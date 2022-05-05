Obituaries for May 5, 2022

Robert Donald “Don” Bell

Robert Donald “Don” Bell, 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at home on April 23, 2022.

He was born April 25, 1929, in Culberson, N.C., to the late Robert T. Bell and Laura Chastain Bell. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Hominy Masonic Lodge in Candler, N.C., a member of Burningtown Baptist Church, and a member of the American Legion where he served on funeral detail. After retiring from Lowe’s, he worked several years as a jailer for the Macon County Detention Center.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Holbrooks Bell; a son, David Donald Bell of Greensboro, N.C.; a daughter, Robin Bell Doolittle (Mark) of Franklin; a granddaughter, Jordan Pickens (Daniel Reid) of Franklin; grandsons, Cade Doolittle (Leela Boatright), of Phoenix, Ariz., and Chase Doolittle (Sloan Shawgo), of Franklin; a great granddaughter, Delaney Reid; a brother, Jake Bell, of Candler; a sister, Ruth Bell Shaffer, of Candler; a special niece, Lucy Shaffer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Norman E. Bell.

A service was held on Wednesday, April 27, at Burningtown Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Charles Stevens officiating. Military honors were provided by the American Legion post 108 and the VFW post 7339. Pallbearers were Chase Doolittle, Cade Doolittle, Daniel Reid, Jeff Barrett, Wastel McClure and Eddie Simonds.

Memorial donations may be made to the Burningtown Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Eddie Simonds, 279 Edwards Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

John ‘Paul’ Rondel

John “Paul” Rondel, 58, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, while visiting his home country in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Born in Christchurch, New Zealand, he was the son of Robert Rondel (Lesley) and Fay Holmes Gray (Philip) of New Zealand. He was the competitions director for United Sprint Car Series; and a retired Macon County Paramedic, who served faithfully for 24 years. While growing up in New Zealand, he enjoyed Rugby, Cricket, Rugby League, and running. He even completed a marathon. He had a very special love for people, especially his family and his racing family, and a love for animals.

In addition to parents, he is survived by his wife Kim of Hampton, Ga.; daughters, Chantelle Rondel and Sarah Rondel of Franklin; brother, Michael Rondel; sisters, Vicki Holt and Deborah Rondel; stepbrother, Wayne Hawtin; and a host of other family members, nieces, and nephews from New Zealand, Australia, United States and Japan. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Josh, Joseph, Tyler, and Michaela; and grandchildren, Aspen, Lacey, and Corbin.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home with Darryl Jamison officiating.

The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to his daughters to help them go to New Zealand and visit their dad’s final resting place.

Gwenda Sue ‘Gwen’ Mason

Gwenda Sue “Gwen” Mason, 69, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, May 1, after a period of declining health.

Born in Macon County, she was the only child of the late Frank H. and Rebecca Ledford Mason. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an “adopted” nephew, Mike Ledford. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving and caring family, which includes special cousin, Joyce Ledford of Franklin and her children, who Gwen considered her “adopted” nieces and nephews, Larry Ledford, Bobby Ledford (Christa), Ronnie Ledford (Brandy), and Barbara Stiles (David); and great nieces and nephews, Mallie, Bradley, Sarah, Delaney, Gage, and Grayson, all of Franklin; along with numerous other cousins and friends.

Graveside service will be Thursday, May 5, at 3 p.m., at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. David Williams will officiate. Her family and friends will be pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Joan Nel Hatch

Joan Nel Hatch, 65, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday April 27, 2022.

She was born on March 13, 1957, in Conneaut, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Joanne Hommes; brother, Daniel Hommes and sister Janette Eland.

She was a member of the Catholic Church her whole life. She taugh CCD for 25 years and owned an accounting business for 16 years. She enjoyed helping others and loved tending to her garden. She was known by many and loved by all.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bill Hatch; her sons, Jason, Joseph and Brandon Hatch, all of Franklin; grandchildren, Emily, Madison, Zachary, Jacob, Eli, Matthew, Kiah, and Blake; brothers, Mat, Mark and Mike; sisters, Linda Karen and Jackie all from Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Franklin on Thursday, May 5 at 11a.m., with Father Tien Duong officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jason Hatch, Joseph Hatch, Brandon Hatch, Mike Hatch, Zack Hatch, Nat bumbace and Van Rice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center or St Francis Food Pantry/General Fund at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Gen. Fund, 299 Maple St., Franklin, NC 28734.

Claude ‘Ed’ Edmond Moses Sr.

Claude Edmond Moses Sr., “Ed”, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Born in the Walnut Creek Community of Macon County, North Carolina, He was the son of the late Clyde Moses and Alice Dills Carter, who survives. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bessie Moses.

In his early years, he traveled the east coast working in tunnels before retiring from Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) in Chattanooga, Tenn., in 1974 due to a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis at the age of 30. He was a fighter; he fought every day with a positive attitude. He loved people and never met a stranger. He had a loyal breakfast crew at the Normandie Restaurant where he gathered regularly with his friends, and favorite waitresses Shelly and Valinda. He was quick witted and the king of “one-liners.” He enjoyed music, he never missed Pickin’ on Square, loved gathering at the Cartoogechaye Community Building, and would plan back porch pickin’-and-grinnin’s. His greatest love was his children and grandchildren. An avid 50-year softball fan, he lived to watch his granddaughter play softball. He spent his last day at the softball field.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou Holbrooks Moses; a brother, Larry Conley and a sister Betsy Conley Angel.

In addition to his mother, Alice Dills Carter, he is survived by a son, Eddie Moses (Michelle); three daughters, Gina Moses (Sharon Lamb), Tonda Jenkins (George), Guindy Stewman (Rusty); three sisters, Carmie Pruett (Tom), Connie Corbin (David), Charlene Norton; brother, Sid Carter; sister-in-law, Doris Stamey; six grandchildren, Anna Thompson (Matt), Ashley Moses, Wayne Jenkins, Eddie Moses (Megan), Kennedy Stewman, Olivia Stewman; six great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lillie, Jordan, Logan, Max, and Emily; Special niece, April Chastain and nephew, Brent Holbrooks; special caretaker, Karen Tallent; and 15 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 12:00PM – 1:30PM at Macon Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 4, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Rodriguez and Rev. Roger Stewman officiating. Burial was at Carson Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tom Pruett Jr., Brent Holbrooks, Tracy Chastain, Joshua Corbin, Mike Ramsey, and Mark Pruett. Honorary pallbearers were Dearl Ledford, Willard Barrett, Jack Dockery, Bryan Daves and Gary Elders.

Paul Miller Haggar

Paul Miller Haggar, 62, passed away April 26, 2022. A brother, father, grandfather and friend that will be missed.

No local services are planned.

No local services are planned.

Richard Lee Whitman

Richard Lee Whitman was born on Jan. 31, 1938, in Webster, Fla., to C.W. and Alice Whitman. He passed from this life on April 28, 2022, being preceded in death by his parents and his six siblings, along with his daughter, Tracy Whitman.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart who was the love of his life, his wife of 63 years, Sandra Whitman; and sons, Mark Whitman and Daniel Whitman.

After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and was a member of the 101st Airborne. Later, he was one of the original members of the Long Range Patrol formed in West Germany in the early 60s. He served in Vietnam in 1968-1969 where he received the Bronze Star. Following his service in Vietnam he became a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces.

He entered the military as a private. He was selected for and completed Officer Candidate School. Had he chosen to stay in the army, he would have been promoted to major, but instead he chose to exit as a captain. After serving for 14 years, he left the army and always said he felt like he had been on vacation ever since his discharge.

He was very motivated and a hard worker. For many years he worked a full time job on top of farming vegetable crops and building houses. Sometimes he had all three jobs going on at once. He taught himself to build and completed several houses by himself from the ground up – digging the footers, doing the carpentry, masonry, electrical, and plumbing as well as the roofing and shingles.

He was a loyal friend and still kept in touch with some friends he had made in elementary school. He enjoyed growing vegetables and watching old westerns on television. He liked rock and roll from the 50s along with old fashioned gospel music.

He loved his family, and they always came first. He was also an animal lover, domesticated or wild. He could not stand to see anything go hungry. One of his favorite dogs, Buckshot, who died prior to Richard’s passing, will be buried with him as Richard directed.

No local services are planned.

No local services are planned.

Ronnie Edward Clark

Ronnie Edward Clark, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late “T.A.” and Alliefair Houston Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, O’Neil Clark, and Eddie Clark.

He loved farming, especially caring for his cattle, chickens, and rabbits. In his later years, he enjoyed coloring in his adult coloring books while passing time. Many of his friends and family will cherish memories of him at the fruit stand on Hwy 28.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra Clark Anderson of Franklin; sister-in-law, Susie Clark of Franklin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, who he loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m., at Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Randy Drinnon and Rev. Davis Hooper will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macon Funeral Home to help with the family with Mr. Clark’s funeral expenses.

Geneva A. Johnson

Geneva A. Johnson, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022. She was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Macon County to the late Dewitt T. Allen and Lula Buchanan Allen. She retired from Belden after 32 years, and was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She was an excellent cook, she loved raising a garden and canning. Her greatest love was her family and grandkids.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, William Howard Johnson; sons, Bill Johnson (Sherry) of Franklin; Tommy Johnson (Marie) of Salisbury, N.C., and Eddie Johnson of Franklin; grandchildren, Adam Johnson, Jennifer Harris, Taylor Johnson, Kasey Johnson, Nicholas Johnson, Logan Johnson, Amber Bennett, Cheyenne Bennett and Hailey Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Ryan Johnson, Race Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Sammy Johnson, Brea Harris, Easton Harris, Embree Harris, Tytus Bennett and Harlow Galloway.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Milstead and Edna Ferguson; four brothers, Cecil Allen, Claude Allen, John Robert Allen and Roger Allen.

A funeral service will be held Friday, May 6, at 3 p.m., at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Rev. Guy Duvall and Rev. Tommy Fouts officiating. Burial will be in Ridgecrest Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home is serving the Johnson family.

Mary Alice McLaughlin

Mary Alice Archer McLaughlin, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Boise, Idaho, at the home of her daughter, Carol McLaughlin, with family by her side. Born May 15, 1931, in Knoxville, Tenn., Mary Alice always considered Western North Carolina her home, living briefly in Andrews and being raised in Franklin. She was the daughter of She was an excellent student, valedictorian of her high school class, and a lifelong voracious reader. She instilled a love of reading and curiosity in all of her children. She graduated from Franklin High School. She attended Meredith College before graduating from Wake Forest College in June of 1953. She moved to Washington, D.C. to pursue a career with the National Security Agency, where she met her future husband, Charles McLaughlin. After their wedding in May 1956, they were posted to Nuremberg, Germany. There, friendships were formed that lasted a lifetime. Returning to the U.S., she devoted herself to raising a family and serving in the communities they lived, including Severna Park, Md., Omaha, Neb. and Seoul, Korea. She returned to Franklin in 1985 after Charlie’s retirement. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, a member of the Nantahala Hiking Club and Friends of the Greenway, volunteered at Friends of the Library bookstore and Meals on Wheels. She was an avid gardener. Along with being a member of numerous garden clubs, she always grew vegetables and flowers wherever she lived. She studied weaving under Sally Kesler in Cartoogechaye. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas McLaughlin, and a brother, Dr. John Milton Archer III of Charlotte, N.C. She is survived by her three children, John McLaughlin of Annapolis, Md., Carol McLaughlin of Boise, Idaho, and David (Cathy) McLaughlin of Chester Springs, Pa.; six beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Keith and Sara Dixon, and Corie, Kate and Jack McLaughlin; nieces and nephews, Mary Catherine (Bobby) Chesney of Charlotte, Virginia (John) Hawley of Virginia Beach, Va., Katie (Paul) Harris of Bear, Del., John Milton Archer IV and Charles (Kelley) Archer of Charlotte, Grant (Amy) McLaughlin, Seminole, Fla., and Reid (Tonya) McLaughlin, Houston, Texas. Many thanks to her caregivers, Valerie, Allison, Alisa, Alma, Taylor and the staff of Signature Hospice of Boise, Idaho, who made her last months peaceful and comfortable. A service will be held Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin. Reception to follow in Tartan Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, 26 Church St., Franklin, NC 28734. Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.