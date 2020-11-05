Obituaries for November 5, 2020

Jacob David Bilodeau

Jacob David Bilodeau, 26, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was born to Candace Johnson Askew and the late David Francis Bilodeau on Dec. 5, 1993, in Fulton County, Georgia.

As a child he was a member of the Branchville Christian Church and the church youth Group, and Boy Scouts of America. He loved playing with Legos as a child and building big objects. He always enjoyed being outdoors, playing baseball and soccer. He loved cats and dogs, hanging with his friends and listening to music.

He is survived by his parents, Brad and Candace Askew; four siblings, Ray Wainscott (Kathryn) of Blue Ridge, Ga., Stephen Askew (Emily) of Lexington, S.C., Rachel Faris (Kevin) of Cumming, Ga., and Chavela Bryant (Page) of Lexington, S.C.; grandparents, Charley and Janice Speir of Fayetteville, Ga.; two uncles, Rick Johnson (Sara) and Randy Johnson; three aunts Susan Harris, Vickie Page and Patti Parrish (Charles); nieces and nephews, Tamara Gump (Drew), Kaden Bryant, Tristen Bryant, Harper Anderson, Everleigh Anderson, Tinsley Askew, Colton Faris, Maxx Faris and Cole Faris: many cousins; and his beloved dog, “Lucy.” In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his grandmother, June Johnson (Nanny); grandfather, Albert Johnson (Papa); and grandmother, Betty Johnson (Grinny)

A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Chapel of Bryant-Grant Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Manning officiating.

The family ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to: Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America PO Box 424053 Washington, DC 20042.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bilodeau family.

Online condolences at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Earl Sanders

Earl Sanders, 86, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born in Macon County, North Carolina, on March 12, 1934, to the late Sam D. and Callie S. Sanders. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served two years in the infantry at Fort Ord in California. He owned and operated Franklin Top Shop from 1976 until retiring in 1999. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, farming, reading, working in his metal shop and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Christine Pressley Sanders of the home; three sons, Tony Sanders, David Sanders (Felisa) and Mark Sanders (Reva) all of Franklin; and four grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jesse Scott and two brothers, Lewis Sanders and Mack Sanders.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Sanders family.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com.

Hardin ‘Junior’ Gribble

Hardin “Junior” Gribble, 71, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Born in Macon County, he was the son of the late Hardin A. and Mary Rogers Gribble. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Doris Owens, Robert Gribble, and Mary Anne Gribble. He was a heavy equipment operator who worked hard building roads. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Union United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and just over all being outdoors. He loved life and his dogs.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Byers Gribble; children, Jeremiah Gribble, of Franklin, Theresa Townsend, Christal Spaulding, Holly Lanning, Angela Lanning, and Shawn Byers; twin sister, Helen Short of McBee, S.C.; sisters, Lana Hires and Betty Accord, both of Franklin, and Carol Pollock, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Cody Byers and Joshua McMahan.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Association, Chapter 994, C/O Dick Sheenan, 249 Sloan Road, Franklin, NC 28734

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Carmen Joy Trine

Carmen Joy Trine went to be with the Lord, on Oct. 26, 2020, while under hospice care. She was born in Michigan, started her family in Florida, then resided in Franklin, N.C., for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vic Trine and her daughter, Joy Blondun.

She is survived by her children, Tina Romanowski (Albert), Robin Haase (Ron), Cathy Langereis (Paul), Randy Trine, Ronald Trine, Richard Trine (Dem) and her son-in-law, Glenn Blondun (Kim); 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; her siblings, Jeanne Vaughters (Bill), Jane Anne Walker, Randy Coulter (Sharon), Diane Gass and Caralie Knable; along with many dear nieces and nephews.

She loved life and had the opportunity to accomplish many things. She was a CNA at Angel Hospital, a Hospice volunteer coordinator, a bank loan officer, and a bus driver. She was an active member of her church, a Mahjong instructor, a Franklin Garden Club member, and a volunteer at the Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Center. She loved parties, storytelling, card playing, poetry, hats, adventure, children, laughter, hospitality and reading the Word daily. She also helped others by opening her home, hosting grand parties to celebrate holidays or important events and giving of herself and her blessings to others. In her 50s and 60s, she kept her grandchildren for a month every summer. She shared the wonders and beauty of the Smoky Mountains with them. This included chores, sliding rock, singing, gardening, berry picking, bungie jumping, Picken’s Nose, Jack Rabbit, Standing Indian, Deep Creek, Nantahala white water rafting, and ruby mining. She will be greatly missed for the impact she had on so many she knew and loved.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Nov. 1, at First Alliance Church of Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be sent to First Alliance Church of Franklin, 31 Promise Lane, Franklin, NC 28734; Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center, 226 E. Palmer St., Franklin, NC 28734; or Hospice House Foundation of Western North Carolina P.O. Box 815, Franklin, NC 28744.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Doris Teague Mottinger

Doris Teague Mottinger, 82, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family in Burlington on Oct. 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmon Marion and Wilma Moffitt Teague, her infant son, Stephen Teague and husband, Walter T. (Pete) Mottinger.

She was born on a farm in Macon County near Franklin, N.C. She was a graduate of the Women’s College of UNC (UNC-G) with a degree in Home Economics and was an active member of the ADK sorority. She was a teacher with Alamance/Burlington School System for 30 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, active in Sunday School and Circle 4 and served as a deacon. She and her late husband Pete also enjoyed working with the Furniture Ministry.

After a medical mission trip to Peru, her life was transformed in meeting the Vargas family as well as their community of friends and family. Her special Peruvian children called her “Mama Doris.” They include Elizabeth, Victor, Hans, Robinson, Leslie, Daniel B. and Daniel C. This inspired her to take Spanish classes for more than 15 years. She was passionate and involved in the lives of her treasured Peruvian children.

Family was extremely important to her and she treasured the family reunions and holiday time. She was able to travel on many adventures with her children and grandchildren, most recently including Alaska, Hawaii and London.

In first meeting Doris, you were greeted by her warm smile and would be surrounded with laughter. She brought humor to all situations.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Vincent Mottinger and Walter T. (Ted) Mottinger IV, daughter-in-law, Michelle Harris Mottinger; cherished grandsons, Zachary Harris and Matthew Stephen Mottinger; her sister, Frances Teague (Jim) Tate; brother, James M. (Carolyn) Teague of Burlington N.C.; nieces, Connie Tate Adams, Katherine Tate Parker, Susan Teague Reed; and nephews, Ed Tate and Mitchell Teague.

A graveside service was held at Pine Hill Cemetery on Tuesday Nov. 3.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Burlington, c/o The Furniture Ministry, 508 West Davis Street, Burlington, NC 27215.

Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.

Lillian Ann Nauheimer

Lillian Ann Nauheimer, 77, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Serafino and Mary Gullo Egitto. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Anthony and John Egitto.

She enjoyed crocheting, painting, painting ceramics, cooking, baking and researching ancestry. She was of Italian descent, she treasured and kept alive her Italian traditions. She enjoyed going to Italy to meet family. She started the Vagabond Camping Club where she enjoyed coordinating trips and activities.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George Nauheimer; children, Coleen Nauheimer Ortiz (Todd), of Franklin and Tim Nauheimer (Marie), of West Islip, N.Y.; and three grandchildren, Christian, Christie and Vincent.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Nov. 1, at Macon Funeral Home. A time of gathering will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, at www.diabetes.org.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Michael Lee Sprinkle

Michael Lee Sprinkle, 54, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

He was a lifelong resident of Franklin, born in Macon County to the late John and Anna Elizabeth Candler Sprinkle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Ann McCoy and Hilda Heine, and a brother, James “Jimmy” Larry Sprinkle.

He was a very talented flooring installer. He enjoyed cooking, raising a garden and canning. He attended Mt. Sinai Assembly of God.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Leigh Sprinkle of Athens, Ga.; siblings, Mary Sue Tedder, Janet Rowland (Marty), John Sprinkle (Jean) and Bill Sprinkle (Cathie), all of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home with Rev. Davis Hooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one-hour prior.

Due to COVID restrictions, the family will not be gathering prior to the visitation, social distancing will be practiced, and masks should be worn.

Pallbearers will be Keith Rowland, Keith Hagan, Sam McRae, Scott Alderson, Eric Ensley, Tim Teague, Mike Connor and Robert Moore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Macon Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be made at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

James Floyd Maney

James Floyd Maney, 78, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, October. 27, 2020. He was born in Clay County, North Carolina, April 8, 1942, to the late Weldon Maney and Ada Ellis Maney. He worked in the tree and lawn service.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Maney; a sister, Joyce Ann Maney of Bryson City; a brother, Harry Maney of Seneca, S.C. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Maney; a son, William Maney and a brother, Fred Maney.

No services are planned.

Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Maney family. Online condolences can be made at www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com