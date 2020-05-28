Obituaries for May 28, 2020

Katie Buchanan Wood

Katie Buchanan Wood, 80, of Sylva, N.C., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born in Jackson County, North Carolina, Sept. 30, 1939, to the late Ennis and Lula Buchanan. She finished Webster High School in 1958 and married Lamar Wood Sept. 4, 1960. She retired from Jackson County School System as a full-time bus driver from 1975 to 2000 and continued part time until 2006. She enjoyed driving the bus all those many years considering it more than a job, and cherished all the many interactions she experienced with the kids. It was always a joy when she ran into kids that once rode her bus and seeing the wonderful men and women they had become. She loved gardening, knitting, canning, and was a member of East Fork Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher and was treasurer of East Fork Cemetery Fund.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Wood, brother, Coy Deitz; sisters, Ora Stamey, Lois Monteith, Lillian Green, Zenobia Jane Deitz, Opal Hubbard and Susie Holland.

She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Chastain (Mark) and Ashley Guffey (Adam); son, Denny Howard Wood (Heather); grandchildren, Madalyn Potts (Zachary), Makayla Chastain, Kaitlyn Wood, Zachary Wood, Landry Guffey and Bailey Guffey.

A funeral service was held Friday, May 22, at East Fork Baptist Church, with Rev. Dennis Burrell, and Rev. Robert Blanton officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Fork Cemetery Fund, 761 East Fork Road, Sylva, NC 28779.

Kent Noel Johnson

Kent Noel Johnson of Sandy Springs, Ga., passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020.

Born in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Aubrey Johnson and Mildred Sackerson Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Donald Johnson. He was president of Golden Spike Engineering until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his last days at his beloved lake house.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Johnson and brother, Gordon Johnson, his son, Brian Johnson (Debbie) and a daughter, Nancy (Fred) Fontaine as well as five wonderful grandchildren William, Mary Emma, Kent, Jack, and Alexander.

A memorial service will be planned sometime this summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305 or apdaparkinson.org.

Kevin Bryan Tilson

Kevin Bryan Tilson, 59, of Stamey Mountain Road, Franklin, N.C., died Monday, May 18, 2020.

He was the son of the late Henry Reno Tilson and Letha Stamey Tilson.

Surviving are one sister, Karen Tilson (Barry Wilt) of Franklin; and one brother, Randall Tilson (Sherry) of Franklin.

He had a loving heart and will be dearly missed by his family, friends and cousins. Kevin, go rest high on that mountain! I loved you more than words could have ever said.

Upon Kevin’s request, there will be no services or visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, Franklin, 156 Belleview Park Road, Franklin, NC 28734, or a charity of one’s choice.

Carolyn Cates May

Carolyn Cates May, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. She was born in Dandridge, Tenn., to the late Raymond and Judy Conway Cates. She was married to the late Franklin Russell May who preceded her. She worked and retired from the grocery business after many years of service. She loved to collect glassware and cut glass. She was a great cook and loved cooking for the American Legion in Lillian, Ala., and for family and friends.

Survivors include her two brothers, Larry Cates of Franklin, N.C., and William Cates of St. Charles, Ill;

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida.

Nancy Enid Spagnoli

Nancy Enid Spagnoli, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

She was born in New York, N.Y. to the late James and Adelaide Schultz Spagnoli. She is survived by her sister, Mrs. W. Joan Rodriguez of Fairfield, Conn. and her nieces Pamela Stirrat of Wellesley, Mass.; Lillian Schneider of Denver, Colo.; Joanne Willich of Stuart, Fla. and Nancy Rodriguez of The Woodlands, Texas; and her nephew Harold J. Rodriguez, Jr. of Southport, Conn. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her friend Ruth Grannis.

she attended Scarsdale High School. She moved to Franklin in the 1980s where she was a Benefactor of Angel Medical Center. She was an avid boater and enjoyed spending time cruising on Lake Chatuge. She loved living in Franklin and thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors in the mountains of western North Carolina. When at home, she was busy in the garden and tinkering with household projects.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, N.C., 28744.

Betty Sue Guyer Bukowsky

Betty Sue Guyer Bukowsky, 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Franklin, N.C. She was born in Macon County to the late Ephream Arvil Guyer and Mary Tallent Guyer. She was married to the late Emil Gus “Ski” Bukowsky who preceded her. She operated the Burningtown Head start for many years and she owned and operated the B&D Restaurant in Franklin, NC. She loved gardening, cross word puzzles, flowers, and chocolate. She was a member of the Iotla Baptist Church where she helped with the kitchen crew, the Helping Hands Committee, Sew and Sew, and a Sunday School class.

Survivors include her two grandchildren, Steven Lee Mason of Franklin, N.C. and Summer Leanne Posey of Richmond, Va.; a sister, Barbara Guyer Duncan of Franklin, N.C.; a brother, James Claude Guyer of Franklin, N.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan Fuhs and Brianna Fuhs all of Greensboro, N.C.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Sue Mason; and a brother, Edwin Guyer.

A Funeral service was held in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Breedlove and Rev. Steve Reeves officiating. Burial was in the Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dax Padgett, Steven Mason, Tanner Guyer, Eric Duncan, Jacob Cook, Ryan Rowland, and Megon Toth.

