Obituaries for May 27, 2021

Edna Phillips Bryson

Edna Phillips Bryson, 94, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Macon County to the late James Roy Phillips and Octia Henry Phillips. She was a lifelong resident in Highlands and was married to the late Walter Neville Bryson who preceded her in death July 2010. She worked at Bryson Gulf Service in Highlands for 35 years. She loved to sew, quilt and needlepoint. She loved her family and enjoyed time spent with them and her grandchildren. She earned a Bachelor Degree at Brevard College. She was a member at the Highlands United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Jim Bryson (Sheila) and Mike Bryson (Becki); five grandchildren, Ryan Bryson, Josh Bryson, Jennifer Bauer, Jaime Miller and Maegan Gallira; four great-grandchildren, Rylee Bryson, Laney Bryson, Kinsley Bryson and Wesley James Miller; a daughter-in-law, Margaret Vinson Bryson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Ned Bryson, two sisters, Evelyn Crowe and Mary Wood; a brother, James Phillips.

A funeral service was held Sunday, May 23, at Highlands United Methodist Church in the Faith and Fellowship Center with the Rev. Randy Lucas and Rev. Paul Christy officiating. Burial followed at Highlands Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Ryan Bryson, Josh Bryson, Dennis Wilson, Jaime Miller, Jennifer Bauer and Brian Bauer.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Highlands United Methodist Church Building Fund, 315 Main Street, Highlands, NC 28741.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bryson family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Connie Mae Horner

Connie Mae Horner, 69, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born Nov. 5, 1951, in Alamance County, North Carolina, to the late Lindsey and Gladys Tingen Whitfield. She was a Baptist by faith, loved cooking, traveling and going on cruises. She also made clothing and built dollhouse furniture for the American Girl Company.

She is survived by her husband, Ned Horner; sons, Mickey Lee Horner, Brian Keith Horner (Regina), and Jeremy Lewis Horner (Kimberly Welvin); daughter, Ashley Suzanne Blekicki (Tim); sisters, Becky Troxler, Vivian Crawford and Bobbie Sweeney; 10 grandchildren, Taylor Lee Horner, Savannah Jade Horner, Kayleigh Braelyn Scholfield, McKenzie Horner, Madison Horne, Samuel Horner, Jonah Horner, Zane Lewis Horner, Lytham Nathaniel Horner and Cora Lynn Horner.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Horner family. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Jake Lee Breedlove

Jake Lee Breedlove, 86, of Franklin, N.C., died on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Born in Swain County, he was the son of the late Alfred Gaston and Cora Lee Dehart Breedlove. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Baby Breedlove and son, Alfred Breedlove; brothers, Clyde Breedlove, Frank Breedlove, Alfred Breedlove, and Ralph Breedlove; and two sisters, Grace Davis and Thelma Ammons.

He lived most of his life in Western North Carolina, in his spare time he enjoyed gardening, rabbit hunting, fishing and just being outside. He attended Oak Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Etta Mae Posey Breedlove; daughter, Janice Gibson (Connie) of Franklin; two sons, Jackie Breedlove (Kim) of Franklin, and Ted Breedlove (Denise) of Burlington, N.C.; and three sisters, Bethel Bogan of Charlotte, N.C., Gladys Winston of Charlotte, and Betty Walker of Bryson City, N.C. ; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews surviving.

Graveside service will be Monday, May 24 at 3pm at the Graveyard Gap Cemetery in Swain County. Rev. Brandon Breedlove will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macon Funeral Home, 261 Iotla St, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Terry L. Gregory

Terry L. Gregory, 66, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Troy L. and Bessie Mae Taylor Gregory. He was a member of Black Mountain Baptist Church. He enjoyed bass fishing, spending time with his family and loved being with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne H. Gregory; son, Josh Gregory; and two grandchildren, Dakota Troy Gregory and Skyler Marie Gregory all of Franklin.

In keeping with his wishes, no services are planned at this time.

Memorials can be made to the family to help with medical expenses.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Johnnie Sue Frady

On May 15, 2021, as the sun rose over the mountains, Johnnie Sue Frady closed her eyes for the last time, opened her arms, and let the angels carry her home. She was 63 years old and although she lost her long and painful battle with cancer, she never lost her indomitable spirit or her sense of humor.

She was a person who effortlessly drew people to her, forming close friendships easily. Anyone who met her never forgot her. A true character, her self-deprecating humor, and her ability to weave a good story kept everyone around her constantly entertained. Even in the worst days of her illness, when we knew she was in terrible pain, she made us laugh. Usually, with the side-splitting, laugh-until-you-cry kind of laughter that never failed to lift our spirits.

She was raised and lived her life in Cashiers. She repeatedly stated she never wanted to live anywhere else. She was an all-in kind of person, not known for ever holding anything back. She stood up for what she believed in and never backed down from a fight. Her father often said she would fight a circle saw. With Johnnie, what you saw was what you got.

She was outspoken and a champion of the underdogs. Known for opening her heart and her home to anyone who asked for her help, eager to share what she had even when she didn’t have much.

Children adored her. And why not? She was notorious for spoiling children rotten. She possessed a vivid imagination and a true genius for finding fun things to keep kids entertained for hours. Thus, ensuring they thoroughly enjoyed their time with her and never wanted to go home. She also gave the best hugs. The all-enveloping, make you feel warm, and safe and loved kind of hug we all need from time to time. You knew if you went to visit her you were getting one of those hugs before you left.

She loved reading and gardening. She was a talented artist, creating beautiful sculptures from rock and driftwood. But what mattered most to her was her family. She loved her family fiercely and whole-heartedly. In her last days she talked about heaven and looked forward to going there but worried about leaving her family alone. That worry was probably the tether that held her here for so long when it would have been so much easier for her to let go.

She leaves behind two daughters, Laura Frady (Randy Bryson) and Lindsey Sowers (Nathan); three grandchildren, Adam Frady, Mason and Landon Sowers; two sisters, Betty Galloway (Ted) and Mary James (Jeff); and countless nieces and nephews. She was one of six children, proceeded in death by her parents, John Lee and Madellon Rogers, her brother Tony, sisters Wanda Rogers and Sandie Talley and two nieces Conda Burrell and Kelly Munger.

When she passed, she left an impossible to fill hole in our lives. Even though, she took her light with her when she left this earth, she left behind a wealth of wonderful memories for us to cherish. Those of us who were lucky enough to know her will share those memories and treasure the time we had with her. We will use those memories to keep her in our hearts and in our minds until we see her again.

A private family service will be held at the Upper Zachary Cemetery in Cashiers on Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m.