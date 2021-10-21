Obituaries for October 21, 2021

Sue Ann Bryson Willis

Sue Ann Bryson Willis, 85, of Franklin, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. She was born Aug. 15, 1936, to the late Carr and Frances Rickman Bryson. She had worked as school secretary at Cowee Elementary School for many years and was a member of Cowee Baptist Church. She loved arts and crafts and reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Willis.

She is survived by her son, Mike Willis and his wife Lee of Franklin; three grandchildren, Miranda Willis, Lynee Willis and Christopher Willis; step-grandchildren, David Ray Zehntner and Erin Zehntner; six great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Oct. 17, at Cowee Baptist Church, with Rev. Ronnie Branson, Rev. Charles Stevens and Rev. Jason Smith officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Gregory Mark Brown

Gregory Mark Brown, 68, of Franklin, N.C., died on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Born in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Elijah and Ruth Mae Slaughter Brown. He was a computer scientist, and a pilot. He enjoyed spending time at the Macon County Airport.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Wanda Robinson Brown; nephew, Chris Minor; and two nieces, Ashley and Chriselle Minor.

In honoring his wishes, no services are planned at this time.

Dale Cameron Striewski

Dale Cameron Striewski, 56, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

He was born in Clearwater, Fla., to the late Earl Striewski Sr. and Mary Keenan Tull. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Striewski.

He was of the Baptist faith, a Cowboys fan, and enjoyed playing video games, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Freda Striewski; children, Dale Striewski Jr., Mary Striewski, and Heather Striewski, all of the home; siblings, Gary Striewski of Colorado, Earl Striewski Jr. of Franklin, Sheryl Neagle of Florida and Linda McDonough of Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Kenneth Bohanon, Taylor Bohanon, Jason Striewski, Lily Striewski, Cole Willard, and Hunter Willard.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Roger William ‘Bill’ Hicks Sr.

Roger William “Bill” Hicks Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on Oct. 17, 2021. He was born in Macon County to the late John Raymond and Olive “Ollie” Calloway Hicks.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Geraldine, son, Roger William Hicks Jr., and infant sisters, Mary and Bennie Hicks.

He was a master trim carpenter who loved fishing, working in his garden and cutting wood. He was a Mason with the Blue Ridge Lodge #435 for more than 50 years. He also loved mission work and was a member of Windy Gap Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 17 years Joan Keener Hicks of Franklin; daughter Beverly Kemnitzer (Uve) of Williamston, S.C.; brother, Thomas Hicks (Irene) of Crystal River, Fla.; stepchildren, Marlan Keener of Franklin, and Cheryl Anne Keener (Jason Santangelo) of Otto; four grandsons: Tyler Hicks, Till Kemnitzer, Jackson Caldwell, and Riley Caldwell.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m., with funeral services to be held at 2 p.m. at Windy Gap Baptist Church. Rev. Mark Bishop, Rev. Brian Browning and Rev. Carson Gibson will officiate. Burial will follow at Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Highlands, N.C.

Pallbearers will be Charles Tritt, Gary Holland, Mark Holland, Jimmy Hall, Devin Hicks, and Ben West. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Tritt, Algie Bolick, Tommy Hicks Jr. and Bobby Watts. Masonic Rites will be given by Blue Ridge Lodge #435.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Algie Bolick, 3659 Buck Creek Rd. Highlands, NC 28741

Edward William Kochersberger Jr.

Edward William Kochersberger Jr., 90, passed away Oct. 11, 2021.

No public services are planned.

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Allen Wiggs

Gerald “Jerry” Allen Wiggs, 72, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

He was born in Minneapolis to the late Joseph and Eunice Hoffmann Wiggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Terry Wiggs, and Joey Wiggs.

He was a veteran and served three tours in Vietnam. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed antiquing and tinkering on cars.

He is survived by his children, Tracy Wiggs, Melissa Cannon, Audri Shaver, Jenette Scott, Jesse Demers, Brian Demers, and Sara Demers; siblings, Jan Warner, Judie Murray, Diane Dodge, Connie Rehana, Michael Wiggs, Ken Wiggs, and Debbi Simpson; 12 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to VVA Chapter 994, C/O Dick Sheenan, 249 Sloan Road, Franklin, NC 28734.

James L. Teem

James L Teem, 90, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

He was born in Macon County to the late James Ulrich and Roxie Ann Crisp Teem. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Horace Teem, Willa Mae Estes, Annie Mae Bailey, Pauline Thompson, Johnsie Bridgeman and John Teem.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Duvall Teem; two sons, Jimmy Teem (Sandra) and Johnny Teem (Frieda); four grandchildren, Jeremy Teem (Stephanie), Nina Holland (Mark), Josh Teem (Crystal), Jade Mason (Zac); 12 great grandchildren, Lydia, Laura, Carrie, Sawyer, Eva Grace, Blair, Sammi, Coal, Hadlee, Cyler, Abel, Hayes.

He was a dedicated Christian and member of Windy Gap Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and digging ginseng. He loved Volkswagens and spent many hours working on them. He made a career at the local power company, working for Nantahala Power Company for 30 years, retiring as a foreman.

He was loved by all he met and seemed to never meet a stranger, always striking up a conversation and knowing everyone in a campground in a short amount of time. He was fun loving and a most beloved husband, father, and grandfather, adding so much joy to the lives of every family member and his many, many friends.

A funeral service was held at Windy Gap Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 17, with burial following at Sugarfork Baptist Cemetery. Rev. Mark Bishop and Rev. Steve Reeves officiated.

Pallbearers were Lennie Cutshaw, Tommy Bridgeman, Josh Teem, Jeremy Teem, Zac Mason, and Mark Holland. Honorary pallbearers were Allen Berry, Jim Mathis, Jim Jim Teem, and Chris Estes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sugarfork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Sandra Ann Levernier Vos

Sandra Ann Levernier Vos, 64, left this world on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. She was born Jan. 5, 1957, and was a woman loved by many. She was very concerned and compassionate toward others and gave you the news or advise straight up. She died surrounded by her loving family while in her home. She had recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Throughout her life she had many skills and performed many assorted jobs, the last being with the Old Edwards Family helping run the warehouse. She loved spending time with her family, being at their home in the mountains and also their lake house.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Timothy Vos; three children and spouses, Kimberly, Timmy, and Kellye; Scotty and Ilona and three grandchildren; Timothy III, Mason and Milo; along with her three siblings.

The family requests that donations in her memory be made to Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Oct. 14, at Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church, 8397 Wolffork Road, Rabun Gap, Georgia, 30568. The family requests that donations in her memory be made to Rabun Gap Presbyterian Church.

Patricia ‘Pat’ Carter

Patricia “Pat” Carter, 87 of Otto, N.C., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

She was born on Feb. 15, 1934, in West York Borough, Pa., to the late William Martin and Sadie Eppley Humer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Arthur Carter; sons, William Martin Carter, Arthur E. Carter III, and baby boy Carter; brother, Clyde Humer; and sister, Savilla Humer Smith.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Carter Tallent of Otto; sister, Helen Hibner of York, Pa.; two grandchildren, Donald Kostelec of Boise, Idaho, and B R Tallent and wife Michelle of Otto; seven great grandchildren, Addison Kostelec, and Jonathan, Chloe, Gregory, Hannah, Fiona and William Tallent; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Carter of Cross Keys and Marlene Eppley of Reisterstown, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

Nancy Jane Turpin

Nancy Jane Turpin, 89, of Sylva, N.C., went home to be with the Lord, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

A native and a lifelong resident of the Greens Creek Community in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Isaac David and Estella (Trantham) Buchanan. She was a member of Green’s Creek Baptist Church which she loved attending with her church family. She worked 24 years at Skyland Textile and then was a homemaker for her remaining years. Gardening was a love of hers as well as sitting in the sun speaking to her neighbors as they passed by.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Thomas Turpin and their son, James Turpin; five sisters and two brothers. Maggie Lee Buchanan, Essie Mae (Bill) Jones, Viola (Gudger) Buchanan, Mildred (Harley) Houston, Mary (Grover) Cowan, Robert Buchanan and Russell (Kathleen) Buchanan.

Surviving her are two daughters, Mildred Turpin and Janie (Ron) Medford of Sylva; a son, Daniel (Christy) Turpin of Sylva; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Turpin of Franklin; grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, great stepgrandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She dearly loved her family as they loved her and will be truly missed.

She was also survived by a dear good friend and sister-in-law, Christine Turpin. Over the years they walked to check mailboxes together and would talk to our Mom for hours about the olden days. Thank you Aunt Christine.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Mountain View Manor Nursing Facility in Bryson City for the excellent care and patience with our mother.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct.22, at 2:30 p.m., at Greens Creek Cemetery with Revs. Tom Lavin and Patrick Breedlove officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30 to 2 p.m., at Appalachian Funeral Services, Sylva, prior to the graveside service.

Melba Leola Watts

Melba Leola Watts, 91, of Crestview, Fla., passed away Monday, Oct.11, 2021. She was born Sept. 6, 1930, in Franklin, N.C.

She and her husband, Riley, moved to Crestview in 1956. She was a homemaker and loved gardening. She was a member of Garden City Baptist Church of Crestview.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Riley Watts and her son, James Ernest Watts.

She is survived by her children, Priscilla Boan, Gilmer Watts, Clara Sue Garrett, Bobby Watts, and Lonnie Watts; a brother, Isaac Dills; and many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.

A service was held Sunday, Oct. 17, in the chapel at Macon Funeral Home.

Germaine Perry Coates

Germaine Perry Coates, 92, of Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, surrounded by her four daughters and family.

She was born in Massachusetts, to the late Manuel and Belmedia Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Coates Jr., and son Joseph Coates III.

She enjoyed sewing, baking as well as cake decorating.

She is survived by her son, John Coates of Rhode Island; daughters, Donna Scuncio (Jim) Corrine Eichner (Julie), Karen Charlsen (Daniel) all of Franklin, and Brenda Hetu (Normand) of Ocala, Fla.; one sister, Hilda Crispi, of Rhode Island; 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Gale Gladys Dendy Alford

Gale Gladys Dendy Alford, 69, of Highlands, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. She was born Sept. 12, 1952, in Macon County to the late Earl Dendy and Gladys McCall Dendy. She was a Dental Assistant for many years. She liked watching football and baseball, loved her animals and Olaf from Frozen. She was known for being a great alto singer and sang with the Dendy Family. She was a member of Goldmine Baptist Church where she served as church secretary. She was of the Christian faith and was a devoted servant for the Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Alford; a daughter, Rachel Alford Cotton (Ben); two brothers, Jack Dendy (Carolyn) and Mack Dendy (Robbie) all of Hayesville; a sister, Carolyn Carpenter (Tommy) of Highlands; a twin sister, Dale Roper of Franklin; special nieces, Janet and Laura Dendy, Jacqueline Rhew and Abigail Crabtree.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 16, at Goldmine Baptist Church with Rev. Gary McDaniel officiating. Burial followed at Mount Moriah Cemetery. Pallbearers were Timothy Crabtree, John McCall, Larry Dendy, Tommy Carpenter, Benjamin Cotton and Allen Rhew.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donation be made to the Mount Moriah Cemetery or Appalachian Animal Rescue Center of Franklin.

Bryant Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Dendy family.