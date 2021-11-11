Obituaries for November 11, 2021

Robert ‘Eddie’ Raby

Robert “Eddie” Raby, 73, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Charles Garmon and Lali Bateman Raby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife of 37 years, Betty Ann Raby; and a brother, Gene Raby. He was an Army veteran, who served during the Vietnam conflict. He attended the Community Baptist Church. He was most happy spending time in Burningtown, going to flea markets to barter, and telling stories.

He is survived by Pat, his longtime companion of 12 years; two daughters, Christa Ledford (Bobby), and Heather Gibson (Mike); two brothers, Larry Raby and Bert Raby; and a sister, Betty Burns of Mauldin, S.C.; five grandchildren, Clay Gibson, Mallie Ledford, Blake Gibson, Lexy Gibson, and Sarah Ledford; numerous nieces and nephews, and two best friends, Mitchell and Wesley Wilkes.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Burningtown Baptist Church cemetery. Larry Raby and Rev. Jim Greer officiated.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Burningtown Baptist Ch. Cemetery, C/O Eddie Simonds, 279 Edwards Rd, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Frances Brumit Ledford

Frances Brumit Ledford, 62, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Born in Johnson City, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Cecil and Evelyn Geraline Oliver Brumit. She spent many years as a teacher assistant in the Macon County School system. She worked at Cullasaja Elementary School and East Franklin Elementary School.

She attended both Riverside Fellowship and Cullasaja Assembly of God. She cherished the time she spent with all her family; but especially enjoyed the time with her grandchildren. She loved all animals, but particularly her dogs.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Kent Ledford; two children, Brent Ledford (Katie) and Brittany Ledford, both of Franklin; brother, Joe Brumit (Janice) of Asheville, N.C.; and a sister, Nancy Hester of Wartburg, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Bella Ledford, Elliot Ledford, and Jacob Hughes; father-in-law, Furman Ledford; and mother-in-law, Emma Lou Ledford and brother-in-law, Kevin Ledford.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 10, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Forest Jones and Rev. Richard Salmonson officiating.

Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dustin Byrge, Kevin Ledford, Jake Hughes, Larry Shope, Chuck Mayol and Dale Clouse.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, 851 Lake Emory Rd., Franklin, NC 28734.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary (Duck) Virginia Pendergrass Thomas

Mary (Duck) Virginia Pendergrass Thomas, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Born in Macon County, she was the daughter of the late Troy and Lassie Hall Pendergrass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Floyd “Buddy” Thomas; and three siblings, Shirley Rowland, Dean Barber, and Bob Pendergrass. She was of the Baptist faith. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, working with her flowers, and tending to her cats and chickens.

She is survived by her companion, Lonnie Woodard of Bryson City, N.C.; one son, Ronnie Roper (Loretta) of Franklin; and a sister, Rita McCoy of Franklin; four grandchildren, Kyrstal Roper, Kasey Mossebarger (Paul), Troy Roper, and Kaitlynn Roper; three great grandchildren, Turner, Parker, and Nash; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Jared Benedict and Rev. Johnny Raby will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn cemetery.

The family will receive friends, from 1 till 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Macon Funeral Home, 261 Iotla St., Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marilyn Henson Payne

Marilyn Henson Payne, 84, of Otto, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. She was born in Macon County, Dec. 12, 1936, to the late Ed and Iris Cabe Henson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Payne, and her daughter, Melanie Payne. She was a graduate of Western Carolina University and retired from the U.S. Forest Service. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she played the piano. She loved to read and do puzzles; she also loved her grandchildren and was known as “Meemaw.”

Surviving are her son, Kevin Payne of Otto; brother, Dean Henson of Otto; two grandchildren, Alyson Payne and Ethan Payne (Brittany); and a great-grandson, Clay Payne.

A Celebration of Life service was held Sunday, Nov. 7, at Asbury United Methodist Church, with Rev. Eric Henson officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Payne family. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Justino Soriano

Justino Soriano, 43 of Otto, N.C., passed away on Nov. 3, 2021.

He was born in Mexico to Marcelina Aguilar and the late Martin Soriano.

He is survived by his mother, Marcelina Aguilar; his wife, Aurelia Colmenares Leon of Otto; children, Alberta Soriano Colmenares, Carlos Soriano, and Fernando Soriano all of Otto; siblings, Nicolas Soriano of Florida, Virgilio Aguilar of Scaly Mountain, N.C., Isabel Aguilar of Mexico, and Valerio Aguilar of Mexico; and his beloved dogs, Rocky and Lucero.

A service was held Monday, Nov. 8, at St Frances of Assisi with Father Tien Duong officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Charles Robert Rowe

Charles Robert Rowe, 63 of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Nov. 4, 20211.

He was born in Richmond, Va., to the late Edward Sr. and Cecelia Klotz Rowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Fancis Rowe; and grandson James Rodney Sweeten.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Deborah McCraw; daughter, Michelle Sweeten Cain of Franklin; brothers, Edward Benjamin Rowe Jr. of Chesterfield, Va., and Thomas Lee Rowe; and granddaughter, Heaven Leigh Conner.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be to Macon Funeral Home to help with the expenses.

Online condolences at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Elaine Johnson

Elaine Johnson, 91, of Highlands, N.C., passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2021, at the Eckerd Living Center where she had resided in recent months. Her passing was due to complications of vascular dementia. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Keith Gunnar Johnson.

She was born on July 19, 1930, the daughter of the late Frances and Douglas Copeland, and grew up in Montgomery, Ala., where she graduated from high school and earned a BA degree in English from Huntingdon College. Her grandfather was a former mayor of Dothan, Ala.

After her marriage to Keith Johnson in 1952, the couple resided in Brockton, Mass., and South Easton, Mass., and she worked in the insurance agency business. In the 1970s, her husband’s position with the decorating firm FW Schumacher & Company in Boston, Mass., was transferred to Florida, where the couple resided in West Palm Beach and later in St. Petersburg.

While still living in Florida, they purchased a summer home on Netsi Place in the Mirror Lake section of Highlands. Following their retirement in 1988, the couple expanded their cabin on Mirror Lake and moved there full time. They both became active in the Mirror Lake Improvement Association (MLIA) for many years where Keith served as vice president and Elaine served as secretary. At MLIA meetings they could always be seen seated at the head table along with then MLIA President and Mayor Buck Trott, Elaine with pencil and short-hand pad at the ready. Following each meeting she typed up the minutes meticulously on an electric typewriter. During that time she also became known for her column in The Highlander called Mirror Lake Reflections.

She was also active in the Mountain Garden Club where in her later years she was honored with Emeritus status. During the club’s annual Memorial Day plant sale, she became the official gatekeeper of the event and was fondly known as “the sheriff.” During her younger years and extending throughout most of her adult life, she was an avid horsewoman and rider.

Prior to residing at the Eckerd Center, she lived for a number of years at Chestnut Hill.

She is survived by a sister, Frances Evans, of Durham, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Barbara Johnson Foster, of Scituate, Mass.; a brother-in-law, Wayne Johnson (Dr. Frankie Mickelson), of Washington DC, and Highlands; and seven nieces and nephews.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Johnson family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Donald John ‘Jack’ MacLean

Donald John ‘Jack’ MacLean, 93, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. He was born in New Rochelle, N.Y., the son of Donald John MacLean Sr. and Sally Reynolds MacLean. He graduated from the RCA Technical Institute NYC in 1952 and then was hired at Bell Telephone Laboratories in Murray Hill, N.J., where he worked for 31 years.

He was kind-hearted with a quick wit and loved to tell stories about his days in the Army at the Panama Canal in 1947.

His hobbies and interests included Amateur “Ham” Radio (K2IUK) that he learned from his father (W2QFH), jazz drumming, photography, black and white darkroom processing, owning and working on European sports cars, attending automobile and bicycle races, Apollo missions and tropical travel. He also documented his family life with his 35mm cameras and left an archive of film to cherish.

He is survived by son, John Scott MacLean (KC5JIA); daughter-in-law, Dianne Segall MacLean; two grandsons, Andrew Reynolds Jacob MacLean and Eric Ryan MacLean, Eric’s wife Brittany; and his great grandson, Alex Stone MacLean. He joins his wife Lois of 65 years and his oldest son Garry in eternal rest.

Perlie Edwin Cabe

Perlie Edwin Cabe, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. He was born in Lawton County, Oklahoma, July 30, 1943, to the late Ardell Edwin Cabe and Opal Lucille Medlin Cabe. He worked for the NCDOT for 33 years and retired in 1996. He was a charter member of the Clarks Chapel Fire Department, loved to garden and work, and loved his family. He was a member of the Clarks Chapel Community Development Club, assisted in roadside cleanup on Medlin Road, looked after the Clarks Chapel UMC parsonage and in 2019, received the Laity Service Award at Clarks Chapel UMC.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joan Cabe; a son, Jonathan Cabe (Christy) of Franklin; a daughter, Laura Call (Mark) of Franklin; one sister, Carolyn Southard of Blairsville, Ga.; five grandchildren, Sydney Balmer, Hunter Jamison, Lucinda Call, Zachary Call, and Aaron Call; one great grandchild, Elizabeth Balmer; and a very special friend who is considered family, David Watson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, David Cabe.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 11, at Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church withe Rev. Janet Greene officiating. Burial will follow at the Clarks Chapel UMC cemetery. The family will greet friends after the service.

Memorials may be made to Clarks Chapel Cemetery Fund, 1999 Clarks Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

Judy Gale Rogers Waldroop

Judy Gale Rogers Waldroop, 67, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

She was born in Gaston County, North Carolina, to the late Claude Sr. and Lala Garren Rogers. She was a member of Cartoogechaye Baptist Church and was the 210th National Guard Family Support Coordinator.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Clifford Waldroop; son, Jamie Waldroop (Beth) of Newland, N.C.; brother, Claude “Moose” Rogers (Geneta “Hoppy”) of Franklin; two grandsons, Jacob Waldroop (Kylie) and Austin Waldroop; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Macon Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.

Rev. Steve Reeves and Rev. Brandon Fenoglio will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cartoogechaye Baptist Church Live Nativity, St. Jude’s or Shriners Children Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.