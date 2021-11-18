Obituaries for November 18, 2021

William Alan Peterson

William Alan Peterson, 78, of Franklin, N.C., was welcomed into his heavenly home on Nov. 10, 2021.

He dedicated his life to prayer and worship and serving Jesus Christ. He was a member of Prentiss Church where he led the Prayer Ministry Team. Having a deep love for his Lord and Savior, he enjoyed studying God’s word and growing deeper in his faith.

He never met a stranger and fiercely loved his family. He fought the good fight with honesty and integrity and finished the race, faithful to the Lord. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by Pamela, his loving wife of 56 years; a daughter, Susan Peterson; and son, David Peterson (Christy); sisters, Karen Sawyer (Quent) and Sherri Dube (Richard); grandchildren, Christopher, Evan, Brittany, Jessica, Caleb and Landon; and beloved labrador, Buddy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to “Buy a Tree. Change a Life” [https://prentisschurch.com/buy-a-tree-change-a-life ] or “Teen Challenge.” [https://mtcots.com]

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Prentiss Church with Celebration of life beginning at 2 p.m.

Rev. JD Woodside will officiate.

Doris Ann Haggard

Doris Ann Haggard, 70, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born in Clarkesville, Ga.,she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Marcella McMahan Wikle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a daughter, Cathy Jo Wood; brother, Paul Wikle; and a grandchild, Katie Marie Wood.

She loved working puzzles, coloring and going to flea markets; but the thing she cherished most was spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin Wood; children, Brian Edward Haggard (Amanda) of Franklin, Christopher James Haggard (Diana) of Otto, N.C., Jason Travis Haggard of Franklin, Jessica Scruggs (Darin) of Franklin, Melvin Wood Jr. (Michelle) of Sylva, N.C., Ray Wood (Dee) of Franklin, Kirsty Dills (Andrew) of Franklin, Justin Haggard (Natasha) of Franklin, and Whitney Haggard of Waynesville, N.C.; siblings, Janie Powers of Tennessee, Sandy Cox of Tennessee, Olin Wikle of Tennessee, Johnny Wikle of Florida, Dean Allen of Tennessee, Karen Harness of Tennessee and Mark Wikle of Tennessee; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Macon Funeral Home. Rev. Kenneth Carver will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1 ill 2 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice House Foundation of WNC, PO Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Jeffrey Wade Parker

Jeffrey Wade Parker, 59, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Nov. 1, 2021.

He was born in Lakeland, Fla., to Dennis Arnold and Glenda Lowe Parker. He was a Navy veteran and work in Applied Network Infrastructure & System and enjoyed working with computers.

He is survived by his parents, Dennis, and Glenda Parker.

No local services are planned.

Sherry Elaine Mitchell Ham

Sherry Elaine Mitchell Ham, 74, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born in Greenville, Ala., she was the daughter of the late Bernice and Viola Smith Mitchell. She worked as a ministry director for the North American Mission Board for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed writing, reading, and traveling.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Daniel Ham; son, Jeff Ham (Shannon) of Ventura, Calif.; stepdaughter, DeAnna Medlock (Tracey) of Fayetteville, Ark.; sister, Jean Reed (Phil) of Lakeland, Fla.; three grandchildren, Hudson and Harper Ham, Matthew Hawkins and one great-grandson, Allen Hawkins.

A memorial service will be held at Holly Springs Baptist Church in Franklin, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. Rev. Donnie Seagle will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Mildred Morris Gregory

On Monday evening, Nov. 8, 2021, Mildred Morris Gregory, 84, of Franklin, N.C., moved to her Heavenly home. She was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that will lead them all of their lives.

She was born in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on Aug. 19, 1937, to the late Andrew Earl Morris and Agnes Morris. She was lovingly married for 67 years to Milles A. Gregory.

She loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart, and she loved God’s Word. Though she was a humble, gentle woman, she was nonetheless a powerful prayer warrior, and only Heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, her friends, and the world at large.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Angel, and husband Larry; daughter, Regina Bell and husband Jim; grandchildren, Jeremy Angel and wife Jennifer and Kimberly Green and husband Mark; and four great-grandchildren, Phillip Angel, Hannah Angel, Hope Green, and Harrison Green.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Food Pantry at Prentiss Church: PO Box 1713, Franklin, NC 28744.

Bruce Albert Britton

Bruce Albert Britton, 76, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at his home, with some of his loving family present.

Born in Canada, he was the son of the late Walter S. and Kathleen Mearsbeck Britton. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, carpentry, computers, fishing, being outdoors, photography, Nascar, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He loved spending time with his family; and was especially proud to let everyone know that he has two sets of twins as grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan Jane Roberts Britton; three children, Jonathan Britton of Franklin, Nicholas Britton of Florida, and Amanda Jane Bunn (Thomas) of Brooksville, Fla.; one sister, Brenda Shearer; and one brother, Donald J. Britton, both of Ontario, Canada; eight grandchildren, twins, Jonathan and Bailey Britton, Brendan Britton, Donovan Britton, Kyle Bunn, twins, Lily and Ella Bunn, and Cole Bunn.

A celebration of life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to American Heart Association: American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400Atlanta, GA 30328; or Appalachian Animal Rescue, PO Box 81, Franklin, NC 28744.

Charles Ricky ‘Queenie’ Queen

Charles Ricky “Queenie” Queen, 62, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Nov. 8, 2021.

He was born in Macon County to the late Charles “Bill” and Margaret Tallent Queen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lyla Maxson.

He was a member of Iotla Baptist Church. He enjoyed life and loved to sing, hunt, fish and play softball.

He is survived by his companion, Karen Bloem; his children, Shauna Maxson (Kenny) and Katy Pennington (Jon); siblings, Rhonda Queen (Todd) and Donna Mathis (Buddy); and three grandchildren, Wesley, Isaac, and Reese all of Franklin.

A service was held Saturday, Nov. 13, at Macon Funeral Home. Rev Steve Reeves officiated. Burial followed at Burningtown Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bobby Raby, Dwayne Tallent, Boone Brabson, Dave Kinsland, Cody Brabson, Billy Handley, Greg Kinsland, and Ennis Franks.

Honorary pallbearers were Mike Fouts, Jim Fouts, Russell Raby, Luke Keener, Scotty Keener, Reggie Perry, Ray Brabson and Steven “Lum” Owen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Camo Ministry at Pine Grove Baptist Church 7454 Highlands Rd. Franklin, NC 28734. The Camo Ministry provides a hunting experience to youth and young adults with special needs. If donating by check, please make checks payable to the church with notation for Camo Ministry.

Rebecca Lynn Bencomo

Rebecca Lynn Williamson Bencomo, 65, passed away on Nov. 9, 2021. No public services are scheduled.

