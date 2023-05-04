Obituaries for May 4, 2023

Jason ‘Jake’ Adam Sargent

Jason “Jake” Adam Sargent, 57, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023. He was born April 14, 1966, in Palm Beach County, Florida, to the late James Sargent and Loxcile Dailey Armstrong. He worked for Seay Farm and Garden for 23 years. He was a simple man that loved fishing, digging for roots with his daddy, singing, playing the guitar, and being in the mountains.

Survivors include his three daughters, Charity Clay, Megan DiPaola, and Tamela Sargent; five grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Crisp (Tony) and Patty Park (Mark); and two brothers, Gilbert Williams (Michelle) and Jimmy Williams; and a good friend, Todd Marriott.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Ann Rizel.

A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, April 29, in the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family ask donations to be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave.#100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Sargent family.

Margaret ‘Tootsie’ Stamey Ledford

Margaret “Tootsie” Stamey Ledford, 87, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2023.

She was born in Macon County on May 5, 1935, to the late Bob and Florence Stamey. She was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Black Mountain Church. She was a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ and served many positions in the church throughout her lifetime. She worked as a seamstress for 30 years; she was very family oriented and a wonderful Grandmother to her six grand children and seven great grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Tim Ledford (Patricia) and Mike Ledford (Angela); one brother, Wayne (Bud) Stamey; five sisters, Glenda Robinson, Doris Stamey, Lois Stamey, Wanda Stamey, and Kathy (Floss) Stamey; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, as well as several special nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a very special friend Geraldine Wakenshaw.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Ledford and one sister, Joyce Holbrooks.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 26, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Revs. Don Moffitt and Terry Moffitt officiated. Burial followed at Rush Cemetery. Matthew Ledford, Luke Ledford, Levi Ledford, Noah Ledford, Chad Ledford, and Keith Stamey served as pallbearers.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Ricky Brian Cunningham

Ricky Brian Cunningham, 57, of Otto, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

He was born in Rabun County, Ga, on Nov. 3, 1965. He was the son of Martha Jean Norton Cunningham and the late Max Cunningham. He loved old cars, working hard driving a tanker truck, and his family. He attended Newman Chapel Baptist Church in Otto.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Sarah Brianna Norris (Matthew) of Otto; sister, Denise Stewart (Robbie) of Franklin; four grandchildren, Levi Norris, Lucas Norris, Lauryn Norris, and Lexi Norris; and two nieces, Brooke Stewart and Alysia Stewart.

Funeral service was held on Monday, April 24, at Newman Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Carl Carpenter, Rev. Eddie Brewer, and Rev. Donald Bates officiating. Burial was in the Newman Chapel Baptist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Greg Talley, Bill Welch, Bo Welch, Kevin Fountain, Randy Roper, Rodney Dickerson, and Barry Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to be made to the Newman Chapel cemetery fund.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Joyce Buchanan Todd

Joyce Buchanan Todd, 70, of Hendersonville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, after a period of declining health.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1952, in Jackson County, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Robert “Perry” and Myrtle Leopard Buchanan. She worked in the automobile repair business for many years at several dealerships in Sylva, N.C. She enjoyed hiking, being outdoors and just taking in the beauty of the beautiful mountains and lakes. One thing that she was most proud of was that she completed the Kona, Hawaii Marathon in August 2000.

Her only daughter, Lana Jo Lambert, preceded her in death; along with one sister, Linda Jane Woodard; and three brothers, Arnold Buchanan, Randall “Willie” Buchanan, and Wayne Buchanan.

She is survived by one sister, Rachel Capps (Tommy) of Hendersonville; one brother, Kenneth Buchanan (Shannon) of Harrisburg, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Carol Roper Townsend Bates

Carol Roper Townsend Bates, 94, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Leland Barnard and Mary Welch Roper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, MB Townsend and William Bates; two brothers, James and Jack Roper; and her beloved sisters-in-law, Jewel and Wilma.

She was a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who loved her family, friends, flowers, animals, and traveling. She worked with motor vehicles most of her life; working in the tag office and later with her son at Longview Cycles. She enjoyed sewing and planting flower gardens. The last decade of her life was spent in Alaska as a caregiver for her dear friend, G.M. Miller, who is now deceased. She attended Olive Hill Church and was a past member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son, Michael Douglas Townsend of Franklin; daughter, Constance Elaine Townsend of Arden, N.C.; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Olive Hill Church in Franklin at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Teen Challenge of the Smokies, PO Box 2157, Franklin, N.C. 28744.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Kenneth James Genawese

Kenneth James Genawese, 56, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Born in Goucester, Mass., he was the son of Donna Woodworth Barrett and the late Salvatore James Genawese. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Glynnis Barrett Crane. He was of the Catholic faith, loved to cook and fish. He worked as a chef for many years.

In addition to his mother, Donna Woodworth Barrett of Englewood, Fla., he is survived by his wife of 21 years, Patricia Nowak Lee; brother, Charles Genawese of San Diego, Calif.; sister, Renee Marie Lazlo of Franklin; two special nieces, Donna English and Cassie Reilly; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and family members.

A celebration of life will be a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744 ;or the animal shelter of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be left at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lillie Mae Calloway Rhodes

Lillie Mae Calloway Rhodes, 86, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus, on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

She was born in Macon County, North Carolina, on May 23, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Ira Tillman and Hazel Speed Calloway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Billy Rhodes; daughter, Vickie Lee Rhodes; two sisters, Lillian Davis and Ophelia Barnes; and a brother, Bob Calloway.

She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Franklin and helped with the Helping Hands ministry for many years. She loved doing crafts and specialized in making original handcrafted collectable Santas.

She is survived by two sons, Billy Richard Rhodes and wife Shelby Jean of Highlands, N.C., and Ted Rhodes and wife Vickie of Franklin; five grandchildren, Melissa Rhodes, Bill Richard Rhodes III, Mitchell Rhodes, Abigail Rhodes, and Casey Wahl; four great grandchildren, Blake Billingsley, Gracie Billingsley, Adaline Wahl, and Western Rhodes; one sister, Lois Bolick of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 5, at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Mike Barres will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Men’s Teen Challenge of the Smokies, PO Box 2157, Franklin, NC 28734.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Rhonda Jo Mann

Rhonda Jo Mann, 83, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2023. She is now eternally healed.

She was born in Dillsboro, N.C., on Aug. 15, 1939, to the late Frank and Rachel Patterson. She was a devoted Christ-follower and a faithful member of Franklin First Assembly for more than 40 years. She was a beautician and owned and operated “Jo’s Beauty Shop” for many years. She loved spending time with family and friends and lit up any room she entered.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Mann (1999); her daughter, Jill Henry (2022); her two brothers, Tommy and Billy; and her two sisters, Jackie and Myrtle.

She is survived by her grandson, Evan Henry and wife Andrea of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and her son-in-law, Chris Henry of Easley, S.C.; as well as a few very special friends.

A visitation was held at Macon Funeral Home on Sunday, April 30, with a service following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Men’s Teen Challenge of the Smokies, P.O. Box 2157, Franklin, NC 28744.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Lydia ‘Onzell’ Moore

Lydia “Onzell” Moore, 79, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 28, 2023.

She was born to the late Verlin and Ina Williams Everett, in Habersham, Ga. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

She was a member of Bryson City Church of God. Sister Onzell helped in the ministry alongside her husband at the numerous churches he pastored. She loved flower gardening, arranging flowers, cooking, and most of all spending time with grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Eugene Moore; three children, David Moore (Vickie) of Bryson City, Zelda Phillips (Rev. Randall Phillips) of Burnsville, N.C., Angela Pressley (Rev. Marty Pressley) of Bryson City; granddaughters, Kristen Sherrill (Bobby) of Hickory, N.C., Hannah Pressley of Bryson City; grandson, Michael Phillips (Christina) of Lincolnton, N.C.; great grandchildren, Sara Sherrill, Cody Sherrill, and Allie Mae Phillips; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 2, at Franklin Church of God. Revs. Randall Phillips, Marty Pressley, Ray Davis, and Michael Stephens officiated. Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Darrell Everett, Jason Wade, Brent Wade, Michael Phillips, Bobby Sherrill, and Cody Sherrill.

Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements

Stormy Swann Cabe

Stormy Swann Cabe, 65, of Franklin, N.C., passed away April 27, 2023. She was born May 7, 1957, in Wiesbaden, Germany, to the late James and Helen Swann. She worked as a nurse at Angel Medical Center for 18 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Cabe; two daughters, Kimberly Jo Barber of Johnson City, Tenn., and Kristy Cabe of Franklin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 2, at the Chapel of Bryant Grant Funeral Home. Burial followed at the Cowee Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Hospice House Foundation of WNC, 272 Maple St. Franklin, NC 28734.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home is serving the Swann family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Mary Ellen ‘Dood’ Stamey

Mary Ellen “Dood” Stamey, 85, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

She was born in Jackson County to Algie and Pauline Holland Ammons on Nov. 14, 1937. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Howard Stamey; her grandson, James Coleman Stamey; siblings, Maxine Ammons, Betty Jean Ammons, Harley Ammons, Debbie Maners, Geneva Riley, Terry Ammons, and Jake Ammons.

She loved to have fun. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and her crafts. She dabbled in lots of different crafts over the years, and even finished a few projects. The dolls and other gifts she made were treasured by many. She learned to sew to make her own clothes, and her love of sewing continued for many years.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and made all of them feel like the most special person. She would scratch backs for hours on end, and spoil them in ways you couldn’t imagine. Mamaw Dood would cook anything you wanted and make a day at home seem like the best possible way to spend time. When she got a new granddaughter-in-law she loved the time she could spend with her, especially in the kitchen. Her family was truly her favorite, and her laugh and jokes will be so missed.

As much as her kids and grandkids loved spending time with her, they were all slightly traumatized by trips to the fabric store. Dood wasn’t known for caring about what was happening in the outside world, and she would get lost in there. Hours could pass and she was happy as a lark shopping for new fabric that may or may not be used. At least after hours in the fabric store, one thing was for certain- she would find somewhere to eat an excellent meal while you were out. She was a lady that loved to eat, and a buffet with her was an experience like no other.

She also loved time spent with her friends. It may have taken a little work to convince her to leave the house. However, once they got her on board she was the last person that chose to head home. She had a wonderful group of ladies that were so important to her, and she truly cherished every meal out and shopping trip with them. It is such a special thing to have a friend group that lasts a lifetime, and Dood knew these ladies were a blessing in her life.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Sherrill Stamey; one son, Scott (Lynn) Stamey, daughter-in-law, Jane Stamey; brother, Randy (Cathy) Ammons; grandchildren, Jessica (Jeremy) Stamey McConnell, Tyler (Alison) Stamey, Emily (Chris) Stamey Evans; great grandsons, Milo, Huck, and Amos McConnell.

Services were held Friday, April 28, in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Don Moffitt officiating. Burial was in the Shepherd Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Scott Stamey, Tyler Stamey, Jeremy McConnell, Chris Evans, Jeff Tallent, and Jamie Stamey, Honorary pallbearers will be Milo McConnell, Amos McConnell, and Huck McConnell.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements

William ‘Pops’ Arthur Shaheen Sr.

William “Pops” Arthur Shaheen Sr., 90, went home to be with Jesus on April 27, 2023. He was born in Craven County, North Carolina, to the late Uriah Grant and Elizabeth Phillips. He was later adopted by his stepfather, Bob Shaheen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Grant Hill and brothers, Ben Grant and John Shaheen.

He was a hardworking man with a great heart and sense of humor. He worked as the service station manager at the Jacksonville Florida Navy Exchange, from where he retired. He enjoyed sports, fishing and hunting. After retiring he moved to the mountains where he volunteered at Sky Valley-Scaly Mountain Fire Department, and worked at Sky Valley Golf and Ski Resort. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all of those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruby Gaskins Shaheen; three sons, William “Billy” Arthur Shaheen Jr. (Peggy), Timothy Earl Shaheen (PJ) both of Florida, and Jonathan Hayes Shaheen (Gibby) of Highlands, N.C.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rachel Willis Shaheen, Savannah Shaheen and John Hayes Shaheen.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time.

Online condolences can be left at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Shaheen family.

Nancy Bishop Duke

Nancy Bishop Duke, 75 of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with the Lord, April 28, 2023. She was born Nov. 16, 1947, in Sylacauga, Ala., to the late Arnold and Alva Bishop. She was a homemaker who loved the Lord and made a great prayer partner. She worked for Christmas Around the World, a secretary for the Messenger of Life Missions and was a leader member to a Bible group. She was a member of First Alliance Church.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Rev. Tom Duke; a daughter, Jill Duke and her fiancé Emory Connelly of Easley, S.C.; a son, Ted Duke and his wife, Mary of Franklin; grandchildren, Hannah Huffstickler and her fiancé Curt McDonell, Terry Huffstickler, Ashley Huffstickler, Allen Duke, Jacob Duke, Elijah Duke, Anabelle Brinkley, Stephanie Brinkley, and Miracle Brinkley; and a sister, Edith Martin.

A Celebration of Life service was held Monday, May 1, at Sugar Fork Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Duke officiating. Burial followed at the Sugar Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Messenger of Life Missions, 26 Dry Ridge Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Duke family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

William Edward Nichols

William Edward Nichols, 66, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Friday, April 28, 2023.

He was born in Butler County, Ohio, on Nov. 30, 1956. He was the son of the late Carl Adrian and Margaret Louise Brown Nichols. He was an excellent mechanic who could repair anything. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and received the National Defense Service Metal. He had many hobbies which included, walking, nature, and animals. He loved motorcycles and watching NASCAR races. Bristol was his favorite track. He enjoyed playing cards, shooting pool, watching boxing and politics. He also enjoyed going to the Lazy Hiker and having a few beers. He had a love of music and playing the guitar. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother whom he loved dearly, Carl Nichols.

He is survived by a daughter, Theresa Bush (Jonathan) of Franklin; stepson, Neville Dunn, of Franklin; two granddaughters, Sierra Kreis, Jadien Talley of Franklin; six grandsons, Harley Kreis, William Kreis, Richard Kreis, Titus Kreis, Ace Bush, Ian Bush, all of Franklin; one sister, Patricia Nichols; one brother, Charles Nichols, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Theresa’s home, 2346 Jack Cabe Rd, Franklin, on Saturday, May 20, at 4 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Sue McCall

Sue McCall, 92, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 23, 2023, on what would have been her loving husband’s 93rd birthday.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Ira Ledford and Mattie Nell Shope Ledford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Judy Sleight and Cathy Leopard; one sister, Kathryn Dean; and one brother, Spence Ledford.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, shopping, going for rides, and cooking. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a teacher’s assistant in the Macon County School system for many years.

She is survived by one son, Jimmy McCall of Franklin; six grandchildren, Amanda Jones, Jason Sleight, Chuck Brown, Josh Sleight, Sarah McCall, and James McCall IV; six great grandchildren, Tara Owens, Kayla Daves, Brent Sleight, Oscar Brown, Annabelle Brown, and Denise Cauble; three great great grandchildren, Noah Owens, Avalee Cauble, and Isaac Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, April 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery with Ken Anderson and Eric Burch officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Children Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

George Salman Schmitt

George Salman Schmitt passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, in the presence of his beloved wife in Highlands, N.C.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1930, in New York, N.Y., the son of Anna Schmitt and George F. Salman. He spent his early childhood with his maternal grandparents in Germany.

In 1951, he married Mary C. Procida in New York. In 1965, he moved to Highlands, where he and Marie would raise their family, begin the family business of Schmitt Building Contractors, and become a huge part of the mountain community.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, May L. Salman.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marie; stepbrothers, Ricky Salman and Ronald Salman and children Gary William (May), Paul Bernard (Andrea),George Frederick (Gabrielle), Anita Marie Lupoli (John) and Eric Alexander (Denise); 20 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

He will be remembered for his service to the community and to others. He served with the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952. He was a volunteer fireman in New York and North Carolina, served time in Bolivia building a children’s home, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.

Upon moving to Highlands, he became an active member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church Highlands and served there in several positions for many years – most notably as an organist for many years. He had a passion for the arts community and served with the Highlands Playhouse for many years. With a love for education, he was one of the visionaries and creators of the Town of Highlands Scholarship Fund. He was a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Highlands. He was also active with the American Legion Post 370 and enjoyed serving alongside fellow veterans.

He was an endless volunteer, serviceman, musician, and master carpenter and will be remembered by family and friends for the legacy he leaves in the Highlands area and for his wit and humor.

He was a strong, independent, talented, intelligent, and fierce supporter of those he loved. He loved working with his hands, playing the organ, golfing, tennis, and his German heritage, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He loved and was greatly loved by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, extended family and church family and will be dearly missed.

A celebration of George’s life was held Saturday, April 29, at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Highlands.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Four Seasons Hospice Care at their website, or the Town of Highlands Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 460, attn: Rebecca Shuler.

Moffitt Funeral Care is handling the arrangements.

Marc Elliott Menichello

Marc Elliott Menichello, 67, of Brasstown, N.C., entered into rest on Thursday, April 27, 2023. He left Earth and entered Heaven as a hero to both his family and those saved by the donation of his organs.

He was born to the late Albert and Helen (Sabetta) Menichello in Olyphant, Pa., and raised in Old Forge, Pa. A tempter of fate and a friend of luck, he was born to test fuses and live on the edge, filling his youth with all kinds of mischief and rebellion. He met Colette while at his parents’ summer cabin in Moosic Lakes, where they swam, hiked, and rode dirt bikes together; going on to become best friends, lovers, spouses, and soulmates for life. In later years, they moved to a large, beautiful estate in Brasstown. They loved starting their mornings with coffee on their deck while admiring the peace and tranquility of the wildlife, mountains, and lack of visible neighbors. He would end his evenings eating pistachios or ice cream, watching TV, or playing word games, while sitting side-by-side, hand-in-hand, with his wife.

A devoted and loving husband, father, brother, son, son-in-law, relative, and friend, he was a talented carpenter and mechanic who could build houses from scratch and fix anything that was broken. He was a self-taught drummer able to pick up beats in seconds and he loved classic rock, Harleys, cars, and trucks, as well as mowing lawns on his tractor. He worked as a carpenter and maintenance mechanic for Volusia County Schools in Daytona Beach, Fla., for 24 years, where he installed and maintained HVAC systems while enjoying other perks of the job: drinking diabetic-inducing sweet tea, unclogging sinks the kids filled with sand, hanging up the phone when put on desk duty, and snagging cans of WD-40.

He took pride in his vast tool collection, dream garage, favorite truck, and bursting key ring; but the thing that surpassed all else was his love for his wife, children, and dogs. He was a tender, emotional, hardworking man, who lived for his family. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and quick-witted remarks, along with the ability to recite lyrics and lines from any song or movie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Helen (Sabetta) Menichello; father- and mother-in-law John and Helen (Talyain) Churi; brother, Paul Menichello; brother-in-law, John Smarkusky; and countless furry friends.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 48 years, Colette Menichello of Brasstown; his son, Shane Menichello of Franklin, N.C.; his daughters, Amanda (“Mandy”) Filanowski (Kevin) of Franklin, and Maria Menichello of Hayesville, N.C.; brothers and sisters, Andrea McFarland (Joe Mike) of Old Forge, Pa.; Marianne Bell (Roger) of Lake Ariel, Pa.; Gina Walters (George) of Jacksonville, Fla.; Judy Deakin (Tracey) of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; John Menichello of Jefferson Township, Pa.; and Carole Kovalchik (Mike) of Jefferson Township, Pa.; brother- and sisters-in-law: Marilyn Smarkusky of Ormond Beach, Fla., Carol McAndrew of Bethlehem, Pa., and John and Marianne Churi of Franklin; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and furry (grand)children, Daisy, Lucky, Petunia, Reese, Shamu, Uno, Whiskey, and Yona.

A celebration of life will be held at the Macon Funeral Home on Thursday, May 4, with a viewing for friends and family from 2 to 3 p.m., with the service to follow from 3 to 4 p.m., with family friend Jodi Thomas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kessler Foundation (for traumatic brain injuries (TBIs)), Bob Woodruff Foundation (for TBIs), or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.