, those of us who knew her make no exaggeration in saying that we know our lives have been touched by a saint.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Aaron Crisp; siblings, Herman Norton, Marion Higdon, Leona “Toni” Dupree, Edwin “Bud” Norton, Charlie Ray “Bo” Norton, Robert “Bob” Norton, and John Evan Norton; and daughter-in-law, Leesa Scott Crisp.

She is survived by a sister, Nancy McClain; sons, Jack Henderson Crisp and Charles Stanley Crisp; daughter-in-law, Judith Elizabeth Crisp; grandchildren, Michele Martin (Josh), Krista Chapman (Justin), David Crisp and wife Alyson, and Clara Beth Crisp; great grandchildren, Karson Martin, Emory Martin, Rachel Chapman, Zachary Chapman; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Saturday, May 27, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Shortoff Baptist Church in Highlands, with the funeral to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shortoff Baptist Church, PO Box 1417, Highlands, NC 28741; or the Highlands Historical Society, PO Box 670, Highlands, NC 28741.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.