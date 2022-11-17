Obituaries for November 17, 2022

Neoma ‘Noni’ Lanier Houghton

Neoma “Noni” Lanier Houghton, 92, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Born in Plant City, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Corinne Gill Lanier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Houghton; daughter, Kathy Houghton; and two sisters, Janice

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Franklin. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, crocheting, and was an excellent seamstress. She was a friend to everyone. She loved visiting with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and their families.

She is survived by her daughter, Kari Crawford and husband, Bob of Franklin; sister, Betty Jo Lang of Plant City, Fla.; five grandchildren, Erin Jenkins, Steven Jenkins, Kendall Butler, Tanner Allen, and Graham Allen; and seven great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m., at Oaklawn Cemetery in Plant City, Fla.

Memorials can be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Barbara Anne Muller

Barbara Anne Muller, 87, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Nov. 14, 2022. She was born May 7, 1935, in Springfield, Mo., to the late Murell Garbee and Margaritte Webb. She had worked as an antique dealer. She was of the Christian faith and loved the Lord. She was very giving and sweet and she wrote poetry. Her family was number one to her.

She is survived by her daughter, Karla Wilson (Wayne) of Franklin; son, Kenneth (Mark) Muller (Melanie) of Catonsville, Mo.; sister Mary Collier of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Gillian Muller, Madison Muller, Nicholas (Kio) Wilson (her primary caregiver) and Kaitlyn Shephard (Anthony); great grandchildren, Sadie Wilson, Samarah Shephard and Victor Shephard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Karl H. Muller; and a sister, Beverly Harrison.

No services are planned at this time.

Mary Hall Sterling

Mary Hall Sterling, 75, of Franklin, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Born in McDowell County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Erby and Grace Hillwig Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Sterling; and seven brothers, John L., Melvin, George, Dick, James, Don, and Tommy Hall.

She loved canning, going to Bingo, baking red velvet cakes at Christmas, taking care of her dogs, and having time with family at cookouts. Her most favorite thing was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her three children, Lisa Ray (John) of Franklin, Eddie Shearl (Donna) of Anderson, Ind., and John Shearl (Lila) of Franklin; three sisters, Virginia “Jenny” Ward of Beckley, W.Va., Emily Davis of Louisa, Ky., and Patricia “Shan” Carter of Montcalm, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Ronnie Shearl, Allen Shearl, Cynthia VanBuskirk, Brian Curtis, Michael Shearl, Dr. Sabrina Curtis, Jared Shearl, and seven great grandchildren; and her three precious fur babies.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, Nov. 12, at Cartoogechaye Church of God. Rev. Eddie Brewer and Rev. Robert Dryman will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Jimmy Ray Ledford

Jimmy Ray Ledford, 53, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 4, 1969, in Towns County, Georgia, to Ray Oren Ledford and the late Gilda Wimpy Ledford. He worked at the Franklin Machine Shop for 18 years as a welder. He attended Central Baptist Church. He loved racing his daughter, “Peanut.”

He is survived by his grandmother, Ola Mae Wimpy; father Ray Ledford and step-mom, Thelma Mull; his wife of 16 years, Pamela R. Ledford; daughters, Alysa Ledford and Cora Lynn “Peanut” Ledford; four sons, Dylan Ledford, Justin Parrish (Kayla Swafford), Michael Robinson (Denise Robinson) and Dewayne Cantrell; five grandchildren; and a brother, Charles Ledford.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gilda W. Ledford.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tammy Gregory Hill

Tammy Gregory Hill, 54, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with the Lord on Nov. 11, 2022. She was born in Campbellsville, Ky., to the late Charles Gregory and her mother, Mable Gregory who survives her.

She was of the Baptist faith. After high school she attended Southwestern Community College and received her degree in Health Information Technology. She worked in medical records for the Veteran’s Health Clinic in Franklin. She had many interests. Many of those interests revolved around her family. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughter. In addition, she liked to read, crochet, watch movies, travel, and fish. She also loved her pets and enjoyed having them around.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Donald Hill, of 24 years; one daughter, Jessica Rice; one son-in-law, James Davis; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Rice and Kaylynn Rice; one grandson, Levi Davis; a special aunt, Wanda Pritchett; and Becky Benton, her best friend since childhood; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Vanessa Rice and one brother, Tommy Gregory.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with pastors Steve Reeves and Don Moffitt officiating. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Davis, Randy Gregory, Keith Henry, David Hopper, Cotton Cabe, and Mike Ramsey. Honorary pallbearers were the co-workers of the Franklin VA Health Clinic.

Bruce Crawford

Bruce Crawford, 90, of Franklin, N.C., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 13, 2022. He was born in Macon County on Oct. 31, 1932, to the late Cecil and Flora Crawford.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers, George, Preaulo, Kenneth (twin), and Lowell Crawford; and a son in law, Denny Moss.

He was loved by all who knew him. He was always generous. He took great joy in his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and especially his wife of 67 years.

He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was the music director at Mount Hope Baptist Church where he was also a member and a deacon. He loved grouse hunting with his bird dogs and camping with his family. He was in construction for many years and then worked in lawn maintenance with his brothers, Kenneth and Preaulo. He also drove a school bus for Macon County Schools for 16 years. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Pauline Browning Crawford; his daughter, Teresa Moss of Hayesville; son, Maurice Crawford (Kim) of Otto; daughter, Sandy McMahan of Franklin; 10 grandchildren, Zachary Moss, Naomi Bryson, Amanda Garrett, Sarah Miller, Elizabeth Crabtree, Rachel Barnes, Caleb McMahan, Hannah Crawford, Tracy Cabe, and Elijah Crawford; 16 great grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Slagle (Fred), and Geneva Burnette (Richard); one brother, Burt Crawford (Ruth); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m., at Mount Hope Baptist Church. Pastor Brian Pitts and David Slagle will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. A private family burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Virgie Leo Keener

Virgie Leo Keener, 93, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. She was born Aug. 7, 1929, in Macon County to the late Carl Keener and Helen Smith Keener. She was a loving mother and grandmother, she loved going to church and all her church family, she liked working outside, reading, puzzle books, and cooking. She loved life and lived it to its fullest. She was a member of Goldmine Baptist Church. She was a virtuous woman that will be missed deeply by her friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Grady Keener (Beverly) of Livingston, Texas; two daughters, Mary Lee Simmons of Highlands, and Caroline Winn (Terry) of Clayton, Ga.; grandchildren, Judy Constable (Dominic), Douglas Keener, Jr. (Lisa), Ashley DaSilva (Jon), Jennifer Vickery (John), Allison Corbridge (Josh), and Jeremy Winn (Reisha); 13 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; and a brother, Bobby Keener.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry B. Keener; her son, Douglas Stacey Keener Sr.; a son-in-law, Randall Simmons and her brother, Jeter Keener.

A funeral service was held Saturday Nov. 12, at Goldmine Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary McDaniel and Rev. Roy Lowe officiating. Burial followed at the Miller Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Carter Mosely, Dominic Constable, Terry Winn, Grady Keener, John McCall and Doug Keener Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Miller Cemetery Fund or Mount Moriah Cemetery Fund.

