Obituaries for November 11, 2021

Mary Lou Ellen Swafford Childress

Mary Lou Ellen Swafford Childress, formerly of Seneca, S.C., passed away on Oct. 22, 2021, following a short illness. She was born on Nov. 24, 1938, in Oconee County, South Carolina, to parents, Curtis Ezekiel Black and Zennie Mae Haynes. She retired from the textile industry where she worked as a weaver. She enjoyed traveling, camping, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jessie Childress; three children, Dale Swafford (Amy) of Westminster, S.C.: Jackie Fuller (Keith) of Seneca, S.C., and Lisa Dye Chartrand (Stephane) of Dillard, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Stephen Cale Swafford (Becky), Brandon Day (Elizabeth), Zach Swafford, Vince Swafford, Kelly Day, John Dye (Logan), Jay Scruggs, Cody Reece, and Grant Chartrand; eight great grandchildren, a sister, Edith Collins (Doug), and a brother, James Smith (Carol).

She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Beverly Swafford Scruggs; stepdaughter, Ann Popham (JL); stepsons Steve Swafford, Mike Swafford, and Frankie Swafford; brothers David Black and Ervin Black; and a sister, Sarah Richardson (Mark).

No services are planned at this time.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Childress family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Glenn Fraser

Glenn Fraser, 73, of Franklin, N.C., passed away at his home on Oct. 29, 2021.

Born in Detroit, Mich., to the late Elmer and Katherine Oswald Fraser. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was awarded the Bronze Star. After his military career, he served in law enforcement for more than 20 years. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He was of the Southern Baptist faith.

Surviving are his daughters, Kriste Fraser of Lansing, Mich., and Karie Fraser of Franklin; a brother, Jack Fraser of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and one grandchild, Halic Coleman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wounded Warriors Project. Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Rose Irma Coggins Rogers

Rose Irma Coggins Rogers, 92, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Born in Jackson County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Annie Bennett Coggins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pat Theodore Rogers; daughter, Deborah Hickey; and siblings, Ellis Coggins, Everette Coggins, Eldon Coggins, Pearl Higdon, Stella Higdon, Bessie Stiwinter Crawford, and Grace Knect.

She was a longtime member at Mt. Hope Baptist Church and had retired from Belden.

She is survived by a son-in-law, Joe W. Hickey of Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Burial was in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Carolyn Rice Nohria

Carolyn Rice Nohria, 70, of Franklin, N.C., departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Many souls leave this world for the next at sunrise and sunset and at the changing of the tides. Something in nature or time and space sees to that—it’s a mystery, and if ever there was a soul who’d take advantage of a mystery it was Carolyn Nohria. And she did, when she traded in the pains and cares of her earthly life for the great adventure that lay before her on Thursday, Oct. 28, just moments before a splendid harvest-red sunrise split the darkness of the disappearing night.

She was born in Franklin, N.C., the daughter of the late Virgil Garverson Rice and Kathryn Elizabeth Tallent Rice. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Virgil Rice.

She was a 1969 graduate of Franklin High School, a graduate of Western Carolina University with a BS in Nursing, and a graduate of UNC at Chapel Hill with a Masters in Public Health. She began her career in Nursing in hospitals and health departments in Western North Carolina before advancing to Pediatric Neurology at Duke Hospital. She finished her career in nursing as a nurse for Smart Start in the western region of North Carolina.

An avid reader, researcher, and world traveler, she, as the Whitman poem said, “Contained Multitudes.” At any given time she might have been found walking ancient battlefields in England, visiting castles, sipping tea with friends and family, losing herself in study, archiving pictures, or searching for rarities in small thrift stores wherever she might find herself. A devotee to all things unusual, unsolved, mysterious or unknown, she was constantly asking the question—why not? And it was her insatiable appetite for learning and her openness to possibilities that fed her vast knowledge on so many topics. She was a walking encyclopedia of her ancestral and genealogical history, and no less an expert on local and Cherokee history. With a truly beautiful open mind, heart and soul, she blended her love of history and the unknown seamlessly, and in doing so crafted a manner of living, a philosophy, a belief system that the greatest minds of all time might have praised.

She truly lived life. She loved authentically. She spoke truth and expected no less than truth from others. Her sincere love of God’s mystical plan guided her actions and her words.

This world and her family suffered a great loss when Carolyn Nohria left on the sunrise, but the mists of time gained a treasure— a wise, intelligent, loving, spirited, funny, genuine treasure.

She is survived by three children, Renee Kirkland Cooney of Franklin, David Kirkland of Franklin, and Patrick Nohria of Asheville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Zachary Kirkland, Lindsay Owenby, Julie Cooney, Dawson Kirkland, Dillon Kirkland, Riece Kirkland; and one great-grandchild, Ellee Thomason; three sisters, Pat Ensley of Franklin, Audrey Clark of Franklin, and Christy Armstrong of Andrews, N.C.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Robert Harley Rowland

Robert Harley Rowland, 73, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Oct. 30, 2021, after a period of declining health.

He was born in Macon County to the late Royal and Carrie Henderson Rowland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Rowland, of Nantahala.

He was of the Baptist faith and a member of White Oak Baptist Church. He loved taking pictures, watching movies, and walking. He was known for walking all around Franklin and always had a smile on his face.

He is survived by a sister, Diane Swatford of Franklin; three brothers, Johnny Rowland of Franklin, Randall Rowland, and Royal Rowland Jr., both of Nantahala; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m., at Aquone Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Tully Griggs and Rev. Dean Bateman will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Jason Rowland, Braydon Rowland, Joey Rowland, T.J. Slease, Bill Glass, and Charlie Rich.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Martin, Ethan Martin, Jimmy Rich, and Ron Schrichten.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

William Perry Emory

William Perry Emory, 82, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Oct. 19, 2021.

He was born in Black Rock, Ga., to the late Thomas and Della Emory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Emory; daughter, Tabitha Roxanne Emory; three brothers and one sister.

He was a member of Prentiss Church of God, he loved helping others and enjoyed working with his tractor.

He is survived by his children, Randy Emory, Melissa Emory, Rebecca Emory; sisters, Lula and Lela; and four grandchildren, Ryan Coggins, Daniel Bottoms, Katrine Bottoms, and Dylan Tallent; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Macon Funeral Home Friday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Don Moffitt will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to charity of choice.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Clarence Ray Baxley

Clarence Ray Baxley, 70, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Oct. 28, 2021.

He was born in Carmi, Ill., to the late Grover and Laura Upton Baxley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Baxley.

He was saved at Ashland Christian in Mill Shoals, Ill., on Oct.10, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marcia Sandusky Baxley; children, Chad Baxley, Mike Baxley (Hannah), Michelle Wise, Nichole Garcia (Giovanni), and Elizabeth Baxley; brothers, Gary Baxley (Jan), Larry Baxley, and Bobby Baxley (Lisa); six grandchildren, Victoria, Alena, Cody, Katelyn, Avia, and Ellah; and a great grandchild, Myla.

A service will be held in Carmi at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Diabetes Association at P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Christine DeHart Waters

Christine DeHart Waters, 87, passed away Nov. 1, 2021. No public services are planned.

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve Ms. Waters’ family.

Online condolences may be made at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com.

Tony Israel McCall

Tony Israel McCall, of Franklin, N.C, 52, passed away on Oct. 25, 2021, after a long battle with COVID. The family is deeply saddened by his death.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1969, and attended Franklin High School and lived in Franklin his whole life.

He retired from Macon Oil Company at the age of 40 due to declining health. He loved NASCAR, sports, and his family. He had a great sense of humor and an amazing memory.

He is survived by his parents, John “Curt” and Nancy Hannah McCall; his daughter, Hannah Houston Covington (Devon); and grandson, Clay; his fiancé, Caroline LeBaron and his extended family. We will all miss him more than words can say.

A service was held Friday, Oct. 29, at Macon Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Phillip Cochran and Rev. Davis Hooper officiated. Burial followed at St. Johns Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bobby Bishop, Randy Stoudemire, Adam Burrell, Mike Simpson, Mark Swank, Chad Welch, Pepper Moffitt, Charles Sergent, and Marcus Hughes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Danny Allen Jackson

Danny Allen Jackson, 67, of Franklin, N.C., (formerly of Millbury, Ohio) passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father Albert Jackson.

He was born Oct. 6, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, and graduated from Whitmer High School in 1972. He went to work as a journeyman pipefitter with Ford Motor Company and Sunco Refinery. He returned to Ford as a stationary engineer working at the Maumee, Ohio, stamping plant and the Endo facility in Dearborn, Mich., retiring in 2014. He was an auxiliary member of VFW Post 7339 and a Mason as well. He attended Franklin Covenant Church in Franklin.

He loved classic cars, especially his 1966 Fairlane. Harleys, woodworking, camping, traveling and family time around the pool were his greatest joy. He was a truly special outgoing guy who never met a stranger. He will be missed by so many and remembered for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and warm smile.

He is survived by his mother, Elsie “Babe” Wagonfeld Jackson of Toledo, Ohio; his wife of 29 years, Kristina Hassan Jackson; his children, Lisa Ann Trost (Jon) of Hudson, Ohio, Lisa Renee Dye (Russell) of Charleston, S.C., Daniel Jackson (Stacey) of Haskins, Ohio, and Lindsey Marie Scott (Nicholas) of Springboro, Ohio; a brother, Gene Jackson (Cheryl); a sister, Cindy Day (Dan) both of Toledo, Ohio; and eight grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, at 12 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Greenley officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744 or VFW Post 7339, 60 West Palmer St, Franklin, NC 28734.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Edith McCall McDowell

Edith McCall McDowell, 96, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. She was born in Swain County on Sept. 16, 1925, to the late Samuel Richmond McCall and Dovie Jane Smith McCall. She formerly worked for CR Industries, Blue Bell and Burlington Industries. She was a chaplain and member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW, an active Sunday School teacher and an active member with Bible sudy. She always stayed active in prayer chains with the church. She was a member of the Sugarfork Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Steve Tallent (Alice) of Johnson City, Tenn., and Eric Tallent (Diane) of Huntsville, Ala.; three grandchildren, David Tallent (Ginny), Emily Tallent and Will Tallent (Alice); three great-grandchildren, Samuel Tallent, Matthew Tallent, and Caleb Tallent; a sister, Mavis Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph McDowell; her first husband, Terrell Tallent; a brother, Ray McCall; and two sisters, Alberta Chastain and Hazel Wright.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Bryant Grant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gene Hawkins and Rev. Roy Lowe officiating. Burial followed at the Mount Moriah Cemetery.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McDowell family.

Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Karen Jo Raby

Karen Jo Raby, 57, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. She was born Feb. 25, 1965, in Jackson County, North Carolina, to the late Joe Raby and Josephine Thomas Raby.

She was a selfless mother to Amanda and Amber McMahan and a loving nana to Kira, Zayna, Dai and Kyla. She survived cancer not once, but twice. She always had a song in her heart, sang in a band and wrote most of the songs they sang. In her down time, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching game shows. She is loved by many and will be forever missed. Mama, may you rest in peace and sing with the angels. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her daughters and grandchildren, she is survived by a brother, Kevin Raby and his wife, Stacey of Franklin; and their two children, Bethany and Nathan.

A funeral service was held Monday Nov. 1, at Bryant Grant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Drinnon officiating. Burial followed in the Cowee Baptist Church cemetery.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Cremation is serving the Raby family. Online condolences can be made at www. bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Eric Randolph Ellis

Eric Randolph Ellis, 60, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Oct. 26, 2021.

He was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., to Jewel Swecker Ellis and the late Alfred Lee Ellis. He was member of the NRA, and enjoyed classic cars, and working in his yard and in his garden.

He is survived by his mother, Jewel Ellis; and siblings, Sara Ellis, and Sandra Cook.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Liver Foundation.

Online condolences can be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Krista Lauren Bennett

Krista Lauren Bennett, 42, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. She was employed at Drake Enterprises and loved living in the mountains. She was an avid reader that began when she was two years old, and always looked forward to being with her pup, Dixon, and two cats, Castile and Misha.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher B. Steele; her mother, Linda Votry Bennett; her father, Roger C. Bennett (Laurali); her sister, Melissa Paulik; aunts, Darlene Votry and Cheryl Filippini; uncles, Bradley Votry, Russell C. Bennett Jr. (Barbara); and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jason Bennett, and her grandparents.

No public services are planned.

In the words of Morrison, “death makes angels of us all and gives us wings where we had shoulders smooth as ravens claws.”

Moffitt Family Funeral Care is honored to serve the family.

Online condolences at www.moffittfamilyfuneralcare.com